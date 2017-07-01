Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) (7946 Views)

The PDP candidate for the Osun west by - election Otunba Dr Ademola Nurudeen Adelek, has been seen on labels of loaves of bread circulating the state in a bid to get the votes of the electorate.







Hahaha Naija politics tire me oh

Eat and cry for the next 4years 4 Likes

Poverty politics



Stomach infrastructure politics





Poverty fall on them 1 Like

Nigerian politicians are the worst crooks ever





F--kwards! 1 Like

Chai. Tufiakwa for Afonja 3 Likes

360frolic:

I wonder when Nigerians will stop material politics manifestos!!!





They are using the best means to secure votes



Through the stomach





People's views be changing like paid TV 2 Likes

When will jumoke hawk this bread 1 Like





This bread has suffering, poverty and hunger writing all over it 1 Like

Osun state and ekiti always using food to deceive voters hungry ppl 1 Like

Na them:bread and beans politics 1 Like

O ya

Make una come eat una destiny oooo



4 years of suffering 1 Like





Clowns 1 Like

stomach infrastructure. 1 Like

Osun bread of poverty 1 Like

If he like make hin brand cars, he will will still be defeated at the polls

See the bread, its not even fresh sef....He doesn't even respect them enough to get them good bread. Yet they'll sell their votes.

Check my signature.



But it doesn't prevent him from voting his conscience on Election Day ...



My take



Remain milo N50, Cowbell N40 and Sugar N20

Bread fall on you!!