|NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by dipoolowoo: 11:24pm On Jul 06
By Modupe Gbadeyanka
Trading in the shares of 17 companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) have been suspended by the NSE management.
The firms received the suspension following their failure to file relevant accounts to the stock market regulator as required by law.
According to information reaching us, the effective day of the suspension was from Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
Section 3.1(b) of the Rulebook of the NSE states that “If an Issuer fails to file the relevant accounts by the expiration of the Cure Period, The Exchange will: suspend trading in the Issuer’s securities.”
However, the suspension is expected to be lifted after the affected companies file the required accounts they earlier failed to submit.
“The suspension of trading in the issuer’s securities shall be lifted upon submission of the relevant accounts provided The Exchange is satisfied that the accounts comply with all applicable rules of The Exchange.
“The Exchange shall thereafter also announce through the medium by which the public and the SEC was initially notified of the suspension, that the suspension has been lifted,” Section 3.3 of the same rulebook states.
The affected companies are African Alliance Insurance Plc, African Paints (Nigeria) Plc, Aso Savings & Loans Plc, Ekocorp Plc, Evans Medical Plc, Equity Assurance Plc, Fortis Microfinance Bank Plc, Goldlink Insurance Plc, Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, and Guinea Insurance Plc.
Others are Omatek Ventures Plc, Premier Paints Plc, Resort Savings & Loans, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Union Dicon Salt Plc, Union Homes Savings & Loans Plc, and Universal Insurance Company Plc.
http://www.businesspost.ng/2017/07/06/nse-suspends-trading-shares-17-firms/
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by NwaNimo1(m): 7:05am
Buhari should also be suspended for failing to disclose his sicknesses.....
6 Likes
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by Oladelson(m): 7:07am
is okay
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by bigcil2(m): 7:08am
Evans
1 Like
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by Phemoo10: 7:09am
Good for them. All laws must be strictly adhered to. But why are the companies majorly Insurance firms?
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by opendo21(m): 7:11am
7 Insurance companies affected... There is an urgent need to revamp this sector
1 Like
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by Marvidris(f): 7:12am
Hmm
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by SalamRushdie: 7:18am
Business has been really slow in a lot of sectors so I guess these companies were concentrating on even surviving so much they forgot to file returns in a stock market that couldn't even do much for them
1 Like
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 7:19am
bigcil2:wetin he do again
1 Like
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by jericco1(m): 7:20am
Iminent increase in goods
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by rayornb(m): 7:23am
So because Police don arrest Evans, NSE come see it deem fit to Suspend Evans Medical, Life is indeed cruel.
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by MrMcJay(m): 7:27am
And these companies have compliance officers and company secretaries?
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by Sniper12: 7:27am
better to play betting than to invest in NSE
1 Like
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by free2ryhme: 7:28am
NwaNimo1:
The sense wey you no get dey pain me
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:28am
APC failed us ooo
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by free2ryhme: 7:29am
opendo21:
They have been used to submitting late.
But this time NSE means business
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by LoveJesus87(m): 7:30am
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by SaintUlot: 7:53am
|Re: NSE Suspends Trading In Shares Of 17 Firms by michoim(m): 8:06am
NwaNimo1:
Borrow sense small, now.
