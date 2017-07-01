Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Taxi Driver Breaks Down In Tears After His Car Was Hit By A Lady In Lagos. PICS (17082 Views)

Ibadan Taxi Driver Returns N170k, A Laptop Left In His Car (Pic) / Driver Breaks LASTMA Official’s Leg (photos) / Fatal Trailer Accident Along Abeokuta Expressway Leaves Residents In Tears. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The old man broke down in tears reportedly asking why that had to happen to him. Sympathizers who gathered to see what happen felt for the heartbroken taxi driver.



Source;



Photo-credit; Happenings A Taxi driver could not control his emotions after his car was bashed by a woman in Lagos. The accident happened few days ago on Akin Adesola street, Victoria Island, Lagos. A female Slot executive was driving from the opposite lane, she missed the traffic light (maybe ignored it) as it turned red. The Baba, taxi driver, was driving through the green light, believing it was his right of way. Unfortunately, one second can change everything as his car was hit in the process.The old man broke down in tears reportedly asking why that had to happen to him. Sympathizers who gathered to see what happen felt for the heartbroken taxi driver.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/heartbroken-driver-breaks-tears-car-bashed-lady-lagos-photos.html Photo-credit; Happenings 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

Was it a hit and run?



The taxi driver has thought about a thousand and one things.



Sorry Sir. That's life drama for you.



The woman has to pay for the damage. Make this baba no swear for am. 17 Likes

So what about the female executive? 2 Likes 1 Share

Sorry to the baba taxi driver.



Nah their obasanjo that led the country to this mess of a country.



APC is a curse. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Sorry baba. Your reward is in heaven 1 Like

Above me maka why?

She go buy another one..........a better one.

This is touching especially when he has already told one of his children to meet him soon to collect money for feeding after few hours of work while hoping to pay some debts before weekend, with the hope of saving something before the end of the month to pay some bills and despite being careful while driving........ Sincerely, I feel like transferring something to his account away 38 Likes 6 Shares

I'm sure his crying because he never saw the" CHANGE" Buhari promised him. 5 Likes

Ehyah, his means of livelihood. The woman has to pay up for the repairs. 2 Likes

The woman should do something as soon as possible, the old man is in emotional financial pains 2 Likes

She will definitely settle him, unless she don't have the financial means to do that

I don't know why but I feel so much pity for the baba. The country is so harsh now and yet most people prefer to swallow lies. Sorry baba 3 Likes

This could be so painful. Who knows what he has been true in the past few days.



It isn't easy for anyone but some people's condition in this country is worse than that of animals.



God please do sth..





I wish all nairalanders meteoric success this month..



Click like if you believe..







SEE BELOW FOR DATA WITH TESTIMONIES OF PEOPLE WHO BOUGHT. 5 Likes

What has crying ever solved? He should liaise with the woman to know how to fix his car and also how to feed within d time lag btwn going to mechanic and coming out nd not crying, he is too old for that 1 Like

Believe me, that's his only means of livelihood



His family depends on the little that comes from that cab-driving



I can feel his pain

OK

I pity the old man ,his means of livelihood.

but if him sabi na to follow am go slot go collect 4 iPhone 7 plus and do the rest

just come kill me na de d guy mind

I go buy this man benz wen I get money... Mark Mi words

...

Why cry?

a lot of thoughts going through his mind, that's his source of livelihood... his family depends on the daily earns to feed! may God help him.











in other news....please 2 Likes

Eh yah

eeyah sorry baba, women and driving, Hmmmmm I no talk anything.

Thinking of what it will cost him to fix it and the economic situation,,,,,,E reach to cry



He's likely one of those men that treat their cars well like their wife

watin dey make am cry?

It is so unfortunate Baba.. I feel your pain. 1 Like

All these foolish Nigerian gurls will not allow us to drive in peace. Baba, give her ur own car make u collect her own. Fair judgment