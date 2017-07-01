₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by Angelanest: 4:20am
A Nigerian man has shared his encounter with the 'most dramatic' House of Representatives member, Hon Gudaji Kazaure who is known for high sense of humour. Abba Sec Maina revealed that the lawmaker who once accidentally shot himself in the foot - showed his funny side after interrupting his discussion with friends on board a plane while traveling.
Below is what he shared;
Travel on board with Hon Gudaji Kazaure and Laugh, I didn't even know he is on board until he stood up and interfere in our discussion. The Man sound's good and funny...
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by Angelanest: 4:23am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by bewla(m): 4:31am
I c
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by studio14: 5:18am
Nigerian coke made with borehole water lol
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by LifeofClinton(m): 6:21am
Funny man. but he said the truth about Nigeria coke
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by omenka(m): 6:29am
That dude missed his calling honestly. He would have done so darn well a stand-up comedian.
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by googlepikins: 6:53am
Who made this clown a rep member, person don finish for North?
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by Obudupikin: 7:04am
Hope you guys asked him why they are all misbehaving in the National Assembly.
When you have the opportunity to meet these legislooters,ask them pertinent questions.
The situation in the country is not a laughing matter.
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by badmrkt(m): 7:08am
googlepikins:u r damn too serious in life.
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by imam07: 7:11am
Guys go dey abuse these politicians online or at d corner of their room but whenever they get chance 2 meet these people,den go dey open their mouth dey laugh with them.
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by refiner(f): 7:12am
We dont need funny senators...we sure need a WORKING Leader....
Our comic relief ought to be gotten from our comedianes not senators...
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by BlackAfrican: 7:26am
googlepikins:
You're obviously the bigger clown for addressing him as a Senator even when it is clearly written up there that he is a member of the house of reps.
I pray 1 cup of sense falls on you.
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by BlackAfrican: 7:28am
refiner:
Madam the man is not a Senator. Una go just they fall una hand anyhow in a bid to stay relevant.
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by Blackfire(m): 7:42am
Comedians
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by ZKOSOSO(m): 7:46am
That guy is not funny o, na extreme low IQ de worry am.
He cannot construct a good sentence. How can this guy be a law maker if not the quota system and excessive constituencies of Kano state?
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by LordOfNaira: 7:48am
refiner:
He is not a senator!!!
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by adedayoa2(f): 8:01am
I am very very intelligent, I remember the man used this line
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by Feranchek(m): 8:23am
imam07:
My point exactly! Imagine giving the lawmaker a cold shoulder, then he'll know that truly, the country matter don pass laff mattas (WAHALA DEY!)
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by KingTom(m): 8:59am
BlackAfrican:
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by SalamRushdie: 9:03am
imam07:
I dey tell you..
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by Xsem(m): 9:03am
adedayoa2:And so?who asked you?
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by Caustics: 9:59am
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by Vicjustice: 9:59am
In my honest opinion, these guys do not look good in the plane...
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by TINALETC3(f): 10:00am
:really
Wt ur level of intelligence, Tel me d state of health of Mr President, wt video prove. U hv jst 20secs, ur time starts now
adedayoa2:
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by Shiitposter: 10:02am
refiner:
senator? when did he get that title.
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by Prettythicksmi(f): 10:02am
Who is he?
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by BroZuma: 10:02am
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by ivolt: 10:02am
imam07:
This is what I told a guy yesterday, most criticism of politicians are
mere expression of frustration not a genuine hatred for bad governance
as many critics secretly wish they were in the politicians shoe.
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by BUSHHUNTER(m): 10:02am
Nothing is funny when dealing with those gworo eaters!
I bet they are all communicating in Hausa language...mofos!
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by kaycyor: 10:06am
I see.. I met with Osinbajo last week too
|Re: Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos by Lastborn12(m): 10:06am
First to comment
