The mother of one looked peppery hot in those pictures.





NEWS VIA: Nigerian Musician, Tiwa Savage stepped out in a see through outfit as she attended the Quilox at 5 party.

Coughs,***clears throat# haaaa tiwatope this is only braziiiiareee 2 Likes 1 Share

[img][/img] 6 Likes 2 Shares

Sick generation 8 Likes

smhhh 1 Like

I'm still waiting for her to wear the dress a SA lady wore that was posted yesterday 1 Like

Iya jam jam don leave her pikin for crech sch come go parry overnight after u will say tbliss is angry 3 Likes 1 Share

1st pic armpit...always looking dirty Tiwa 8 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe's banana fall on her 11 Likes

frankanyiks:

1st pic armpit...always looking dirty Tiwa ...... Kindly go help her wash it with your tongue. Thanks in advance Mr Clean!! ...... Kindly go help her wash it with your tongue. Thanks in advance Mr Clean!! 22 Likes





Teebillz is in prison

.





Words can not express the emotional torture, psychological fatigue and societal abuse dude has to go through when he sees his wife dress/act like an olosho and he is helpless.



Teebillz is in prison. Words can not express the emotional torture, psychological fatigue and societal abuse dude has to go through when he sees his wife dress/act like an olosho and he is helpless. Just because he is the bread-eater and Tiwa the breadwinner.

Tiwa please take easy, dont allow ur husband to commit suicide again 2 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:





Teebillz in in prison

.





Words can not express the emotional torture, psychological abuse dude has to go through when he sees his wife dress/act like an olosho and he is helpless.

He met her dressed like that... Fell for her dressed like that... Married her dressed like that.



He met her dressed like that... Fell for her dressed like that... Married her dressed like that. But I'm sure you're his shrink for you to have his psychological analysis.

Ohhh cleavage da

She is fully dressed like this.

My problem is her makeup is making me confused.

I don't know if she resembles a witch or an ogbanje 2 Likes

....

Watch as all these dumb,empty headed illiterates with body odour come out to call her a hoe and such names. She looks beautiful by the way. 2 Likes 1 Share



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcR_p2Cryls 1 Like

diluted dark complexion luking great diluted dark complexion luking great 3 Likes

. Tiwa savage is trying so hard to sell her expired product. She neither looks sexy nor attractive.



Tiwa savage is trying so hard to sell her expired product. She neither looks sexy nor attractive. I categorically state that i can stay enclosed in a room with her without my Junior raising. That is how expired she is.

Cute lady

This woman go sweet for bed o 4 Likes

Tiwa is a fine girl.. no doubt 2 Likes

where is the see through? 1 Like





Remove nudity, she is finished



Tunji "Tee Billz" Balogun you never commit suicide finish, you are just starting



Dumb! The only creative thing about her is her nudity. Remove nudity, she is finished. Tunji "Tee Billz" Balogun you never commit suicide finish, you are just starting. Crazy people every where



See armpit of life KaiSee armpit of life 2 Likes

This lady is the definition of hotness

frankanyiks:

1st pic armpit...always looking dirty Tiwa What is dirty about that armpit?



What is dirty about that armpit? Oversabi

OK.

TINALETC3:

diluted dark complexion luking great



Waz wit d kiss? Mother of one. Married. Not learnt her place. Still behaves like them trashy slay mommas

Waz wit d kiss? Mother of one. Married. Not learnt her place. Still behaves like them trashy slay mommas. If only she wud stop disgracing those fallen bweasts!