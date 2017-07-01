₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 5:25pm
Big Brother Naija Contestant, Tokunbo Idowu aka Tboss rocks a black Lingerie in new photos as she shows off her sexy body.
She claims God was showing off when he was creating her in the Caption.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/tboss-too-hot-in-lingerie-in-new-photos.html
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Hotshawarma(m): 5:34pm
Tell us more......Hope you can now sing the national anthem of your country ........she has a nice body shape though ....but beauty with brain is the best
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Brown14(m): 5:42pm
GOD be like....
81 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Yeligray(m): 5:45pm
No wonder...
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by sexybbstar(f): 5:47pm
God was showing off when he created everyone even the ugly ones.... She's beautiful tho, I love her skin.
5 Likes
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by FuckExpress: 5:56pm
Fúçking nice! Private jet owners cöçks doing a great fúçking job
10 Likes
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by dessz(m): 5:56pm
God right now
66 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by praizmedia(m): 7:44pm
b decieving ursef
4 Likes
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by EmyLeo(m): 7:54pm
this is lovely, the shape tho....
but which 1 is showing off again
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by nikkypearl(f): 7:54pm
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by BurningBlade: 8:20pm
Well, nothing we haven't seen before. It's still the same boobs and ass she graciously exposed when she was in the Big Brother House. So what's new?
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by LoveJesus87(m): 8:31pm
See this idiot
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Pebcak: 8:31pm
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by youngzeal1: 8:31pm
I pray ooooooooooo
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by veekid(m): 8:31pm
No vex o; abeg who knows where this girl dey stay? Ive gat some questions for her
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Ayoswit(f): 8:31pm
Hmmm, if I hear
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by keypad1: 8:32pm
O boy look at how her toto jusr full and swell up for there.
I can eat her menstrual pad with relish.
Placing my tongue on her klitoris and licking it with passion is my utmost desire
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by ableguy(m): 8:32pm
Is it not this bweast everyone saw during that yeye BBN?
I pray brain fall on you
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by dhope001(m): 8:32pm
This same girl
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Jiang(m): 8:33pm
Whats with her nose, na mucus dey commot, i find dis absolutely revolting
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by deepwater(f): 8:33pm
Did God give to u those cosmetic contact lens?
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by NwaAmaikpe: 8:33pm
The mere realization that I have seen this girl nakéd gives me an inexplicable amount of joy.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Willit(m): 8:33pm
RUBBISH
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Ayodejioak(m): 8:33pm
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by tellwisdom: 8:33pm
Who's she? where does she work?
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by NubiLove(m): 8:33pm
she has private jet toasters.
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by cassidy1996(m): 8:33pm
sexyyy.......
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by valdes00(m): 8:34pm
Soon God will be like, take am.. No dey use me play
4 Likes
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by FTrebirth: 8:34pm
indirect marketing of punnay. desperate chic.
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Naturalobserver(m): 8:34pm
Empty brain.thats why its good to keep your mouth shut......sometimes what you say shows your empty brain.
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by valenti12(m): 8:35pm
Damn!
People wey i dey crush on don plenty o!
Ama make a chart of them and put in ma trash can
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Hot In Lingerie, Says "God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me" by Septre: 8:35pm
.
