₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,097 members, 3,644,812 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 July 2017 at 05:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima (2503 Views)
Governor Shettima Meets An Igbo Carpenter Working In Borno While On Tour / Governor Shettima Breaks Fast With Prison Inmates, Eats With Them (Photos) / I Had Jets Before Becoming Governor – Okorocha (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by itsdumebi(m): 3:15pm
Governor of Borno State and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Kashim Shettima, has stated that he wrote his will and prepared to die with Borno people during the height of the insurgency in the state.
The governor said he had to shun the Mecca and identify with his people by staying with them during the stormy days.
Shettima was responding to questions on TVC BIG Talk show.
He said, “I wrote my will six months into my administration when the issue of Boko Haram was hitting up and I was prepared to sacrifice my life.
“This is because the insurgents were everywhere in the State. They had taken over about 22 local government areas in the state.At a time like you must summon the political will-power to fiercely identify with the people. At least I’m surrounded by 600 policemen, what about the common people.
“We couldn’t abdicate with the people but the mere fact that you are on ground will give them the hope to say ‘look, our leader did not run away.
“Ordinarily there was the period of the year which was a period of political jamboree when leaders go to Saudi Arabia to enjoy themselves, but I can’t go, I won’t go and I will never go.”
http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/08/boko-haram-wrote-will-becoming-governor-shettima/
cc: lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by coolcatty: 3:15pm
This guy is funny....wrote will indeed...when he was parading the length and breadth of borno with his battalion of soldiers....his convoy will make Vladimir Putin green with envy.
Boko haram will never attack shetima...he and all the northern elites are closet sponsors of boko haram that's why none of them were attacked by the group.
Keep lying inugo mr igbo hater.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:16pm
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by UnknownT: 3:17pm
If we ask for the updated version of the will(2017 version) and juxtapose it with the original version, one won't be surprised with the difference
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by MadKid: 3:19pm
Whipping up sentiments as usual. Bomb fall on you
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by vedaxcool(m): 3:20pm
We won't blame him when you have a leader like Jonathan threatening to withdraw security from places facing insurgeny.
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by fergie001(m): 3:20pm
Please,can I ask an honest ?
Is there a place or school where one can learn the trade of Lying.
I mean lying professionally without conscience.
Need it asap,thank u
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by chris4gold(m): 3:43pm
Haaaaaaaaaa, dis guys no dey fear God again ooo
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by agriboom: 3:44pm
Will ke? Haba mallam!
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by Daraplato(m): 4:21pm
Infinix hot for sale. 14k. Price is negotiable. Memory card + new battery included.
Call/WhatsApp 08101091320
Location: Lagos
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by sotall(m): 4:21pm
OK
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by MrMoney007: 4:21pm
Wrote your will indeed, can someone kill himself?
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by AccessME(m): 4:21pm
useless politicians
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by Nnamdi98(m): 4:22pm
Lie from devil himself..... Not only will...
Free internet ... Omo no be beans
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eM6lsdHZI-w
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by ungara17: 4:22pm
Na wa o
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by SweetJoystick(m): 4:24pm
Yawns, stories for the goats
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by Erhun10z: 4:25pm
"Look, Our Leader Did Not Run Away From Us, But He Is Surrounded By At Least 600 Policemen And He Is Ready To Sacrifice Himself For Us" Isn't This Write Up Wounderful ? This Man Must Have Studied Political Science Or Psycology.
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by Marvelous101: 4:27pm
fergie001:
Lie Muhammad must have an idea!
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by Olukat(m): 4:27pm
fergie001:
;Professional lying o
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by anyebedgreat: 4:28pm
While would he be parading himself around Borno with such an enormous convoy if he knew Boko Haram couldn't attack him?
coolcatty:
I don't mean any offense but the way you guys reason is disgusting. I'm not suprised because you call yourself animals. You believe you live in a zoo which makes you animals and you also believe you are marginalized and mistreated in the zoo which means you are down below the food chain ( Squirrels, goats, etc)
You really need to change your orientation so that your thinking can have some semblance to that of humans.
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by nnokwa042(m): 4:30pm
Did u tell Bornu people where u hid thier money u looted?
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by NubiLove(m): 4:30pm
ok.
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by Nwakaumu(m): 4:31pm
Shekau has also written his will over 10 years ago.Tell us something mr boko haram sponsor.
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by Adepoju1911(m): 4:46pm
coolcatty:But I think dx man met BH issues on ground No be him cause em
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by Sirheny007(m): 5:12pm
NwaAmaikpe....
I need your opinion on this...
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by YoungDaNaval(m): 5:23pm
Sirheny007:Yes ooh! seconded
|Re: Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima by NwaAmaikpe: 5:27pm
(0) (Reply)
Inec To Announce Results At Polling Booths – Iwu / Did El-rufai Sacrifice His Daughter To Become The SGF? / USA To Help Ghana Battle Ebola Disease
Viewing this topic: oneluv4life(m), celinandion(f), wickyyolo, realnas(m), futureniyi, jeff1993, Amoto111, manrote, NwaAmaikpe, mark114 and 25 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22