mods, please help me attach my previous post, I don't know how to do that. Dear Nairalanders I beg you guys with the name of God I really need the brotherly and sisterly advise on this issue that's being bothering me since yesterdayIf you guys can recall my last post http://www.nairaland.com/3851768/dont-know-it-ask-forgiveness where I nearly committed suicide because of a girl that accepted me as a side boyfriend and later abandoned me like trash. This same girl is now calling me, begging me that the guy somehow deceived and bewitched her, that she truly loves me and that I should give her a chance..Seriously I felt some kind of pity for her cause deep down inside me I still have strong feelings for her...I cant stand see her crying or being disturbed. Please you guys should help a brother in need don't want to regret my actionmods, please help me attach my previous post, I don't know how to do that. 4 Likes 2 Shares





She accepted you as a side-boyfriend?



Your self-worth is outta this world.

Kudos man, you got her back...when you are actually the spare tyre.



I just pray you get the fortitude and bravery to overcome your fear of death and do it this time when she eventually dumps you.

She accepted you as a side-boyfriend?

Your self-worth is outta this world.

Kudos man, you got her back...when you are actually the spare tyre.

I just pray you get the fortitude and bravery to overcome your fear of death and do it this time when she eventually dumps you.

Mr Rebound.

U don go dere again?



U no like your life?!

Tell her nah lady....i no get time for second hand goods.i Av move on to tear rubber. Tell her to wait till u re ready 5 Likes

Oboy you go Tay for market o... she will probably leave you for a bigger fish again



Waiting for your next topic



I wish I could have you tonight, as in, you need to be whipped with iron belt all night till first light of daybreak.



It is obvious your brain is an app, but sadly you are still using the trial and free version. You better buy your license key to have full functionality of your brain.



I read through you initial thread last month, I can not believe that your girls mom asked you to beg your girl to accept you and you complied only for her to tell u she would accept you as an ASSISTANT boyfriend while she still maintain her main guy and you sheepishly accepted . God of mercy! Because of Kongo? Kongo shining master abi? Come op, you sure say you suck breast complete when you small?



If I be your sister ehn, I go personally treat your ffuucckk Up completely.



How dare you think of harming yourself over a mere woman??



Omo, I suppose they flog you now like this I swear.

Woman rapper like u, na your type dey give ashawo G wagon. Ode, mumu boi Op can you please come to my house tonight ?I wish I could have you tonight, as in, you need to be whipped with iron belt all night till first light of daybreak.It is obvious your brain is an app, but sadly you are still using the trial and free version. You better buy your license key to have full functionality of your brain.I read through you initial thread last month, I can not believe that your girls mom asked you to beg your girl to accept you and you complied only for her to tell u she would accept you as an ASSISTANT boyfriend while she still maintain her main guy and you sheepishly accepted. God of mercy! Because of Kongo? Kongo shining master abi? Come op, you sure say you suck breast complete when you small?If I be your sister ehn, I go personally treat your ffuucckk Up completely.How dare you think of harming yourself over a mere woman??Omo, I suppose they flog you now like this I swear.Woman rapper like u, na your type dey give ashawo G wagon. Ode, mumu boi 95 Likes 8 Shares

Fvck her toto 7 times a week for 6 months and Run



Oh man! It's simple, if you keep getting hurt from your mistakes you haven't learnt then.. be wise!! 7 Likes

sense fall on you! sense fall on you! 38 Likes

Ogbeni run

Dude get a life



I remember your story , oya go and continue your side nigga duty in peace 5 Likes

She wants to kill you by herself.. 9 Likes

Op honestly 28 Likes 1 Share

Abeg we have more cirious issues to attend to 6 Likes 1 Share

Who else came here looking for NwaAmaikpe comment? 54 Likes 1 Share

It's like some people are just suckers for punishment sha.... 2 Likes

That Suicide Ure Looking For, You'll Surely Get It If You Dont Use Ur Head.



Use Your Head !! Jeki Orie pe 33 Likes 1 Share

Accept her at your own peril 1 Like

You nearly committed suicide, but you didn't. Now you want her back.....You will not only commit murder, even grave will reject you. 10 Likes 1 Share

Can you imagine? So you are a waste site abi? Use and dump? This is why I detest giving advice on this forum, they'll never heed. So everything that was said to you on d other thread amounted to nothing?



Well lemmi wait for the next two months when you'll be needing advice for heartbreak again rubbish



Op infact I suppose use you for money ritual, make you no go waste like that nonsense rubbish 11 Likes

Accept her bro. But this time go with your brain. 2 Likes

pussyassnigga! 2 Likes

First degree mumu.. Your now an escape route for her abi.. Tomorrow she will see another dude and send you back to your previous position.. Don't tell me your that dull men..mean y we have this for you = 14 Likes 1 Share

Shebi you almost committed suicide, Go back to her, she will be the first to announce it when you die.... Shebi you almost committed suicide, Go back to her, she will be the first to announce it when you die.... 6 Likes

Because she sees you like a handkerchief abi?