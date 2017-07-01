Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) (21159 Views)

difference between a white man and some set of Africans



Nigeria







But honestly blacks no they try atal# I tire

Hunger will not allow us have compassion on nature/wild life 48 Likes 2 Shares

Heart breaking.

You can't compare the two countries.

They are poles apart.Besides,an hungry man is an angry man. 34 Likes 2 Shares

I only see them as a beautiful decoration inside a well prepared pepper soup. 6 Likes

You are comparing a country filled with hungry people and a large percentage living on less than a dollar with another country that have no hunger even in their dictionary!!! Nigerians at this point will consume anything. I still remember the most recent case of a man who kidnapped some kids and took a ransom of 3 bags of rice before releasing them!!!#hungerbad 28 Likes



90% of Nigerians are hungry.Only the people who are related to the politicians dey enjoy

Their is nothing we can't eat,

You can't blame Nigerians.90% of Nigerians are hungry.Only the people who are related to the politicians dey enjoy
Their is nothing we can't eat,
From snake,friendly dolphins ,even human being

see cutlass they even carried This is painful seeing the difference between both.





Truly, may God help us. Hunger bad reach say people dey bear the name. Na only God fit save us

Make I just faint for here 9 Likes

You can't blame them op....



There is Serious hunger in the land... Lots of empty stomachs to be filled...



If you try to preach animal protection to them you just dey waste your time... An average Nigerian will take this as a blessing and think of how to fill his stomach first... 3 Likes

u no know say hunger bad now.

What do you expect when there is hunger in the land?

Its not that there is hunger in the land. We are just ready to kill any animal/insect on sight. 5 Likes

I love great mentality...

But honestly blacks no they try atal# I tire

Hunger dey Hunger dey

Lol this is to show these whales not to mess with Africans 2 Likes

What do you expect when there is hunger in the land?

The stark contrast between both pictures has nothing to do with hunger, the pictures depicts the difference in culture of both people, it is a mentality thing. While the Whites have gotten to that stage where they see nature in a different light, they understand the importance of protecting, exploring, and respecting it, Africans still have this "consume - consume" mentality. I can tell you most of those with cutlass butchering that whale have food waiting for them at home. But immediately they saw the whale, the only thing they are thinking is 'I must eat it!'. It is the way our head is wired here.













Dark minds! What a country! 2 Likes

The stark contrast between both pictures has nothing to do with hunger, the pictures depicts the difference in culture of both people, it is a mentality thing. While the Whites have gotten to that stage where they see nature in a different light, they understand the importance of protecting, exploring, and exploring it, Africans still have this "consume - consume" mentality. I can tell you most of those with cutlass butchering that whale have food waiting for them at home. But immediately they saw the whale, the only thing they are thinking is 'I must eat it!'. It is the way our head is wired here.



Well said bro.





You can't argue with nature,



You can't argue with nature,
We have more in our oceans that they do btw, Meat just brought itself home from the depths of the ocean. Its called "natural selection"

Africans and Chop chop is lyk 5 and 6,i trust Africans even if the thing is not eatable they will still eat it.......is a pity 1 Like

mehn. na hunger ooooo