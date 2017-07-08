₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,177 members, 3,645,105 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 July 2017 at 08:31 PM

Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal (7398 Views)

3 Reasons Why Chelsea Miss Out On Romelu Lukaku Deal / BREAKING: Chelsea In Late Bid To Hijack Man Utd Lukaku Deal / Supreme Court Confirms Messi Fraud Sentence (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by ifeanyihamilton(m): 1:39pm
Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku is set to join Manchester United for a reported £75 million, a record fee between British clubs, after the buying club announced Saturday they had reached agreement with Everton.
The 24-year-old’s signing which includes £15m in add-ons represents a coup for United and their manager Jose Mourinho whose former club Chelsea had earmarked him as their top striking target for the close season.

Going in the opposite direction could well be United and England record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, who according to press reports is willing to take a cut in his £13 million a year wages to return to his first club, but with the promise of more first team football than at United last year.

However, the 31-year-old’s move, if it takes place, is not part of the Lukaku deal, according to reports, and United are willing to let him go on a free transfer despite having a year left on his contract.

It brings Mourinho and Lukaku back together again as the Portuguese manager in his second spell as Chelsea manager had sold him to Everton in 2014 for £28 million.

United said in a statement it was “delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms.

“A further announcement will be made in due course,” added United.

read more at https://www.newdiplomatng.com/news/united-confirms-lukaku-deal/

2 Likes

Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by africandollar: 1:39pm
Well all the same...Up Chelsea!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by lofty900(m): 2:03pm
Waste of money

£75 million can get us neymar from Barcelona or griezmann from athletico Madrid but mourinho, being the big spender he is wasted it on an average, mediocre player. A player Chelsea rejected. Hope he won't end up like pogba

10 Likes

Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by LesbianBoy(m): 2:58pm
Man Utd will win the league!

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by LesbianBoy(m): 2:59pm
lofty900:
Waste of money

....says an arsenal fan angry

Lalasticlala sef

5 Likes

Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by LesbianBoy(m): 3:10pm
If you are a chelsea fan ayam telling you now, find another club, because una go suffer next season o! The fixtures for Chelsea no be here! shocked

4 Likes

Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Kyase(m): 3:27pm
LesbianBoy:
If you are a chelsea ayam telling you now find another club because una go suffer next season o! The fixtures for Chelsea no be here! shocked
man utd fixtures ma, no be here
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Proudlyngwa(m): 3:31pm
LesbianBoy:
If you are a chelsea ayam telling you now find another club because una go suffer next season o! The fixtures for Chelsea no be here! shocked
What we currently need is a craze man like kante pursuing every body on midfield.
To complete the heartbreak United should go ahead and sign Bakayoko whether we need him or not.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by LesbianBoy(m): 3:37pm
Kyase:
man utd fixtures ma, no be here

E no be like Chelsea own! There will be a time next season when Chelsea will play one of the top 6 teams last season back-2-back after playing champions league mid-week grin grin grin grin
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by baralatie(m): 3:50pm
lofty900:
Waste of money
so my thoughts as well

2 Likes

Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Kyase(m): 4:05pm
LesbianBoy:


E no be like Chelsea own! There will be a time next season when Chelsea will play one of the top 6 teams last season back-2-back after playing champions league mid-week grin grin grin grin
true sha
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Kyase(m): 4:08pm
Proudlyngwa my oga leave that thread come here before dem ban us. Rule 1 grin
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Proudlyngwa(m): 4:13pm
Kyase:
Proudlyngwa my oga leave that thread come here before dem ban us.
Rule 1 grin

Na true self that thread no get swag
Very sweet signing Lukaku under their nose,
Now let's go and sign Bakayoko under their nose whether we need him or not.
Chelsea fans right now..... .. ....


Batuyashi is better than Lukaku and Costa combined. tongue tongue tongue


Cc
Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex AndrewFarms
ekhai aieromon
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Aguyhasnoname(m): 4:24pm
If it means getting one over Chelshit, game on.
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by GossipHeart(m): 7:20pm
Jj
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by GossipHeart(m): 7:20pm
LesbianBoy:
Man Utd will win the league!


