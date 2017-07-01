₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by PapiNigga: 10:01am
Nigeria's finest IG comedian, Craze Clown still can't get enough of his big day yet, as the latest comic doctor in town took to his Instagram page to share more of his graduation day photos.
He wrote:
"LEGENDARY!!! The joy felt on 30th June is one I've never felt in my Life before ... it's the feeling of FULFILLMENT The real PEPPER THEM GANG #DoctorOfMedicine #ClassOf2017 #DrCrazePS: I'm stil Graduating My SQUUAAAAA ..."
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/07/comedian-craze-clown-shares-more.html?m=1
Cc: Lalasticlala
6 Likes
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by PapiNigga: 10:02am
1 Like
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by Mariinee(f): 10:03am
Original mahd man
15 Likes
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by VickyRotex(f): 10:18am
Waaaawwuuu. When your actions reflect your name
6 Likes
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by ubongoton: 10:21am
where is ade
1 Like
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by Dotwillis1(m): 10:23am
the guy craze no be small
6 Likes
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by pzphoto(m): 10:27am
lol.... funny guy
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by DozieInc(m): 10:36am
Good for him.
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by DozieInc(m): 10:36am
Good for him
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by Oladimejyy(m): 10:38am
Who cares
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by NwaAmaikpe: 11:35am
The only hilarious thing in the picture is the one with the guy who forgot to use anti-perspirant deodorant
2 Likes
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by bbbabes: 11:35am
Madt Doctor
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by Antoeni(m): 11:36am
Congrat crazy
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by Justgo: 11:37am
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by bbbabes: 11:38am
Education is important
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by mirabel001(f): 11:38am
k...buh plz dnt play wit person life oo..
congrats mr doc
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by Thunderdick(m): 11:38am
This One Don Mad O
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by samuel19222(m): 11:38am
Clear road, Freedom fighters happy birthday 2 all glorious axemen worldwide proud 2 b part of dis.
4 Likes
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by Edopesin(m): 11:38am
Papa Ade Goes To School
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by sinistermind(m): 11:39am
the first pic tho
1 Like
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by solpat(m): 11:39am
That guy looks like Lasisi69
Congrats to him
1 Like
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by Beverages: 11:39am
This guy has lived a life full of appreciation.
He's worthy to be emulated.
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by hopyroll(m): 11:39am
where is Ade?
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by Shortyy(f): 11:40am
Nose man
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by jetbomber17: 11:41am
He studied Ade Slapology..
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by sandrahnaub(f): 11:41am
Congrats o him
Sha not easy to balance his entertainment career with his studies
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by Edopesin(m): 11:42am
VickyRotex:Hahahahahaha
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by Kendroid: 11:42am
Congrats man...d real hustle continues!!
Kcee should goan buy "dress sense" from #Ade. That boi can dress for Africa
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by Husty(m): 11:42am
NwaAmaikpe:
Somebody should hold his mouth o. Don't let him talk nonsense again biko!
1 Like
|Re: Craze Clown: Hilarious Photos From His Graduation Day by agadez007(m): 11:43am
Igbos are doing great
always Repping
