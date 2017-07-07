₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by AutoJoshNG: 2:49pm On Jul 06
Very far from production but yet jaw-dropping, the Maserati Genesi is a beauty to behold.
Designed by Sergey Dvornytskyy, it stole its look from the Maserati Alfieri which still remains a concept too, but revealed in 2014 at the Geneva Motor Show. Dvornytskyy also designed the Genesi to be fully autonomous whilst allowing a driver to steer, if he feels like it.
To further enhance the experience, when the Genesi is in autonomous mode, it activates its VR (Virtual Reality) mode and all of the windows will transform into a virtual reality cockpit.
What’s your take on the Genesi?
See more photos below;
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by AutoJoshNG: 2:49pm On Jul 06
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by whitebeard(m): 2:52pm On Jul 06
My take is based on the fact that my surroundings turn into VR..it is risky...!! Simple, in many ways than one.
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by king406(m): 8:50pm On Jul 06
I hate this kind of car. Give me something like this jare
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by lexylexy(m): 10:52pm On Jul 06
In the voice of migos, skrrrrrrrt skrrrrrrrt
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by cherr: 6:32am
Our dear Nigerian roads would eat it first
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by cassidy1996(m): 6:32am
wow! I love this, I wanna fly.... 220 240
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by nairaman66(m): 6:41am
This is the real world, that car can't drive here!! Take it to mars
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by tompat86(m): 6:41am
How much...mk i first check my account balance
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by udemejack(m): 6:41am
i wan drive am go heaven?
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by aghap51(m): 6:42am
how strong is the car?
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by yarimo(m): 6:43am
This is the type of car my state governor give to the state house of assembly members in my state, chai I SMH for poverty
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by rottennaija(m): 6:44am
Simply beautiful
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by AnthonioAlsaid(m): 6:45am
They are taking away the fun from everything in our lives!!!
why should I be driving a car when I won't be controlling it
where is the rush, where is the adrenaline
seems in the nearest future someone like me would have to go back to trekking
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by destiny322(m): 6:45am
Dis one go sweet for ikorodu
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by njuwo(m): 6:46am
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by babycherub(f): 6:46am
Hmmm...
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by Tongsman(m): 6:47am
Awesome
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by tombreezy: 6:48am
i never fit buy common rubber of beans na maseratti spavinci,pease what is the cost make i dey save down my xess must hear am wen i buy this poo
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by DrGraveYardz: 6:49am
If I don't buy more beautiful than this for my parent before I die, then it means I disappointed them.
By the way, that's a nice whip.
Modified.
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by rawpadgin(m): 6:52am
am in love!
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by maxiuc(m): 6:52am
king406:more wisdom fall on you
Correct benz
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by badland(m): 6:52am
sorry have nothing so to say for now...
thinking of when i will drop my made in nigeria AC.....
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by garubalawal: 6:55am
Looks ugly.
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by simplemach(m): 6:57am
Wetin come remain?
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by omoiyalayi(m): 6:59am
Behold........
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by seniorgozman(m): 7:01am
Trust our roads, they will finish de car
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by manikspears: 7:01am
Can it survive apapa road
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by Digimiles: 7:01am
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by Tyche(m): 7:02am
Police go come ask tinted permit on top this one ?
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by tayorh(m): 7:04am
Chaii see ride..
|Re: This Maserati Genesi Will Eat Your Car For Lunch (photos) by Donsmithbrown(m): 7:10am
Dis car is super hot
