|Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by Baronlarge(m): 12:10pm
This sharp white Oyinbo guy in moving around Vi in his canoe.
Due to the heavy rainfall in Lagos, the high class Victoria island in Lagos stateis fully flooded to the brim, people can no longer come out from their houses, cars can not be driven as most of the island is covered with water.
Eko oni baje oh!!!
http://spectascope.com/post/1453/FLOODING--Oyibo-Man-Paddling-His-Canoe-In-VI-Lagos-VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7rxi-akzQ8
2 Shares
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by midehi2(f): 12:11pm
but this rain is getting too much, everywhere is flooded
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by ShobayoEmma(m): 12:14pm
Life is good when you are free from buharism like this oyinbo man would say.
33 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by JeffreyJamez(m): 12:20pm
Wait o....is that not the front of Silverbird galleria?
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by alcmene: 12:24pm
Lagos is just an over rated slum....
If Lagos is like this then you can imagine the conditions of Owo, Oshogbo and Ogbomosho
72 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by femolacqua(m): 12:28pm
Wise and sharp guy
4 Likes
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 12:38pm
Meeen, it's bad in lekki area, sigh
I had already planned my Saturday, starting with a joy ride on lekki epe, but I woke up and
Can't risk my car in such rivers, na wa sha
5 Likes
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 12:40pm
But this guy sha
I wonder if he needed to get to somewhere important, or he was just having fun, like, let me even bring out my kayak gear
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by luvinhubby(m): 12:57pm
That is the front of Silverbird on Ahmadu Bello V.I, that place is a lagoon on it's own.
8 Likes
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by FemiEddy(m): 1:31pm
I just don't want to laff, its weekend and the weather is cold.......cheers!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by funlord(m): 1:31pm
Lagos sef?
2 Likes
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by hucienda: 1:33pm
lol ... lalasticlala come see o
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by IsheriNorthGRA: 1:37pm
We'll soon have aquatic human beings over there. Let's wait and see.
In other news, Lands are still available in Isheri North GRA where you don't think of flood that comes with the rainy season.
2 Likes
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by redsun(m): 1:43pm
That area is a ticking time bomb with the untamed atlantic ocean just a stone.
7 Likes
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by decomaniaboss(f): 1:54pm
this man don't insult lagos state finish ohhhhhhhh
3 Likes
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by Blackfire(m): 2:24pm
I tell u Lagos is over hype.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by three: 2:33pm
Lagos WILL NOT WORK
Too many people are feeding, leeching off Lagos. If you live in Lagos, you probably live with one of these people if you're not one of them
From pilgrimage/job placement/select scholarship/automatic land allocation/ghost contracts/ghost workers and all
The media will ALWAYS hype Lagos. The media IS Lagos
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by clefstone(m): 2:36pm
Ambode is working
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by modik(m): 2:38pm
Itesiwaju Eko loje wa logun!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by darfay: 2:39pm
alcmene:
Don't forget onitsha,owerri and abakaliki oh and our beloved Aba
24 Likes
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by raker300: 2:39pm
This Lagos Afonjas call London..SHAME!!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by jahsharon: 2:55pm
alcmene:
FLOOD IN AMERICA after heavy rains. Can you post pictures of your potopoto mud republic of drugs and kidnapping?
76 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by obonujoker(m): 2:56pm
alcmene:
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by obonujoker(m): 2:57pm
darfay:
Lol... Aba... would be like the pacific now..
12 Likes
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by raker300: 2:59pm
jahsharon:hurricane Katrina is what you're using to compare ordinary rainfall?
Shameless!!
Instead of holding your leaders accountable, you're here making up excuses.
57 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by raker300: 3:00pm
Afonjas are developed only on paper.
Very dirty, vile creatures
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by jahsharon: 3:08pm
raker300:
Yet your people want to die in Afonja land. When Fashola abducted some of your homeless brothers selling Gala and La Casera in holdups and your useless sisters selling their worthless pusssy in Lagos brothels and dumped them in Upper Iweka in the cold night they stilled joined Hausa trailers carrying tomatoes and pepper to back to Afonja land.
33 Likes
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by raker300: 3:21pm
jahsharon:is this how you talk to your landlord?
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by juman(m): 3:24pm
clefstone:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by ugosonics: 5:29pm
Ok
Make everybody go buy canoe
Check my signature for cheap internet data plan
2 Likes
|Re: Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) by Movingcoil(m): 5:30pm
We build bridges over gullies but they paddle cannoe in their waters.
1 Like
