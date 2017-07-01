₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by obeyizy: 9:28pm On Jul 07
Nigerian Musician, 2face Idibia attended his son, Nino Idibia Graduation Party.
Nino Idibia's parents and their partners were all present with 2face and his wife, Annie Idibia joining his baby mama Sumbo Adeoye and her Pastor Husband, Tunde Adeoye.
He was also pictured with his son, Zion.
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by MAXIMAL123(m): 9:42pm On Jul 07
Nice one
But I have a question ooo
Who will Marry this his baby mama now
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by obo389(m): 12:15am
I like the fact Annie is managing 2face baby mamas and his kids.
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by Came: 7:10am
Wetin Ani first daughter dey chop way she dey grow like this ... 2baba no like as he born scatter for many places, he show for him face..I hope say Ani go follow am go abroad for graduation of his children way dey their too... This pastor try no be small...., Na correct man of God he be.... Hmmmmmmm!!!!
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by ugosonics: 5:43pm
Ok
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by connectpoint: 5:44pm
Na wa oh.. get money women no go mind share you...
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by rusher14: 5:44pm
See trousers abeg.
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by NwaAmaikpe: 5:44pm
What type of pastor eats an Egede man's leftover food?
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by Ricindob(m): 5:44pm
Ok
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by WHOcarex: 5:44pm
Breast for sale
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by Destined2win: 5:44pm
Nawa for this pastor. Two face used and dumped, you picked up.
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by kingrt2(m): 5:44pm
Another one eh !?
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by buharichild: 5:44pm
He must be an enemy of state, only pdp and ipod miscreants can have babymamas
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by Antoeni(m): 5:44pm
Father of many nations
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:44pm
Coward! Setting immoral trend!
Away with you
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by NubiLove(m): 5:44pm
okay.
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by Robbin7(m): 5:44pm
Nice one......
But wait ooohhhhhh is tubaba an Aboki?
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by ezera(m): 5:45pm
Its complicated, trust me.
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by basty: 5:45pm
The dressing, a miss
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by Ekeeyhandsome(m): 5:45pm
MAXIMAL123:
She's married
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by ancientbanana: 5:45pm
obo389:that is the reason she was the one he married her. He saw a good woman
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by Vickiweezy(m): 5:45pm
Dis Annie get zero chill, she no gree make babymama no. 2 come close to 2baba.
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by DavidTheGeek: 5:46pm
Annie is giving no room for dem babymamas!!
BRB lemme finish this song..
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by Nonymartin(m): 5:46pm
ok
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by teekay213(m): 5:46pm
I tire for this Buhari sef.
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by adetoroamos(m): 5:46pm
.
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by teric4love(m): 5:46pm
am even confused about this boy, his impart can never be forgotten in next yr census
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by Olukat(m): 5:46pm
MAXIMAL123:
Go back and read it
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by Destined2win: 5:46pm
MAXIMAL123:That man there is a pastor who collected the babymama after 2face rejected
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by realestniggah: 5:46pm
So what should we now do
|Re: 2face Idibia At Nino Idibia's Graduation With Sumbo Adeoye's Family by ezera(m): 5:47pm
Wiseandtrue:
You are the bigger coward!! He who is innocent cast the first stone! Hypocrite!!!!!
