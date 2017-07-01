₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Specialspesh: 1:44pm
This is what a major road in Anambra state looks like after a heavy rainfall caused an erosion two days ago.
As shared by a Facebook user, the road which used to be the only link between Nibo and Aguata areas of the state is currently in a deplorable state, with houses on the verge of being lost to the environmental hazard.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/major-road-destroyed-after-heavy.html
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Specialspesh: 1:45pm
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by smartty68(m): 1:49pm
Look at the coal tar thickness, very thin... Cheap roads with heavy project paddings. Come to Cross River and see gutters abi pot holes on the middle of the roads.
Failed Government! Failed Nation
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 1:52pm
Just negodu,no drainage talk more of standard drainage,just look at the road now tell me way heavy rain would'nt destroy this road
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by lucky999: 1:54pm
Odiegwu
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by sonofspada(m): 1:58pm
And if them check well
Na FG road be that o...
Believe
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by dpete1(f): 2:12pm
eh, BLOOD OF ZEUS! na death trap be this o
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by taoheedoriloye(m): 2:14pm
woe to anyone who would make this thread be tribal war!! we most come together as a people to make government do the right things. One love
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by conductor7: 2:20pm
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 2:21pm
Thunder will fire anyone who supports any politician.
May your life be like that dilapidated road.
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by bonnylight003: 2:52pm
that's a federal road..
and they'll ask, what's marginalisation..
bumkum
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by EvilMetahuman: 2:56pm
Obingo must be proud.
How do we blame afonja for this?
Eroded mudland of biafraid.
That part of the country is indeed cursed, no doubt.
A very small state like anambra is getting washed up by erosion and nobody is doing anything.
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by obonujoker(m): 2:59pm
Wetin be this.....
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 3:31pm
Man vs nature. Nature always wins.
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by dudebuck: 4:09pm
Abagworo:not always
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Kingsley1000(m): 4:22pm
OBIANO SIGNED MOU ON THIS ROAD
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by LasGidiOwner: 4:24pm
How do we know that this is a road in Anambra? Some people just post anything and tag anywhere they like. Mod, please kindly send this nonsense to jokes section.
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by jumobi1(m): 4:27pm
This pic has been posted here before. It was said to be from Anambra but this might be old.
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 4:29pm
Fake everything
Prettythicksme where you at
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by vicadex07(m): 4:30pm
Where are those flat headed bastards that were celebrating lagos flood on the other thread.
...and if dem deport dem from the same lagos now, they will start wailing and begging...
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Jetleeee: 4:30pm
Potopoto, erosion-ridden, landlocked.
The curse wey follow these people come no be for here mehn
No wonder dem wan die on top Lagos matter. How on earth can one be proud of coming from here lol
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Beverages: 4:30pm
It's raining season.....
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Papiikush: 4:30pm
Biafrans should find a way to fix their roads. Start taking responsibility.
Quote me and die in 2 hours time
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Templerun95(f): 4:30pm
erosion land is Biafra land
Proudly 5%
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by MrMoney007: 4:31pm
Is that a cave?
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:31pm
Thanks to Goodluck Jonathan and the born-to-rule Arewa house theory..
You will never see such a bad road in the North.
But the South East and South South boasts of having 81% of all the bad roads in this country.
Goodluck Jonathan will forever be seen as a fool in the memory of the Igbos.
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by MrMoney007: 4:31pm
Papiikush:find a way to fix your brain first
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Inanna(f): 4:31pm
I don't want to believe that happened in a day! How can the road be eroded in such a drastic manner after only two days of rain?
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by 0b10010011: 4:32pm
I know erosion will wash Anambra to the West one day.
We might get to wake up one day and find Anambra beside Ogun state!
Red mud everywhere!
|Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by ashkenking: 4:34pm
D engineering work on Dat road get K leg, na cross river roads bad pass, d road fit comot baby for pregnant woman Belle, my L.I ones said any man Dat ploys Dat road twice a week, will loss his fertility.fit comot ur balls
