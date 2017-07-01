Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos (16203 Views)

Below is what he shared;



Travel on board with Hon Gudaji Kazaure and Laugh, I didn't even know he is on board until he stood up and interfere in our discussion. The Man sound's good and funny...



A Nigerian man has shared his encounter with the 'most dramatic' House of Representatives member, Hon Gudaji Kazaure who is known for high sense of humour. Abba Sec Maina revealed that the lawmaker who once accidentally shot himself in the foot - showed his funny side after interrupting his discussion with friends on board a plane while traveling.

Nigerian coke made with borehole water lol

Funny man. but he said the truth about Nigeria coke

That dude missed his calling honestly. He would have done so darn well a stand-up comedian.

Who made this clown a rep member, person don finish for North?

Hope you guys asked him why they are all misbehaving in the National Assembly.



When you have the opportunity to meet these legislooters,ask them pertinent questions.

The situation in the country is not a laughing matter.

u r damn too serious in life.

Guys go dey abuse these politicians online or at d corner of their room but whenever they get chance 2 meet these people,den go dey open their mouth dey laugh with them.







Our comic relief ought to be gotten from our comedianes not senators... We dont need funny senators...we sure need a WORKING Leader.

Who made this clown senator, person don finish for North?

You're obviously the bigger clown for addressing him as a Senator even when it is clearly written up there that he is a member of the house of reps.



You're obviously the bigger clown for addressing him as a Senator even when it is clearly written up there that he is a member of the house of reps. I pray 1 cup of sense falls on you.

We dont need funny senators...we sure need a WORKING Leader....





Our comic relief ought to be gotten from our comedianes not senators...

Madam the man is not a Senator. Una go just they fall una hand anyhow in a bid to stay relevant.

That guy is not funny o, na extreme low IQ de worry am.



That guy is not funny o, na extreme low IQ de worry am. He cannot construct a good sentence. How can this guy be a law maker if not the quota system and excessive constituencies of Kano state?

We dont need funny senators...we sure need a WORKING Leader....





Our comic relief ought to be gotten from our comedianes not senators...

He is not a senator!!!

I am very very intelligent, I remember the man used this line

Guys go dey abuse these politicians online or at d corner of their room but whenever they get chance 2 meet these people,den go dey open their mouth dey laugh with them.

My point exactly! Imagine giving the lawmaker a cold shoulder, then he'll know that truly, the country matter don pass laff mattas (WAHALA DEY!)

Madam the man is not a Senator. Una go just they fall una hand anyhow in a bid to stay relevant.

Guys go dey abuse these politicians online or at d corner of their room but whenever they get chance 2 meet these people,den go dey open their mouth dey laugh with them.

I dey tell you..

And so?who asked you?

In my honest opinion, these guys do not look good in the plane...



Wt ur level of intelligence, Tel me d state of health of Mr President, wt video prove. U hv jst 20secs, ur time starts now

We dont need funny senators...we sure need a WORKING Leader....





Our comic relief ought to be gotten from our comedianes not senators...

senator? when did he get that title.

Who is he?

Guys go dey abuse these politicians online or at d corner of their room but whenever they get chance 2 meet these people,den go dey open their mouth dey laugh with them.

This is what I told a guy yesterday, most criticism of politicians are

mere expression of frustration not a genuine hatred for bad governance

This is what I told a guy yesterday, most criticism of politicians are mere expression of frustration not a genuine hatred for bad governance as many critics secretly wish they were in the politicians shoe.

Nothing is funny when dealing with those gworo eaters!









I bet they are all communicating in Hausa language...mofos!

I see.. I met with Osinbajo last week too