The actress who was called out by her followers, was also slammed her for having a curvy gate too. Here's the photo;



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/thanks-photoshop-actress-oge-okoye-now-ample-one-sided-hip.html Coming after she was ripped apart for stealing 'dogs' of American actress, Kenya Moore, Nollywood actress Oge Okoye has been slammed by followers after she shared photo of her one-sided hip on Instagram, thanks to Photoshop.The actress who was called out by her followers, was also slammed her for having a curvy gate too. Here's the photo;

her life, her business 5 Likes 1 Share

hmmm this girl and fake life 4 Likes

It's her standing posture that makes her have one sided hip now. 5 Likes

She nor dey tire 4 Likes 2 Shares

haaaha u again 5 Likes

Nigerian and reaction... Taking panadol for another person's headache.



Is it their hip?



Common sense fall on them. 9 Likes



Type BC3- Na injection/syringe typeType BC3-

Make una leave this girl alone na. Our President wey no gree come back no concern us na unimportant issue we dey carry for head. #UkPlsSendBackOurPresidentLikeThat# 5 Likes

kcee sister, but why are the flatino's LIE, same like thier f*olish kuje leader 2 Likes 1 Share

Originality fall on her 1 Like

Ighoga898:

It's her standing posture that makes her have one sided hip now. Nope.

Look at the gate at her hip area. It has hips too Nope.Look at the gate at her hip area. It has hips too 17 Likes 1 Share





So many monitoring spirit online 2 Likes

Zero Chill Nawa oooo All This Twitter Users Can Notice For AfricaZero Chill

zero chill.. na real monitoring spirit

But this is nobodys business na

where the hips wen dm de talk about sef

Oge !!!!



Open gate.. Na me adekunle gold(king of Photoshop) 7 Likes





If only she just realised she beautiful just as she is .....who go help tell her





Curved Gate shows it definitely photoshopped This Oge self..... living her life for fake validation from strangers so she must fake it to belong .... smhIf only she just realised she beautiful just as she is .....Curved Gate shows it definitely photoshopped 3 Likes





Wetin she wan carry curves do at dis age!! Dis girl and her wahala everyday??!!Wetin she wan carry curves do at dis age!!

Photoshoping Hip kwa !

What concerns me??

emefav:

No oooo, the hip is magnetic. It pushed the gate ni jare. Fake yeyebrity No oooo, the hip is magnetic. It pushed the gate ni jare. Fake yeyebrity 4 Likes

Kia! See finishing

Naija peeps no get Joy at all



Modified:

I heard it costs 5 milla.



Girls just tire me.



Anyway make i mind my biz





it is not photoshop....



It is the heat wave from her sexy HIPs..(yimu)



Or it could also be the vibration of an accidental Fart!!!





But it can't be photoshop!!!! Never!!! 2 Likes