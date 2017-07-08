₦airaland Forum

Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by UzuegbuProsper(m): 9:02am
Evans the billionaire kidnapper disappears as 30 armed men took him away from Lagos.

My brothers and sisters is this not a movie script written and executed?
Dazzol.

•Billionaire kidnapper’s whereabouts unknown

•Moved out of Lagos midnight by 30 heavily armed men

BY ADE ALADE and CHIOMA IGBOKWE

After weeks of public furore and media frenzy, a sudden blackout has descended on the case of Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans, Nigeria’s infamous billionaire kidnapper, thus fuelling speculations that he’s escaped, or dead.

Saturday Sun has however gathered that Evans is not dead as his family now fears but has been moved from the Lagos police command headquarters cell by about 30 heavily armed men at midnight few days ago to an undisclosed destination. Some senior police officers in the know told Saturday Sun he was moved to Abuja

Indeed, in the last few days, a palpable silence seemed to have enshrouded the Evans phenomenon. Where is Evans? It is a question the police is not prepared to officially answer right now. A man who hitherto divulged the details of his criminal life to the public almost on a daily basis is suddenly no longer accessible to even the press corps.

All a Saturday Sun reporter who visited the state police command was told was that Evans is no longer allowed to talk to the press till further notice. The secrecy surrounding his whereabouts in the official quarters baffles those who have closely followed his story since his arrest.

After days of sniffing around the Lagos police formations to get information on Evans whereabouts, it was gathered that the kidnap kingpin had been moved out of the Lagos command headquarters days ago by heavily armed policemen and is yet to be returned.

Police had last week said they had got a court order to detain him for three months to give them enough time to complete their investigation. This followed two suits filed by Evans lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, at the High Court seeking his release and claiming N300m damages from the police.

Some senior police officers who spoke to Saturday Sun on condition of anonymity expressed fears that Evans might not make it to the court. They argued that he might plot his escape from prison, or get across to some of his members who are still on the run. Their concerns are not farfetched, given that several inmates in the past had reportedly committed much heinous crimes even while in prison.

Some of the officers confirmed that Evans was no longer in the police cell in Lagos. “He has not been returned since he was moved out. Evans is a broken man; police can’t resort to extra-judicial killings at this point. He is cooperating, and he is ready to help return all his ill-gotten wealth as soon as possible”, one of the officers said.

Another reliable source at the police command told Saturday Sun “Evans is not an ordinary criminal. I guess that they took him out for further investigation but I don’t know why they are yet to return him to his cell.” The source further assured: “No one is planning to kill Evans. I believe that they will return him later. He could be in any good cell in the state for security reasons, but I can assure you that he is not dead yet. Even if anything happens to him, if he dies in custody, it will be as a result of cancer which he claims he is suffering from.”


Yet another senior police officer who preferred anonymity assured that Evans is okay. “He is okay and seriously cooperating with the police in its investigation. From the look of things, he might not spend up to three months in detention before he’s charged to court. As for his location, I assure you that he is in a protective custody somewhere out of town.” The officer who reinforced fears within the police circle, said that “a criminal is always a criminal,” adding that, “with the number of robbery cases and kidnappings to his credit, he is well known among criminals.”

He told Saturday Sun: “Within the short period that he spent in our cell, he is already controlling inmates in the cell. They fear and respect him; we do not want to run the risk of allowing him to form another notorious group which is common amongst them.”

On why his family is yet to get access to him, the officer said that they are yet to approach the police. “A lot of his family members benefitted from his ill-gotten wealth, so they are afraid to come close to the police station.

Evans confirmed that he bought a car for his father and also gave him N3m. The police will recover such money and properties.

We will soon get a warrant to pick his father up and possibly his mother, who also benefitted.”

Calls and text messages to both the Lagos Police Spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole and the Force PRO, Moshood Jimoh on the official position of the Police on Evans’ whereabouts were neither answered nor responded to as at 10pm yesterday.

Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/evans-vanishes/amp/

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by sunnysunny69(m): 9:04am
So they finally whisked their championship trophy away ? My opinion is meant for those that believe in human rights and the rule of law, in this case the Nigerian police acted like pussy. Evans is a bad ass criminal but the police violated all of his right regarding dignity of human person and to fair hearing, and besides he was more of a showcase trophy to them after our police were ineptitude for centuries. He is a criminal YES, but the police is not the court of law and should not be above the law in handling a criminal. According to Winston Churchill, you know how civilized a country is through the way the prisoners are treated.

Winston Churchill

“The mood and temper of the public in regard to the treatment of crime and criminals is one of the most unfailing tests of the civilisation of any country .”

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by Holuwahphemy(m): 9:05am
Why am i having this feeling he is being helped to freedom... He probably settled some people, our judicial system is a scam. sad

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by nero2face: 9:07am
maybe he finally agree to give police a higher ratio of his loots, don't trust a hungry Nigeria police, who know where they moved him to, maybe Ghana where he will reunite with his family,

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by okosodo: 9:07am
I dont believe that nigeria has denegerated to this level

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by cuedish: 9:09am
okosodo:
I dont believe that nigeria has denegerated to this level

It is worse than you can ever imagine. ...
Nigerian Police has lost all integrity to foolishness.

On many occasions ..I've lost hope in them anyways.

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by emi14: 9:10am
Am not surprised. He has cash.

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by fuckerstard: 9:13am
For real? See naija government.
Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by ruffhandu: 9:14am
This news is either fake, or he was just moved to a dungeon, away from public eyes. How can he vanish? Newspaper must be sold

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by quid(m): 9:15am
grin grin grin

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by Mophasa(m): 9:18am
This can't be true

If it turns out to be, I won't be surprised

This is Nigeria

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by Idonki(f): 9:21am
He may have been moved to avoid the press

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by quid(m): 9:21am
http://sunnewsonline.com/evans-vanishes/

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by delikay4luv: 9:22am
Well acted movie

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by megabyte2(f): 9:26am
I already have the feeling that this will happen, Nigeria police useless set of people.
Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by ShobayoEmma(m): 9:26am
To cia holding
Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by onuwaje(m): 9:27am
UzuegbuProsper:
Evans the billionaire kidnapper disappears as 30 armed men took him away from Lagos.

My brothers and sisters is this not a movie script written and executed?
Dazzol.

welcome.to Nigeria

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by caesaraba(m): 9:33am
Lol. Y'all should take a chill pill. He's probably been moved to Abuja for further processing. The SUN is just trying to sell more copies with a sensational headline.

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by nerodenero: 9:33am
Comedy unlimited and at its peakcheesygrincheesygrin

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by conductor7: 9:36am
Hahahaha. Nizooria is a zoooooooooooooooooo grin grin

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by Badgers14: 9:36am
So they let Evans escape But the same people are willing to lynch a handset thief...

Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria..

What a Country

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by dkronicle(m): 9:40am
if its true then Nig should divide like pizza

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by timilehing(m): 9:44am
This is a joke right?
.
Evans escape àbí was helped to escape?

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by Ololade1999: 9:44am
Hmmm. That man surely knows people in high places

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by NairalandCS(m): 9:49am
grin
Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by dumie(f): 9:51am
If it's for real..
This is what u get when you have an anomaly absentee ancestor as a president anything goes

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by chynie: 9:53am
A

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by liftedhigh: 9:54am
Hmm
Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by vecman222(m): 9:54am
conductor7:
Hahahaha. Nizooria is a zoooooooooooooooooo grin grin

Fraud republic or death abi??

Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by loadedvibes: 9:56am
Jisos

