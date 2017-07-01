₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by obeyizy: 8:43pm
A Lady in United Kingdom asks Twitter user to help her find her husband.
She says she is an entrepreneur and she wants to get married.
See her pictures below
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/lady-begs-twitter-users-to-help-her.html?m=1
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by VargasVee(m): 8:45pm
Pictures of your own brezz Or.....
Fresca:
This mami is bleeding hot
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by malikombi(m): 8:45pm
This girl is Porsche
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by Emac34: 8:49pm
what about her male friends
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by MrBrownJay1(m): 8:52pm
The important question is:"why this seemingly fine and sexy babe CANT get a good man to date/marry, and instead needs the help of social media?"
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by ojun50(m): 8:53pm
Make she come agege market she go see husband them full there
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:54pm
Olosho won marry..
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by auntysimbiat(f): 9:00pm
oko won lode
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by joey150(m): 9:02pm
They'll do Anything for the attention... Anything.
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by Kondomatic(m): 9:07pm
MrBrownJay1:Two things.
It's either she has a horrible attitude/character or she has Linda syndrome
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by Evablizin(f): 9:11pm
She is an Enterpreneur abeg somebori should epp me and ask her the area of entrepreneur she is specialised in because iyam not understanding before i pray that husband should fall on her
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by StarBukola(f): 9:59pm
Maybe she is too bossy
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by lefulefu(m): 10:03pm
Kondomatic:fine sexy babe like dat go get dat Linda fish smell down dere? Not possible
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by deepwater(f): 10:06pm
Kai
She looks like three different people in those pics.
My sister, may husband fall on u IJN.
NwaAmaikpe please apply.
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 10:06pm
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by TheMainMan: 10:06pm
marry ds one marry trouble...
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by dessz(m): 10:06pm
to show u dat she is an olosho,she even snapped her b00bs, a responsible lady won't do that
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by Dottore: 10:06pm
The way jobless and lazy naija guys will rush this girl with Rose flower no be here
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by Badboiz(m): 10:06pm
It's raining here oo
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by hollamanng(m): 10:06pm
She knows Nigerian men are hungry for women and sex starved
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by NwaAmaikpe: 10:06pm
deepwater:
I don't trust this woman whose breast is cantilevered.
She is either a hermaphrodite, a transvestite, a transgender or smelly pussied (Lindified)
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by alegbeleye(m): 10:07pm
I'm not ripe yet. Check other fruits on the tree ma'am.
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by itiswellandwell: 10:07pm
Let me help you call Gboys cos they are your fastest customers
Check my signature for your full capacity powerbank
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by Demonicide: 10:07pm
Kondomatic:hehehe its unfair, which one is linda syndrome again? Aunty linda don suffer.
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by tayo200(m): 10:07pm
oh mehnnn....she's hotter than fire....pass me some Vaseline pls...
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by Goahead(m): 10:08pm
I can't wait to waste away my life on a London - used olosho
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by nobodysmanrob(m): 10:08pm
Is dat y u are showing us bobbi? Daris God o!
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by maxmyluv(m): 10:08pm
Nwamaikpe is available. But he got no job
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by OCTAVO: 10:08pm
Issorai
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by Jeezuzpick(m): 10:08pm
Twitter?
Wrong place to search.
She may even end up with lots of creepy stalkers.
Meanwhile, guys, biko verify very well before trying anything o.
E fit be one Guy man for Mushin.
As in....... you know na.
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by madridguy(m): 10:08pm
Someone should pass my telephone number to her me too dey look for wife seriously
|Re: Lady From UK Is Looking For A Husband On Twitter by Fresca(f): 10:08pm
With those her sagging breasts? After everybody has entered her and turned her womb upside down... please I will never wish this kind of woman on my brother even my ex boyfriend..
