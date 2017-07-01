₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by BoneBlogger(m): 5:57am
A trending photo of a church member doing acrobatics during a deliverance session has emerged online. Controversial Penuel Mnguni a.k.a ‘Snake pastor’ who accused prophet T.B Joshua of deceiving and tricking him during his visit to Nigeria, was pictured conducting a deliverance session for the young man who seemingly reacted by engaging in acrobatics in front of the congregation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/man-acrobatics-deliverance-session-conducted-snake-pastor-photo.html
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by BoneBlogger(m): 5:59am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 6:10am
The evil spirit possessing him is very flexible.
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by Kondomatic(m): 6:40am
NwaAmaikpe:The spirit that possessed him is possessed.
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by Evablizin(f): 7:11am
That's Good is part of exercise, evil spirits needs exercise too so that they will be able to do their work perfectly
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by MirJay: 1:03pm
he is definetly talented not possessed. His country should take him to the next Olympics game and am sure he will make them proud,
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by madgoat(m): 1:04pm
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by dessz(m): 1:04pm
the spirit is strong...eleyi gidi gan
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by trustagin94(m): 1:04pm
lmao... this just made my day
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by ibkayee(f): 1:04pm
Religion is the opium of the people smdh
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by kingmekus(m): 1:05pm
Acrobatics FALL on him!!!
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by MrMcJay(m): 1:05pm
Africa, oh Africa!
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by partnerbiz4: 1:05pm
I just hate these
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by hopefulLandlord: 1:05pm
Religious belief is an invisible security blanket for insecure individuals.
Closeted minds will continue to allow brainwashing and indoctrination by religious leaders that there is a 'god', and there was a 'jesus', in order that the people with closed minds allow themselves to be controlled so that the various Corporations (churches) remain profitable as the tax-free money continues to roll in. people center their lives around a fairy-tale. All that time, energy and money centered on a lie. For some it's a business, for others it is the central cause of division within their family. Religion sucks. All of them.
Abrahamic religion especially is all lies. Its a fantasy created for control, to impoverish the masses and keep them humble. No longer are chains and whips required, we can control people thru a promise in a book . The government loves evangelistic preaching . It subdues masses, keeps them paying taxes, makes them docile, humble meek low self esteem folks just waiting till death for some promises they will never get. Provisions, prayer requests, blessings for behavior, recompence for offerings and tithes, fruitful accomplished life , all this and more ....you gotta believe !! Faith and the promise of hope.... for some imaginary posthumous expectations
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by loadedvibes: 1:05pm
Lol.. Africa..
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by Opistorincos(m): 1:05pm
looks staged
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by bareal(m): 1:06pm
BoneBlogger:
Nothing wey person no go see for the world oh
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by Adaomalight(f): 1:06pm
Abeg o! Which one be snake pastor?
Lord have mercy.
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by kinkybunny(f): 1:06pm
Hmm na waa o
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by iamtardey(m): 1:06pm
Religion! chai
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by maxiuc(m): 1:06pm
Spirit so high
See as the pastor stand dey wait for him
Today you must catch fire if you like dey form acrobatic like Julius Agahowa do finish I dey wait for you
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by Tapout(m): 1:06pm
that spirit that possssed that guy is kinda worth having.. With such spirit within a person, he/she can easily own an arcobatic Centre u know just like the gym..... Just saying sha
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by talk2saintify(m): 1:07pm
lol
mike jackson int gospel church
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by krissconnect(m): 1:08pm
I cry for my people.
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 1:08pm
I wish there was never such thing as RELIGION. Religion has done more harm than good to man and the world entirely
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by iamnicer: 1:08pm
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by BroZuma: 1:08pm
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by nnokwa04: 1:09pm
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by oluseyiforjesus(m): 1:09pm
The demons are frm China
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by Adaomalight(f): 1:09pm
Kai! minini! The snake has entered his body o.
kikikikikikikikiki
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by Lincoln275(m): 1:09pm
hmmmm
|Re: Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo by damosky12(m): 1:10pm
wow! Indeed , Religion is evil. Nevertheless, Christ did not come to invent a religion. He came to give Spiritual life.
John 10:10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.
Ephesians 2:1 And you hath he quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins;
Christianity is not about dramas like this. The Epistles are lucid, scholarly and analytic. The new testament is precise.
Anything that has no bearing with the new testament scriptures is religion.
This is Religion.
