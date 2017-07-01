Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Kills Girlfriend's 5-year-old Son, For Misplacing His Trainers (11044 Views)

Dismissed Soldier Kills Girlfriend Over Text Messages / Gonorreah Infection: Man Kills Girlfriend In Hotel Room / Man Drugs And Kills Girlfriend’s Brother Over N750,000 (Graphic Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Witnesses who testified in court said they heard a “child’s fearful voice saying sorry”, loud banging, and a man screaming about the loss of a shoe during a violent assault on the evening of 20 November, 2016.



It was gathered that Alex Malcolm died as a result of the fatal head and stomach injuries he sustained from the incident.



“The prosecution say that he died at the hands of this defendant, a man who was looking after him, acting as his stepfather, but who on the afternoon/early evening of November 20 last year, lost his temper and violently assaulted the boy, causing him fatal head and stomach injures,” said the prosecutor, Eleanor Laws QC.



A jury of seven men and five women heard he was in a relationship with Alex’s mother, Lilya Breha, and would often stay at her flat in Catford. One witness, Sarah Strugnell, allegedly saw Iheanacho bend down to the child and ask where his shoes were.



“The man was very angry indeed and Sarah Strugnell describes how he was raging at the child who was very quiet,” said the prosecutor.



Judge Mark Dennis QC told jurors the main issue in the case is how Alex sustained those injuries and said the trial will last between two and three weeks. The trial continues.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/nigerian-man-kills-girlfriends-5-year-old-son-misplacing-trainers.html



Lalasticlala 39-year-old Marvyn Iheanacho, who reportedly flew into rage and killed his girlfriend's 5-year-old son, Alex Malcolm, in Mountsfield park in Catford, south-east London, after he lost one of his trainers, has been arraigned in court.Witnesses who testified in court said they heard a “child’s fearful voice saying sorry”, loud banging, and a man screaming about the loss of a shoe during a violent assault on the evening of 20 November, 2016.It was gathered that Alex Malcolm died as a result of the fatal head and stomach injuries he sustained from the incident.“The prosecution say that he died at the hands of this defendant, a man who was looking after him, acting as his stepfather, but who on the afternoon/early evening of November 20 last year, lost his temper and violently assaulted the boy, causing him fatal head and stomach injures,” said the prosecutor, Eleanor Laws QC.A jury of seven men and five women heard he was in a relationship with Alex’s mother, Lilya Breha, and would often stay at her flat in Catford. One witness, Sarah Strugnell, allegedly saw Iheanacho bend down to the child and ask where his shoes were.“The man was very angry indeed and Sarah Strugnell describes how he was raging at the child who was very quiet,” said the prosecutor.Judge Mark Dennis QC told jurors the main issue in the case is how Alex sustained those injuries and said the trial will last between two and three weeks. The trial continues.Lalasticlala 1 Like 1 Share

Iheanacho

Checking... Marvyn 14 Likes

Demonic 1 Like

39-year-old Marvyn Iheanacho, did anyone notice the shape of his head?



It seems the flatness & severity of crime are in direct proportion.



The flatter the worse. 30 Likes 1 Share

Common shoe ......... smh 5 Likes

Please nobody should check the person's name,we already know,this is really painful,because he is your step son kai anger is very deadly.RIP BOY 14 Likes

so sad 1 Like 1 Share

Evan's people. 8 Likes 1 Share

let me wait for Ncan members southwest region. i will stone them b4 they enter the thread. 9 Likes 1 Share

they should have known he is a killer from the start. see how he is strangling the dog till the tongue came out 3 Likes

Odiegwu 1 Like

Fine boy

And you say u are a Jew? 3 Likes

How can a human being be so wicked? Ladies if you see signs of mental illness In your partner, walk away.... now that's how this poor child lost his life because him mama wan chop better prick...



But Nigerians messing up our names everyday, I love being Nigerian but the citizens of this country are making me feel so ashamed everyday. Na so so bad news, Atleast do it in your country, no go disgrace us outside.



People choose not to remember the good, all they know is the bad Nigeria and we are giving them reasons not to. 4 Likes 1 Share

Biafra......... Over to NCAN

chineke!!!!! Nah IPOB TOUT OOOO!!!!!.Temperament run in their blood.They should nail his balls .Useless Jew chineke!!!!! Nah IPOB TOUT OOOO!!!!!.Temperament run in their blood.They should nail his balls .Useless Jew

Nigerians I hail thee.







Na wa...

This is so annoying,

Children easily throw away things and it's so painful asking them and they can't say anything helpful.



The man has a good heart sha, after killing that boy he didn't even still force his mother to buy him another sneakers to replace the one her dead son misplaced.



He should prepare for jail; atleast when he is paroled he should be eligible for citizenship. Na wa...This is so annoying,Children easily throw away things and it's so painful asking them and they can't say anything helpful.The man has a good heart sha, after killing that boy he didn't even still force his mother to buy him another sneakers to replace the one her dead son misplaced.He should prepare for jail; atleast when he is paroled he should be eligible for citizenship.

Oyibo no get wahala nah, dey kill pikin because of shoe, when them dey kidnap people dey even do Jungle Justice like say nah carnival for naija. Mtch.





What kind of bloodclot idiòt is this??



A special kind, that's what. What kind of bloodclot idiòt is this??A special kind, that's what.

and the cute little boy died cos his guardian couldn't manage his anger. quite a pity. 2 Likes

LionDeLeo:

39-year-old Marvyn Iheanacho, did anyone notice the shape of his head?



It seems the flatness & severity of crime are in direct proportion.



The flatter the worse. Guy please chill! Don't take it too personal Guy please chill! Don't take it too personal

Hain our brodas again





I hail ooo 1 Like



WW III 90% LOADING

Our patience is over says Trump as U S gets ready to strike North Korea



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMp_MZnSevo News flash.....WW III 90% LOADINGOur patience is over says Trump as U S gets ready to strike North Korea

Ncan Highrise Division - Na Dem, Awon Flatino, Developers, Our Broda Frm The Yeast. 1 Like





Just one day it would show up and the havoc would be done.



Rip young star





Iheanacho?!!! Ina cho trainers GI





Witnesses who testified in court said they heard a “child’s fearful voice saying sorry”,

This part broke my heart My father told me that people that keep dogs have the potentials of becoming aggressive and destructive without knowing that such cruelty is in them.Just one day it would show up and the havoc would be done.Rip young starIheanacho?!!! Ina cho trainers GIThis part broke my heart 3 Likes





Happening now...

Thinks Putin is to teach Trump as they meet in G20...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHxGpOrIHDo nawa ooo ... NigeriansHappening now...Thinks Putin is to teach Trump as they meet in G20...





Nwanem Iheanacho... kedu mmuo ojoo jiri isi gi gba bet9ja? Chaii!!! Cute kid gone so soon.Nwanem Iheanacho... kedu mmuo ojoo jiri isi gi gba bet9ja? Chaii!!!

This is so Sad...



Rest in peace little Angel..

What if he misplaced ya phone? You for go heaven go trace the boy again