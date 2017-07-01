Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Aregbesola Asked People To Fast In Osun & Was Mocked (9188 Views)

'I urge every son and daughter in the state of Osun to observe a day of fasting and prayer tomorrow'







Governor Rauf Aregbesola took to social media to urge his subjects to observe a day of fasting for the state but the reactions he got were shocking. Below is what he wrote and screenshots of the reactions from people.....'I urge every son and daughter in the state of Osun to observe a day of fasting and prayer tomorrow'

Keep calm and watch PDP claim victory tomorrow 6 Likes 1 Share

can I join ur fainting? Lol @attah.... Your name is Rauf, not David. Pls fainting crewcan I join ur fainting? 50 Likes 2 Shares

You mean Pastor Rauf Aregbe You mean Pastor Rauf Aregbe 1 Like

Omoh this one weak me hahaha 6 Likes 1 Share

Emperorone:





You mean Pastor Rauf Aregbe Rauf na chief priest/babalawo.... He want the Osun people to observe fasting while him, his wife and children will be eating.... Naija politician wickedness no get part 2 3 Likes

So after leaving the state in a huge debt, IGR hasn't improve and he wants people to fast so that the price of oil can bounce back to 100usd/barrel. This man is A grade clown, he must think our brain is powered by PHCN. 2 Likes

Indeed! We need it Mr Gov., good works continues 1 Like

Can anything good come out of Aregberascal? 2 Likes

Re open Lautech APC government 2 Likes

ThatFairGuy:

Indeed! We need it Mr Gov., good works continues

I wish some angry Osun citizens could come visit you tonight. I wish some angry Osun citizens could come visit you tonight. 2 Likes

After kola alukoused our money to sew bespoke and buy a boat

wicked man

Osun people has been fasting since you came to power :-wicked manOsun people has been fasting since you came to power

YOU THINK NAIJA NA MUMU ABI? WHO DIS MAN THINK SAY HIM WISE PASS SEF...LOL... 2 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

Keep calm and watch PDP claim victory tomorrow l pray so oooo but dos good 4ntin APC know what to do l pray so oooo but dos good 4ntin APC know what to do 1 Like

I always feel ashamed to tell people I'm from Osun state ... This man has killed all the betterment of my state and some gullible people still believe his lies and kangaroo like type of running govt. 1 Like

Hahahaha how I which one day we can face this men and tell them the plain truth