Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos)

Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by VargasVee(m): 6:08pm
It's tough for trees to thrive in the semi-desert Sous valley region of southern Morocco, but scientists have found that some might be getting a helping hand from an unlikely source.

While the local goats have been considered something of a menace because of their fondness for the argan fruit, Spanish ecologists have observed an unusual way in which they might actually be helping - they are constantly spitting out their seeds.

Domesticated goats in the region are inordinately fond of climbing to the precarious tops of argan trees to find fresh forage.
In some arid habitats, such as argan forests, most green vegetation is at the tops of the trees - which can grow 10 metres high.

Local goatherds are known to encourage the activity, pruning the bushy, thorny trees to make it easier for goats to ascend them, and even helping the goats' kids to learn how to climb.

During the bare autumn season in the region, goats can spend three quarters of their foraging time "treetop grazing" in the argan trees.
Argan is popular for the beauty products which feature in argan oil, made from the tree's nuts
http://news.sky.com/story/tree-climbing-seed-spitting-goats-aid-farming-in-morocco-10892899

Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by ecoeco(m): 6:11pm
END-TIME GOATS



#Eco99#



Meanwhile....monkeys b lik

Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by olatola00(m): 6:13pm
If them fall
Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by grayht(m): 6:15pm
The goats are requesting for armesty from the govt...

Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 6:16pm
These ones are end time goats oooo.. Anyway, the Bible already predicted that you will see goats climbing NEPA pole when the world is going to an end oooo
cheesy

Lalasticlala, abeg come and see ooo

Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 6:25pm
Shift, I can't see it very well.

Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by VargasVee(m): 6:30pm
tosyne2much:
These one are end time goats oooo.. Anyway, the Bible already predicted that you will see goats climbing NEPA pole when the world is going to an end oooo

Lalasticlala, abeg come and see ooo

Bro the Bro

Which chapter grin

Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by Dexema(m): 7:23pm
These are Gonkeys

Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by CaptainGOOD: 8:29pm
Its not a new thing them full for jos..wen u see them u go confuse and wonder how.

Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by Guyman02: 8:29pm
Moroccans think that their goats climbing trees is a big deal, tell them that in Nigeria Goats go to the market and even wear eye glasses which they use to make laws in Nigeria's parliament cool

Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by Lagboyinibadan(m): 8:30pm
Goats fall on you

Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 8:30pm
Awon èran Iya Osogbo

Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 8:30pm
Evolution...

Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by demolinka(m): 8:30pm
Na from Benin all these ones migrate from
Powerful goats
Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:30pm
shocked


Those are witches.
I've seen same at Ikere-Ekiti some years ago.


But I later discovered they were not goats but old women who were discussing which of their grandchildren to sacrifice to elongate their life.

Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by XVIER(m): 8:30pm
very soon you will see cow climbing trees in kenya
Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by IgboticGirl(f): 8:30pm
VargasVee:


Bro the Bro

Which chapter grin


grin grin grin grin

i tire ooo

Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 8:30pm
There is God o!
Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by Kylekent59: 8:31pm
For nigerià now dem go say na witches. I r
Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by kygo(m): 8:31pm
grin The goats use ladder? undecided

Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by CaptainGOOD: 8:31pm
sexybbstar:
Shift, I can't see it very well.

Baby ur nyash pls.
Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by edidiongmichael(m): 8:31pm
This kind goat go sweet for peppersoup o.. The aroma will just be climbing up to your medulla oblongata grin

Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by originals1(m): 8:31pm
shey nr b Nigeria sha?
Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by prettyboi1989(m): 8:31pm
these ones are village people them no be goat
Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by nwachinemelu(m): 8:31pm
end time goats
Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by babablogger: 8:31pm
grin if na Naija


Old woman turns to goat when returning from occultic meeting, stranded divine tree

Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 8:32pm
I don't believe, except I see them do so in my presence.
Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by barart: 8:32pm
Haha
Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by bbbabes: 8:32pm
Shoo
Re: Tree-climbing Goats In Morocco (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 8:32pm
tosyne2much:
These ones are end time goats oooo.. Anyway, the Bible already predicted that you will see goats climbing NEPA pole when the world is going to an end oooo

Lalasticlala, abeg come and see ooo

Yes...in the book of tosyne2much chapter 4 verses 5-17.

