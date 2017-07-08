₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Married Woman is in Love With Me by saaedlee: 9:19pm On Jul 07
Hi Romancelanders,
I don't intend to bore you with my bio n stuffs, just straight to the point. I attend a church and belong to the Security Unit; Altar Sector precisely (those guys that stand n face the church with radios plugged to their ears from beginning till the end of service). Because of my appealing face, I'm always chosen to be in front which is very close to the choir stand.
However, I have this lady in the choir, she's married but childless, we started speaking some weeks ago. We happen to start speaking one Wednesday when I had to drop her after service.
Fast forward, she calls daily and stuff, I got to know that the husband is impotent and she's the one that got him his job. Deep down in me, I do not want anything to do with her, but she's always calling and asking for dinner at her place or mine. I recently (today)also got to find out that the husband has been out of the country for 4 months now.
7 Likes
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by Chuksdede(m): 9:29pm On Jul 07
Bro run for ur life
And
Thank me later
53 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by mofeoluwadassah(f): 9:32pm On Jul 07
lie say u knw like am
81 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by Davidgrey: 9:33pm On Jul 07
The second she's divorced, ask her out. But not one second before.
26 Likes
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by KevMitnick: 9:36pm On Jul 07
Run in the opposite direction and very fast too. You are a lab rat waiting to be used, you may even be amazed at the fact that her oga is aware of the ploy for you to get her pregnant.
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by joseo: 9:42pm On Jul 07
flee from sin before sin will push you out of your post (security)
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by Prinsola(m): 9:44pm On Jul 07
Hmm
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by saaedlee: 9:47pm On Jul 07
mofeoluwadassah:
She's making me pity her.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by saaedlee: 9:48pm On Jul 07
joseo:
Run from the position or how do you suggest I go about it?
1 Like
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by saaedlee: 9:52pm On Jul 07
KevMitnick:
I seriously doubt that(getting her pregnant), I don't even have feelings talk more of it being sexual. She told me of a procedure the husband wants to undergo, só me being the lab rat et al, There's No Sense in it!!!!
1 Like
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by mofeoluwadassah(f): 9:52pm On Jul 07
saaedlee:na you dem go pity very soon.....continue 2 pity her o
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by VargasVee(m): 9:57pm On Jul 07
saaedlee:
Be pitying her until you give her Belle
20 Likes
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by MissRaine69(f): 9:57pm On Jul 07
So you are incapable of just saying no? How did she get your number? Why do you answer her calls or engage in lengthy conversation? You want something to happen, you are just seeking validation.
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by Jenny1010(f): 10:10pm On Jul 07
i have heard stories of guys who got stuck inside a married woman .
. well, thats not of my biz. op just follow your instinct
7 Likes
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by saaedlee: 10:23pm On Jul 07
MissRaine69:
When I gave her my number, I did that within the in church premises and never thought she got it for something else. As for the lengthy conversation, that's where I erred, but she started by saying she wanted advice on something. As for the dinner I've got to decline.
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by zephry(m): 10:23pm On Jul 07
op please escape for ur destiny o
2 Likes
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by saaedlee: 10:24pm On Jul 07
Jenny1010:
In don't Intend to have sex with her Ma'am
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by BabbanBura(m): 10:32pm On Jul 07
mofeoluwadassah:
...with the married woman? Are you really Hadassah?
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by SingleDad1: 11:27pm On Jul 07
Jenny1010:
I love your tattoo
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by MissRaine69(f): 11:43pm On Jul 07
saaedlee:Should have nipped it in the bud... it's time to bring a woman into the frame
Real or imagined
Otherwise you are going to find yourself in a very compromising position
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by mmuonso(m): 12:18am
saaedlee:Bro u will ffuk that woman, and when u do, ur life will be over, u think that nothing is wrong or going on now, but alot are on table already, How do u go about, ? Just start this Sunday to avoid her like a plaque, if u have ears don't listen, by the way, where is ur girlfriend? ?
8 Likes
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by ChiefSweetus: 1:47am
Better face your gateman work before Amadioha fire you! You think it's easy to pay bride price. Ewu!
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by mofeoluwadassah(f): 3:35am
BabbanBura:no......am vanessa
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by boss1310(m): 6:11am
oga no vex don't say I wasn't interested in your story but I ve been longing to ask this ever since I started seeing it in modern churches.who are you people protecting inside the house of God and from whom
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by FromZeroToHero(m): 6:35am
If sinners entice you don't consent. Please try and avoid her.
1 Like
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by HoleDriller(m): 7:05am
I recently (today)also got to find out that the husband has been out of the country for 4 months now.
okaY...the Devil don give U a Clue to Hit...
@Op The Kind Thunder dat awaits U...In nearer Future...
U better start Running right now...
2 Likes
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by obyrich(m): 8:55am
boss1310:They are not protecting anybody. They are part of the embellishments of the modern church.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by Jenny1010(f): 9:07am
SingleDad1:thanks cuddle
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by cerowo(f): 9:12am
Op i would advice you distance yrself frm her. Run for your life op, before u let pikin FALL on her.
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by ofeshe(m): 9:40am
saaedlee:f***k her brains out
she likes you
if u don't do it another dude ll do it asap
5 Likes
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by thickminaj(f): 9:48am
saaedlee:flee.. Run.. She's obviously tryna get close to u... Nothing gud will come out of this than regrets and guilt
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Married Woman is in Love With Me by OLUWAcypris1(f): 9:58am
Hmm she has planned everything out, she just want you to impregnate her, Wat friendship is a married woman looking for in a man apart from her husband, use ur sense pls
7 Likes
