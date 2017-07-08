₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by ifeanyihamilton(m): 1:39pm
Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku is set to join Manchester United for a reported £75 million, a record fee between British clubs, after the buying club announced Saturday they had reached agreement with Everton.
The 24-year-old’s signing which includes £15m in add-ons represents a coup for United and their manager Jose Mourinho whose former club Chelsea had earmarked him as their top striking target for the close season.
Going in the opposite direction could well be United and England record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, who according to press reports is willing to take a cut in his £13 million a year wages to return to his first club, but with the promise of more first team football than at United last year.
However, the 31-year-old’s move, if it takes place, is not part of the Lukaku deal, according to reports, and United are willing to let him go on a free transfer despite having a year left on his contract.
It brings Mourinho and Lukaku back together again as the Portuguese manager in his second spell as Chelsea manager had sold him to Everton in 2014 for £28 million.
United said in a statement it was “delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms.
“A further announcement will be made in due course,” added United.
read more at https://www.newdiplomatng.com/news/united-confirms-lukaku-deal/
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by africandollar: 1:39pm
Well all the same...Up Chelsea!
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by lofty900(m): 2:03pm
Waste of money
£75 million can get us neymar from Barcelona or griezmann from athletico Madrid but mourinho, being the big spender he is wasted it on an average, mediocre player. A player Chelsea rejected. Hope he won't end up like pogba
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by LesbianBoy(m): 2:58pm
Man Utd will win the league!
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by LesbianBoy(m): 2:59pm
lofty900:
....says an arsenal fan
Lalasticlala sef
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by LesbianBoy(m): 3:10pm
If you are a chelsea fan ayam telling you now, find another club, because una go suffer next season o! The fixtures for Chelsea no be here!
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Kyase(m): 3:27pm
LesbianBoy:man utd fixtures ma, no be here
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Proudlyngwa(m): 3:31pm
LesbianBoy:What we currently need is a craze man like kante pursuing every body on midfield.
To complete the heartbreak United should go ahead and sign Bakayoko whether we need him or not.
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by LesbianBoy(m): 3:37pm
Kyase:
E no be like Chelsea own! There will be a time next season when Chelsea will play one of the top 6 teams last season back-2-back after playing champions league mid-week
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by baralatie(m): 3:50pm
lofty900:so my thoughts as well
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Kyase(m): 4:05pm
LesbianBoy:true sha
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Kyase(m): 4:08pm
Proudlyngwa my oga leave that thread come here before dem ban us. Rule 1
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Proudlyngwa(m): 4:13pm
Kyase:
Na true self that thread no get swag
Very sweet signing Lukaku under their nose,
Now let's go and sign Bakayoko under their nose whether we need him or not.
Chelsea fans right now..... .. ....
Batuyashi is better than Lukaku and Costa combined.
Cc
Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex AndrewFarms
ekhai aieromon
ekhai aieromon
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Aguyhasnoname(m): 4:24pm
If it means getting one over Chelshit, game on.
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by GossipHeart(m): 7:20pm
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by GossipHeart(m): 7:20pm
LesbianBoy:
Says a Chelshit fan that bought useless Fernando Torres for $50 million
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by LoveJesus87(m): 7:21pm
Money miss way
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Mopolchi: 7:21pm
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Deseo(f): 7:21pm
Since morning...
*yawns*
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Sharon6(f): 7:21pm
Nice move
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by dolphinife: 7:21pm
It would have been a slap if lukaku went back to chelsea......
Mourinho sold him because he didn't fancy him and his style of play....
2 seasons down the line, the same coach is paying a ridiculous amount to buy back his rejected player.....
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by slawomir: 7:21pm
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by roqrules04(m): 7:22pm
Nice move.. Lukaku+Pogba
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by salabscholar01(m): 7:22pm
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by googlepikins: 7:22pm
He's good, he reminds me of Welbeck
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by esophieso(f): 7:23pm
It's on again
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by rawpadgin(m): 7:23pm
am having a mix feelings about this transfer.
lukaku is not a big game player, he has been known to chicken in wen the big guns are around
but 25 league goals nor be beans sha
I wish we can bring back a goal poacher like chicharito to put the icing on the cake
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by ipledge10(m): 7:23pm
As a real Chelsea fan, I'm really happy with this move. Man U saved Chelsea from buying a mediocre player for huge amount of money
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by samutd4u(m): 7:23pm
Good signing for man utd
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by Punctual(m): 7:23pm
I am really happy,he is going to partner with pogba next season...just to land man u in 6th position...
#66MU
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by oviejnr(m): 7:24pm
Welcome Lukaku
We are the Champions!!!
GGMU!
Re: Manchester United Confirms Lukaku Deal by ALAYORMII: 7:24pm
