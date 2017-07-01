Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / MC Oluomo Shuts Down Oshodi Area As He Strolls Through The Streets. Photos (18020 Views)

Source; Musiliu Akinsaya, popularly called MC Oluomo, an executive of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW in Oshodi area of Lagos state - was surrounded by a large crowd while walking through the streets of Oshodi. MC Oluomo who was guarded by security operatives - was hailed and praised by the large crowd including street touts and market woman after concluding an All Progressives Congress APC event in the area.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/mc-oluomo-shuts-oshodi-area-strolls-streets-photos.html

I don't get it

Thought NURTW is same as AGBERO

Why is crowd following him, and why is a chief agebero being guarded by the Nigerian police I don't get itThought NURTW is same as AGBEROWhy is crowd following him, and why is a chief agebero being guarded by the Nigerian police 70 Likes 2 Shares



Is very good Police d guard agbero nowIs very good 32 Likes 1 Share

Is very good He's not just an agbero, he's a political tool and politicians control the police. He's not just an agbero, he's a political tool and politicians control the police. 54 Likes 1 Share

: Jesus said 'IT IS FINISHED' o 13 Likes

Talo said he is the one that killed Hamburger.

He said he belongs to Jagaban's faction that is why he can kill anybody and walk gree. 4 Likes

LAGOS DON SUFFER APC POLITICAL INSTRUMENTLAGOS DON SUFFER 5 Likes

It's just a mere expression of how crime, evil pays in my dear country.. we celebrate those illiterate that has accompanied nothing than kill, loot, vandalise, destroy and jeopardize the future of this great nation, while the real MVP are been ignored and swept under ground. what a country too live in.. 9 Likes 1 Share

MC should better deliver Oshodi in the coming local government election. The nonsense that led to PDP winning assembly and reps seats in the area in 2015 must not be repeated. 10 Likes

APC POLITICAL INSTRUMENT LAGOS DON SUFFER How does that concern an igbo boy like you How does that concern an igbo boy like you 4 Likes 1 Share

Agbero turn celeb. God win 1 Like





Has he gotten a nod from the senior agbero in ikoyi to contest for an elective position



Lagos has been under the control of agberos since 1999. What's the stunt for ?Has he gotten a nod from the senior agbero in ikoyi to contest for an elective positionLagos has been under the control of agberos since 1999. 9 Likes

Nigeria is a failed state sha. Only God can save us when hoodlums sef have Federal Govt protection. 2 Likes

How does that concern an igbo boy like you lol, abesinkawo tinubu. o kii se omo Yoruba, emi o lee ma sa kube kube te le odaran lasanlasan tori n o kii se akafunwedi lol, abesinkawo tinubu. o kii se omo Yoruba, emi o lee ma sa kube kube te le odaran lasanlasan tori n o kii se akafunwedi 3 Likes

MC should better deliver Oshodi in the coming local government election. The nonsense that led to PDP winning assembly and reps seats in the area in 2015 must not be repeated. You mean by causing mayhem & snatching of ballot boxes? welldone APC! Alfa ti o ni iyan o mu ni, omo tie naa o le je tira. bo ba n gbe koto ota re, mase gbe jin tori ore re la ja si You mean by causing mayhem & snatching of ballot boxes? welldone APC! Alfa ti o ni iyan o mu ni, omo tie naa o le je tira. bo ba n gbe koto ota re, mase gbe jin tori ore re la ja si 8 Likes

NURTW IS A LEGAL UNION BODY OF TRANSPORTER WORKERS IN NIGERIA.

THEY HAVE UNIONS

JUSTS LIKE EMPLOYEE HAVE STAFF UNION. NURTW IS A LEGAL UNION BODY OF TRANSPORTER WORKERS IN NIGERIA.THEY HAVE UNIONSJUSTS LIKE EMPLOYEE HAVE STAFF UNION. 5 Likes





Using State resources, recognised by Ambode APC Chief Thug....Using State resources, recognised by Ambode 5 Likes

If police can guide Evans



Agbero better na If police can guide EvansAgbero better na 2 Likes

Lol dS Guy beta Enjoy While it last..



Hamburger ppl dey Wait,Wen Tym Reach...

.be like Say him juju na Pocket him dey 1 Like

See how they came out in droves for a mere Criminal and later we say we dont protect our Criminals



I am Yoruba and i can Authoritatively tell that In Yorubaland Every little boy's Dream is to Be a feared Agbero/Area boy one day,they know all the Area boys controlling each part of Lagos



My region is doomed 11 Likes

You mean by causing mayhem & snatching of ballot boxes? welldone APC! Alfa ti o ni iyan o mu ni, omo tie naa o le je tira. bo ba n gbe koto ota re, mase gbe jin tori ore re la ja si

MC is a unionist, politician and philanthropist. He is not wanted for any criminal offence. MC is a unionist, politician and philanthropist. He is not wanted for any criminal offence. 4 Likes

STFU! Say no to jagidijagan! STFU! Say no to jagidijagan! 3 Likes

See how they came out in droves for a mere Criminal and later we say we dont protect our Criminals



I am Yoruba and i can Authoritatively tell that In Yorubaland Every little boy's Dream is to Be a feared Agbero/Area boy one day,they know all the Area boys controlling each part of Lagos



My region is doomed you are not a Yoruba! you are not a Yoruba! 14 Likes

Na olu omo b dis.

He looks hands and young, I was expecting to see one big man with big tummy. 2 Likes

The future Jagaban of all Afonjaland



You just wait and see.



These people are by far the most useless when it comes to electing or supporting credible individuals 5 Likes

South west is the only region where NURTW is reckoned with.



The guys are criminals for heavens sakes 5 Likes

Buhari has turned Nigeria to a Banana republic 3 Likes 1 Share

