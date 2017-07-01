₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by TriumphJohnson(m): 6:39am
Veteran Actor, Saidi Balogun’s 50th birthday celebration took place at the Executive Sport, Glover Court in Ikoyi on July 5.
It was attended by top dignitaries and royalty with the likes of Sound Sultan, Mercy Aigbe, Doris Simeon, Iyabo Ojo, Omotola Jalade, Joe Odumakin, Sir Shina Peters and many more.
See Photos from the event
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/photos-from-saidi-baloguns-50th.html
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by TriumphJohnson(m): 6:39am
More Photos here
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by success1smyn: 6:41am
Happy birthday to you. llnp
I like the guy sha
see shina peters and kanran
ft early momo
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by bamdly(m): 6:44am
why d cake small like did but for him bday poster i saw glo cadbury can I inform glo that I want to do my bday and they would sponsor me
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by praizmedia(m): 6:47am
Hbd boss
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by blindspot(f): 6:50am
HBD.... WLLP
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by Kakamorufu(m): 6:50am
why the cake come small like that. recession enter am
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by mumeen4allah: 6:50am
Happy birthday Olori oko
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by amosyanyan(m): 6:50am
Happy birthday my uncle!
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by Kennitrust: 6:52am
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by BIBILARY(m): 6:52am
Ok..
but where is Buhari? wont he come back again?
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by calberian: 6:52am
Wetin consign lastma for there?
See them looking like they're unhappy he made it to 50.
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by mumeen4allah: 6:52am
Kakamorufu:
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by vanida6(f): 6:52am
HBD
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by sexybbstar(f): 6:53am
Nollywood (yorubawood) fine boy is now 50... How time flies!
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by Lollipop247(f): 6:53am
Happy birthday saidi. Looks like u didn't invite ur ex wife
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by lucrownt(m): 6:53am
50 years no be beans. Baba enjoy your day sir...
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by wildchild1: 6:54am
Wawu.. he's 50 already, may God continue to be with him
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by EgunMogaji(m): 6:55am
Lollipop247:
I quickly scanned for her pic but alas none to be found.
I wish to impregnate her.
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by abeniagbon(m): 6:55am
karan aka dendebula... lolz old punk man self !
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by Bisjosh(f): 6:55am
Saidi is 50 already?
Oluwashina bobo!!
777 is a number comes to mind
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by donkenny(m): 6:57am
Yoruba like party sha
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by Dutchey(m): 6:58am
d guy dey get old small small
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by babyfaceafrica: 7:00am
Lollipop247:must he invite her?
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by AngelicDamsel(f): 7:00am
EgunMogaji:What is this?
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by translux: 7:01am
WHERE IS FATHIA BALOGUN
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by obembet(m): 7:01am
amosyanyan:
How uche come relate with balogun
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by brightersms: 7:02am
Nice
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by Husty(m): 7:02am
Wow! This bros don old o
|Re: Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration by engrrichie92(m): 7:03am
He looks really sharp for a 50 year old man
You need to see my dad at 50 before his demise
