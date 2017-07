Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Man Does Acrobatics During Deliverance Session Conducted By 'Snake Pastor'.Photo (7932 Views)

Penuel Mnguni: "I Was Tricked By TB Joshua In Nigeria" - Snake Pastor Says / Church Members Carry Their Pastor On A Chair During Deliverance Session. Photo / Mob Destroys South Africa Snake Pastor's Church, Set It On Fire (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A trending photo of a church member doing acrobatics during a deliverance session has emerged online. Controversial Penuel Mnguni a.k.a ‘Snake pastor’ who accused prophet T.B Joshua of deceiving and tricking him during his visit to Nigeria, was pictured conducting a deliverance session for the young man who seemingly reacted by engaging in acrobatics in front of the congregation.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/man-acrobatics-deliverance-session-conducted-snake-pastor-photo.html 1 Like 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala







The evil spirit possessing him is very flexible. The evil spirit possessing him is very flexible. 29 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:







The evil spirit possessing him is very flexible. The spirit that possessed him is possessed. The spirit that possessed him is possessed. 24 Likes 1 Share

That's Good is part of exercise, evil spirits needs exercise too so that they will be able to do their work perfectly 2 Likes





he is definetly talented not possessed. His country should take him to the next Olympics game and am sure he will make them proud, he is definetly talented not possessed. His country should take him to the next Olympics game and am sure he will make them proud, 1 Like

the spirit is strong...eleyi gidi gan 1 Like

lmao... this just made my day 1 Like

Religion is the opium of the people smdh 1 Like

Acrobatics FALL on him!!! 1 Like

Africa, oh Africa!

I just hate these





See below fir data

Religious belief is an invisible security blanket for insecure individuals.

Closeted minds will continue to allow brainwashing and indoctrination by religious leaders that there is a 'god', and there was a 'jesus', in order that the people with closed minds allow themselves to be controlled so that the various Corporations (churches) remain profitable as the tax-free money continues to roll in. people center their lives around a fairy-tale. All that time, energy and money centered on a lie. For some it's a business, for others it is the central cause of division within their family. Religion sucks. All of them.

Abrahamic religion especially is all lies. Its a fantasy created for control, to impoverish the masses and keep them humble. No longer are chains and whips required, we can control people thru a promise in a book . The government loves evangelistic preaching . It subdues masses, keeps them paying taxes, makes them docile, humble meek low self esteem folks just waiting till death for some promises they will never get. Provisions, prayer requests, blessings for behavior, recompence for offerings and tithes, fruitful accomplished life , all this and more ....you gotta believe !! Faith and the promise of hope.... for some imaginary posthumous expectations 2 Likes

Lol.. Africa..

looks staged

BoneBlogger:

A trending photo of a church member doing acrobatics during a deliverance session has emerged online. Controversial Penuel Mnguni a.k.a ‘Snake pastor’ who accused prophet T.B Joshua of deceiving and tricking him during his visit to Nigeria, was pictured conducting a deliverance session for the young man who seemingly reacted by engaging in acrobatics in front of the congregation.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/man-acrobatics-deliverance-session-conducted-snake-pastor-photo.html

Nothing wey person no go see for the world oh Nothing wey person no go see for the world oh

Abeg o! Which one be snake pastor?







Lord have mercy.











Get 750mb for N200 on your old Etisalat sim now Hmm na waa o

Religion! chai

Spirit so high





See as the pastor stand dey wait for him



Today you must catch fire if you like dey form acrobatic like Julius Agahowa do finish I dey wait for you 1 Like

that spirit that possssed that guy is kinda worth having.. With such spirit within a person, he/she can easily own an arcobatic Centre u know just like the gym..... Just saying sha

lol



mike jackson int gospel church

I cry for my people.

I wish there was never such thing as RELIGION. Religion has done more harm than good to man and the world entirely

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim.

The demons are frm China

Kai! minini! The snake has entered his body o.









kikikikikikikikiki

hmmmm