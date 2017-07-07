₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by Nairalandsss(m): 2:46am
Veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo share this on his instagram page .
ibu has the most romantic face on earth
but we noticed a lady struggling to kiss Mr ibu okafor
what do you think??
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by modelmike7(m): 2:58am
Lol... Look at his face like a sour ogbono soup! The face alone is a comedy and the Big belle, no before here!!
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by odiereke(m): 3:21am
Whether Tonto didn't wash her mouth, mouth odour can be something else.
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by livinus009(m): 3:41am
Mr Ibu's face tho
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by Jostico: 3:42am
did ibu actually WiWI?
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:48am
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by crackhouse(m): 4:41am
This photoshop get as e be o
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by thesicilian: 5:40am
Kenneth Okonkwo my man. These are the men who made Nollywood.
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by Schwartz: 5:43am
Tonto has lost weight. I really pity her. The cons of being celebrity are enormous. All the criticism she has passed through because of her challenge, which could happen to anyone have been so great.
She is really strong to be able to take all in and stand strong. I won't exchange my privacy for anything.
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by mofeoluwadassah(f): 5:55am
na una go knw....
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by hernandson(m): 5:58am
lol mr IBU himself
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by chriskosherbal(m): 5:58am
Mr Ibu is just too funny.....even just looking at him, makes me
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by 7footre(m): 6:00am
You sure say Ibu never swallow our budget with that him 20ft container stomach?
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by igedeboy: 7:20am
more like
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by nikkypearl(f): 7:24am
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by akblings(m): 7:33am
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by omoiyalayi(m): 7:51am
Na wa o
Una wan make Tonto go dey talk later say na ibu wan force kiss on her
Una no se she get plenty mouth
Dat mouth may nt be her real mouth sef
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by doublewisdom: 7:52am
Knowing Tonto, that mouth may just had left Kenneth's preek.
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by ayinde2ade(m): 8:33am
mr ibu be like:-it is by force?i say i no kiss
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by Samson178: 8:34am
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by quiverfull(m): 8:34am
This man face alone na comedy.
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by Omotayor123(f): 8:35am
Lol; Mr. IBU no Want unnecessary attaché
Kenneth and Animal skin though
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by Noblebrown7(m): 8:35am
The guy no want trouble.....
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by Innodon(m): 8:35am
Mr Ibu dey fear the kiss
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by sotall(m): 8:35am
OK
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by ogaJona(m): 8:35am
is it Tips I'm seeing or is my eyes deceiving
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by toyinjimoh(m): 8:36am
May her mouth dey smell...lol
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by Oyindidi(f): 8:36am
See pregnant me
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:36am
If he be say toto dicke mouth dey smell wey Mr ibru dey run for.. >
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by Krystaal(m): 8:37am
Hehehe, I'm sure they are just kidding.. if Na this man born me, I don't think I'd take anything he says serious... See Belle sef
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by Danny287(m): 8:37am
Wahala
Re: Mr Ibu Refused To Kiss To Tonto Dikeh (pics) by V3li(m): 8:37am
Lols!! See em belle abeg!
