5 Biggest Mistakes You're Making In Work Relationships by JARUSHUB: 9:05am
Building relationships in the workplace can sometimes be tricky; however there are some mistakes you might be making in the process that you should try to avoid. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 biggest mistakes you’re making with work relationships.
Seeing Relationship Building as Unnecessary and as Playing Office Politics
Some people have a negative perception of the art of building work relationships. They believe that they’re above it all and that their knowledge and skills are all they need to excel in the workplace. However, what they fail to understand is that collaboration and large-scale group projects contributes significantly to an organization’s success. That’s why most organizations are largely ‘team-centric’.
Limiting Your Work Circle
Try not to build work relationships with only people in your peer group or people you are similar to. This can be very limiting to you on your career path. Try to develop relationships with people who are not like you – like those in another department, those in different peer groups or those with a skill set different from yours. It doesn’t have to be such a deep relationship, but just something cordial and light-hearted enough to secure yourself a place in their conscious mind.
Forgetting the Place of Performance
Avoid using the relationship card to justify laziness and low performance at work. The point of cultivating good relationships is to better accomplish your goals, not to abandon them all together. A good work relationship can’t make up for a lack of knowledge or skills, and can hardly protect you from being let go if your work performance is disappointingly low. Good work relationships shouldn’t undermine performance.
Making Your Self-Interest Obvious
If in a work relationship, the other person senses you keep doing things because you want something in return, that can end the relationship. Though, self-interest might ultimately be the goal of most work relationships, the point is not to be so blatant with it that it becomes offensive. Keep the needs of the other person in mind and try to give as much as you can with no immediate expectation of return in mind. Make deposits in the person’s emotional bank account so you can draw from it during the inevitable rough times.
Being Opportunistic in Your Relationships
Avoid being too status conscious when building work relationships. Try to build good relationships with your subordinates and people you consider to be ‘low on the food chain’, avoid doing so with only your peers and superiors. Consider the example of a head of department in a business organization, who only got along with his peers and superiors. All his direct reports either feared or genuinely disliked him. The management noticed this and this limited his effectiveness and growth in the organization, because a leader is only as good as the people he’s leading.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-biggest-mistakes-youre-making-work-relationships/
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by mikool007(m): 9:12am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by Evaberry(f): 9:12am
the only mistake you are making is by not being your own boss
by not being the CEO
be your own boss and you wont need this rubbish thread
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by finest147: 9:13am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by LoveJesus87(m): 9:14am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by torres89: 9:15am
say no to office bromance
stop chasing every secretary on skirt
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by Flexherbal(m): 9:15am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by Kobicove(m): 9:16am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by MountCliff: 9:16am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by Rapmoney(m): 9:20am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by danduj(m): 9:20am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by thickminaj(f): 9:22am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by Iloveafrica: 9:23am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by NwaAmaikpe: 9:24am
OP you forgot this,
Having a romantic relationship at work is a mistake unless it's your boss, then it's an advantage.
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by Iloveafrica: 9:24am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by Iloveafrica: 9:24am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by Aufbauh(m): 9:25am
I put all these into consideration in my first job yet i got fired by my terrible MD.
But thank goodness it came at the bigining of my career.
Today, i'm far more better and bigger than the level i was supposed to be in that same company.
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by Iloveafrica: 9:26am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by LoveJesus87(m): 9:27am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by enemyofprogress: 9:27am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by Fourwinds: 9:27am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by Harrygow263(m): 9:28am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by dingbang(m): 9:28am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by Alexbrain(m): 9:29am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by LoveJesus87(m): 9:30am
|Re: 5 Biggest Mistakes You’re Making In Work Relationships by Harrygow263(m): 9:30am
