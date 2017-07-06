₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,636 members, 3,639,759 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 July 2017 at 11:13 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) (7727 Views)
Married Man Paraded Unclad After He Was Caught Vandalizing A Pump In Delta. PICS / Man Paraded Unclad In Imo For "Killing His Village People With Charms" (Photos) / Man Slaps Policeman Twice For Bashing His Lamborghini In Lagos (video, Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by itsdumebi(m): 9:39am
Information reaching the PoliticsNGR news desk this morning reveals that a man was paraded by villagers for allegedly sleeping with little boys.
The paedophile, in his mid-thirties, was asked to carry a gong and walk round the village in his underwear. The incident occurred in Agulu, Anambra state.
Watch the video below;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/06/video-man-paraded-sleeping-little-boys-anambra-state/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5R6NBNJF45c
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by smartty68(m): 9:41am
Some kinda barbaric acts you hear that leaves you speechless and weak...
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by HeOrShe: 9:44am
I don't know the joy men derive inserting their banana in a fellow man's dry ass..
Is irritating.. any man that would leave the sweetness of puny for a fellow man ass is good to stone to death
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by TINALETC3(f): 10:01am
Banana fall on u
2 Likes
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:01am
Question: What will attract a man to a boy's anus
ANSWER
NwaAmaikpe:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by idrisolaide(m): 10:01am
But i wonder what you will leave behind for yours ?
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:01am
That disgusting moment when you are kissing
your partner and you notice some rice particles
in his/her mouth
And you asked "Honey Did You Just Finished
Eating" and your partner says "No dear..I just finished vomiting.
Father Lord, i need a heavenly toothbrush #OFFCOURSE
5 Likes
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by mikeycharles(m): 10:01am
NCAN where are thou and BTW nairaland should stop promoting gay posts.
2 Likes
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by taylor88(m): 10:02am
I talk am say this one my preek dey stand up this morning
Something dey happen somewhere
I cover my anus with the blood of Jesus.. not even now pampers is expensive
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by stefanweeks: 10:02am
na wa o
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Samusu(m): 10:02am
NCAN na Aboki?
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by danchuzzy(m): 10:02am
"Bullshitters" everywhere!!!
1 Like
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by jieta: 10:03am
Since i don't have anything to contribute here is this joke for you guys
my sister stop asking guys what they do for a
living, they will lie,,, just take them to bed and
count how many round they can go
1 round - rich guy
2 rounds - doing well in life
3rounds - unemployed
4rounds - broke as hell
THANK ME IF YOU WANT
1 Like
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Chidizman(m): 10:03am
NwaAmaikpe:Please don't start. Its too early
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by EnEnPeecee: 10:03am
What is his name? He must be a anfoja the skull miners
1 Like
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Teletexter(f): 10:03am
Samusu:
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by ipobarecriminals: 10:03am
Ipobaretouts,ipobarecriminals
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by MirJay: 10:04am
.
The yorubas cant indulge in such.
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Fantastic2m(m): 10:04am
Where are the Tribal bigots
And name checking crew?
1 Like
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Vasitilinks: 10:04am
Study and work in Cyprus. Check my signature
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by wellmax(m): 10:05am
Na them.
Its their work oo
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Amarabae(f): 10:05am
They should hand him over to police biko. No jungle justice pls.
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by conductor5: 10:05am
Daheck? Who even gave him visa to my precious state? Castrate him and send him back to Ogbomosho ASAP.
3 Likes
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by ipobarecriminals: 10:06am
see his shapeless flat head
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Kutunban: 10:06am
H
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by 40kobo77: 10:06am
NwaAmaikpe:
poo.
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by TINALETC3(f): 10:06am
MirJay:
3 Likes
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Evablizin(f): 10:06am
Why this man needs anus therapy
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by Kutunban: 10:09am
Parents should monitor their kids that's the only solution.
Check out our signature
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by vtechpower: 10:10am
God help your people...... end time happensGod help your people...... end time happensGod help your people...... end time happens
|Re: Gay Man Paraded In Anambra For Sleeping With Little Boys (Photo, Video) by talk2saintify(m): 10:10am
FOOL
Imo Police Arrest 2 kidnap Suspects, Rescue Woman / Man Charged For Stealing N1000 Bible / Have U Ever Been Robbed Before?
Viewing this topic: weedtheweeds, bigfather(m), Trecixnine(m), dandollaz, Sterope(f), ndlife, aparata, miller0093(m), Joecruise(m), dacblogger(f), henryugo(m), jbbalarabe(m), tkpoint2(m), bengoodcreature, jullary(m), iShadow(m), Softmojo, metroblogger, olad54, galaxy2020, jamislaw(m), whitering, Deseo(f), doublewisdom, agbalagba1, Kaellivi(m), Sirrjosh, OluwaGolden(m), Jssamuel33(m), mrborntodoit, oyenco(m), bharuna, 12bolakale, EseWealth(f) and 88 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22