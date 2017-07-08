Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / A Married Woman is in Love With Me (12982 Views)

The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant / Lady Exposes A Married Man Begging Her For Sex Online (photos) / Married Woman Stuck With Her Lover In Enugu Hours After Sex (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hi Romancelanders,



I don't intend to bore you with my bio n stuffs, just straight to the point. I attend a church and belong to the Security Unit; Altar Sector precisely (those guys that stand n face the church with radios plugged to their ears from beginning till the end of service). Because of my appealing face, I'm always chosen to be in front which is very close to the choir stand.



However, I have this lady in the choir, she's married but childless, we started speaking some weeks ago. We happen to start speaking one Wednesday when I had to drop her after service.



Fast forward, she calls daily and stuff, I got to know that the husband is impotent and she's the one that got him his job. Deep down in me, I do not want anything to do with her, but she's always calling and asking for dinner at her place or mine. I recently (today)also got to find out that the husband has been out of the country for 4 months now. 7 Likes

Bro run for ur life



And



Thank me later 53 Likes 3 Shares

lie say u knw like am 81 Likes 6 Shares

The second she's divorced, ask her out. But not one second before. 26 Likes

Run in the opposite direction and very fast too. You are a lab rat waiting to be used, you may even be amazed at the fact that her oga is aware of the ploy for you to get her pregnant. 47 Likes 1 Share

flee from sin before sin will push you out of your post (security) 11 Likes 1 Share

Hmm 43 Likes 1 Share

mofeoluwadassah:

lie say u knw like am

She's making me pity her. She's making me pity her. 1 Like 1 Share

joseo:

flee from sin before sin will push you out of your post (security)

Run from the position or how do you suggest I go about it? Run from the position or how do you suggest I go about it? 1 Like

KevMitnick:

Run in the opposite direction and very fast too. You are a lab rat waiting to be used, you may even be amazed at the fact that her oga is aware of the ploy for you to get her pregnant.

I seriously doubt that(getting her pregnant), I don't even have feelings talk more of it being sexual. She told me of a procedure the husband wants to undergo, só me being the lab rat et al, There's No Sense in it!!!! I seriously doubt that(getting her pregnant), I don't even have feelings talk more of it being sexual. She told me of a procedure the husband wants to undergo, só me being the lab rat et al, There's No Sense in it!!!! 1 Like

saaedlee:





She's making me pity her. na you dem go pity very soon.....continue 2 pity her o na you dem go pity very soon.....continue 2 pity her o 15 Likes 1 Share

saaedlee:





She's making me pity her.



Be pitying her until you give her Belle Be pitying her until you give her Belle 20 Likes

So you are incapable of just saying no? How did she get your number? Why do you answer her calls or engage in lengthy conversation? You want something to happen, you are just seeking validation. 34 Likes 1 Share

i have heard stories of guys who got stuck inside a married woman .





. well, thats not of my biz. op just follow your instinct 7 Likes

MissRaine69:

So you are incapable of just saying no? How did she get your number? Why do you answer her calls or engage in lengthy conversation? You want something to happen, you are just seeking validation.

When I gave her my number, I did that within the in church premises and never thought she got it for something else. As for the lengthy conversation, that's where I erred, but she started by saying she wanted advice on something. As for the dinner I've got to decline. When I gave her my number, I did that within the in church premises and never thought she got it for something else. As for the lengthy conversation, that's where I erred, but she started by saying she wanted advice on something. As for the dinner I've got to decline.

op please escape for ur destiny o 2 Likes

Jenny1010:

i have heard stories of guys who got stuck inside a married woman .







.

well, thats not of my biz. op just follow your instinct

In don't Intend to have sex with her Ma'am In don't Intend to have sex with her Ma'am

mofeoluwadassah:

lie say u knw like am

...with the married woman? Are you really Hadassah? ...with the married woman? Are you really Hadassah?

Jenny1010:

i have heard stories of guys who got stuck inside a married woman .







