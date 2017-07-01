₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by dainformant(m): 4:16pm
Musiliu Akinsaya, popularly called MC Oluomo, an executive of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW in Oshodi area of Lagos state - was surrounded by a large crowd while walking through the streets of Oshodi. MC Oluomo who was guarded by security operatives - was hailed and praised by the large crowd including street touts and market woman after concluding an All Progressives Congress APC event in the area.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/mc-oluomo-shuts-oshodi-area-strolls-streets-photos.html
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by HisSexcellency(m): 4:20pm
I don't get it
Thought NURTW is same as AGBERO
Why is crowd following him, and why is a chief agebero being guarded by the Nigerian police
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by dokiOloye(m): 4:20pm
Police d guard agbero now
Is very good
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by godfatherx: 4:23pm
dokiOloye:He's not just an agbero, he's a political tool and politicians control the police.
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by TITOBIGZ(m): 4:24pm
Jesus said 'IT IS FINISHED' o:
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by Agumbaa: 4:27pm
Talo said he is the one that killed Hamburger.
He said he belongs to Jagaban's faction that is why he can kill anybody and walk gree.
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by jjjjj2017: 4:28pm
APC POLITICAL INSTRUMENT LAGOS DON SUFFER
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by flexxyworld(m): 4:32pm
It's just a mere expression of how crime, evil pays in my dear country.. we celebrate those illiterate that has accompanied nothing than kill, loot, vandalise, destroy and jeopardize the future of this great nation, while the real MVP are been ignored and swept under ground. what a country too live in..
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by seunmsg(m): 4:38pm
MC should better deliver Oshodi in the coming local government election. The nonsense that led to PDP winning assembly and reps seats in the area in 2015 must not be repeated.
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by Oladimejyy(m): 4:44pm
jjjjj2017:How does that concern an igbo boy like you
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by greatbrian(m): 4:54pm
Agbero turn celeb. God win
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by TheFreeOne: 5:01pm
What's the stunt for ?
Has he gotten a nod from the senior agbero in ikoyi to contest for an elective position
Lagos has been under the control of agberos since 1999.
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by joeyfire(m): 5:03pm
Nigeria is a failed state sha. Only God can save us when hoodlums sef have Federal Govt protection.
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by jjjjj2017: 5:03pm
Oladimejyy:lol, abesinkawo tinubu. o kii se omo Yoruba, emi o lee ma sa kube kube te le odaran lasanlasan tori n o kii se akafunwedi
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by jjjjj2017: 5:05pm
seunmsg:You mean by causing mayhem & snatching of ballot boxes? welldone APC! Alfa ti o ni iyan o mu ni, omo tie naa o le je tira. bo ba n gbe koto ota re, mase gbe jin tori ore re la ja si
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by omenka(m): 5:05pm
All I have to do is
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by koladebrainiac(m): 5:08pm
HisSexcellency:
NURTW IS A LEGAL UNION BODY OF TRANSPORTER WORKERS IN NIGERIA.
THEY HAVE UNIONS
JUSTS LIKE EMPLOYEE HAVE STAFF UNION.
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by Keneking: 5:09pm
APC Chief Thug....
Using State resources, recognised by Ambode
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by pauljumbo: 5:15pm
dokiOloye:
If police can guide Evans
Agbero better na
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by OVI75(m): 5:21pm
Lol dS Guy beta Enjoy While it last..
Hamburger ppl dey Wait,Wen Tym Reach...
.be like Say him juju na Pocket him dey
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by BolaAdeyemo: 5:28pm
See how they came out in droves for a mere Criminal and later we say we dont protect our Criminals
I am Yoruba and i can Authoritatively tell that In Yorubaland Every little boy's Dream is to Be a feared Agbero/Area boy one day,they know all the Area boys controlling each part of Lagos
My region is doomed
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by seunmsg(m): 5:40pm
jjjjj2017:
MC is a unionist, politician and philanthropist. He is not wanted for any criminal offence.
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by jjjjj2017: 5:41pm
seunmsg:STFU! Say no to jagidijagan!
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by jjjjj2017: 5:44pm
BolaAdeyemo:you are not a Yoruba!
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by teekay213(m): 6:02pm
Na olu omo b dis.
He looks hands and young, I was expecting to see one big man with big tummy.
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by potbelly(m): 6:30pm
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by BlowBack: 6:42pm
The future Jagaban of all Afonjaland
You just wait and see.
These people are by far the most useless when it comes to electing or supporting credible individuals
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by Grundig: 6:42pm
South west is the only region where NURTW is reckoned with.
The guys are criminals for heavens sakes
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by Splashme: 6:48pm
Buhari has turned Nigeria to a Banana republic
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 7:31pm
|Re: MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos by omoadeleye(m): 7:31pm
That feelings ern, you go dey walk for Street and people go just dey trow respect for u
