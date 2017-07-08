Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / N-Power: Participants That Have Never Been Paid Thread (4096 Views)

Npower Message To Participants That Are Yet To Receive December And January / N-Power Oyo Has Been Paid... See Pics / BREAKING:200,000 N-power Participants To Start Work On Dec. 1, 2016 - Presidency (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

To get your monthly stipend ,the requirement below has to be met



*You must be physically verified at your LGA of residence



*Your profile name on NPVN platform must match your registered BVN name .

*Most times when volunteers are not paid,it is as a result of incorrect account details ,kindly make sure your BVN,Profile and Account Details

are filled correctly .



*Another reason is that your verified list from your state has not been sent to Npower



NOTE: If all these requirement have been met, Kindly be patience as you are in line for the next batch of payment .

Payment Issues?

Do not give your details to anyone else except N-Power reps who call you from the numbers listed below.



#NPowerNG 2 Likes

Okay. Let me stay here first. Brb

Many have done all those things listed, still they remain unpaid.What could be the cause.6months without stipend no be here o. 1 Like

Always do what you're capable of. You know you can't meet up with everyone yet you're talking about test. 90% of N health never see message 3 Likes

wolextayo:

Always do what you're capable of. You know you can't meet up with everyone yet you're talking about test. 90% of N health never see message Good day Sir, we are currently working on BVN validation for all applicants, SMS will be sent as soon as validation is confirmed ,we are putting efforts to make sure everything works perfectly and smoothly for all applicants. Just be patient, if you have not received an SMS yet. Good day Sir, we are currently working on BVN validation for all applicants, SMS will be sent as soon as validation is confirmed ,we are putting efforts to make sure everything works perfectly and smoothly for all applicants. Just be patient, if you have not received an SMS yet. 3 Likes 1 Share

wolextayo:

Always do what you're capable of. You know you can't meet up with everyone yet you're talking about test. 90% of N health never see message Abeg make una come carry dis one comot here , All this people talking anyhow.. Go and research before talking. Use google and check the amount of people that applied ,stop using your area people to calculate your 90percent ..mtchw Abeg make una come carry dis one comot here, All this people talking anyhow..Go and research before talking. Use google and check the amount of people that applied ,stop using your area people to calculate your 90percent ..mtchw 3 Likes

Tsam1959:

Abeg make una come carry dis one comot here , All this people talking anyhow.. Go and research before talking. Use google and check the amount of people that applied ,stop using your area people to calculate your 90percent ..mtchw Who collected your biscuit? I'm I talking to you? Who collected your biscuit? I'm I talking to you? 1 Like

npowerng:

Good day Sir, we are currently working on BVN validation for all applicants, SMS will be sent as soon as validation is confirmed ,we are putting efforts to make sure everything works perfectly and smoothly for all applicants. Just be patient, if you have not received an SMS yet. Thanks sir Thanks sir

Seun do the needful

how about the issue where the three names are the same but the arrangement on bvn and the registration are different

Another white elephant thread...

Ok

Npower news everywhere like evans and snake news

Naija all the way! I never been paid ooo

j

booked

npowerng:

Good day Sir, we are currently working on BVN validation for all applicants, SMS will be sent as soon as validation is confirmed ,we are putting efforts to make sure everything works perfectly and smoothly for all applicants. Just be patient, if you have not received an SMS yet. OK OK

How much do I need to pay... I'm an illerate and I wanna participate

honestivo:

how about the issue where the three names are the same but the arrangement on bvn and the registration are different It does not affect anything as long as the three names are written in full. It does not affect anything as long as the three names are written in full.

Please Am Using 2 Name On Bvn And I Register With 3 Names On My Bank A/c And It Active, Thesame 3 Name On My Npower Inf

I just checked my NPVN profile, I saw the status as qualified but I have not been paid from December to June. All my details are correct. What could be the problem.

npowerng:

To get your monthly stipend ,the requirement below has to be met



*You must be physically verified at your LGA of residence



*Your profile name on NPVN platform must match your registered BVN name .

*Most times when volunteers are not paid,it is as a result of incorrect account details ,kindly make sure your BVN,Profile and Account Details

are filled correctly .



*Another reason is that your verified list from your state has not been sent to Npower



NOTE: If all these requirement have been met, Kindly be patience as you are in line for the next batch of payment .

Payment Issues?

Do not give your details to anyone else except N-Power reps who call you from the numbers listed below.



#NPowerNG

It will be better if you can create a single running thread in politics section, For all issues pertaining npower program. It will be better if you can create a single running thread in politics section, For all issues pertaining npower program.











Na dis he job I wan apply for







Bt pls oooo....



As a doubting thomas......



mk sure u chek those numbers for npower official site ooo......





Dnt want U guys to be MMMed oooo





tho MMM is back nw sha I jst dey envy dis npowerng guy jobNa dis he job I wan apply forBt pls oooo....As a doubting thomas......mk sure u chek those numbers for npower official site ooo......Dnt want U guys to be MMMed ooootho MMM is back nw sha

I am coming with my question

Good day sir, am npower applicants. My name an bvn are correct but I have not been verified because of lack of information. I have been posted to my primary assignment but since that time up to day I have not receive any stipend so many times I use to go to your office in kaduna an complaint but lastly they advice me to apply another one again an I did. My question is are you going to consider me. My name is Ali Mohammed from kaduna thank u sir

Please my backlog from January to april has not been paid. Please when am i expecting it? Im getting frustrated o.

npowerng:

To get your monthly stipend ,the requirement below has to be met



*You must be physically verified at your LGA of residence



*Your profile name on NPVN platform must match your registered BVN name .

*Most times when volunteers are not paid,it is as a result of incorrect account details ,kindly make sure your BVN,Profile and Account Details

are filled correctly .



*Another reason is that your verified list from your state has not been sent to Npower



NOTE: If all these requirement have been met, Kindly be patience as you are in line for the next batch of payment .

Payment Issues?

Do not give your details to anyone else except N-Power reps who call you from the numbers listed below.



#NPowerNG

Good evening sir, Thanks for the good job...please keep updating us. I just heard from an unreliable source that collection of device for the 2016 volunteers starts on the 15th of July, how true is this? Good evening sir, Thanks for the good job...please keep updating us. I just heard from an unreliable source that collection of device for the 2016 volunteers starts on the 15th of July, how true is this?

hello sir, please after the registration of my Npower two days ago, immediately it was successful and the unique number was displayed on the screen for me to copy out/print, my computer went off cos someone steped on the wire.... I tired registering again with same informations as i earlier provided so that i could get back my unique pin but it keeps telling me that i have aldeady registered.

Please how can i get the unique pin cos there's no link for 'Reprint'