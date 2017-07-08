₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by tosin400: 4:15pm
According to a man on IG Who share this photo of a crocodile which came out to chill inside the Lekki flood This Morning, got more than it bargained for.
See below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/08/see-what-was-done-to-crocodile-which-came-out-to-chill-inside-the-lekki-flood/
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by aolawale025: 4:18pm
Nigeria ought to have laws to protect these animals.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by Afriifa(m): 4:22pm
can you live with it
1 Like
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by Jostico: 4:22pm
aolawale025:
those animals have to make up a meeting, never to come to Nigeria
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by odeade1(m): 4:25pm
TITOBIGZ:why faint here when Lagoon is there...
2 Likes
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by lordm: 4:29pm
I bet my left testicles, we are going to fp
5 Likes
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by TITOBIGZ(m): 4:33pm
Wake me up when we get to d promise land.
Abeg zombieHuNTER shift make i faint.
La La hoooolala in lady gaga's voice.
3 Likes
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by rafhell(m): 4:34pm
Lol
Looks like the president of a certain country
1 Like
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by zombieHUNTER: 4:42pm
TITOBIGZ:o boy... The hunger reach this level?
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by zombieHUNTER: 4:47pm
lordm:lala can't hold it.... The thing dey do am like pregnancy
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by Zdoh(m): 5:30pm
Dangerous animal...but it could have been a goof property for the person that see it only if they know how to reserve it.
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by highrise07: 7:28pm
whale and sharks to follow......lekki residents could become endangered species
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 7:28pm
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by bukkielee(m): 7:29pm
mama kabira, please give me tomato 200, tatashe 100 rodo 50, and onion 50
1 Like
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 7:29pm
...
I weep for Nigeria
I weep for Lagos
I weep for lekki.
I weep for Nigerian men
has anyone noticed all the useless threads are always about men ..
is it that men are useless or Nairaland just love showing the stupidity of me
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:29pm
This is serious.
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by pterson(m): 7:29pm
Anything in the family of reptiles, arthropods or whatever makes frontpage!
1 Like
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by 1stCitizen: 7:29pm
Lies. No sign that area in the photo was flooded before or presently.
1 Like
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by elantraceey(f): 7:29pm
And a man was swimming inside the flood.... people don't like their lives sha
5 Likes
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by BurningBlade: 7:29pm
Damn! Things like this makes me remember Ekiti state...
#StomachInfrastructure
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by slawomir: 7:29pm
K
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by Lordseyad(m): 7:30pm
can i still make it to the front seat??
Oohh. .... made it!! jejely!
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by kenbee(m): 7:30pm
Even Crocodiles have joined in search for our President
1 Like
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by Generalkaycee(m): 7:30pm
K
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by Ireboya(m): 7:30pm
lordm:Lwkmdead
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by crunchyg(m): 7:30pm
Wait is that thing dead or alive?
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by Deseo(f): 7:30pm
Awon krokrodai naa ti jade.
I'm sure it thought the creator had gifted him a new playground.
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by salabscholar01(m): 7:31pm
lekki residents will take the whole weekend to fight off water in their rooms. Our thoughts are we you. We love you guys, but water loves you most. :p
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by selfmadeboss: 7:31pm
aolawale025:those animals should stay in their habitat.
when humans go to their habitat, they kill them ,so why shouldnt we kill if they come here
2 Likes
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by Karlovich: 7:31pm
zoogeria, everywhere u go animals of all types. soon they will catch a seal or shark
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by point5: 7:31pm
U see ur sef....
|Re: Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) by SommyNwaba(m): 7:32pm
Lala I have been posting for Ages yet you no gree carry me go front page.. .must I kill a sneak or crocodile before I go fp. ..
1 Like
