Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos / Actress Rita Dominic Is Sizzling Hot In New Set Of Photos / Afrocandy's Photo In Lingerie After Sex (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 5:25pm
Big Brother Naija Contestant, Tokunbo Idowu aka Tboss rocks a black Lingerie in new photos as she shows off her sexy body.

She claims God was showing off when he was creating her in the Caption.

NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/tboss-too-hot-in-lingerie-in-new-photos.html

2 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Hotshawarma(m): 5:34pm
Tell us more......Hope you can now sing the national anthem of your country ........she has a nice body shape though ....but beauty with brain is the best

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Brown14(m): 5:42pm
GOD be like....

81 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Yeligray(m): 5:45pm
No wonder...

1 Like

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by sexybbstar(f): 5:47pm
God was showing off when he created everyone even the ugly ones.... She's beautiful tho, I love her skin.

5 Likes

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by FuckExpress: 5:56pm
Fúçking nice! cheesy Private jet owners​ cöçks doing a great fúçking job

10 Likes

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by dessz(m): 5:56pm
God right now

66 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by praizmedia(m): 7:44pm
b decieving ursef

4 Likes

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by EmyLeo(m): 7:54pm
this is lovely, the shape tho....


but which 1 is showing off again

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by nikkypearl(f): 7:54pm
undecided undecided

1 Like

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by BurningBlade: 8:20pm
Well, nothing we haven't seen before. It's still the same boobs and ass she graciously exposed when she was in the Big Brother House. So what's new? undecided

21 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by LoveJesus87(m): 8:31pm
See this idiot sad
Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Pebcak: 8:31pm
Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by youngzeal1: 8:31pm
I pray ooooooooooo
Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by veekid(m): 8:31pm
No vex o; abeg who knows where this girl dey stay? Ive gat some questions for her
Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Ayoswit(f): 8:31pm
Hmmm, if I hear
Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by keypad1: 8:32pm
O boy look at how her toto jusr full and swell up for there.

I can eat her menstrual pad with relish.

Placing my tongue on her klitoris and licking it with passion is my utmost desire

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by ableguy(m): 8:32pm
Is it not this bweast everyone saw during that yeye BBN?
I pray brain fall on you

1 Like

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by dhope001(m): 8:32pm
This same girl

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Jiang(m): 8:33pm
Whats with her nose, na mucus dey commot, i find dis absolutely revolting
Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by deepwater(f): 8:33pm
Did God give to u those cosmetic contact lens?

1 Like

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by NwaAmaikpe: 8:33pm
shocked

The mere realization that I have seen this girl nakéd gives me an inexplicable amount of joy.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Willit(m): 8:33pm
grin grin grin grin grin RUBBISH
Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Ayodejioak(m): 8:33pm
Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by tellwisdom: 8:33pm
Who's she? where does she work? sad
Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by NubiLove(m): 8:33pm
she has private jet toasters.
Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by cassidy1996(m): 8:33pm
sexyyy.......
Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by valdes00(m): 8:34pm
Soon God will be like, take am.. No dey use me play

4 Likes

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by FTrebirth: 8:34pm
indirect marketing of punnay. desperate chic.

2 Likes

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Naturalobserver(m): 8:34pm
Empty brain.thats why its good to keep your mouth shut......sometimes what you say shows your empty brain.

1 Like

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by valenti12(m): 8:35pm
Damn! shocked
People wey i dey crush on don plenty o!
Ama make a chart of them and put in ma trash can grin

1 Like

Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Septre: 8:35pm
.

