Designed by Sergey Dvornytskyy, it stole its look from the Maserati Alfieri which still remains a concept too, but revealed in 2014 at the Geneva Motor Show. Dvornytskyy also designed the Genesi to be fully autonomous whilst allowing a driver to steer, if he feels like it.



To further enhance the experience, when the Genesi is in autonomous mode, it activates its VR (Virtual Reality) mode and all of the windows will transform into a virtual reality cockpit.



What’s your take on the Genesi?



See more photos below;



https://autojosh.com/introducing-the-maserati-genesi-concept/



Very far from production but yet jaw-dropping, the Maserati Genesi is a beauty to behold.Designed by Sergey Dvornytskyy, it stole its look from the Maserati Alfieri which still remains a concept too, but revealed in 2014 at the Geneva Motor Show. Dvornytskyy also designed the Genesi to be fully autonomous whilst allowing a driver to steer, if he feels like it.To further enhance the experience, when the Genesi is in autonomous mode, it activates its VR (Virtual Reality) mode and all of the windows will transform into a virtual reality cockpit.What's your take on the Genesi?See more photos below;LalasticlalaMynd44IshiloveMarpolSemid4lyfeObinoscopySeun

. 1 Like

My take is based on the fact that my surroundings turn into VR..it is risky...!! Simple, in many ways than one. 4 Likes 2 Shares

I hate this kind of car. Give me something like this jare 56 Likes 2 Shares

In the voice of migos, skrrrrrrrt skrrrrrrrt 4 Likes

Our dear Nigerian roads would eat it first 77 Likes 2 Shares

wow! I love this, I wanna fly.... 220 240

This is the real world, that car can't drive here!! Take it to mars 4 Likes

How much...mk i first check my account balance 4 Likes

i wan drive am go heaven? 1 Like

how strong is the car? 1 Like

This is the type of car my state governor give to the state house of assembly members in my state, chai I SMH for poverty 2 Likes

Simply beautiful







why should I be driving a car when I won't be controlling it



where is the rush, where is the adrenaline





seems in the nearest future someone like me would have to go back to trekking They are taking away the fun from everything in our lives!!!why should I be driving a car when I won't be controlling itwhere is the rush, where is the adrenalineseems in the nearest future someone like me would have to go back to trekking 8 Likes

Dis one go sweet for ikorodu



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7IHINDPlyc&itct=CB0QpDAiEwjqwMq10PXUAhULpJwKHZ2qBi0yCWM0LWZlZWQtdVoYVUNtN0FTVUV5c2o0b0t4RXlYcEFidmZ3&gl=NG&hl=en&client=mv-google Let's laugh a little. Watch this funny video to see how a kid used a grown up man

Hmmm...

Awesome

i never fit buy common rubber of beans na maseratti spavinci,pease what is the cost make i dey save down my xess must hear am wen i buy this poo 2 Likes

If I don't buy more beautiful than this for my parent before I die, then it means I disappointed them.



By the way, that's a nice whip.



Modified. 1 Like 1 Share

am in love!

king406:

I hate this kind of car. Give me something like this jare more wisdom fall on you



Correct benz more wisdom fall on youCorrect benz 4 Likes





thinking of when i will drop my made in nigeria AC.....



You too can learn how to make AC at home



Join me.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ExqBqObekWU sorry have nothing so to say for now...thinking of when i will drop my made in nigeria AC.....You too can learn how to make AC at homeJoin me..... 2 Likes

Looks ugly.

Wetin come remain?

Behold........

Trust our roads, they will finish de car

Can it survive apapa road 1 Like

Police go come ask tinted permit on top this one ?

Chaii see ride..