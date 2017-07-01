₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by nazanwannem: 9:55pm On Jul 07
Chinenye Desire Benjamin, the beautiful Nigerian burn survivor who recently celebrated one year anniversary of surviving a gas explosion that left her with severe burns, has shared new photos.
The photos came with the caption;
"I don't focus on how big my giant is; I focus on how Gigantic my God is.''
More photos below;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/nigerian-burn-survivor-shares-beautiful-photos.html
Lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by smartty68(m): 9:57pm On Jul 07
The burns became natural tattoos
I celebrate you
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by StarBukola(f): 10:02pm On Jul 07
Happy n beautiful, always.
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by Paulpaulpaul(m): 10:40pm On Jul 07
Love her courage but it gives me goose bumps
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by Holuwadamilarey(m): 10:49pm On Jul 07
people dey try ooo ,
see as burnt person just slay
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by netbeans1(m): 11:37am
I love her courage I
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by Papiikush: 6:11pm
I feel sad seeing these photos.
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 6:11pm
She is lucky the burns didn't affect her mouth.
That's the most important part of a woman's anatomy these days due it's multiple functions.
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by philo04(m): 6:11pm
what is beautiful about it? pls go and hid
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by awesomesossy(f): 6:12pm
U know... Even with all d scars she is still an epitome of beauty...
Even in d whole burns and scars she still has a wonderful self esteem.... U can c she didn't need a heavy make up to take a picture...
Ur confidence is ur beauty...
U R BEAUTIFUL MY LADY
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by Sirheny007(m): 6:12pm
NwaAmaikpe:
What happened?
Has the Gods destroyed your literary arsenal?
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by philo04(m): 6:13pm
awesomesossy:for kondom
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by slawomir: 6:13pm
Still very beautiful
Anything gas i nor dey near am.
Whether cooking gas o
Or na Gas Station. Lie lie. I nor dey near there
But the kind cold when dey Benin City so ehnnn. Na smoking things o and My weed don even finish Self.
Anyway
Na to find one loose babe take follow up
Or make I just go meet my mama for ugbowo. In fact na my Mama go sure pass. Because all this loose babe asss nor go fit big reach like this my mama own
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by Vision2045(m): 6:13pm
Strong Lady...No limitation to True Beauty cos Beauty stems from the Heart.
To everyone out there having a rough or facing some bad patch of life...Never give up cos Trouble days don't last always...
GlVE ALL but NEVER GIVE UP...
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by godsluvee(f): 6:13pm
She is still beautiful
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by kingrt2(m): 6:13pm
Getting better
Notice signature
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by Lagboyinibadan(m): 6:13pm
Beautiful
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 6:14pm
Buhari the slay King abeg where is him
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by Suspect33(m): 6:14pm
take a minute to think about this, how's your relationship which Jesus, where are you heading to, heaven or hell, its your choice, Just a Reminder
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by godsluvee(f): 6:15pm
philo04:May God forgive you for the nonsense you just spewed. Onye nzuzu di ka opioro mango
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by kikiwendy(f): 6:15pm
beautiful.. really unfortunate but I like your self love
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by Chartey(m): 6:15pm
Paulpaulpaul:
Love your honesty but if fire burns you, you'll have more than goosebumps.
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by elog(m): 6:15pm
If fire burn somebody, is it that the person would become a celebrity?
Let me know what to do
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by BuhariNaWah: 6:16pm
F
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by elantraceey(f): 6:16pm
philo04:
May Fire fall on you
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by jazinogold(m): 6:16pm
Thank God her beauty was not burnt
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by sekem: 6:17pm
smartty68:
You're on your own
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by nelsilvercloud(m): 6:17pm
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by ALAYORMII: 6:18pm
Gracious God
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by Vision2045(m): 6:18pm
philo04:
Everything about her is beautiful...That's a lady that has so much strength and full of hope because she has seen life and experience near death...
but then what is beautiful about you that has no brain but just an empty skull call head? obviously nothing, of what essence is a skull if the brain that is meant to power it is not being used.
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by Evaberry(f): 6:19pm
...
my dear others might not tell you the truth but I will
you are ugly
and your ugliness is the disgusting kind of ugly
they might lie to you but I won't. the only thing that can save you is if you actually light yourself once more and end your life
I mean for crying out loud you look like a puppy... just look at her nose and the black dot there... puppy chicka
|Re: Nigerian Burn Survivor Shares Beautiful Photos by philo04(m): 6:20pm
elantraceey:lwkmd....plenty dickis fall upon you////
