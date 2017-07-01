₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by 360frolic(m): 11:39am
I wonder when Nigerians will stop material politics manifestos!!!
The PDP candidate for the Osun west by - election Otunba Dr Ademola Nurudeen Adelek, has been seen on labels of loaves of bread circulating the state in a bid to get the votes of the electorate.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/07/photo-nurudeen-adeleke-branded-bread.html
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by Danny287(m): 11:43am
Hahaha Naija politics tire me oh
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by madridguy(m): 11:45am
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by wristbangle(m): 11:49am
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:51am
Eat and cry for the next 4years
4 Likes
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by free2ryhme: 2:35pm
Poverty politics
Stomach infrastructure politics
Poverty fall on them
1 Like
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by VargasVee(m): 2:35pm
Nigerian politicians are the worst crooks ever
F--kwards!
1 Like
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by conductor1: 2:36pm
Chai. Tufiakwa for Afonja
3 Likes
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by free2ryhme: 2:36pm
360frolic:
They are using the best means to secure votes
Through the stomach
Hunger fall on them
3 Likes
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by takenadoh: 2:36pm
People's views be changing like paid TV
2 Likes
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by IgboticGirl(f): 2:36pm
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by free2ryhme: 2:36pm
When will jumoke hawk this bread
1 Like
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:36pm
Bread of suffering
Chop and suffer for the remaining four years
1 Like
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by free2ryhme: 2:37pm
This bread has suffering, poverty and hunger writing all over it
1 Like
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 2:37pm
Osun state and ekiti always using food to deceive voters hungry ppl
1 Like
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by Maziebuka01(m): 2:37pm
Na them:bread and beans politics
1 Like
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by BreezyCB(m): 2:38pm
O ya
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by free2ryhme: 2:39pm
Make una come eat una destiny oooo
4 years of suffering
1 Like
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by free2ryhme: 2:40pm
In davido's voice
Hunger fall on them
1 Like
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by adonaiandboaz(f): 2:40pm
Clowns
1 Like
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by Beverages: 2:40pm
stomach infrastructure.
1 Like
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by free2ryhme: 2:40pm
Osun bread of poverty
1 Like
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by 0b10010011: 2:41pm
If he like make hin brand cars, he will will still be defeated at the polls
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:41pm
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by OddBall(m): 2:42pm
See the bread, its not even fresh sef....He doesn't even respect them enough to get them good bread. Yet they'll sell their votes.
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by smackimorn(m): 2:43pm
Check my signature.
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by kenoz(m): 2:44pm
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by zombieHUNTER: 2:44pm
One might eat the bread
But it doesn't prevent him from voting his conscience on Election Day ...
My take
Bia op... Shey na seat wey people dey place their dirty bum bum ..you carry bread keep on top so.. Later you go tell us say u don troway am ... Abi
1 Like
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by yinkslinks(m): 2:46pm
Remain milo N50, Cowbell N40 and Sugar N20
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by chiefbuchiV12(m): 2:48pm
Bread fall on you!!
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by zombieHUNTER: 2:49pm
Beverages:there is bread.. Just provide yourself to balance the equation nah
