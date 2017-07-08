Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal (7398 Views)

The 24-year-old’s signing which includes £15m in add-ons represents a coup for United and their manager Jose Mourinho whose former club Chelsea had earmarked him as their top striking target for the close season.



Going in the opposite direction could well be United and England record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, who according to press reports is willing to take a cut in his £13 million a year wages to return to his first club, but with the promise of more first team football than at United last year.



However, the 31-year-old’s move, if it takes place, is not part of the Lukaku deal, according to reports, and United are willing to let him go on a free transfer despite having a year left on his contract.



It brings Mourinho and Lukaku back together again as the Portuguese manager in his second spell as Chelsea manager had sold him to Everton in 2014 for £28 million.



United said in a statement it was “delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms.



“A further announcement will be made in due course,” added United.



Well all the same...Up Chelsea! 3 Likes 1 Share

Waste of money



£75 million can get us neymar from Barcelona or griezmann from athletico Madrid but mourinho, being the big spender he is wasted it on an average, mediocre player. A player Chelsea rejected. Hope he won't end up like pogba 10 Likes

Man Utd will win the league! 7 Likes 1 Share

lofty900:

Waste of money

....says an arsenal fan



Lalasticlala sef

If you are a chelsea fan ayam telling you now, find another club, because una go suffer next season o! The fixtures for Chelsea no be here! 4 Likes

LesbianBoy:

man utd fixtures ma, no be here

LesbianBoy:

What we currently need is a craze man like kante pursuing every body on midfield.

To complete the heartbreak United should go ahead and sign Bakayoko whether we need him or not.

Kyase:

man utd fixtures ma, no be here

E no be like Chelsea own! There will be a time next season when Chelsea will play one of the top 6 teams last season back-2-back after playing champions league mid-week

lofty900:

so my thoughts as well

LesbianBoy:





true sha

Proudlyngwa my oga leave that thread come here before dem ban us. Rule 1

Kyase:

Proudlyngwa my oga leave that thread come here before dem ban us.

Rule 1

Na true self that thread no get swag

Very sweet signing Lukaku under their nose,

Now let's go and sign Bakayoko under their nose whether we need him or not.

Chelsea fans right now..... .. ....





Batuyashi is better than Lukaku and Costa combined.





Cc

Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex AndrewFarms

If it means getting one over Chelshit, game on.

Jj

LesbianBoy:

Man Utd will win the league!



Says a Chelshit fan that bought useless Fernando Torres for $50 million 3 Likes

Money miss way

Okay

Since morning...



*yawns*

Nice move









It would have been a slap if lukaku went back to chelsea......



Mourinho sold him because he didn't fancy him and his style of play....



2 seasons down the line, the same coach is paying a ridiculous amount to buy back his rejected player.....

Ok

Nice move.. Lukaku+Pogba 1 Like

ok

He's good, he reminds me of Welbeck

It's on again

am having a mix feelings about this transfer.



lukaku is not a big game player, he has been known to chicken in wen the big guns are around





but 25 league goals nor be beans sha





I wish we can bring back a goal poacher like chicharito to put the icing on the cake

As a real Chelsea fan, I'm really happy with this move. Man U saved Chelsea from buying a mediocre player for huge amount of money 5 Likes

Good signing for man utd







#66MU I am really happy,he is going to partner with pogba next season...just to land man u in 6th position...#66MU 1 Like





We are the Champions!!!



GGMU! Welcome LukakuWe are the Champions!!!GGMU! 3 Likes 1 Share