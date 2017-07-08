Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Please Help I Mistakenly Revealed My BVN (5781 Views)

Please my fellows help me i mistakenly revealed my bvn and acc numver and name in a watsap group pls wat risk do dat pose and what can j do abt it pls am i in trouble

Well just visit your bank's nearest branch to confirm cos with some banks with ur account no and bvn at hand then it's only ur sim that's left to make damages to your account. Was ur brain deaf while chattingWell just visit your bank's nearest branch to confirm cos with some banks with ur account no and bvn at hand then it's only ur sim that's left to make damages to your account. 7 Likes

Was ur brain deaf while chatting



Well just visit your bank's nearest branch to confirm cos with some banks with ur account no and bvn at hand then it's only ur sim that's left to make damages to your account. so wat do i tell dem wen i go to my branch bro cx in dat watsap group my mobile number is der so wat do i tell dem wen i go to my branch bro cx in dat watsap group my mobile number is der

Just visit the customer care unit and explain the situation to them so they will tell you whether to worry or not cos some banks will only demand for the last four digits of your bvn to access your account as long as the person has ur acct no Just visit the customer care unit and explain the situation to them so they will tell you whether to worry or not cos some banks will only demand for the last four digits of your bvn to access your account as long as the person has ur acct no 3 Likes

mistakenly reveal your card no, expiry date, and cvv2 on another group chat let it be balanced. that way it will counter the bvn you revealed 7 Likes 1 Share

Op, When your village people just decided to take up your case















Fraudsters in that WhatsApp forum now 5 Likes

Lol all the BVN on N power website is available to hackers 2 Likes

no let G boys see am oo









Check my Signature on how to stay safe. Op, you are in a big mess,

Report to your bank asap..any account u have report to them via Twitter now

Is DOB included?



The only option is to commit suicide 2 Likes 1 Share

Consult your account officer !

Were you jazzed??! How come?? MistakenlyWere you jazzed??! How come??

no risk pls just chill. security is tightened at banks but that doesn't mean crime isn't possible but then how much is in that account sef?

anyways just chill - BVN numbers are everywhere.

Lol

i wl advice yhu to go and withdraw or transfer all thr money yhu have in ur account,, and later go to bank for complaint

Bvn is the most useless combination of digits since the days of Archimedes. It's a failure just like the dullards in power

no wahala

There is no risk. BVN is just like your ID card. So no problem There is no risk. BVN is just like your ID card. So no problem

It is like revealing your phone number. No one can steal your credit with it. There's nothing to be really scared of. 1 Like

No cause for alarm bro, nobody can do any harm with just your BVN. It's just like revealing your account number to an unauthorized person. Remember your fingerprints were captured during BVN enrollment. So, just chill.

you are at no risk, except if you worry someone might want to view your bank balance, but withdrawing with such info is apparently impossible. even some landlords request for BVN from prospective tenants. 1 Like

Nothing do you but make sure you no expose your pin and ATM number

@ OP



..... there should be no risk. However call your bank's customer care and seek further advice. Also monitor all your bank accounts closely and call your original mobile phone line (the BVN line) periodically to ensure it is not cloned. lol@ OP..... there should be no risk. However call your bank's customer care and seek further advice. Also monitor all your bank accounts closely and call your original mobile phone line (the BVN line) periodically to ensure it is not cloned.