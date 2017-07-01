Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos (5044 Views)

The photos came with the caption;



"I don't focus on how big my giant is; I focus on how Gigantic my God is.''



More photos below;



The burns became natural tattoos



I celebrate you 2 Likes

Happy n beautiful, always. 3 Likes

Love her courage but it gives me goose bumps



see as burnt person just slay people dey try ooo ,see as burnt person just slay 1 Like

I I love her courage 1 Like

I feel sad seeing these photos.







She is lucky the burns didn't affect her mouth.





That's the most important part of a woman's anatomy these days due it's multiple functions. She is lucky the burns didn't affect her mouth.That's the most important part of a woman's anatomy these days due it's multiple functions. 3 Likes 1 Share

what is beautiful about it? pls go and hid





Even in d whole burns and scars she still has a wonderful self esteem.... U can c she didn't need a heavy make up to take a picture...



Ur confidence is ur beauty...



U R BEAUTIFUL MY LADY U know... Even with all d scars she is still an epitome of beauty...Even in d whole burns and scars she still has a wonderful self esteem.... U can c she didn't need a heavy make up to take a picture...Ur confidence is ur beauty...U R BEAUTIFUL MY LADY 5 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:



What happened?

Has the Gods destroyed your literary arsenal? What happened?Has the Gods destroyed your literary arsenal? 4 Likes

awesomesossy:

Still very beautiful

Anything gas i nor dey near am.

Whether cooking gas o

Or na Gas Station. Lie lie. I nor dey near there

But the kind cold when dey Benin City so ehnnn. Na smoking things o and My weed don even finish Self.

Anyway

Na to find one loose babe take follow up

Or make I just go meet my mama for ugbowo. In fact na my Mama go sure pass. Because all this loose babe asss nor go fit big reach like this my mama own

Strong Lady...No limitation to True Beauty cos Beauty stems from the Heart.





To everyone out there having a rough or facing some bad patch of life...Never give up cos Trouble days don't last always...



GlVE ALL but NEVER GIVE UP...

She is still beautiful

Getting better



Notice signature

Beautiful

Buhari the slay King abeg where is him

take a minute to think about this, how's your relationship which Jesus, where are you heading to, heaven or hell, its your choice, Just a Reminder

philo04:

what is beautiful about it? pls go and hid May God forgive you for the nonsense you just spewed. Onye nzuzu di ka opioro mango May God forgive you for the nonsense you just spewed. Onye nzuzu di ka opioro mango 3 Likes

beautiful.. really unfortunate but I like your self love

Paulpaulpaul:

Love her courage but it gives me goose bumps

Love your honesty but if fire burns you, you'll have more than goosebumps. Love your honesty but if fire burns you, you'll have more than goosebumps. 1 Like

If fire burn somebody, is it that the person would become a celebrity?



Let me know what to do

philo04:

what is beautiful about it? pls go and hid



May Fire fall on you May Fire fall on you 3 Likes

Thank God her beauty was not burnt

smartty68:

The burns became natural tattoos



I celebrate you

You're on your own You're on your own 1 Like

Gracious God

philo04:

what is beautiful about it? pls go and hid

Everything about her is beautiful...That's a lady that has so much strength and full of hope because she has seen life and experience near death...



but then what is beautiful about you that has no brain but just an empty skull call head? obviously nothing, of what essence is a skull if the brain that is meant to power it is not being used. Everything about her is beautiful...That's a lady that has so much strength and full of hope because she has seen life and experience near death...but then what is beautiful about you that has no brain but just an empty skull call head? obviously nothing, of what essence is a skull if the brain that is meant to power it is not being used. 1 Like

my dear others might not tell you the truth but I will

you are ugly

and your ugliness is the disgusting kind of ugly

they might lie to you but I won't. the only thing that can save you is if you actually light yourself once more and end your life

I mean for crying out loud you look like a puppy... just look at her nose and the black dot there... puppy chicka