.

well, thats not of my biz. op just follow your instinct

I love your tattoo I love your tattoo

saaedlee:





When I gave her my number, I did that within the in church premises and never thought she got it for something else. As for the lengthy conversation, that's where I erred, but she started by saying she wanted advice on something. As for the dinner I've got to decline. Should have nipped it in the bud... it's time to bring a woman into the frame

Real or imagined

Otherwise you are going to find yourself in a very compromising position Should have nipped it in the bud... it's time to bring a woman into the frameReal or imaginedOtherwise you are going to find yourself in a very compromising position 2 Likes 1 Share

saaedlee:





I seriously doubt that(getting her pregnant), I don't even have feelings talk more of it being sexual. She told me of a procedure the husband wants to undergo, só me being the lab rat et al, There's No Sense in it!!!! Bro u will ffuk that woman, and when u do, ur life will be over, u think that nothing is wrong or going on now, but alot are on table already, How do u go about, ? Just start this Sunday to avoid her like a plaque, if u have ears don't listen, by the way, where is ur girlfriend? ? Bro u will ffuk that woman, and when u do, ur life will be over, u think that nothing is wrong or going on now, but alot are on table already, How do u go about, ? Just start this Sunday to avoid her like a plaque, if u have ears don't listen, by the way, where is ur girlfriend? ? 8 Likes

Better face your gateman work before Amadioha fire you! You think it's easy to pay bride price. Ewu! 10 Likes 2 Shares

BabbanBura:





...with the married woman? Are you really Hadassah? no......am vanessa no......am vanessa

oga no vex don't say I wasn't interested in your story but I ve been longing to ask this ever since I started seeing it in modern churches.who are you people protecting inside the house of God and from whom 15 Likes 1 Share

If sinners entice you don't consent. Please try and avoid her. 1 Like

I recently (today)also got to find out that the husband has been out of the country for 4 months now.



okaY...the Devil don give U a Clue to Hit...





@Op The Kind Thunder dat awaits U...In nearer Future...





U better start Running right now... okaY...the Devil don give U a Clue to Hit...@Op The Kind Thunder dat awaits U...In nearer Future...U better start Running right now... 2 Likes

boss1310:

oga no vex don't say I wasn't interested in your story but I ve been longing to ask this ever since I started seeing it in modern churches.who are you people protecting inside the house of God and from whom They are not protecting anybody. They are part of the embellishments of the modern church. They are not protecting anybody. They are part of the embellishments of the modern church. 5 Likes 1 Share

SingleDad1:



I love your tattoo thanks cuddle thanks cuddle

Op i would advice you distance yrself frm her. Run for your life op, before u let pikin FALL on her.

saaedlee:

Hi Romancelanders,



I don't intend to bore you with my bio n stuffs, just straight to the point. I attend a church and belong to the Security Unit; Altar Sector precisely (those guys that stand n face the church with radios plugged to their ears from beginning till the end of service). Because of my appealing face, I'm always chosen to be in front which is very close to the choir stand.



However, I have this lady in the choir, she's married but childless, we started speaking some weeks ago. We happen to start speaking one Wednesday when I had to drop her after service.



Fast forward, she calls daily and stuff, I got to know that the husband is impotent and she's the one that got him his job. Deep down in me, I do not want anything to do with her, but she's always calling and asking for dinner at her place or mine. I recently (today)also got to find out that the husband has been out of the country for 4 months now.

f***k her brains out

she likes you

if u don't do it another dude ll do it asap f***k her brains outshe likes youif u don't do it another dude ll do it asap 5 Likes

saaedlee:

Hi Romancelanders,



I don't intend to bore you with my bio n stuffs, just straight to the point. I attend a church and belong to the Security Unit; Altar Sector precisely (those guys that stand n face the church with radios plugged to their ears from beginning till the end of service). Because of my appealing face, I'm always chosen to be in front which is very close to the choir stand.



However, I have this lady in the choir, she's married but childless, we started speaking some weeks ago. We happen to start speaking one Wednesday when I had to drop her after service.



Fast forward, she calls daily and stuff, I got to know that the husband is impotent and she's the one that got him his job. Deep down in me, I do not want anything to do with her, but she's always calling and asking for dinner at her place or mine. I recently (today)also got to find out that the husband has been out of the country for 4 months now.

flee.. Run.. She's obviously tryna get close to u... Nothing gud will come out of this than regrets and guilt flee.. Run.. She's obviously tryna get close to u... Nothing gud will come out of this than regrets and guilt 3 Likes 1 Share