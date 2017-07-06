₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,636 members, 3,639,759 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 July 2017 at 11:13 AM

Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) (7727 Views)

Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS / Man Paraded Unclad In Imo For "Killing His Village People With Charms" (Photos) / Man Slaps Policeman Twice For Bashing His Lamborghini In Lagos (video, Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by itsdumebi(m): 9:39am
Information reaching the PoliticsNGR news desk this morning reveals that a man was paraded by villagers for allegedly sleeping with little boys.

The paedophile, in his mid-thirties, was asked to carry a gong and walk round the village in his underwear. The incident occurred in Agulu, Anambra state.

Watch the video below;

http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/06/video-man-paraded-sleeping-little-boys-anambra-state/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5R6NBNJF45c

Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by smartty68(m): 9:41am
Some kinda barbaric acts you hear that leaves you speechless and weak...

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by HeOrShe: 9:44am
I don't know the joy men derive inserting their banana in a fellow man's dry ass..

Is irritating.. any man that would leave the sweetness of puny for a fellow man ass is good to stone to death
Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by TINALETC3(f): 10:01am
Banana fall on u

2 Likes

Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:01am
shocked

Question: What will attract a man to a boy's anus


ANSWER
NwaAmaikpe:
A new independent research has discovered that more Nigerian men are now going anal these days.
You really can't blame them

Naija women's kuvuki are mostly slacked and can't grip even a small dogo....because of the condemned-oil like secretions which are very slippery.
Your thing just wobbles freely there like it is trying to survive drowning in a lake.


Gone are the days when a kuvuki gripped better than Herod Agrippa so they go for anal that is tighter.



They should jail this man, although he did not rape them; they are underage

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by idrisolaide(m): 10:01am
But i wonder what you will leave behind for yours ?

Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:01am
That disgusting moment when you are kissing
your partner and you notice some rice particles
in his/her mouth
And you asked "Honey Did You Just Finished
Eating" and your partner says "No dear..I just finished vomiting.
Father Lord, i need a heavenly toothbrush #OFFCOURSE

5 Likes

Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by mikeycharles(m): 10:01am
NCAN where are thou and BTW nairaland should stop promoting gay posts.

2 Likes

Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by taylor88(m): 10:02am
I talk am say this one my preek dey stand up this morning








Something dey happen somewhere





I cover my anus with the blood of Jesus.. not even now pampers is expensive
Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by stefanweeks: 10:02am
na wa o
Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Samusu(m): 10:02am
NCAN na Aboki?
Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by danchuzzy(m): 10:02am
"Bullshitters" everywhere!!!

1 Like

Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by jieta: 10:03am
Since i don't have anything to contribute here is this joke for you guys


my sister stop asking guys what they do for a
living, they will lie,,, just take them to bed and
count how many round they can go


1 round - rich guy
2 rounds - doing well in life
3rounds - unemployed
4rounds - broke as hell
THANK ME IF YOU WANT

1 Like

Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Chidizman(m): 10:03am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
Please don't start. Its too early sad
Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by EnEnPeecee: 10:03am
angry

What is his name? He must be a anfoja the skull miners

1 Like

Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Teletexter(f): 10:03am
Samusu:
NCAN na Aboki?

Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by ipobarecriminals: 10:03am
grin Ipobaretouts,ipobarecriminals
Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by MirJay: 10:04am
undecided.

The yorubas cant indulge in such.
Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Fantastic2m(m): 10:04am
Where are the Tribal bigots
And name checking crew? sad

1 Like

Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Vasitilinks: 10:04am
Study and work in Cyprus. Check my signature
Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by wellmax(m): 10:05am
Na them.

Its their work oo
Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Amarabae(f): 10:05am
They should hand him over to police biko. No jungle justice pls.
Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by conductor5: 10:05am
Daheck? Who even gave him visa to my precious state? Castrate him and send him back to Ogbomosho ASAP.

3 Likes

Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by ipobarecriminals: 10:06am
sad wink wink smiley sad cool see his shapeless flat head
Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Kutunban: 10:06am
H
Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by 40kobo77: 10:06am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Question: What will attract a man to a boy's anus



poo.
Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by TINALETC3(f): 10:06am
angry
MirJay:
undecided.

The yorubas cant indulge in such.

3 Likes

Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Evablizin(f): 10:06am
Why this man needs anus therapy
Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Kutunban: 10:09am
Parents should monitor their kids that's the only solution.

Check out our signature
Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by vtechpower: 10:10am
God help your people...... end time happensGod help your people...... end time happensGod help your people...... end time happens
Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by talk2saintify(m): 10:10am
FOOL

(0) (1) (Reply)

Imo Police Arrest 2 kidnap Suspects, Rescue Woman / Man Charged For Stealing N1000 Bible / Have U Ever Been Robbed Before?

Viewing this topic: weedtheweeds, bigfather(m), Trecixnine(m), dandollaz, Sterope(f), ndlife, aparata, miller0093(m), Joecruise(m), dacblogger(f), henryugo(m), jbbalarabe(m), tkpoint2(m), bengoodcreature, jullary(m), iShadow(m), Softmojo, metroblogger, olad54, galaxy2020, jamislaw(m), whitering, Deseo(f), doublewisdom, agbalagba1, Kaellivi(m), Sirrjosh, OluwaGolden(m), Jssamuel33(m), mrborntodoit, oyenco(m), bharuna, 12bolakale, EseWealth(f) and 88 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.