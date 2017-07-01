Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old (13003 Views)

A Nigerian man has shared photos of his 5year old smoking shisha like a pro.



The Facebook user identified as Falex Oluwagbotemi when cautioned by one of his Facebook friends , defended his son.



His concerned friend , Rose berated him for exposing his son to such danger : “ You are exposing your son to great danger”, said the concerned follower.





But Oluwagbotemi , who feels his son is old enough to know his left from right replied Rose thus ; “ He is over 5 years old , he know what’ s good for him ”









hell fire fall on u 19 Likes 1 Share

Let me just SMH. Akant deal with this level of irresponsibility. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Imagine ordinary beer oo 11 Likes 1 Share

the spirit in this thing is very diligent in work o.... smokers are liable to die young same thing to this...! but it ain't there fault na possession.. @t least I haven't seen a brainy medical personnel smoking before they no the effect and there prayers is direct to this kind of people! God provide so that I can pay tithe lol





the Bible doesn't say thou shall not smoke... u don't need that... it's not God that will suffer from cancer 2 Likes

. I don't blame him, it seems the boy is a product of" baby mamaism ". Lord, let me be around to care for my kids. God should not give me a husband like this or a son like this. I don't blame him, it seems the boy is a product of" baby mamaism ". Lord, let me be around to care for my kids. 9 Likes

God should not give me a husband like this or a son like this . I don't blame him, it seems the boy is a product of" baby mamaism ". Lord, let me be around to care for my kids.

The baby mum could be doping cocaine naa worse than shisha..



The baby mum could be doping cocaine naa worse than shisha.. 10 Likes

The baby mum could be doping cocaine naa worse than shisha..

It's true sha It's true sha 1 Like

This is very bad 1 Like 1 Share

If the small boy run mad before 18 nkor







Cradle steps huhn. By age 10 na Igbo before 14 ref non... Silly dad 1 Like

Raising bad to worst generation since 1960 1 Like

who remember this song "oh oooo oh,oh,oh,oh,oh,o,oh Kolomental" by Faze? Abeg make una help me play the song for the boy and him fada

a potential badoo boy in d future.... Hian

Hmmm. Good for him ..... Fela of our time uploading

God should not give me a husband like this or a son like this . I don't blame him, it seems the boy is a product of" baby mamaism ". Lord, let me be around to care for my kids. And ur prayers av been answered

I just came back from mountain And ur prayers av been answeredHe said ur d 1 4 meI just came back from mountain 1 Like

He will soon start dancing shakiti bobo 1 Like

Na wa, so when the child con graduate to level of Oshogo weed na, them the e-diot parent will blame buhari for their failure's 1 Like

And ur prayers av been answered He said ur d 1 4 me I just came back from mountain Lol... Amen o Lol... Amen o 1 Like

If this one con grow nko??

All what i know is that Internet dont forget.... If this child turns out to hack you to death in the future, i am very sure, our bloggers then will dig out this post to generate traffic...