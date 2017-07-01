Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter (18325 Views)

Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) / How To Get A Husband On Uber / I Was Conducting An Experiment Says Lady Who Was Looking For Husband On Twitter (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





She says she is an entrepreneur and she wants to get married.



See her pictures below





NEWS VIA: A Lady in United Kingdom asks Twitter user to help her find her husband.She says she is an entrepreneur and she wants to get married.See her pictures belowNEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/lady-begs-twitter-users-to-help-her.html?m=1 2 Likes 1 Share



Fresca:

With those her sagging breasts? After everybody has entered her and turned her womb upside down... please I will never wish this kind of woman on my brother even my ex boyfriend..



This mami is bleeding hot Pictures of your own brezz Or.....This mami is bleeding hot 30 Likes 1 Share

This girl is Porsche 3 Likes

what about her male friends 7 Likes 1 Share

The important question is:"why this seemingly fine and sexy babe CANT get a good man to date/marry, and instead needs the help of social media?" 41 Likes 3 Shares

Make she come agege market she go see husband them full there 10 Likes 4 Shares

Olosho won marry.. 34 Likes

oko won lode 3 Likes

They'll do Anything for the attention... Anything. 46 Likes 2 Shares

MrBrownJay1:

The important question is:"why this seemingly fine and sexy babe CANT get a good man to date/marry, and instead needs the help of social media?" Two things.







It's either she has a horrible attitude/character or she has Linda syndrome Two things.It's either she has a horrible attitude/character or she has Linda syndrome 16 Likes

She is an Enterpreneur abeg somebori should epp me and ask her the area of entrepreneur she is specialised in because iyam not understanding before i pray that husband should fall on her 16 Likes

Maybe she is too bossy 6 Likes

Kondomatic:

Two things.







It's either she has a horrible attitude/character or she has Linda syndrome fine sexy babe like dat go get dat Linda fish smell down dere? Not possible fine sexy babe like dat go get dat Linda fish smell down dere? Not possible 3 Likes



She looks like three different people in those pics.

My sister, may husband fall on u IJN.



NwaAmaikpe please apply. KaiShe looks like three different people in those pics.My sister, may husband fall on u IJN.NwaAmaikpe please apply. 8 Likes

marry ds one marry trouble... 1 Like

to show u dat she is an olosho,she even snapped her b00bs, a responsible lady won't do that 2 Likes

The way jobless and lazy naija guys will rush this girl with Rose flower no be here 11 Likes

It's raining here oo

She knows Nigerian men are hungry for women and sex starved 2 Likes

deepwater:

Kai

She looks like three different people in those pics.

My sister, may husband fall on u IJN.



NwaAmaikpe please apply.



I don't trust this woman whose breast is cantilevered.





She is either a hermaphrodite, a transvestite, a transgender or smelly pussied (Lindified) I don't trust this woman whose breast is cantilevered.She is either a hermaphrodite, a transvestite, a transgender or smelly pussied (Lindified) 11 Likes 1 Share

I'm not ripe yet. Check other fruits on the tree ma'am. 2 Likes

Let me help you call Gboys cos they are your fastest customers





Check my signature for your full capacity powerbank

Kondomatic:

Two things.







It's either she has a horrible attitude/character or she has Linda syndrome hehehe its unfair, which one is linda syndrome again? Aunty linda don suffer. hehehe its unfair, which one is linda syndrome again? Aunty linda don suffer.

oh mehnnn....she's hotter than fire....pass me some Vaseline pls...

I can't wait to waste away my life on a London - used olosho 3 Likes

Is dat y u are showing us bobbi? Daris God o! 1 Like

Nwamaikpe is available. But he got no job 4 Likes

Issorai

Twitter?



Wrong place to search.



She may even end up with lots of creepy stalkers.



Meanwhile, guys, biko verify very well before trying anything o.



E fit be one Guy man for Mushin.



As in....... you know na. 1 Like

Someone should pass my telephone number to her me too dey look for wife seriously 1 Like