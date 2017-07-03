₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,835,350 members, 3,642,151 topics. Date: Friday, 07 July 2017 at 12:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" (6132 Views)
Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour / Kennis Music Promises To Support Bisola In Her Music Career / Mercy Aigbe And Her Daughter At The Premiere Of "The Victims", Her Movie (Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by sar33: 9:37am
Ex-BBNaija housemates TTT, Miyonse, Kemen, Cocoice, Bassey, Marvis, Soma, Ese Eriata and others trooped out last night to support Bisola at the premiere of a movie titled 'Picture Perfect'.
The movie from award-winning filmmaker, Biodun Stephen, Picture Perfect, features Bisola Aiyeola, Mary Remmy Njoku, Bolanle Ninalowo, Ronke Oshodi Oke, and others.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/ex-bbnaija-housemates-troop-out-to.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by sar33: 9:38am
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by sar33: 9:38am
sar33:more
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by pzphoto(m): 9:42am
that's so cool
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by Homeboiy(m): 10:01am
can't see Tokunbo there
Awww can't stop imagining what's going on in TTT n bisolas mind there
Remembering how she sucked evil comot from his peniis
2 Likes
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by tyson98: 10:44am
Homeboiy:U no dey forget tinz
2 Likes
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by veekid(m): 11:23am
My love for Marvis be like copied assignment, I can't even explain. Na Bisola go blow pass all of em for that BBNaija housemates
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by ibkayee(f): 11:24am
Aww, forgot about these guys. Nice
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 11:24am
An.d so make we bigin cry
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by sweetlaw: 11:26am
Homeboiy:
move on already.
the participants have moved on
1 Like
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by veave(f): 11:26am
Debie-rise is in dubai with Melvin for a gig. And to think she was the most ridiculed.
Life no be as man they think am. Do not look down on anyone.
4 Likes
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by biggerboyc(m): 11:26am
opolo eye no be open eye
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by brightersms: 11:26am
SLAY ALLI SEE IS SLAY
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by zeusdgrt(m): 11:27am
And so?
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by lovelyjay: 11:28am
Nice one.
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by Nickymezor(f): 11:28am
How nice . Pals fr life
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by STEVENcrack(m): 11:28am
TTT. And bisola did take pics together.
She sud get over it jae.
And tboss was absent because kemen would be coming. Smh
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by Simmyrich(m): 11:28am
<! D O C T Y P E h t m l> <h> <p> <b o d y>
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by Lummy20: 11:29am
just passing by
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by evansjeff(m): 11:30am
Mmmmtttccchhheeewwww... no TBoss, walks out of thread.
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by dafil22(m): 11:30am
love u Bisola dear, I know u ll go places cos u re talented. u go girl!!!
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by Acidosis(m): 11:30am
Good to see Bassey in a movie with Ini Edo and the likes. Dude is good!
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by lukotony: 11:31am
.Dear NYSC,
We the PCM's of stream 2 are uncomfortable with the silence!
We are not being just too anxious to get into camp and put on Khaki, neither are we being too impatient to have military men exercise their discipline on our freedom.
It's not an enthusiasm to be woken by the biggle, nor to stand under the hot parade sun and take turns on the fainting spree.
Our concern is not propelled on the grounds of receiving meagre #19800 already, which can't sustain an average Corper for 3weeks, neither is it about wanting to be exploited by the maami market seller.
*
Its about moving on with our lives!
*
The sacredness of the 3weeks in camp affects our plans to even get peanut jobs that don't even validate our certificate, because they don't want to take people who have not served yet. "No capitalist jokes with his business process, to the point of employing someone whose resignation is spontaneously uncontrollable".
We can barely travel, cause we can't tell when the date will be released.
We can't comfortably fix appointments, cause we are not certain if we will keep to them.
We've lost job opportunities because we've not served,
We've missed oversea admissions application deadlines because of uncertainties about when we will be done with service.
We are faced with questions everyday by people whom we told we have graduated, about why we aren't serving yet. While some think we are lying to them, others think its our fault. Yet our reply is filled with uncertainty, because you've not given us any word to hold on to.
We've tried the logic of judging by precedence, it has failed us!
We've devised event calculator to foretell likelihood of our call up letter coming up at presumed dates(23rd June,4th and 11th July) , all to no avail.
In our rumours, you've kept silent.
To our questions, you've rarely answered.
Nothing stops you from telling us that it is not going to be in July or August.
Nothing should stop you from telling us, if the delay is intentional or circumstantial.
Its our plans and goals that are suffering from this silence and uncertainty.
We need a word from you.
We deserve to be told why we should wait for another one week.
Telling us to disregard a rumour that obviously gives pseudo-hope,- doesn't stop our inquisitions and curiosity.
We all know how an uncertain man is unreliable, help save us from this bond of uncertainty and save your credibility before a pool of waiting citizens.
Our request is simple*
# BreakTheSilence
# AddressStream2PCM
D.O.
A concerned PCMite 2017 Batch A Stream 2.
P.S: Please share on all platforms both Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and tag NYSC until it gets to DG NYSC and related persons.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by tdbankplc: 11:32am
STEVENcrack:
Mr know all how bout Uriel, Jon and Efe?
1 Like
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by Husty(m): 11:35am
No bleep today, check back NEVER!
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by Justgo: 11:40am
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by sandrahnaub(f): 11:45am
Every1 is moving on
Dunno abt soma & coco ice
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by Evaberry(f): 11:58am
...
can bisola ever be beautiful
I mean bisola sit down lose that weight
get a better make up artist
get a good stylist
stop embarrassing and disgracing your wretched self
we all know you are poor and we are tired of it already
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by ChangetheChange: 11:59am
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Support Bisola At The Premiere Of "Picture Perfect" by ChangetheChange: 11:59am
Homeboiy:
Tboss na bad belle expired olosho, that is still pained she didn't win BBNaija 2017
Tboss is a serial SADIST, the other housemates don't give a dam about her anymore cos of her irritating attitude
She doesn't like hanging out with the other ex housemate, or take photo shot with them
The same attitude she exhibited in the BBnaija house, she is exhibiting it in real life
Tonto Dikeh Is A Spitting Image Of Her Mum ( Pic) / Selly Bba Made Her Boyfriend Wash Her Panties With Pics / Video | Photos: Meet 22-year-old Who’s World’s Number 1 “twerker”!
Viewing this topic: crunchyg(m), Ajpharm(m), Od31(m), Mtsulphur8(m), master2000, adekalumichael(m), ladyju(f), Lordpeckxy(m), valwizzy(m), VeniJu, robay(m), yusuf01(m), RockyEyo(m), Juliearth(f), ifymogan(m), ahmkhad, neihzar(m), princeadex84(m), nelszx, ShitHead, moneybag4411(m), muyeindaclub(m), chizzypresh(f), Ashraf123(f), adenugakenny, phulxpression, weirdo17(f), Niyi6(m), immex2(m), highest2005, Damianbrown(m), NubiLove(m), ioreth69(f) and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12