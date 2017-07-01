₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by emefav: 8:33pm
39-year-old Marvyn Iheanacho, who reportedly flew into rage and killed his girlfriend's 5-year-old son, Alex Malcolm, in Mountsfield park in Catford, south-east London, after he lost one of his trainers, has been arraigned in court.
Witnesses who testified in court said they heard a “child’s fearful voice saying sorry”, loud banging, and a man screaming about the loss of a shoe during a violent assault on the evening of 20 November, 2016.
It was gathered that Alex Malcolm died as a result of the fatal head and stomach injuries he sustained from the incident.
“The prosecution say that he died at the hands of this defendant, a man who was looking after him, acting as his stepfather, but who on the afternoon/early evening of November 20 last year, lost his temper and violently assaulted the boy, causing him fatal head and stomach injures,” said the prosecutor, Eleanor Laws QC.
A jury of seven men and five women heard he was in a relationship with Alex’s mother, Lilya Breha, and would often stay at her flat in Catford. One witness, Sarah Strugnell, allegedly saw Iheanacho bend down to the child and ask where his shoes were.
“The man was very angry indeed and Sarah Strugnell describes how he was raging at the child who was very quiet,” said the prosecutor.
Judge Mark Dennis QC told jurors the main issue in the case is how Alex sustained those injuries and said the trial will last between two and three weeks. The trial continues.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/nigerian-man-kills-girlfriends-5-year-old-son-misplacing-trainers.html
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by smartty68(m): 8:38pm
Checking... Marvyn Iheanacho
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by Nutase(f): 8:41pm
Demonic
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by LionDeLeo: 8:41pm
39-year-old Marvyn Iheanacho, did anyone notice the shape of his head?
It seems the flatness & severity of crime are in direct proportion.
The flatter the worse.
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by Rtopzy(f): 8:43pm
Common shoe ......... smh
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by Evablizin(f): 8:44pm
Please nobody should check the person's name,we already know,this is really painful,because he is your step son kai anger is very deadly.RIP BOY
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by auntysimbiat(f): 8:47pm
so sad
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by LionDeLeo: 8:51pm
Evan's people.
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by omobabalawo: 8:52pm
let me wait for Ncan members southwest region. i will stone them b4 they enter the thread.
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by Caustics: 9:04pm
they should have known he is a killer from the start. see how he is strangling the dog till the tongue came out
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by Homeboiy(m): 9:05pm
Odiegwu
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by wapkakid: 10:03pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by itiswellandwell: 10:03pm
Fine boy
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by nuti(m): 10:03pm
And you say u are a Jew?
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by Fresca(f): 10:04pm
How can a human being be so wicked? Ladies if you see signs of mental illness In your partner, walk away.... now that's how this poor child lost his life because him mama wan chop better prick...
But Nigerians messing up our names everyday, I love being Nigerian but the citizens of this country are making me feel so ashamed everyday. Na so so bad news, Atleast do it in your country, no go disgrace us outside.
People choose not to remember the good, all they know is the bad Nigeria and we are giving them reasons not to.
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by favourmic(m): 10:04pm
Biafra......... Over to NCAN
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by ipobarecriminals: 10:04pm
chineke!!!!! Nah IPOB TOUT OOOO!!!!!.Temperament run in their blood.They should nail his balls .Useless Jew
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by myjobsfinder(m): 10:04pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by alegbeleye(m): 10:05pm
Nigerians I hail thee.
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by NwaAmaikpe: 10:07pm
Na wa...
This is so annoying,
Children easily throw away things and it's so painful asking them and they can't say anything helpful.
The man has a good heart sha, after killing that boy he didn't even still force his mother to buy him another sneakers to replace the one her dead son misplaced.
He should prepare for jail; atleast when he is paroled he should be eligible for citizenship.
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by ayamjay: 10:07pm
Oyibo no get wahala nah, dey kill pikin because of shoe, when them dey kidnap people dey even do Jungle Justice like say nah carnival for naija. Mtch.
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by ChiefSweetus: 10:07pm
What kind of bloodclot idiòt is this??
A special kind, that's what.
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by Jaymima(f): 10:07pm
and the cute little boy died cos his guardian couldn't manage his anger. quite a pity.
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by smartty68(m): 10:07pm
LionDeLeo:Guy please chill! Don't take it too personal
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by ayamprecious: 10:09pm
Hain our brodas again
I hail ooo
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by blindspot(f): 10:09pm
News flash.....
WW III 90% LOADING
Our patience is over says Trump as U S gets ready to strike North Korea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMp_MZnSevo
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by Stevengerd(m): 10:09pm
Ncan Highrise Division - Na Dem, Awon Flatino, Developers, Our Broda Frm The Yeast.
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by deepwater(f): 10:09pm
My father told me that people that keep dogs have the potentials of becoming aggressive and destructive without knowing that such cruelty is in them.
Just one day it would show up and the havoc would be done.
Rip young star
Iheanacho?!!! Ina cho trainers GI
Witnesses who testified in court said they heard a “child’s fearful voice saying sorry”,
This part broke my heart
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by badland(m): 10:10pm
nawa ooo ... Nigerians
Happening now...
Thinks Putin is to teach Trump as they meet in G20...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHxGpOrIHDo
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by whytediamond(m): 10:11pm
Cute kid gone so soon.
Nwanem Iheanacho... kedu mmuo ojoo jiri isi gi gba bet9ja? Chaii!!!
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by wintersnow(m): 10:11pm
This is so Sad...
Rest in peace little Angel..
What if he misplaced ya phone? You for go heaven go trace the boy again
|Re: Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers by TheCabal: 10:12pm
This tory na lie.
