|N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by npowerng: 3:46pm
To get your monthly stipend ,the requirement below has to be met
*You must be physically verified at your LGA of residence
*Your profile name on NPVN platform must match your registered BVN name .
*Most times when volunteers are not paid,it is as a result of incorrect account details ,kindly make sure your BVN,Profile and Account Details
are filled correctly .
*Another reason is that your verified list from your state has not been sent to Npower
NOTE: If all these requirement have been met, Kindly be patience as you are in line for the next batch of payment .
Payment Issues?
Do not give your details to anyone else except N-Power reps who call you from the numbers listed below.
#NPowerNG
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by Chuvin22(m): 4:01pm
Okay. Let me stay here first. Brb
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by Valmesk(m): 5:19pm
Many have done all those things listed, still they remain unpaid.What could be the cause.6months without stipend no be here o.
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by wolextayo(m): 5:59pm
Always do what you're capable of. You know you can't meet up with everyone yet you're talking about test. 90% of N health never see message
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by npowerng: 6:16pm
wolextayo:Good day Sir, we are currently working on BVN validation for all applicants, SMS will be sent as soon as validation is confirmed ,we are putting efforts to make sure everything works perfectly and smoothly for all applicants. Just be patient, if you have not received an SMS yet.
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by Tsam1959(m): 6:26pm
wolextayo:Abeg make una come carry dis one comot here , All this people talking anyhow.. Go and research before talking. Use google and check the amount of people that applied ,stop using your area people to calculate your 90percent ..mtchw
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by wolextayo(m): 6:49pm
Tsam1959:Who collected your biscuit? I'm I talking to you?
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by wolextayo(m): 6:50pm
npowerng:Thanks sir
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by wolextayo(m): 6:54pm
Seun do the needful
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by honestivo(m): 7:32pm
how about the issue where the three names are the same but the arrangement on bvn and the registration are different
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by Samanza89(m): 9:06pm
Another white elephant thread...
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by Nifeola: 9:06pm
Ok
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by izzy4shizzy(m): 9:07pm
Npower news everywhere like evans and snake news
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by gashi12345: 9:07pm
Naija all the way! I never been paid ooo
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by jazinogold(m): 9:11pm
j
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by SexyNairalander(m): 9:11pm
booked
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by benjaminbenitz(m): 9:11pm
npowerng:OK
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by Ericaikince(m): 9:13pm
How much do I need to pay... I'm an illerate and I wanna participate
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by kyaagbanairaland(m): 9:20pm
honestivo:It does not affect anything as long as the three names are written in full.
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by olaniyiYAH(m): 9:28pm
Please Am Using 2 Name On Bvn And I Register With 3 Names On My Bank A/c And It Active, Thesame 3 Name On My Npower Inf
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by larrymoore1(m): 9:33pm
I just checked my NPVN profile, I saw the status as qualified but I have not been paid from December to June. All my details are correct. What could be the problem.
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by realjoker(m): 9:35pm
npowerng:It will be better if you can create a single running thread in politics section, For all issues pertaining npower program.
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by oshe11(m): 9:42pm
I jst dey envy dis npowerng guy job
Na dis he job I wan apply for
Bt pls oooo....
As a doubting thomas......
mk sure u chek those numbers for npower official site ooo......
Dnt want U guys to be MMMed oooo
tho MMM is back nw sha
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by LUGBE: 9:52pm
I am coming with my question
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by alliousbuk(m): 10:11pm
Good day sir, am npower applicants. My name an bvn are correct but I have not been verified because of lack of information. I have been posted to my primary assignment but since that time up to day I have not receive any stipend so many times I use to go to your office in kaduna an complaint but lastly they advice me to apply another one again an I did. My question is are you going to consider me. My name is Ali Mohammed from kaduna thank u sir
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by ultimate77(m): 10:12pm
Please my backlog from January to april has not been paid. Please when am i expecting it? Im getting frustrated o.
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by evansjeff(m): 10:13pm
npowerng:Good evening sir, Thanks for the good job...please keep updating us. I just heard from an unreliable source that collection of device for the 2016 volunteers starts on the 15th of July, how true is this?
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by greatjoshy(m): 10:16pm
hello sir, please after the registration of my Npower two days ago, immediately it was successful and the unique number was displayed on the screen for me to copy out/print, my computer went off cos someone steped on the wire.... I tired registering again with same informations as i earlier provided so that i could get back my unique pin but it keeps telling me that i have aldeady registered.
Please how can i get the unique pin cos there's no link for 'Reprint'
|Re: N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread by greatjoshy(m): 10:18pm
npowerng:hello sir, please after the registration of my Npower two days ago, immediately it was successful and the unique number was displayed on the screen for me to copy out/print, my computer went off cos someone steped on the wire.... I tired registering again with same informations as i earlier provided so that i could get back my unique pin but it keeps telling me that i have aldeady registered.
Please how can i get the unique pin cos there's no link for 'Reprint'
