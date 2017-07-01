₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,097 members, 3,644,813 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 July 2017 at 05:30 PM

Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) (7025 Views)

Erosion Destroys Road In Isuochi, Abia State (Photos) / New Look Of Calabar-Itu Road That Buhari Started Work On Recently(pics) / Erosion Destroys Major Road In Kaduna Community - Help Us (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Specialspesh: 1:44pm
This is what a major road in Anambra state looks like after a heavy rainfall caused an erosion two days ago.

As shared by a Facebook user, the road which used to be the only link between Nibo and Aguata areas of the state is currently in a deplorable state, with houses on the verge of being lost to the environmental hazard.

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/major-road-destroyed-after-heavy.html

1 Share

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Specialspesh: 1:45pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by smartty68(m): 1:49pm
Look at the coal tar thickness, very thin... Cheap roads with heavy project paddings. Come to Cross River and see gutters abi pot holes on the middle of the roads.

Failed Government! Failed Nation

5 Likes

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 1:52pm
Just negodu,no drainage talk more of standard drainage,just look at the road now tell me way heavy rain would'nt destroy this road

6 Likes

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by lucky999: 1:54pm
Odiegwu

1 Like

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by sonofspada(m): 1:58pm
And if them check well

Na FG road be that o...

Believe angry

1 Like

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by dpete1(f): 2:12pm
eh, BLOOD OF ZEUS! na death trap be this o
Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by taoheedoriloye(m): 2:14pm
woe to anyone who would make this thread be tribal war!! we most come together as a people to make government do the right things. One love

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by conductor7: 2:20pm
Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 2:21pm
Thunder will fire anyone who supports any politician.

May your life be like that dilapidated road.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by bonnylight003: 2:52pm
that's a federal road..

and they'll ask, what's marginalisation..

bumkum angry

3 Likes

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by EvilMetahuman: 2:56pm
Obingo must be proud.
How do we blame afonja for this?


Eroded mudland of biafraid.
That part of the country is indeed cursed, no doubt.
A very small state like anambra is getting washed up by erosion and nobody is doing anything.

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by obonujoker(m): 2:59pm
Wetin be this.....

1 Like

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 3:31pm
Man vs nature. Nature always wins.

3 Likes

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by dudebuck: 4:09pm
Abagworo:
Man vs nature. Nature always wins.
not always

2 Likes

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Kingsley1000(m): 4:22pm
OBIANO SIGNED MOU ON THIS ROAD

1 Like

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by LasGidiOwner: 4:24pm
How do we know that this is a road in Anambra? Some people just post anything and tag anywhere they like. Mod, please kindly send this nonsense to jokes section.

3 Likes

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by jumobi1(m): 4:27pm
This pic has been posted here before. It was said to be from Anambra but this might be old.

2 Likes

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 4:29pm
Fake everything

Prettythicksme where you at

1 Like

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by vicadex07(m): 4:30pm
Where are those flat headed bastards that were celebrating lagos flood on the other thread.

...and if dem deport dem from the same lagos now, they will start wailing and begging...

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Jetleeee: 4:30pm
Potopoto, erosion-ridden, landlocked.

The curse wey follow these people come no be for here mehn grin cheesy

No wonder dem wan die on top Lagos matter. How on earth can one be proud of coming from here lol

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Beverages: 4:30pm
It's raining season.....
Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Papiikush: 4:30pm
Biafrans should find a way to fix their roads. Start taking responsibility.

Quote me and die in 2 hours time

3 Likes

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Templerun95(f): 4:30pm
erosion land is Biafra land
Proudly 5% angry angry

3 Likes

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by MrMoney007: 4:31pm
Is that a cave?

1 Like

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:31pm
shocked

Thanks to Goodluck Jonathan and the born-to-rule Arewa house theory..
You will never see such a bad road in the North.

But the South East and South South boasts of having 81% of all the bad roads in this country.


Goodluck Jonathan will forever be seen as a fool in the memory of the Igbos.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by MrMoney007: 4:31pm
Papiikush:
Biafrans should find a way to fix their roads. Start taking responsibility.

Quote me and die in 2 hours time
find a way to fix your brain first

3 Likes

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Inanna(f): 4:31pm
I don't want to believe that happened in a day! How can the road be eroded in such a drastic manner after only two days of rain?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by 0b10010011: 4:32pm
I know erosion will wash Anambra to the West one day.

We might get to wake up one day and find Anambra beside Ogun state!


Red mud everywhere!

12 Likes

Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by Solomonudofia(m): 4:33pm
Too bad

Nuclear war could broke out with North Korea
All Thanks to Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZLfe-jllQg
Re: Erosion Destroys Road That Links Nibo And Aguata In Anambra (Photos) by ashkenking: 4:34pm
D engineering work on Dat road get K leg, na cross river roads bad pass, d road fit comot baby for pregnant woman Belle, my L.I ones said any man Dat ploys Dat road twice a week, will loss his fertility.fit comot ur balls

(0) (1) (Reply)

Efcc Discovers World's Costliest Toilets / SEC Denies Offering Herman Hembe ₦30M Bribe / Al-mustapha’s Video Fails To Indict Ige, Adesanya, Others

Viewing this topic: jswhyte2001, moshood44(m), Freshsnoow1(m), whoami123(f), chimimi(f), dembrown, zillonnair(m), Esji80(m), orimsamsam(m), segebase(m), Olidawg247(m), Horllaittan(f), Prinzyy, EmeeNaka, conductor7, Xcelinteriors(f), cowgirl9090, Waseboiz, goodnews777, ladyflair, Afamed, savage76(m), edogu(m), totit, bayolaporo, Charles487, paymentvoucher(m), bejo89, Ndywin, yme77, frankyfranky(m), iyke2ken(m), 2winsboi(m), ODVanguard, salt1, Schwartz, Jh0wsef(m), Honspeaker(m), mgbadike81, Pavore9, anthonyezeoke(m), vicknoel(f), jamal080(m), stem(m) and 60 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.