.Dear NYSC,

We the PCM's of stream 2 are uncomfortable with the silence!

We are not being just too anxious to get into camp and put on Khaki, neither are we being too impatient to have military men exercise their discipline on our freedom.

It's not an enthusiasm to be woken by the biggle, nor to stand under the hot parade sun and take turns on the fainting spree.

Our concern is not propelled on the grounds of receiving meagre #19800 already, which can't sustain an average Corper for 3weeks, neither is it about wanting to be exploited by the maami market seller.

*

Its about moving on with our lives!

*

The sacredness of the 3weeks in camp affects our plans to even get peanut jobs that don't even validate our certificate, because they don't want to take people who have not served yet. "No capitalist jokes with his business process, to the point of employing someone whose resignation is spontaneously uncontrollable".

We can barely travel, cause we can't tell when the date will be released.

We can't comfortably fix appointments, cause we are not certain if we will keep to them.

We've lost job opportunities because we've not served,

We've missed oversea admissions application deadlines because of uncertainties about when we will be done with service.

We are faced with questions everyday by people whom we told we have graduated, about why we aren't serving yet. While some think we are lying to them, others think its our fault. Yet our reply is filled with uncertainty, because you've not given us any word to hold on to.

We've tried the logic of judging by precedence, it has failed us!

We've devised event calculator to foretell likelihood of our call up letter coming up at presumed dates(23rd June,4th and 11th July) , all to no avail.

In our rumours, you've kept silent.

To our questions, you've rarely answered.

Nothing stops you from telling us that it is not going to be in July or August.

Nothing should stop you from telling us, if the delay is intentional or circumstantial.

Its our plans and goals that are suffering from this silence and uncertainty.

We need a word from you.

We deserve to be told why we should wait for another one week.

Telling us to disregard a rumour that obviously gives pseudo-hope,- doesn't stop our inquisitions and curiosity.

We all know how an uncertain man is unreliable, help save us from this bond of uncertainty and save your credibility before a pool of waiting citizens.

Our request is simple*

# BreakTheSilence

# AddressStream2PCM

D.O.

A concerned PCMite 2017 Batch A Stream 2.

P.S: Please share on all platforms both Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and tag NYSC until it gets to DG NYSC and related persons. 2 Likes 1 Share