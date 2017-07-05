₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by mostsimpliest(m): 6:21pm
Dear Nairalanders I beg you guys with the name of God I really need the brotherly and sisterly advise on this issue that's being bothering me since yesterday
If you guys can recall my last post http://www.nairaland.com/3851768/dont-know-it-ask-forgiveness where I nearly committed suicide because of a girl that accepted me as a side boyfriend and later abandoned me like trash. This same girl is now calling me, begging me that the guy somehow deceived and bewitched her, that she truly loves me and that I should give her a chance..
Seriously I felt some kind of pity for her cause deep down inside me I still have strong feelings for her...I cant stand see her crying or being disturbed. Please you guys should help a brother in need don't want to regret my action
mods, please help me attach my previous post, I don't know how to do that.
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:28pm
She accepted you as a side-boyfriend?
Your self-worth is outta this world.
Kudos man, you got her back...when you are actually the spare tyre.
I just pray you get the fortitude and bravery to overcome your fear of death and do it this time when she eventually dumps you.
Mr Rebound.
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by Fadiga24(m): 6:29pm
U don go dere again?
U no like your life?!
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by banjicom(m): 6:33pm
U say wetin
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by Evablizin(f): 6:34pm
Lols this one na muchoco
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by madone: 8:33pm
Tell her nah lady....i no get time for second hand goods.i Av move on to tear rubber. Tell her to wait till u re ready
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by Leonbonapart: 8:56pm
Oboy you go Tay for market o... she will probably leave you for a bigger fish again
Waiting for your next topic
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by deepwater(f): 8:57pm
Op can you please come to my house tonight ?
I wish I could have you tonight, as in, you need to be whipped with iron belt all night till first light of daybreak.
It is obvious your brain is an app, but sadly you are still using the trial and free version. You better buy your license key to have full functionality of your brain.
I read through you initial thread last month, I can not believe that your girls mom asked you to beg your girl to accept you and you complied only for her to tell u she would accept you as an ASSISTANT boyfriend while she still maintain her main guy and you sheepishly accepted . God of mercy! Because of Kongo? Kongo shining master abi? Come op, you sure say you suck breast complete when you small?
If I be your sister ehn, I go personally treat your ffuucckk Up completely.
How dare you think of harming yourself over a mere woman??
Omo, I suppose they flog you now like this I swear.
Woman rapper like u, na your type dey give ashawo G wagon. Ode, mumu boi
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by condomuser: 8:57pm
Fvck her toto 7 times a week for 6 months and Run
mostsimpliest:
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by greatkeno: 8:57pm
Oh man! It's simple, if you keep getting hurt from your mistakes you haven't learnt then.. be wise!!
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by Oyindidi(f): 8:57pm
sense fall on you!
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by Baffeh(m): 8:57pm
Ogbeni run
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by kingrt2(m): 8:57pm
Dude get a life
See signature
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by SalamRushdie: 8:58pm
I remember your story , oya go and continue your side nigga duty in peace
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by TarOrfeek: 8:58pm
She wants to kill you by herself..
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by Victornezzar(m): 8:58pm
Op honestly
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by SeniorZato(m): 8:58pm
Abeg we have more cirious issues to attend to
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by sarahade(f): 8:58pm
mostsimpliest:You deserve better.
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by beardlessdude: 8:58pm
Who else came here looking for NwaAmaikpe comment?
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by jashar(f): 8:58pm
Na wa ooo
It's like some people are just suckers for punishment sha....
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by Emzyme(m): 8:58pm
mostsimpliest:
Use ur head ooo
Check my threads u will see something similar
I repeat use ur head
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by orijintv(m): 8:58pm
That Suicide Ure Looking For, You'll Surely Get It If You Dont Use Ur Head.
Use Your Head !! Jeki Orie pe
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by Crystalclara(f): 8:58pm
Accept her at your own peril
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by brainpulse: 8:58pm
You nearly committed suicide, but you didn't. Now you want her back.....You will not only commit murder, even grave will reject you.
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by 7footre(m): 8:58pm
Can you imagine? So you are a waste site abi? Use and dump? This is why I detest giving advice on this forum, they'll never heed. So everything that was said to you on d other thread amounted to nothing?
Well lemmi wait for the next two months when you'll be needing advice for heartbreak again rubbish
Modified
Op infact I suppose use you for money ritual, make you no go waste like that nonsense rubbish
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by alegbeleye(m): 8:58pm
Accept her bro. But this time go with your brain.
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by jjjjj2017: 8:59pm
mtcheeeew...
pussyassnigga!
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by LordOfNaira: 8:59pm
Fadiga24:ROTFL
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by richybankx: 8:59pm
First degree mumu.. Your now an escape route for her abi.. Tomorrow she will see another dude and send you back to your previous position.. Don't tell me your that dull men..mean y we have this for you =
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by Man2utd: 8:59pm
mostsimpliest:
Shebi you almost committed suicide, Go back to her, she will be the first to announce it when you die....
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by thestevens: 8:59pm
Because she sees you like a handkerchief abi?
|Re: The Girl I Nearly Committed Suicide Because Of Now Wants Me Back.(advice) by YukHub: 8:59pm
hmm.. Some people like to they play with fire
