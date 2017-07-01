Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robbery Attack On Benin-Lagos Expressway, Driver Shot Dead (Photos) (14817 Views)

The corpse of the driver who was killed was laid on the floor as the protesters called on the presence of security operatives on the road.

They also demanded that Governor Godwin Obaseki should address them physically.



My Gawd!! This Is Real Bad 5 Likes

Na WA ooo

God will keep protecting us 2 Likes

This is really Painful, those in Authority should please do something, Anything to help check the ugly tide.

Meanwhile, I Almost traveled to Lagos from Benin this Morning, but I didn't due to Bad Logistics, Thank god for me. RIP to the Dead.This is really Painful, those in Authority should please do something, Anything to help check the ugly tide.Meanwhile, I Almost traveled to Lagos from Benin this Morning, but I didn't due to Bad Logistics, Thank god for me. 8 Likes

This is too bad....





R.I.P to d dead!





.We won't walk when d road needs blood! 3 Likes

Thank goodness they showed some respect for the dead this time. By at least covering his corpse. I'm tired of seeing 'graphic pictures' everywhere. RIP to the driver.



In the words of my dear mentor

'When you finish your degree, run! Run as fast as you can away from this country! It has nothing to offer you. There's no hope- trust me. I've been hoping since the 70s.'



When you have a country where robbers are bold enough to attack during the day, you should know something is seriously wrong. Where are the security operatives? Along that same road, they will be there to set up checkpoints and greet 'Ogas' for N50. But when the real threats came by, they were nowhere to be found. 29 Likes 6 Shares

...and he kissed his children, promising to buy 'em goddies when coming back...He ain't gonna fulfil that promise again, not that he doesn't love his kids buh some cruel miscreants took away the most precious thing he ever had "HIS LIFE". Nigeria is a nation widowt an emotions. R.I.P 13 Likes 1 Share

my God, that area is a very dangerous axis. I ran into armed robbers there a month ago and by God's grace I escaped by the whiskers. There is rarely a week that goes by without a robbery incidence at okada -Ogbemudia farm axis of lagos - Benin road. The Police is aware of its notoreity but cares not. 8 Likes 1 Share

It's been a long time I heard of highway robbery or kidnapping in this parts,what's going on na? 2 Likes

Anini reincarnated he said it i will be back in 2017

It is well with Nigeria.



God save our souls

ok

na vegetable selles this one dey rob?

him mates like evans dey rob billionaires.

na this type i go like to see as them go burn

Is that not fresh marijuana on the floor

Again.... In Edo State. 1 Like

this country is gradually losing it under apc. 2 Likes

May the wicked not go unpunished IJN, Amen. 2 Likes

Night journey I guess......omg.! Rip to the dead. The robbers shall never go unpunished

NIGERIA AND INSECURITY ARE LIKE 5&6. RIP TO THE DECEASED. 1 Like

Too bad

God will not



He expects us to organize ourselves and form a better society with the brain he gave us.



He expects us to have security operatives on ground who will work for the betterment of all.



The okada-edo axis are being highjacked by the Fulani herds men! I schooled in okada and I know they lord over those areas. They have struck again, its a shame the media is being coerced in hiding the identity of these blood suckers. 4 Likes



RIP to the dead, security in this country though... God has been so good to me, I ply that route frequently and I've never had more than holdup to complain about.RIP to the dead, security in this country though... 2 Likes

God saved me on that road last sunday 1 Like

The Governor's address will not change a thing. The problem is much deeper than that. They should just take heart and take the body to the morgue 1 Like

LOOK AT THE DANGER SS-SE EXPOSE THEM SELVES TO EVERY DAY BECOS OF NIGERIA. 1 Like

Dat zenith bank robbery video shows that our police men are poorly trained and lack motivation. Very sure policemen ran away from the scene from that robbery 1 Like

Rip to the dead

Just around nkpor in anambra state u will see more than 6 different check points, police and mopol extorting money. They won't see t

Edo , those ore road to go and line up, nonsense. 6 Likes