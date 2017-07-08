Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Crocodile Caught Inside Lekki Flood (Photo) (17426 Views)

See below:



Source: According to a man on IG Who share this photo of a crocodile which came out to chill inside the Lekki flood This Morning, got more than it bargained for.

Nigeria ought to have laws to protect these animals. 23 Likes 2 Shares

can you live with it 1 Like

Nigeria ought to have laws to protect these animals.

those animals have to make up a meeting, never to come to Nigeria those animals have to make up a meeting, never to come to Nigeria 31 Likes 1 Share

Wake me up when we get to d promise land.



Abeg zombieHuNTER shift make i faint.



La La hoooolala in lady gaga's voice. why faint here when Lagoon is there... why faint here when Lagoon is there... 2 Likes

I bet my left testicles, we are going to fp 5 Likes





Lol

Looks like the president of a certain country 1 Like

I bet my left testicles, we are going to fp lala can't hold it.... The thing dey do am like pregnancy lala can't hold it.... The thing dey do am like pregnancy

Dangerous animal...but it could have been a goof property for the person that see it only if they know how to reserve it.

whale and sharks to follow......lekki residents could become endangered species

mama kabira, please give me tomato 200, tatashe 100 rodo 50, and onion 50 1 Like

I weep for Nigeria

I weep for Lagos

I weep for lekki.





I weep for Nigerian men



has anyone noticed all the useless threads are always about men ..



is it that men are useless or Nairaland just love showing the stupidity of me

This is serious.

Anything in the family of reptiles, arthropods or whatever makes frontpage! 1 Like

Lies. No sign that area in the photo was flooded before or presently. 1 Like

And a man was swimming inside the flood.... people don't like their lives sha 5 Likes

Damn! Things like this makes me remember Ekiti state...



#StomachInfrastructure

Even Crocodiles have joined in search for our President 1 Like

I bet my left testicles, we are going to fp Lwkmdead Lwkmdead



Wait is that thing dead or alive? Wait is that thing dead or alive?

Awon krokrodai naa ti jade.



I'm sure it thought the creator had gifted him a new playground.

lekki residents will take the whole weekend to fight off water in their rooms. Our thoughts are we you. We love you guys, but water loves you most. :p lekki residents will take the whole weekend to fight off water in their rooms. Our thoughts are we you. We love you guys, but water loves you most. :p

Nigeria ought to have laws to protect these animals. those animals should stay in their habitat.

when humans go to their habitat, they kill them ,so why shouldnt we kill if they come here those animals should stay in their habitat.when humans go to their habitat, they kill them ,so why shouldnt we kill if they come here 2 Likes

zoogeria, everywhere u go animals of all types. soon they will catch a seal or shark

U see ur sef....