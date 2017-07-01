₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 4:28am
A Taxi driver could not control his emotions after his car was bashed by a woman in Lagos. The accident happened few days ago on Akin Adesola street, Victoria Island, Lagos. A female Slot executive was driving from the opposite lane, she missed the traffic light (maybe ignored it) as it turned red. The Baba, taxi driver, was driving through the green light, believing it was his right of way. Unfortunately, one second can change everything as his car was hit in the process.
The old man broke down in tears reportedly asking why that had to happen to him. Sympathizers who gathered to see what happen felt for the heartbroken taxi driver.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/heartbroken-driver-breaks-tears-car-bashed-lady-lagos-photos.html
Photo-credit; Happenings
1 Share
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 4:29am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by OrestesDante: 4:39am
Was it a hit and run?
The taxi driver has thought about a thousand and one things.
Sorry Sir. That's life drama for you.
The woman has to pay for the damage. Make this baba no swear for am.
17 Likes
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by modelmike7(m): 4:41am
So what about the female executive?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by juman(m): 4:41am
Sorry to the baba taxi driver.
Nah their obasanjo that led the country to this mess of a country.
APC is a curse.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by MediumStout(m): 4:44am
Sorry baba. Your reward is in heaven
1 Like
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by ORACLE1975(m): 4:44am
Above me maka why?
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by PatriotTemidayo: 4:52am
She go buy another one..........a better one.
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by seunlayi(m): 4:55am
This is touching especially when he has already told one of his children to meet him soon to collect money for feeding after few hours of work while hoping to pay some debts before weekend, with the hope of saving something before the end of the month to pay some bills and despite being careful while driving........ Sincerely, I feel like transferring something to his account away
38 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by mormonslayer: 4:56am
I'm sure his crying because he never saw the" CHANGE" Buhari promised him.
5 Likes
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by dominique(f): 4:58am
Ehyah, his means of livelihood. The woman has to pay up for the repairs.
2 Likes
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by Jabioro: 5:00am
The woman should do something as soon as possible, the old man is in emotional financial pains
2 Likes
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by farouk0403(m): 5:31am
She will definitely settle him, unless she don't have the financial means to do that
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by DickDastardly2(m): 6:06am
I don't know why but I feel so much pity for the baba. The country is so harsh now and yet most people prefer to swallow lies. Sorry baba
3 Likes
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by partnerbiz4: 6:34am
This could be so painful. Who knows what he has been true in the past few days.
It isn't easy for anyone but some people's condition in this country is worse than that of animals.
God please do sth..
I wish all nairalanders meteoric success this month..
Click like if you believe..
SEE BELOW FOR DATA WITH TESTIMONIES OF PEOPLE WHO BOUGHT.
5 Likes
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by 7footre(m): 6:42am
What has crying ever solved? He should liaise with the woman to know how to fix his car and also how to feed within d time lag btwn going to mechanic and coming out nd not crying, he is too old for that
1 Like
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:36am
Believe me, that's his only means of livelihood
His family depends on the little that comes from that cab-driving
I can feel his pain
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by sotall(m): 9:36am
OK
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by Intendy: 9:36am
I pity the old man ,his means of livelihood.
but if him sabi na to follow am go slot go collect 4 iPhone 7 plus and do the rest
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by Abfinest007(m): 9:36am
just come kill me na de d guy mind
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by Baffeh(m): 9:36am
I go buy this man benz wen I get money... Mark Mi words
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by Teletexter(f): 9:36am
...
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by eleojo23: 9:37am
Why cry?
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by jazinogold(m): 9:37am
a lot of thoughts going through his mind, that's his source of livelihood... his family depends on the daily earns to feed! may God help him.
in other news....please
2 Likes
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by AntiWailer: 9:37am
Eh yah
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by Nairadays: 9:37am
eeyah sorry baba, women and driving, Hmmmmm I no talk anything.
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by SlimBrawnie: 9:37am
Thinking of what it will cost him to fix it and the economic situation,,,,,,E reach to cry
He's likely one of those men that treat their cars well like their wife
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by exlinkleads(f): 9:37am
watin dey make am cry?
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by kolafolabi(m): 9:37am
It is so unfortunate Baba.. I feel your pain.
1 Like
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by tellwisdom: 9:38am
All these foolish Nigerian gurls will not allow us to drive in peace. Baba, give her ur own car make u collect her own. Fair judgment
|Re: Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS by BRAV0O(m): 9:38am
Eyah! So heartless
