Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by tosin400: 3:54am
Pop sensation, MC Galaxy advice "Pana" crooner Tekno over the Social Media War between Wizkid and Davido Which he Join.
See below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/07/stay-humble-with-your-20-take-home-pay-mc-galaxy-advices-tekno/
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by livinus009(m): 3:58am
See who dey talk.
42 Likes 1 Share
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by omusiliyu(m): 4:11am
Chai... Tecno don suffer
Dear Galaxy TV
29 Likes
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by omusiliyu(m): 4:13am
AKOBA.. is when u see your old school�♂️mate at ikorodu and he hails u with BADOO��...
Bro just disappear�cos running won't epp�
60 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by pressplay411(m): 4:49am
The only time I'll choose a tecno over galaxy.
Now everyone's trying to ride on this wiz/Davido beef to get attention.
BTW have they finally hushed that puppy?
Year of twitter wars. #whotookmypopcaan?
2 Likes
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by Jostico: 5:02am
Galaxy, make your name no deceive you. tekno na brother for where you dey. see who dey talk. Waiten you sing? how many awards you win, age Don fall on you. tekno na producer, tekno dey sing. amateur artist. you and that boy no dey the same league.
22 Likes 1 Share
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by frankanyiks(m): 5:11am
Jostico:u come 4get the key point. 100 percent CEOs dey fight, take home 20percent no suppose put mouth.
27 Likes
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by femi4(m): 6:16am
So Galaxy agreed say Tecno dey make hits.
We all know the drill....another way to stay relevant without a hit
12 Likes 1 Share
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by OrestesDante: 6:19am
MC galaxy is suffering from Inferiority complex while Tekno is simply living natural
7 Likes 1 Share
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by Tamarapetty(f): 6:31am
see dawan
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by Evablizin(f): 6:49am
Please MC galaxy stick to your sekem abeg
10 Likes
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by dahunsy(m): 6:58am
Coughs***clears throat# every dick n harry na musician for Nigeria naa
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by Ibifizzleboy(m): 7:00am
MCGALAXY is easily intimated
1 Like
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by Nature223: 7:02am
mc galaxy u think tekno na wedding ground. abeg wen tekno is talking keep ur mouth shut
3 Likes
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by Baddest69(m): 7:15am
In parafa here we only know samsung galaxy ...
2 Likes
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by tyson98: 7:23am
THAT'S WHY DAVIDO DEY ALWAYS SLAP YOU STUPID GALAXY
2 Likes
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 8:53am
Oh no! Not again
8 Likes
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by Franzinni: 8:53am
it's a free for all!!! Every b and d list yeyebrity. Will jump on this chance roll in the mud...
Who is going to be next?
Korede. Bello?
Reekado. Banks?
Or even old timers like black face?
Hmmm.
.
2 Likes
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by DWJOBScom(m): 8:54am
another clown on the prowl
1 Like
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by YorubaNigga(m): 8:54am
Did I just see MC Galaxy compared himself to Tekno? Just like how the dumb Falz compared his music to 9ice. Falz whose music career is still blinking like itel charger. What is this world turning to for God's sake?
MC Galaxy you are a dumbass fool 'cause Tekno no be your levels. Sekem virus is damaging your poo brain!
Wizkid is just a destiny-hunter wizard hunting down the glorified Davido OBO. Only the gullible mindset who know nothing about music would rate Wizkid than Davido. Just the 30billion album of Davido shut down Wizkid's whole music career.
Wizkid keeps singing fake music featuring American talents but he has never come closer to any of them in videos. Always fake like naija fixed matches!
You guys should just chill and wait for the video of "if remix" by Davido featuring R-Kelly to see the apparent difference between "Omo baba olowo" and "Omo Ojuelegba"
Wizkid my ass
Giving it all to OBO
Davido all the way!
If I tell u say I love u oooo
12 Likes
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by alatbaba1(m): 8:55am
haaaa. U sef. don join d fight?
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by junkiesneverdie: 8:56am
Zombie dey talk
3 Likes
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by omenka(m): 8:57am
Much ado about nothing.
3 Likes
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by blindspot(f): 8:57am
K
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by trustagin94(m): 8:57am
"pop sensation" OP...mind yourself oo
buh wait o, this one go pain tekno o... 20%
1 Like
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by rebirthiix: 8:57am
Tekno got wat he deserved.... Two label owners are fighting.....
1 Like
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by ALAYORMII: 8:58am
Everybody wan put mouth.
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by Sonoyom(m): 8:58am
Free for all fight
1 Like
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by free2ryhme: 8:58am
tosin400:
Who took this picture did this guy a great diservice
Re: Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" by NwaAmaikpe: 8:58am
MC Galaxy...
Thank you for helping Kemen when no one wanted to see his rapist face.
