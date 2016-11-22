₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 6:03am
Nigerian Musician, Tiwa Savage stepped out in a see through outfit as she attended the Quilox at 5 party.
The mother of one looked peppery hot in those pictures.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by dahunsy(m): 6:05am
Coughs,***clears throat# haaaa tiwatope this is only braziiiiareee
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by LifeofClinton(m): 6:07am
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by Samusu(m): 6:09am
Sick generation
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by Tamarapetty(f): 6:18am
smhhh
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by Oladimejyy(m): 6:25am
I'm still waiting for her to wear the dress a SA lady wore that was posted yesterday
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by bamdly(m): 6:27am
Iya jam jam don leave her pikin for crech sch come go parry overnight after u will say tbliss is angry
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by frankanyiks(m): 6:32am
1st pic armpit...always looking dirty Tiwa
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by 10eola(m): 6:36am
NwaAmaikpe's banana fall on her
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by modelmike7(m): 6:42am
frankanyiks:...... Kindly go help her wash it with your tongue. Thanks in advance Mr Clean!!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by NwaAmaikpe: 7:03am
Teebillz is in prison
Words can not express the emotional torture, psychological fatigue and societal abuse dude has to go through when he sees his wife dress/act like an olosho and he is helpless.
Just because he is the bread-eater and Tiwa the breadwinner.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by Ibukzy(m): 7:08am
Tiwa please take easy, dont allow ur husband to commit suicide again
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by pressplay411(m): 7:10am
NwaAmaikpe:
He met her dressed like that... Fell for her dressed like that... Married her dressed like that.
But I'm sure you're his shrink for you to have his psychological analysis.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by itspzpics(m): 7:47am
Ohhh cleavage da
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by Proudlyngwa(m): 7:49am
She is fully dressed like this.
My problem is her makeup is making me confused.
I don't know if she resembles a witch or an ogbanje
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by omobabalawo: 8:02am
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by Inanna(f): 8:26am
Watch as all these dumb,empty headed illiterates with body odour come out to call her a hoe and such names. She looks beautiful by the way.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by ubonlaxy(m): 10:02am
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by TINALETC3(f): 10:42am
diluted dark complexion luking great
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by MirJay: 10:43am
. Tiwa savage is trying so hard to sell her expired product. She neither looks sexy nor attractive.
I categorically state that i can stay enclosed in a room with her without my Junior raising. That is how expired she is.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by Shortyy(f): 10:43am
Cute lady
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by Homeboiy(m): 10:44am
This woman go sweet for bed o
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by Oildichotomy(m): 10:45am
Tiwa is a fine girl.. no doubt
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by goingape1: 10:45am
where is the see through?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:45am
Dumb! The only creative thing about her is her nudity
Remove nudity, she is finished
Tunji "Tee Billz" Balogun you never commit suicide finish, you are just starting
Crazy people every where
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by deepwater(f): 10:45am
Kai
See armpit of life
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by bbbabes: 10:45am
This lady is the definition of hotness
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by eph12(m): 10:45am
frankanyiks:What is dirty about that armpit?
Oversabi
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by Stanleyville(m): 10:45am
OK.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by HARDDON: 10:46am
TINALETC3:
Waz wit d kiss? Mother of one. Married. Not learnt her place. Still behaves like them trashy slay mommas
If only she wud stop disgracing those fallen bweasts!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party by TINALETC3(f): 10:46am
Homeboiy:
