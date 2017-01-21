₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by emefav: 7:43am
Coming after she was ripped apart for stealing 'dogs' of American actress, Kenya Moore, Nollywood actress Oge Okoye has been slammed by followers after she shared photo of her one-sided hip on Instagram, thanks to Photoshop.
The actress who was called out by her followers, was also slammed her for having a curvy gate too. Here's the photo;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/thanks-photoshop-actress-oge-okoye-now-ample-one-sided-hip.html
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by Nenejeje(f): 7:56am
her life, her business
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:59am
hmmm this girl and fake life
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by Ighoga898(m): 8:13am
It's her standing posture that makes her have one sided hip now.
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by Afonjashapmouth: 8:50am
She nor dey tire
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by pzphoto(m): 9:42am
haaaha u again
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by Beverages: 11:42am
Nigerian and reaction... Taking panadol for another person's headache.
Is it their hip?
Common sense fall on them.
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by Keneking: 11:42am
Na injection/syringe type
Type BC3-
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by Untainted007: 11:43am
Make una leave this girl alone na. Our President wey no gree come back no concern us na unimportant issue we dey carry for head. #UkPlsSendBackOurPresidentLikeThat#
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by adetoroamos(m): 11:43am
kcee sister, but why are the flatino's LIE, same like thier f*olish kuje leader
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by Justgo: 11:43am
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by Mariinee(f): 11:43am
Originality fall on her
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by maklelemakukula: 11:43am
Ighoga898:Nope.
Look at the gate at her hip area. It has hips too
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by Teewhy2: 11:43am
hmmm. make them leave her Jare. actress without media controversy is that a nollywood actress
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by NextGovernor(m): 11:43am
So many monitoring spirit online
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by Badgers14: 11:43am
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by Edopesin(m): 11:44am
Nawa oooo All This Twitter Users Can Notice For Africa Zero Chill
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by ndelesharo: 11:44am
zero chill.. na real monitoring spirit
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by DominionMichael: 11:45am
But this is nobodys business na
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by trustagin94(m): 11:46am
where the hips wen dm de talk about sef
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by Rapsowdee01(m): 11:46am
Oge !!!!
Open gate.. Na me adekunle gold(king of Photoshop)
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by LagosismyHome(f): 11:46am
This Oge self..... living her life for fake validation from strangers so she must fake it to belong .... smh
If only she just realised she beautiful just as she is .....who go help tell her
Curved Gate shows it definitely photoshopped
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by Kendroid: 11:46am
Dis girl and her wahala everyday??!!
Wetin she wan carry curves do at dis age!!
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by Joevics(m): 11:47am
Photoshoping Hip kwa !
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by jrerico1(m): 11:47am
What concerns me??
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by Maximus85(m): 11:47am
emefav:
No oooo, the hip is magnetic. It pushed the gate ni jare. Fake yeyebrity
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by WenysAD(f): 11:47am
Kia! See finishing
Naija peeps no get Joy at all
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by partnerbiz4: 11:47am
I heard it costs 5 milla.
Girls just tire me.
Anyway make i mind my biz
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by Franzinni: 11:47am
it is not photoshop....
It is the heat wave from her sexy HIPs..(yimu)
Or it could also be the vibration of an accidental Fart!!!
But it can't be photoshop!!!! Never!!!
|Re: Oge Okoye Accused Of Photoshopping Her Hip by 69MissedCalls(m): 11:47am
This girl and fake life sha. Do we look like awilo locomba to you?
