|Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 10:59am
Angry bus drivers have blocked the Benin-Ore-Lagos Road after an armed Robbery attack in the early hours of Friday left one driver dead and one passenger seriously injured. According to reports, the incident occurred around Okada area of Benin, Edo state.
The corpse of the driver who was killed was laid on the floor as the protesters called on the presence of security operatives on the road.
They also demanded that Governor Godwin Obaseki should address them physically.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/benin-lagos-road-shut-down-as-armed.html
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 11:00am
My Gawd!! This Is Real Bad
5 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by lexicarez: 11:02am
Na WA ooo
God will keep protecting us
2 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 11:28am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by Jirate(m): 11:46am
RIP to the Dead.
This is really Painful, those in Authority should please do something, Anything to help check the ugly tide.
Meanwhile, I Almost traveled to Lagos from Benin this Morning, but I didn't due to Bad Logistics, Thank god for me.
8 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 11:57am
This is too bad....
R.I.P to d dead!
.We won't walk when d road needs blood!
3 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by AnonyNymous(m): 11:58am
Thank goodness they showed some respect for the dead this time. By at least covering his corpse. I'm tired of seeing 'graphic pictures' everywhere. RIP to the driver.
In the words of my dear mentor
'When you finish your degree, run! Run as fast as you can away from this country! It has nothing to offer you. There's no hope- trust me. I've been hoping since the 70s.'
When you have a country where robbers are bold enough to attack during the day, you should know something is seriously wrong. Where are the security operatives? Along that same road, they will be there to set up checkpoints and greet 'Ogas' for N50. But when the real threats came by, they were nowhere to be found.
29 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by Khutie: 11:58am
...and he kissed his children, promising to buy 'em goddies when coming back...He ain't gonna fulfil that promise again, not that he doesn't love his kids buh some cruel miscreants took away the most precious thing he ever had "HIS LIFE". Nigeria is a nation widowt an emotions. R.I.P
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by einsteino(m): 11:58am
my God, that area is a very dangerous axis. I ran into armed robbers there a month ago and by God's grace I escaped by the whiskers. There is rarely a week that goes by without a robbery incidence at okada -Ogbemudia farm axis of lagos - Benin road. The Police is aware of its notoreity but cares not.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by idrisolaide(m): 11:58am
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by youmour(m): 11:58am
It's been a long time I heard of highway robbery or kidnapping in this parts,what's going on na?
2 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 11:58am
Anini reincarnated he said it i will be back in 2017
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by Chiccly(f): 11:58am
It is well with Nigeria.
God save our souls
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by PointZerom: 11:58am
ok
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by selfmadeboss: 11:59am
na vegetable selles this one dey rob?
him mates like evans dey rob billionaires.
na this type i go like to see as them go burn
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by 0b10010011: 11:59am
Is that not fresh marijuana on the floor
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by sinistermind(m): 11:59am
Again.... In Edo State.
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by yinkslinks(m): 11:59am
this country is gradually losing it under apc.
2 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by lovingyouhun: 11:59am
May the wicked not go unpunished IJN, Amen.
2 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by koolcat: 12:00pm
Night journey I guess......omg.! Rip to the dead. The robbers shall never go unpunished
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by saudatu(m): 12:00pm
NIGERIA AND INSECURITY ARE LIKE 5&6. RIP TO THE DECEASED.
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by bbbabes: 12:00pm
Too bad
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by SonsOfLiverpool(m): 12:00pm
lexicarez:God will not
He expects us to organize ourselves and form a better society with the brain he gave us.
He expects us to have security operatives on ground who will work for the betterment of all.
God has given us enough.
5 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by xcolanto(m): 12:00pm
The okada-edo axis are being highjacked by the Fulani herds men! I schooled in okada and I know they lord over those areas. They have struck again, its a shame the media is being coerced in hiding the identity of these blood suckers.
4 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by Deseo(f): 12:00pm
God has been so good to me, I ply that route frequently and I've never had more than holdup to complain about.
RIP to the dead, security in this country though...
2 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by czaratwork: 12:00pm
God saved me on that road last sunday
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by nobodysmanrob(m): 12:00pm
The Governor's address will not change a thing. The problem is much deeper than that. They should just take heart and take the body to the morgue
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by hammer6: 12:00pm
LOOK AT THE DANGER SS-SE EXPOSE THEM SELVES TO EVERY DAY BECOS OF NIGERIA.
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by michaelwilli(m): 12:01pm
Dat zenith bank robbery video shows that our police men are poorly trained and lack motivation. Very sure policemen ran away from the scene from that robbery
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by jonero4(m): 12:01pm
Rip to the dead
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by weyab: 12:01pm
Just around nkpor in anambra state u will see more than 6 different check points, police and mopol extorting money. They won't see t
Edo , those ore road to go and line up, nonsense.
6 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 12:01pm
Bad news everyday. May God protect us from evil
1 Like
