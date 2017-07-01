₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:36pm
New Zealand
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by onuwaje(m): 4:40pm
difference between a white man and some set of Africans
"sense"
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:41pm
Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by wahles(m): 4:46pm
But honestly blacks no they try atal# I tire
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by AceRoyal: 4:46pm
Hunger will not allow us have compassion on nature/wild life
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by medolab90(m): 4:49pm
Hunger bad
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by emorse(m): 4:51pm
Heart breaking.
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by Samiceman: 4:54pm
Hungerbad
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by Tahrah(f): 4:58pm
You can't compare the two countries.
They are poles apart.Besides,an hungry man is an angry man.
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by CplusJason(m): 4:59pm
I only see them as a beautiful decoration inside a well prepared pepper soup.
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by oz4real83(m): 5:03pm
You are comparing a country filled with hungry people and a large percentage living on less than a dollar with another country that have no hunger even in their dictionary!!! Nigerians at this point will consume anything. I still remember the most recent case of a man who kidnapped some kids and took a ransom of 3 bags of rice before releasing them!!!#hungerbad
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by obafemee80(m): 5:03pm
You can't blame Nigerians.
90% of Nigerians are hungry.Only the people who are related to the politicians dey enjoy
Their is nothing we can't eat,
From snake,friendly dolphins ,even human being
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:04pm
obafemee80:
Lol
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by Daeylar(f): 5:13pm
This is painful seeing the difference between both.
see cutlass they even carried
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by sisisioge: 6:11pm
Hunger bad reach say people dey bear the name. Na only God fit save us
Truly, may God help us.
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by femo86(m): 6:14pm
Make I just faint for here
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by potbelly(m): 6:21pm
You can't blame them op....
There is Serious hunger in the land... Lots of empty stomachs to be filled...
If you try to preach animal protection to them you just dey waste your time... An average Nigerian will take this as a blessing and think of how to fill his stomach first...
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:27pm
potbelly:
Lol......Nigerians are hot.
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by abatisegun: 6:48pm
u no know say hunger bad now.
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:49pm
What do you expect when there is hunger in the land?
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by dingbang(m): 6:51pm
Its not that there is hunger in the land. We are just ready to kill any animal/insect on sight.
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by jimohibrahim(m): 6:52pm
I love great mentality...
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by aragonchuks(m): 7:08pm
wahles:
Hunger dey
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by aragonchuks(m): 7:10pm
Lol this is to show these whales not to mess with Africans
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by BuhariNaWah: 7:10pm
emeijeh:Lol
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by LastMumu: 7:14pm
The stark contrast between both pictures has nothing to do with hunger, the pictures depicts the difference in culture of both people, it is a mentality thing. While the Whites have gotten to that stage where they see nature in a different light, they understand the importance of protecting, exploring, and respecting it, Africans still have this "consume - consume" mentality. I can tell you most of those with cutlass butchering that whale have food waiting for them at home. But immediately they saw the whale, the only thing they are thinking is 'I must eat it!'. It is the way our head is wired here.
LastMumu
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by Nukilia: 7:26pm
Dark minds! What a country!
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by Explorers(m): 7:41pm
LastMumu:
Well said bro.
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by Muafrika2: 8:00pm
Meat just brought itself home from the depths of the ocean. Its called "natural selection"
You can't argue with nature,
We have more in our oceans that they do btw,
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by Xaranice(f): 8:01pm
Africans and Chop chop is lyk 5 and 6,i trust Africans even if the thing is not eatable they will still eat it.......is a pity
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by Kakamorufu(m): 8:05pm
mehn. na hunger ooooo
|Re: Nigeria Vs NewZealand: How They Responded When Whale Were Washed Ashore(Photos) by Ishilove: 8:07pm
LastMumu:Friedplantain? Your English is plenty
You're correct though. I don't know if it is hunger or lack of enlightenment causing this
