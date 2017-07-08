₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by UzuegbuProsper(m): 9:02am
Evans the billionaire kidnapper disappears as 30 armed men took him away from Lagos.
My brothers and sisters is this not a movie script written and executed?
Dazzol.
•Billionaire kidnapper’s whereabouts unknown
Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/evans-vanishes/amp/
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by sunnysunny69(m): 9:04am
So they finally whisked their championship trophy away ? My opinion is meant for those that believe in human rights and the rule of law, in this case the Nigerian police acted like pussy. Evans is a bad ass criminal but the police violated all of his right regarding dignity of human person and to fair hearing, and besides he was more of a showcase trophy to them after our police were ineptitude for centuries. He is a criminal YES, but the police is not the court of law and should not be above the law in handling a criminal. According to Winston Churchill, you know how civilized a country is through the way the prisoners are treated.
Winston Churchill
“The mood and temper of the public in regard to the treatment of crime and criminals is one of the most unfailing tests of the civilisation of any country .”
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by Holuwahphemy(m): 9:05am
Why am i having this feeling he is being helped to freedom... He probably settled some people, our judicial system is a scam.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by nero2face: 9:07am
maybe he finally agree to give police a higher ratio of his loots, don't trust a hungry Nigeria police, who know where they moved him to, maybe Ghana where he will reunite with his family,
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by okosodo: 9:07am
I dont believe that nigeria has denegerated to this level
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by cuedish: 9:09am
okosodo:
It is worse than you can ever imagine. ...
Nigerian Police has lost all integrity to foolishness.
On many occasions ..I've lost hope in them anyways.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by emi14: 9:10am
Am not surprised. He has cash.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by fuckerstard: 9:13am
For real? See naija government.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by ruffhandu: 9:14am
This news is either fake, or he was just moved to a dungeon, away from public eyes. How can he vanish? Newspaper must be sold
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by quid(m): 9:15am
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by Mophasa(m): 9:18am
This can't be true
If it turns out to be, I won't be surprised
This is Nigeria
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by Idonki(f): 9:21am
He may have been moved to avoid the press
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by quid(m): 9:21am
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by delikay4luv: 9:22am
Well acted movie
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by megabyte2(f): 9:26am
I already have the feeling that this will happen, Nigeria police useless set of people.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by ShobayoEmma(m): 9:26am
To cia holding
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by onuwaje(m): 9:27am
UzuegbuProsper:
welcome.to Nigeria
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by caesaraba(m): 9:33am
Lol. Y'all should take a chill pill. He's probably been moved to Abuja for further processing. The SUN is just trying to sell more copies with a sensational headline.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by nerodenero: 9:33am
Comedy unlimited and at its peak
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by conductor7: 9:36am
Hahahaha. Nizooria is a zoooooooooooooooooo
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by Badgers14: 9:36am
So they let Evans escape But the same people are willing to lynch a handset thief...
Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria..
What a Country
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by dkronicle(m): 9:40am
if its true then Nig should divide like pizza
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by timilehing(m): 9:44am
This is a joke right?
.
Evans escape àbí was helped to escape?
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by Ololade1999: 9:44am
Hmmm. That man surely knows people in high places
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by NairalandCS(m): 9:49am
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by dumie(f): 9:51am
If it's for real..
This is what u get when you have an anomaly absentee ancestor as a president anything goes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by chynie: 9:53am
A
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by liftedhigh: 9:54am
Hmm
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by vecman222(m): 9:54am
conductor7:
Fraud republic or death abi??
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Disappears As 30 Armed Men Take Him Away From Lagos At Midnight by loadedvibes: 9:56am
Jisos
