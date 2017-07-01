₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,809 members, 3,640,403 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 July 2017 at 03:45 PM

Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) (7946 Views)

Ademola Adeleke Becomes PDP's Senatorial Candidate, To Replace Late Brother / Excited Supporters Welcome Ademola Adeleke To APC Secretariat For Screening / Ademola Adeleke Weeps At Isiaka Adeleke's Grave In Osun. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by 360frolic(m): 11:39am
I wonder when Nigerians will stop material politics manifestos!!!


The PDP candidate for the Osun west by - election Otunba Dr Ademola Nurudeen Adelek, has been seen on labels of loaves of bread circulating the state in a bid to get the votes of the electorate.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/07/photo-nurudeen-adeleke-branded-bread.html

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by Danny287(m): 11:43am
Hahaha Naija politics tire me oh
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by madridguy(m): 11:45am
grin grin grin
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by wristbangle(m): 11:49am
gringrin
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:51am
Eat and cry for the next 4years

4 Likes

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by free2ryhme: 2:35pm
Poverty politics

Stomach infrastructure politics


Poverty fall on them

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by VargasVee(m): 2:35pm
Nigerian politicians are the worst crooks ever


F--kwards!

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by conductor1: 2:36pm
Chai. Tufiakwa for Afonja

3 Likes

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by free2ryhme: 2:36pm
360frolic:
I wonder when Nigerians will stop material politics manifestos!!!


The PDP candidate for the Osun west by - election Otunba Dr Ademola Nurudeen Adelek, has been seen on labels of loaves of bread circulating the state in a bid to get the votes of the electorate.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/07/photo-nurudeen-adeleke-branded-bread.html


They are using the best means to secure votes

Through the stomach


Hunger fall on them

3 Likes

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by takenadoh: 2:36pm
People's views be changing like paid TV

2 Likes

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by IgboticGirl(f): 2:36pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by free2ryhme: 2:36pm
When will jumoke hawk this bread angry

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:36pm
Bread of suffering

Chop and suffer for the remaining four years grin

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by free2ryhme: 2:37pm
This bread has suffering, poverty and hunger writing all over it

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 2:37pm
Osun state and ekiti always using food to deceive voters hungry ppl

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by Maziebuka01(m): 2:37pm
Na them:bread and beans politics tongue

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by BreezyCB(m): 2:38pm
O ya
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by free2ryhme: 2:39pm
Make una come eat una destiny oooo

4 years of suffering

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by free2ryhme: 2:40pm
In davido's voice

Hunger fall on them grin

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by adonaiandboaz(f): 2:40pm
Clowns

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by Beverages: 2:40pm
stomach infrastructure.

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by free2ryhme: 2:40pm
Osun bread of poverty

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by 0b10010011: 2:41pm
If he like make hin brand cars, he will will still be defeated at the polls
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:41pm
shocked
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by OddBall(m): 2:42pm
See the bread, its not even fresh sef....He doesn't even respect them enough to get them good bread. Yet they'll sell their votes.
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by smackimorn(m): 2:43pm
Check my signature.
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by kenoz(m): 2:44pm
grin
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by zombieHUNTER: 2:44pm
One might eat the bread
But it doesn't prevent him from voting his conscience on Election Day ...

My take

Bia op... Shey na seat wey people dey place their dirty bum bum ..you carry bread keep on top so.. Later you go tell us say u don troway am smiley... Abi

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by yinkslinks(m): 2:46pm
Remain milo N50, Cowbell N40 and Sugar N20 grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by chiefbuchiV12(m): 2:48pm
Bread fall on you!! grin
Re: Ademola Adeleke Branded Bread Seen In Osun (Photo) by zombieHUNTER: 2:49pm
Beverages:
stomach infrastructure.
there is bread.. Just provide yourself to balance the equation nah wink

(0) (1) (Reply)

Reforms: Mass Retirement Of Civil Servants Looms / FG To Spend N30bn For New National Identity Scheme / Understanding Nigeria’s High Poverty Rate: The Upper, Middle And Lower Class

Viewing this topic: eben54, Ayo7, mjbaba, Aim07(f), kolafolabi(m), wahlay(m), Toomy, Felixandra, adelumolo(m), Evathyst(f), mayowa1111, Adedaniel211(m), blueprint77(m), ThatCEO, femi4love(m), Anijay1212(m), sokoanugwa, iamrealdeji(m), harch354(m), orpeeh, spygadgets(m), SteveTyla(m) and 58 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.