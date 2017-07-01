₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,835,688 members, 3,643,293 topics. Date: Friday, 07 July 2017 at 11:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked (9188 Views)
Governor Aregbesola's Aged Mother Blesses As He Turns 60 (Photo) / I Have No Personal Account - Governor Aregbesola / Governor Aregbesola Checking Out Twitter (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by obiremy: 8:26pm
Governor Rauf Aregbesola took to social media to urge his subjects to observe a day of fasting for the state but the reactions he got were shocking. Below is what he wrote and screenshots of the reactions from people.....
'I urge every son and daughter in the state of Osun to observe a day of fasting and prayer tomorrow'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/see-reactions-governor-aregbesola-got.html
1 Like
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by DickDastardly2(m): 8:31pm
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:32pm
Keep calm and watch PDP claim victory tomorrow
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by dayo2me(m): 8:37pm
eyah! people no get chill o
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by Emperorone(m): 8:41pm
Lol @attah.... Your name is Rauf, not David. Pls fainting crew
can I join ur fainting?
50 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by Nutase(f): 8:43pm
Funny .
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by madridguy(m): 8:43pm
Gov. Aregbe the comedian
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by OrestesDante: 8:44pm
Lol
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by Emperorone(m): 8:48pm
madridguy:
You mean Pastor Rauf Aregbe
1 Like
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by Evablizin(f): 8:50pm
Omoh this one weak me hahaha
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by FKO81(m): 8:51pm
1 Like
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by auntysimbiat(f): 8:51pm
lol... sorry rauf
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by madridguy(m): 8:52pm
Rauf na chief priest/babalawo.... He want the Osun people to observe fasting while him, his wife and children will be eating.... Naija politician wickedness no get part 2
Emperorone:
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by SmartchoicesNG: 8:52pm
on aregbesola
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by Homeboiy(m): 9:12pm
Nigerians no get chill at all
I love them so much
always hiding on keyboard to say their minds
6 Likes
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by Desyner: 9:16pm
So after leaving the state in a huge debt, IGR hasn't improve and he wants people to fast so that the price of oil can bounce back to 100usd/barrel. This man is A grade clown, he must think our brain is powered by PHCN.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by ThatFairGuy(m): 9:22pm
Indeed! We need it Mr Gov., good works continues
1 Like
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by Integrityfarms(m): 9:57pm
Can anything good come out of Aregberascal?
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by alegbeleye(m): 10:02pm
Savage
1 Like
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by ymee(m): 10:02pm
Please I'm seriously in need of a job(part-time/FT) , being jobless for a while. thanks
Bsc mat/comp.sci
location: Lagos
Contact me for...your any of these
SERVICES
1. Desktop-publishing
2. Web designing/training
3. Home tutor
4. Online registration
5. Corporate training
6. Software Training
7. Graphics designing
8. systems repair, installation and troubleshooting etc
babs4realscience@yahoo.com
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by adewuyiade: 10:05pm
Re open Lautech APC government
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by Jeezuzpick(m): 10:06pm
ThatFairGuy:
I wish some angry Osun citizens could come visit you tonight.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by nuti(m): 10:06pm
After kola alukoused our money to sew bespoke and buy a boat
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by Tholudee(f): 10:07pm
:- wicked man
Osun people has been fasting since you came to power
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by alphaeus212(m): 10:07pm
YOU THINK NAIJA NA MUMU ABI? WHO DIS MAN THINK SAY HIM WISE PASS SEF...LOL...
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by klassykute(m): 10:08pm
Lol
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by patola080(m): 10:08pm
CROWNWEALTH019:l pray so oooo but dos good 4ntin APC know what to do
1 Like
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by Firefire(m): 10:08pm
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by ibkgab001: 10:09pm
I always feel ashamed to tell people I'm from Osun state ... This man has killed all the betterment of my state and some gullible people still believe his lies and kangaroo like type of running govt.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by OCTAVO: 10:09pm
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by menwongo(m): 10:09pm
Hahahaha how I which one day we can face this men and tell them the plain truth
|Re: Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked by favourmic(m): 10:10pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Haha pdp ko dpp ni
Beyond #ArmsProbe: The Need To Probe The Entire Defence Budget / Boko Haram: World Bank Allocates $800m For Rebuilding North East / PDP Crisis: Sheriff Faction Seeks Indefinite Adjournment Of Appeals
Viewing this topic: funshore(m), Iceman2017(m), lateftumi(m), freelancer10, Yinkatolu, fabkay37(m), jazzyking(m), suigeneris2(f), afrikanmodels, prudentcy(m), romzyxy(m), Precide(m), gare(f), Dreamword24, LOT111(f), mcafeez, mayorrex(m), Iyiosa01, YoungDaNaval(m), yazz09(m), vickylincon(m), ajokebelle(f), Vilshow(m), StRichard(m), Akanniade(m), MrsNaira(f), sayad009, Switsmart(m), Donjoe19, olodoblog, Bonjoro, Ademos31, AustineCJ, emeshot, DVC1, JustK, collinsJn(m), Udengs25, Gudfrie(m), 3plecz(m), Probina, bukjossy(m), Ballack1(m), Yinkus4life(m), knaa, obicentlis, Emperorone(m), bigfreak, heirloom90(m), point5, farady, latup4real(m), adecr7, chigo003(m), MssTee(f), oyinsbank, Memphis357(m), fayemi56(m), Jaydeehena, Samsantos9(m), Chanchit, Crixina(f), piice, taiwo92, divinehand2008(f), HookesLaw, Alagbada1(m), DeckXavier(m), Nancy2016, ogbeniolola, assemble, aliyu555(m) and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10