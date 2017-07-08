₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by stphil: 7:29am
Please my fellows help me i mistakenly revealed my bvn and acc numver and name in a watsap group pls wat risk do dat pose and what can j do abt it pls am i in trouble
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by smartty68(m): 7:32am
stphil:You ain't in trouble so just chill and get me a bottle of coke please
Please get it at Mama Nkechi's shop
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by mukhcech(m): 7:37am
stphil:
No risk
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by stphil: 7:37am
smartty68:lol r u serious am nt at risk? I no wan hear debit alert o
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by smartty68(m): 7:38am
stphil:You're safe! Next time be careful
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by lucky999: 7:59am
Nothing do you but make sure you no expose your pin and ATM number
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by respect80(m): 8:00am
Was ur brain deaf while chatting
Well just visit your bank's nearest branch to confirm cos with some banks with ur account no and bvn at hand then it's only ur sim that's left to make damages to your account.
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by stphil: 9:46am
respect80:so wat do i tell dem wen i go to my branch bro cx in dat watsap group my mobile number is der
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by respect80(m): 10:15am
stphil:
Just visit the customer care unit and explain the situation to them so they will tell you whether to worry or not cos some banks will only demand for the last four digits of your bvn to access your account as long as the person has ur acct no
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by Caustics: 10:17am
mistakenly reveal your card no, expiry date, and cvv2 on another group chat let it be balanced. that way it will counter the bvn you revealed
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by BUSHHUNTER(m): 10:17am
Op, When your village people just decided to take up your case
Fraudsters in that WhatsApp forum now
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by fuckerstard: 10:18am
Lol all the BVN on N power website is available to hackers
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by Homeboiy(m): 10:19am
no let G boys see am oo
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by justi4jesu(f): 10:19am
Op, you are in a big mess,
Check my Signature on how to stay safe.
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by 10eola(m): 10:19am
stphil:lemme see it
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by smithsydny(m): 10:19am
Report to your bank asap..any account u have report to them via Twitter now
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by Smily202(m): 10:20am
stphil:
Is DOB included?
If so
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by Lastborn12(m): 10:21am
The only option is to commit suicide
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by Flexherbal(m): 10:21am
Consult your account officer !
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by Nma27(f): 10:21am
Mistakenly Were you jazzed??! How come??
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by victorpotasowie: 10:22am
no risk pls just chill. security is tightened at banks but that doesn't mean crime isn't possible but then how much is in that account sef?
anyways just chill - BVN numbers are everywhere.
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by opedaydydx9(m): 10:22am
Lol
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by Nma27(f): 10:22am
fuckerstard:Abi o
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by dionpholly: 10:23am
i wl advice yhu to go and withdraw or transfer all thr money yhu have in ur account,, and later go to bank for complaint
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by lilbest4(m): 10:23am
Bvn is the most useless combination of digits since the days of Archimedes. It's a failure just like the dullards in power
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by ipobarecriminals: 10:23am
no wahala
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by mfm04622: 10:24am
stphil:
There is no risk. BVN is just like your ID card. So no problem
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by Sapiosexuality(m): 10:24am
It is like revealing your phone number. No one can steal your credit with it. There's nothing to be really scared of.
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by cremedelacreme: 10:25am
No cause for alarm bro, nobody can do any harm with just your BVN. It's just like revealing your account number to an unauthorized person. Remember your fingerprints were captured during BVN enrollment. So, just chill.
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by sammirano: 10:27am
you are at no risk, except if you worry someone might want to view your bank balance, but withdrawing with such info is apparently impossible. even some landlords request for BVN from prospective tenants.
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by samstradam: 10:27am
lucky999:
lol
@ OP
..... there should be no risk. However call your bank's customer care and seek further advice. Also monitor all your bank accounts closely and call your original mobile phone line (the BVN line) periodically to ensure it is not cloned.
|Re: Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN by ytkid: 10:27am
stphil:how will one withdraw mony with ur BVN and acct number pls??