Says a Chelshit fan that bought useless Fernando Torres for $50 million

3 Likes

Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by LoveJesus87(m): 7:21pm
Money miss way
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Mopolchi: 7:21pm
Okay

Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Deseo(f): 7:21pm
Since morning...

*yawns*
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Sharon6(f): 7:21pm
Nice move




GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by dolphinife: 7:21pm
It would have been a slap if lukaku went back to chelsea......

Mourinho sold him because he didn't fancy him and his style of play....

2 seasons down the line, the same coach is paying a ridiculous amount to buy back his rejected player.....
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by slawomir: 7:21pm
Ok
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by roqrules04(m): 7:22pm
Nice move.. Lukaku+Pogba

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by salabscholar01(m): 7:22pm
ok
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by googlepikins: 7:22pm
He's good, he reminds me of Welbeck grin grin grin
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by esophieso(f): 7:23pm
It's on again
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by rawpadgin(m): 7:23pm
am having a mix feelings about this transfer.

lukaku is not a big game player, he has been known to chicken in wen the big guns are around


but 25 league goals nor be beans sha


I wish we can bring back a goal poacher like chicharito to put the icing on the cake
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by ipledge10(m): 7:23pm
As a real Chelsea fan, I'm really happy with this move. Man U saved Chelsea from buying a mediocre player for huge amount of money grin

5 Likes

Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by samutd4u(m): 7:23pm
Good signing for man utd
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Punctual(m): 7:23pm
I am really happy,he is going to partner with pogba next season...just to land man u in 6th position...grin grin


#66MU

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by oviejnr(m): 7:24pm
Welcome Lukaku grin

We are the Champions!!!

GGMU!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by ALAYORMII: 7:24pm
At last Manchester United got Luku






Instead of these Aboki Okada riders to tell
you that they don't know the place you are
going to, They will just Call price for you So I
decided to teach one of them a lesson.
Me: Bike, Bike, you dey go?
Aboki: Where u dey go?
Me: Australia, How much?
Aboki: Kai, how much U go pay
Me: You Tell me how much u go collect..
Aboki: #200
Me: huh? Australia no far na, no be #100
naira?
Aboki: No na #200 (About Leaving)
Me: (Ehn? where u dey go? na me and u
today) Oya make we go...
"***Starts Bike***
Since 6 hours on bike, we are still on our
way to Australia..... Aboki don round town
and am enjoying the Ride
Aboki: Oga, I neva reach?
Me: No ooo e remain small, but you say you
know the place
Aboki: Yes I know am, e dey for front but
your money don pass #200
Me: no wahala, I go Add 120 naira... Just
continue.... Shey u say u get sense... I go
teach you today........
I wouldn't be going to work today, we are
still on our way to Australia...

11 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Earthquake Shakes Club World Cup In Japan / Does Hulk Hogan Now Play For Cameroun? / Welcome To Betzone (safe Soccer Predictions)

Viewing this topic: samwash(m), amjoseph19, nduchucks, SILICONV1947, kalakamat, DWJOBScom(m), 3ddy(m), silas24(m), lanruz, DrinosBlog, Emperorwhales(m), onemanonewife, tafiya, Ekpoh7(m), mikeeze, Peachlane, tobbyjohnny2(m), kamilous(m), DonManuel01(m), vinsilva, Godsage(f), ThePathfinder(m), Fabrice07, dedifferrence(m), toyota3(m), Abj2(m), thanknairaland1, kdon0000, nov19(m), hasyn04(m), deewhydoski(m), okeamuboy, chackzzy(m), LordSucre(m), meforkene(m), Jonbold(m), seankay(m), waledeji(m), ElitesNG, Teadavid23(m), religionisbad(m), joromi, sledge001(m), awollowo, BodyKiss(m), geodemainguy(m), kurt09(m), LordTrezy, akasadiq, engrchykae(m), NgeneUkwenu(f), ebenholer, SirGoldEjike(m), Kunlegzy(m), gentle007(m), louis07(m), Xc90, mrMeen(m), iamjames2222, Geonigga, masagoody(m), olabolawasiu(m), olamakinde(m), Mylestone(m) and 85 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.