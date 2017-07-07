Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Flooding: White Man Paddling His Canoe In Victoria Island, Lagos (Video, Photos) (20172 Views)

Due to the heavy rainfall in Lagos, the high class Victoria island in Lagos stateis fully flooded to the brim, people can no longer come out from their houses, cars can not be driven as most of the island is covered with water.



Eko oni baje oh!!!



This sharp white Oyinbo guy in moving around Vi in his canoe.Due to the heavy rainfall in Lagos, the high class Victoria island in Lagos stateis fully flooded to the brim, people can no longer come out from their houses, cars can not be driven as most of the island is covered with water.Eko oni baje oh!!!

but this rain is getting too much, everywhere is flooded but this rain is getting too much, everywhere is flooded 9 Likes 1 Share

Life is good when you are free from buharism like this oyinbo man would say. 33 Likes 3 Shares

Wait o....is that not the front of Silverbird galleria? 49 Likes 2 Shares





If Lagos is like this then you can imagine the conditions of Owo, Oshogbo and Ogbomosho Lagos is just an over rated slum....If Lagos is like this then you can imagine the conditions of Owo, Oshogbo and Ogbomosho 72 Likes 5 Shares

Wise and sharp guy 4 Likes





I had already planned my Saturday, starting with a joy ride on lekki epe, but I woke up and



Can't risk my car in such rivers, na wa sha Meeen, it's bad in lekki area, sighI had already planned my Saturday, starting with a joy ride on lekki epe, but I woke up andCan't risk my car in such rivers, na wa sha 5 Likes

But this guy sha



I wonder if he needed to get to somewhere important, or he was just having fun, like, let me even bring out my kayak gear 4 Likes 1 Share

That is the front of Silverbird on Ahmadu Bello V.I, that place is a lagoon on it's own. 8 Likes

I just don't want to laff, its weekend and the weather is cold.......cheers!!! 3 Likes

Lagos sef? 2 Likes

lol ... lalasticlala come see o 2 Likes 1 Share

We'll soon have aquatic human beings over there. Let's wait and see.



In other news, Lands are still available in Isheri North GRA where you don't think of flood that comes with the rainy season. 2 Likes

That area is a ticking time bomb with the untamed atlantic ocean just a stone. 7 Likes

this man don't insult lagos state finish ohhhhhhhh this man don't insult lagos state finish ohhhhhhhh 3 Likes

I tell u Lagos is over hype. 13 Likes 1 Share

Lagos WILL NOT WORK



Too many people are feeding, leeching off Lagos. If you live in Lagos, you probably live with one of these people if you're not one of them



From pilgrimage/job placement/select scholarship/automatic land allocation/ghost contracts/ghost workers and all



The media will ALWAYS hype Lagos. The media IS Lagos 17 Likes 1 Share

Ambode is working 13 Likes 1 Share

Itesiwaju Eko loje wa logun! 1 Like 1 Share

Don't forget onitsha,owerri and abakaliki oh and our beloved Aba Don't forget onitsha,owerri and abakaliki oh and our beloved Aba 24 Likes

This Lagos Afonjas call London..SHAME!! 13 Likes 1 Share

FLOOD IN AMERICA after heavy rains. Can you post pictures of your potopoto mud republic of drugs and kidnapping? FLOOD IN AMERICA after heavy rains. Can you post pictures of your potopoto mud republic of drugs and kidnapping? 76 Likes 5 Shares

Lol... Aba... would be like the pacific now.. Lol... Aba... would be like the pacific now.. 12 Likes

Shameless!!



Instead of holding your leaders accountable, you're here making up excuses. hurricane Katrina is what you're using to compare ordinary rainfall?Shameless!!Instead of holding your leaders accountable, you're here making up excuses. 57 Likes 4 Shares

Afonjas are developed only on paper.



Very dirty, vile creatures 12 Likes 2 Shares

Yet your people want to die in Afonja land. When Fashola abducted some of your homeless brothers selling Gala and La Casera in holdups and your useless sisters selling their worthless pusssy in Lagos brothels and dumped them in Upper Iweka in the cold night they stilled joined Hausa trailers carrying tomatoes and pepper to back to Afonja land. Yet your people want to die in Afonja land. When Fashola abducted some of your homeless brothers selling Gala and La Casera in holdups and your useless sisters selling their worthless pusssy in Lagos brothels and dumped them in Upper Iweka in the cold night they stilled joined Hausa trailers carrying tomatoes and pepper to back to Afonja land. 33 Likes

3 Likes 1 Share

Ok



Make everybody go buy canoe



