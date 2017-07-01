₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:18am
Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of His 5 Year Old Smoking Shisha, Says His Know Is Old Enough.
A Nigerian man has shared photos of his 5year old smoking shisha like a pro.
The Facebook user identified as Falex Oluwagbotemi when cautioned by one of his Facebook friends , defended his son.
His concerned friend , Rose berated him for exposing his son to such danger : “ You are exposing your son to great danger”, said the concerned follower.
But Oluwagbotemi , who feels his son is old enough to know his left from right replied Rose thus ; “ He is over 5 years old , he know what’ s good for him ”
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/07/nigerian-man-shares-photos-of-his-5.html?m=0
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by taylor88(m): 6:23am
niggor i twerk my left balls in my scrotum sachet for u
I taught i was bad
Now realising am still a novice
hell fire fall on u
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by BleSSedMee(f): 6:23am
Let me just SMH. Akant deal with this level of irresponsibility.
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by ochobaba(m): 6:31am
Me wey b say I dey fear to brink beer for my papa front
Imagine ordinary beer oo
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by tommybliss007(m): 6:34am
this world is bleeped
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by konjinus(m): 6:42am
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by whitebeard(m): 6:46am
Werey omo..!!
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by bamdly(m): 6:47am
BRODA ode abi na BABA ode
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by Pheals(f): 6:55am
the spirit in this thing is very diligent in work o.... smokers are liable to die young same thing to this...! but it ain't there fault na possession.. @t least I haven't seen a brainy medical personnel smoking before they no the effect and there prayers is direct to this kind of people! God provide so that I can pay tithe lol
the Bible doesn't say thou shall not smoke... u don't need that... it's not God that will suffer from cancer
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by sexybbstar(f): 7:00am
God should not give me a husband like this or a son like this . I don't blame him, it seems the boy is a product of" baby mamaism ". Lord, let me be around to care for my kids.
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by partnerbiz4: 7:04am
sexybbstar:
The baby mum could be doping cocaine naa worse than shisha..
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by sexybbstar(f): 7:05am
partnerbiz4:It's true sha
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by Remyboyhefty(m): 7:17am
This is very bad
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by Teletexter(f): 8:28am
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by Pussymonster: 8:29am
Jesu
If the small boy run mad before 18 nkor
But what's our own ?
Pussymonster was here
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by Roon9(m): 8:29am
Cradle steps huhn. By age 10 na Igbo before 14 ref non... Silly dad
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by kingrt2(m): 8:30am
Gangsters
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by kaycyor: 8:30am
Raising bad to worst generation since 1960
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by Atiku2019: 8:30am
SMH
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by gunners160(m): 8:30am
who remember this song "oh oooo oh,oh,oh,oh,oh,o,oh Kolomental" by Faze? Abeg make una help me play the song for the boy and him fada
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by itiswellandwell: 8:31am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by pweshboi(m): 8:31am
a potential badoo boy in d future.... Hian
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by Nnamdi98(m): 8:31am
Hmmm. Good for him ..... Fela of our time uploading
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by Homeboiy(m): 8:31am
Na wire wire man nah
na their way
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by Victornezzar(m): 8:31am
sexybbstar:And ur prayers av been answered
He said ur d 1 4 me
I just came back from mountain
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by ElizaVeta(f): 8:32am
He will soon start dancing shakiti bobo
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by dannytoe(m): 8:32am
Na wa, so when the child con graduate to level of Oshogo weed na, them the e-diot parent will blame buhari for their failure's
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by sexybbstar(f): 8:32am
Victornezzar:Lol... Amen o
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by Horlaarsco: 8:32am
If this one con grow nko??
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by Adeoba10(m): 8:32am
All what i know is that Internet dont forget.... If this child turns out to hack you to death in the future, i am very sure, our bloggers then will dig out this post to generate traffic...
|Re: Man Shares Photos Of His 5-Year-Old Son Smoking Shisha, Says He Is Old by FUCKyouALL: 8:33am
This is the way they reason. After taking this poo and blocking their sense of reasoning dem go begin dey shout Biafra. Hahahahaha. We are not one oo. O bughi anyi n'unu wu
