Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mc Galaxy Advises Tekno: "Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" (9795 Views)

"Stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay" MC Galaxy Advices Tekno / “stay Humble With Your 20% Take Home Pay,” Mc Galaxy Advices Tekno / Some World Billionaires, Celebrities Living A Humble Life With Simple Cars. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







See below:



Source: Pop sensation, MC Galaxy advice "Pana" crooner Tekno over the Social Media War between Wizkid and Davido Which he Join.See below:Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/07/stay-humble-with-your-20-take-home-pay-mc-galaxy-advices-tekno/

See who dey talk. 42 Likes 1 Share

Chai... Tecno don suffer



Dear Galaxy TV 29 Likes

AKOBA.. is when u see your old school�‍♂️mate at ikorodu and he hails u with BADOO��...

Bro just disappear�cos running won't epp� 60 Likes 2 Shares

The only time I'll choose a tecno over galaxy.

Now everyone's trying to ride on this wiz/Davido beef to get attention.

BTW have they finally hushed that puppy?

Year of twitter wars. #whotookmypopcaan? 2 Likes

Galaxy, make your name no deceive you. tekno na brother for where you dey. see who dey talk. Waiten you sing? how many awards you win, age Don fall on you. tekno na producer, tekno dey sing. amateur artist. you and that boy no dey the same league. Galaxy, make your name no deceive you. tekno na brother for where you dey. see who dey talk. Waiten you sing? how many awards you win, age Don fall on you. tekno na producer, tekno dey sing. amateur artist. you and that boy no dey the same league. 22 Likes 1 Share

Jostico:

Galaxy, make your name no deceive you. tekno na brother for where you dey. see who dey talk. Waiten you sing? how many awards you win, age Don fall on you. tekno na producer, tekno dey sing. amateur artist. you and that boy no dey the same league. u come 4get the key point. 100 percent CEOs dey fight, take home 20percent no suppose put mouth. u come 4get the key point. 100 percent CEOs dey fight, take home 20percent no suppose put mouth. 27 Likes

So Galaxy agreed say Tecno dey make hits.



We all know the drill....another way to stay relevant without a hit 12 Likes 1 Share

MC galaxy is suffering from Inferiority complex while Tekno is simply living natural 7 Likes 1 Share

see dawan

Please MC galaxy stick to your sekem abeg 10 Likes

Coughs***clears throat# every dick n harry na musician for Nigeria naa

MCGALAXY is easily intimated 1 Like

mc galaxy u think tekno na wedding ground. abeg wen tekno is talking keep ur mouth shut 3 Likes

In parafa here we only know samsung galaxy ... 2 Likes

THAT'S WHY DAVIDO DEY ALWAYS SLAP YOU STUPID GALAXY 2 Likes

Oh no! Not again 8 Likes

it's a free for all!!! Every b and d list yeyebrity. Will jump on this chance roll in the mud...



Who is going to be next?



Korede. Bello?

Reekado. Banks?

Or even old timers like black face?



Hmmm.



. 2 Likes

another clown on the prowl 1 Like

Just like how the dumb Falz compared his music to 9ice. Falz whose music career is still blinking like itel charger. What is this world turning to for God's sake?



MC Galaxy you are a dumbass fool 'cause Tekno no be your levels. Sekem virus is damaging your poo brain!



Wizkid is just a destiny-hunter wizard hunting down the glorified Davido OBO. Only the gullible mindset who know nothing about music would rate Wizkid than Davido. Just the 30billion album of Davido shut down Wizkid's whole music career.



Wizkid keeps singing fake music featuring American talents but he has never come closer to any of them in videos. Always fake like naija fixed matches!



You guys should just chill and wait for the video of "if remix" by Davido featuring R-Kelly to see the apparent difference between "Omo baba olowo" and "Omo Ojuelegba"



Wizkid my ass



Giving it all to OBO



Davido all the way!



If I tell u say I love u oooo Did I just see MC Galaxy compared himself to Tekno?Just like how the dumb Falz compared his music to 9ice. Falz whose music career is still blinking like itel charger. What is this world turning to for God's sake?MC Galaxy you are a dumbass fool 'cause Tekno no be your levels. Sekem virus is damaging your poo brain!Wizkid is just a destiny-hunter wizard hunting down the glorified Davido OBO. Only the gullible mindset who know nothing about music would rate Wizkid than Davido. Just the 30billion album of Davido shut down Wizkid's whole music career.Wizkid keeps singing fake music featuring American talents but he has never come closer to any of them in videos. Always fake like naija fixed matches!You guys should just chill and wait for the video of "if remix" by Davido featuring R-Kelly to see the apparent difference between "Omo baba olowo" and "Omo Ojuelegba"Wizkid my assGiving it all to OBODavido all the way!If I tell u say I love u oooo 12 Likes

haaaa. U sef. don join d fight?

Zombie dey talk 3 Likes

Much ado about nothing. 3 Likes

K

OP...mind yourself oo



buh wait o, this one go pain tekno o... 20% "pop sensation"OP...mind yourself oobuh wait o, this one go pain tekno o... 20% 1 Like

Tekno got wat he deserved.... Two label owners are fighting..... 1 Like

Everybody wan put mouth.

Free for all fight 1 Like

tosin400:

Pop sensation, MC Galaxy advice "Pana" crooner Tekno over the Social Media War between Wizkid and Davido Which he Join.





See below:



Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/07/stay-humble-with-your-20-take-home-pay-mc-galaxy-advices-tekno/





Who took this picture did this guy a great diservice Who took this picture did this guy a great diservice