Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram: I Wrote My Will 6 Months After Becoming Governor - Shettima (2503 Views)

Governor Shettima Meets An Igbo Carpenter Working In Borno While On Tour / Governor Shettima Breaks Fast With Prison Inmates, Eats With Them (Photos) / I Had Jets Before Becoming Governor – Okorocha (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The governor said he had to shun the Mecca and identify with his people by staying with them during the stormy days.



Shettima was responding to questions on TVC BIG Talk show.



He said, “I wrote my will six months into my administration when the issue of Boko Haram was hitting up and I was prepared to sacrifice my life.



“This is because the insurgents were everywhere in the State. They had taken over about 22 local government areas in the state.At a time like you must summon the political will-power to fiercely identify with the people. At least I’m surrounded by 600 policemen, what about the common people.



“We couldn’t abdicate with the people but the mere fact that you are on ground will give them the hope to say ‘look, our leader did not run away.



“Ordinarily there was the period of the year which was a period of political jamboree when leaders go to Saudi Arabia to enjoy themselves, but I can’t go, I won’t go and I will never go.”

http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/08/boko-haram-wrote-will-becoming-governor-shettima/

cc: lalasticlala Governor of Borno State and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Kashim Shettima, has stated that he wrote his will and prepared to die with Borno people during the height of the insurgency in the state.The governor said he had to shun the Mecca and identify with his people by staying with them during the stormy days.Shettima was responding to questions on TVC BIG Talk show.He said, “I wrote my will six months into my administration when the issue of Boko Haram was hitting up and I was prepared to sacrifice my life.“This is because the insurgents were everywhere in the State. They had taken over about 22 local government areas in the state.At a time like you must summon the political will-power to fiercely identify with the people. At least I’m surrounded by 600 policemen, what about the common people.“We couldn’t abdicate with the people but the mere fact that you are on ground will give them the hope to say ‘look, our leader did not run away.“Ordinarily there was the period of the year which was a period of political jamboree when leaders go to Saudi Arabia to enjoy themselves, but I can’t go, I won’t go and I will never go.”cc: lalasticlala 1 Like

This guy is funny....wrote will indeed...when he was parading the length and breadth of borno with his battalion of soldiers....his convoy will make Vladimir Putin green with envy.



Boko haram will never attack shetima...he and all the northern elites are closet sponsors of boko haram that's why none of them were attacked by the group.



Keep lying inugo mr igbo hater. 8 Likes 1 Share

If we ask for the updated version of the will(2017 version) and juxtapose it with the original version, one won't be surprised with the difference

Whipping up sentiments as usual. Bomb fall on you

We won't blame him when you have a leader like Jonathan threatening to withdraw security from places facing insurgeny.

Please,can I ask an honest ?

Is there a place or school where one can learn the trade of Lying.

I mean lying professionally without conscience.



Need it asap,thank u

Haaaaaaaaaa, dis guys no dey fear God again ooo

Will ke? Haba mallam!



Infinix hot for sale. 14k. Price is negotiable. Memory card + new battery included.

Call/WhatsApp 08101091320

Location: Lagos





OK

Wrote your will indeed, can someone kill himself?

useless politicians





Free internet ... Omo no be beans



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eM6lsdHZI-w Lie from devil himself..... Not only will...Free internet ... Omo no be beans

Na wa o

Yawns, stories for the goats

"Look, Our Leader Did Not Run Away From Us, But He Is Surrounded By At Least 600 Policemen And He Is Ready To Sacrifice Himself For Us" Isn't This Write Up Wounderful ? This Man Must Have Studied Political Science Or Psycology. 1 Like

fergie001:

Please,can I ask an honest ? Is there a place or school where one can learn the trade of Lying. I mean lying professionally without conscience.

Need it asap,thank u

Lie Muhammad must have an idea! Lie Muhammad must have an idea!

fergie001:

Please,can I ask an honest ?

Is there a place or school where one can learn the trade of Lying.

I mean lying professionally without conscience.



Need it asap,thank u

;Professional lying o ;Professional lying o

coolcatty:

This guy is funny....wrote will indeed...when he was parading the length and breadth of borno with his battalion of soldiers....his convoy will make Vladimir Putin green with envy.



Boko haram will never attack shetima...he and all the northern elites are closet sponsors of boko haram that's why none of them were attacked by the group.



Keep lying inugo mr igbo hater.





I don't mean any offense but the way you guys reason is disgusting. I'm not suprised because you call yourself animals. You believe you live in a zoo which makes you animals and you also believe you are marginalized and mistreated in the zoo which means you are down below the food chain ( Squirrels, goats, etc)

You really need to change your orientation so that your thinking can have some semblance to that of humans. While would he be parading himself around Borno with such an enormous convoy if he knew Boko Haram couldn't attack him?I don't mean any offense but the way you guys reason is disgusting. I'm not suprised because you call yourself animals. You believe you live in a zoo which makes you animals and you also believe you are marginalized and mistreated in the zoo which means you are down below the food chain ( Squirrels, goats, etc)You really need to change your orientation so that your thinking can have some semblance to that of humans.

Did u tell Bornu people where u hid thier money u looted?

ok.

Shekau has also written his will over 10 years ago.Tell us something mr boko haram sponsor.

coolcatty:

This guy is funny....wrote will indeed...when he was parading the length and breadth of borno with his battalion of soldiers....his convoy will make Vladimir Putin green with envy.



Boko haram will never attack shetima...he and all the northern elites are closet sponsors of boko haram that's why none of them were attacked by the group.



Keep lying inugo mr igbo hater. But I think dx man met BH issues on ground No be him cause em But I think dx man met BH issues on groundNo be him cause em

NwaAmaikpe....

I need your opinion on this...