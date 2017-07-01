Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Saidi Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration (6061 Views)

Fathia & Saidi Balogun's Children Are Grown Up Now (Photos) / Fathia Balogun, Saidi Balogun At Bimbo Akinsanya's Son's Birthday Party / Olamide And Saidi Balogun Strike A Pose (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





It was attended by top dignitaries and royalty with the likes of Sound Sultan, Mercy Aigbe, Doris Simeon, Iyabo Ojo, Omotola Jalade, Joe Odumakin, Sir Shina Peters and many more.



See Photos from the event



NEWS VIA:



LALASTICLALA MYND44 FYNESTBOI Veteran Actor, Saidi Balogun’s 50th birthday celebration took place at the Executive Sport, Glover Court in Ikoyi on July 5.It was attended by top dignitaries and royalty with the likes of Sound Sultan, Mercy Aigbe, Doris Simeon, Iyabo Ojo, Omotola Jalade, Joe Odumakin, Sir Shina Peters and many more.See Photos from the eventNEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/photos-from-saidi-baloguns-50th.html LALASTICLALA MYND44 FYNESTBOI 1 Like

More Photos here

Happy birthday to you. llnp



I like the guy sha









see shina peters and kanran

ft early momo 4 Likes

why d cake small like did but for him bday poster i saw glo cadbury can I inform glo that I want to do my bday and they would sponsor me

Hbd boss

HBD.... WLLP

why the cake come small like that. recession enter am

Happy birthday Olori oko

Happy birthday my uncle!

let me lead in prayer first b4 reading:



Dear Lord God



I thank you for a brand new day.



my prayer today is for special protection.



and good news today.



But if by the way the world has been designed to to give us trouble



Please God, let there be a Saviour in wait to rescue us from temptation



Show love and don't count our many sins Lord.



in Jesu name







AMEN! AMEN! AMEN! 11 Likes 1 Share

Is he an Ikwere actor?





Btw you can can a female an "actor" too.



See oxford dico.





Seee below for data.



See testimonies of people who bought too..

Ok..



but where is Buhari? wont he come back again?

Wetin consign lastma for there?



See them looking like they're unhappy he made it to 50.

Kakamorufu:

why the cake come small like that. recession enter am 1 Like

HBD

Nollywood (yorubawood) fine boy is now 50... How time flies!

Happy birthday saidi. Looks like u didn't invite ur ex wife 3 Likes

50 years no be beans. Baba enjoy your day sir...

Wawu.. he's 50 already, may God continue to be with him



Check my signature for 2017/2018 club Jerseys and Confederation Cup countries jersey

Lollipop247:

Happy birthday saidi. Looks like u didn't invite ur ex wife

I quickly scanned for her pic but alas none to be found.



I wish to impregnate her. I quickly scanned for her pic but alas none to be found.I wish to impregnate her.

karan aka dendebula... lolz old punk man self ! 1 Like











Oluwashina bobo!!

777 is a number comes to mind Saidi is 50 already?Oluwashina bobo!!777 is a number comes to mind

Yoruba like party sha 1 Share

d guy dey get old small small

Lollipop247:

Happy birthday saidi. Looks like u didn't invite ur ex wife must he invite her? must he invite her?

EgunMogaji:





I quickly scanned for her pic but alas none to be found.



I wish to impregnate her. What is this? What is this?

WHERE IS FATHIA BALOGUN

amosyanyan:

Happy birthday my uncle!

How uche come relate with balogun How uche come relate with balogun

instead of counting ur birthday



surrender ur life to Jesus



that's the confidence of ur days.



if we don't give our life to Christ,



life become a complete zero in every look.

Nice

Wow! This bros don old o