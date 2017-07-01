Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) (7025 Views)

As shared by a Facebook user, the road which used to be the only link between Nibo and Aguata areas of the state is currently in a deplorable state, with houses on the verge of being lost to the environmental hazard.



As shared by a Facebook user, the road which used to be the only link between Nibo and Aguata areas of the state is currently in a deplorable state, with houses on the verge of being lost to the environmental hazard.

Look at the coal tar thickness, very thin... Cheap roads with heavy project paddings. Come to Cross River and see gutters abi pot holes on the middle of the roads.



Failed Government! Failed Nation 5 Likes

Just negodu,no drainage talk more of standard drainage,just look at the road now tell me way heavy rain would'nt destroy this road 6 Likes

Na FG road be that o...



Believe And if them check wellNa FG road be that o...Believe 1 Like

woe to anyone who would make this thread be tribal war!! we most come together as a people to make government do the right things. One love 17 Likes 1 Share

Thunder will fire anyone who supports any politician.



and they'll ask, what's marginalisation..



bumkum that's a federal road..and they'll ask, what's marginalisation..bumkum 3 Likes

Obingo must be proud.

Eroded mudland of biafraid.

That part of the country is indeed cursed, no doubt.

A very small state like anambra is getting washed up by erosion and nobody is doing anything. 17 Likes 1 Share

Man vs nature. Nature always wins. 3 Likes

OBIANO SIGNED MOU ON THIS ROAD 1 Like

How do we know that this is a road in Anambra? Some people just post anything and tag anywhere they like. Mod, please kindly send this nonsense to jokes section. 3 Likes

This pic has been posted here before. It was said to be from Anambra but this might be old. 2 Likes

Where are those flat headed bastards that were celebrating lagos flood on the other thread.



The curse wey follow these people come no be for here mehn



No wonder dem wan die on top Lagos matter. How on earth can one be proud of coming from here lol Potopoto, erosion-ridden, landlocked.The curse wey follow these people come no be for here mehnNo wonder dem wan die on top Lagos matter. How on earth can one be proud of coming from here lol 12 Likes 1 Share

Biafrans should find a way to fix their roads. Start taking responsibility.



Thanks to Goodluck Jonathan and the born-to-rule Arewa house theory..

You will never see such a bad road in the North.



Goodluck Jonathan will forever be seen as a fool in the memory of the Igbos. Thanks to Goodluck Jonathan and the born-to-rule Arewa house theory..You will never see such a bad road in the North.But the South East and South South boasts of having 81% of all the bad roads in this country.Goodluck Jonathan will forever be seen as a fool in the memory of the Igbos. 2 Likes 1 Share

Quote me and die in 2 hours time find a way to fix your brain first find a way to fix your brain first 3 Likes

I don't want to believe that happened in a day! How can the road be eroded in such a drastic manner after only two days of rain? 1 Like 1 Share

I know erosion will wash Anambra to the West one day.



Red mud everywhere! 12 Likes





