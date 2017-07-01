Religious belief is an invisible security blanket for insecure individuals.

Closeted minds will continue to allow brainwashing and indoctrination by religious leaders that there is a 'god', and there was a 'jesus', in order that the people with closed minds allow themselves to be controlled so that the various Corporations (churches) remain profitable as the tax-free money continues to roll in. people center their lives around a fairy-tale. All that time, energy and money centered on a lie. For some it's a business, for others it is the central cause of division within their family. Religion sucks. All of them.

Abrahamic religion especially is all lies. Its a fantasy created for control, to impoverish the masses and keep them humble. No longer are chains and whips required, we can control people thru a promise in a book . The government loves evangelistic preaching . It subdues masses, keeps them paying taxes, makes them docile, humble meek low self esteem folks just waiting till death for some promises they will never get. Provisions, prayer requests, blessings for behavior, recompence for offerings and tithes, fruitful accomplished life , all this and more ....you gotta believe !! Faith and the promise of hope.... for some imaginary posthumous expectations 2 Likes