Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) / She Used Me And Dumped Me / Ladies STOP Selecting Men, Based On Where They Work.

It's high time ladies had some self worth. You dated a guy. Fine, he slept with you, you spend emotional times with him and he just left. Don't forget he spent money on you too and gave you the good things of life. Just savour the moment and move on. 31 Likes 2 Shares







ladies are actually expressive and they NEED to use words to communicate how they feel most times... IF they wont say what you said they shouldn't THEN WHAT THA HELL WILL THEY SAY....

It's high time ladies had some self worth. You dated a guy. Fine, he slept with you, you spend emotional times with him and he just left. Don't forget he spent money on you too and gave you the good things of life. Just savour the moment and move on.

It is the ladies that felt they were doing the guy a favor by dating him that say something like that.

After i spent my cash on you, fed you day and night, its not like i even disturbed for sex, it was a mutual thing, and then she has d guts to tell me I used her when things went awry.





The bitter truth. Couldn't agree with you more





Women always love to play the victim, it's a relationship on mutual interests, not a job. It's crazy how you see them emphasize on being used and dumped 11 Likes

like no hard feelings...

exactly. 60 percent of girls are scared of going into a relationship due to fear of heartbreak. There is nothing like that. It's better to love than not to love at all.

You enjoy the time you spend with the guy. You'll have enough to look back on and gain experience as well.



exactly. 60 percent of girls are scared of going into a relationship due to fear of heartbreak. There is nothing like that. It's better to love than not to love at all.You enjoy the time you spend with the guy. You'll have enough to look back on and gain experience as well.

It depends. This advice should be strictly for an undefined relationship. For instance, one can't get in a relationship on the premise of marriage, and then the next moment he/she wants out just like that. What happen to the initial understanding/agreement?



You know that's betrayal, and such is a wrong doing. 15 Likes

You are dating a guy.

He fvcks you good. You fvcks him good too. He spends on you more than you spend on him.

Then if eventually the relationship ends, you accuse him of using you

How exactly?



I am not understanding 36 Likes 2 Shares

It depends. This advice should be strictly for an undefined relationship. For instance, one can't get in a relationship on the premise of marriage, and then the next moment he/she wants out just like that. What happen to the initial understanding/agreement?



hmm.. Marriage is overhyped to me. It doesn't define someone.

That's y we were meant to take literature classes even as science students.







That's y we were meant to take literature classes even as science students. That's y we were meant to take literature classes even as science students.

A lady could actually be used and dumped in a relationship. Op, you made mention of only one case that both parties benefited from the relationship and one claimed used and dumped. How about when the lady was the one footing the guy's bills, he promised her marriage, bleeped her in all sex position, then dumps her to marry another lady. Won't she say she was "Used and dumped?", or will it be wrong to say "I was used and dumped?". 27 Likes 1 Share

It depends. This advice should be strictly for an undefined relationship. For instance, one can't get in a relationship on the premise of marriage, and then the next moment he/she wants out just like that. What happen to the initial understanding/agreement?



You know that's betrayal, and such is a wrong doing.

Thank you very very much!! @Op..You think it's all girls that date guys for their money? Some guys chase girls and when they let down their guards, the guys change and act badly.. If the girl is hurting,please, let her be..

The fact that you are insensitive doesn't everyone is...

The fact that you are insensitive doesn't everyone is... Thank you very very much!! @Op..You think it's all girls that date guys for their money? Some guys chase girls and when they let down their guards, the guys change and act badly.. If the girl is hurting,please, let her be..The fact that you are insensitive doesn't everyone is... 4 Likes

You are dating a guy.



He fvcks you good.

You fvcks him good too.

He spends on you more than you spend on him.



Then if eventually the relationship ends, you accuse him of using you



How exactly?



I am not understanding

It's very simple... they like to do the dumping and expect u to understand and move on...but they don't like being dumped...



The truth is women sometimes have a lot to loose...no matter how u look at it...

Yes! During sex..both parties contribute their bodies and fvck each other...

but men don't have sagging boobss,

men don't have holes that get wide..

men don't get pregnant hence they don't go tru risk of abortion

and near death experience...

And finally men easily walk up to women and start anoda relationships all over...but women have to wait to be approached, the bad part is..it could be another Yoruba demon all over again...



44 Likes 1 Share

This could be intresting let me park here

A lady could actually be used and dumped in a relationship. Op, you made mention of only one case that both parties benefited from the relationship and one claimed used and dumped. How about when the lady was the one footing the guy's bills, he promised her marriage, bleeped her in all sex position, then dumps her to marry another lady. Won't she say she was "Used and dumped?", or will it be wrong to say "I was used and dumped?".

You women are always to pathetic and dramatic about issues...

Sex is actually give and take, both parties are actually contributing their bodies to the pleasures....unless perhaps, women don't enjoy sex like I've been assuming....

Why are u making it sound like "fvcking her in all sex position" is like the guy slapped her and beat her in various way..?? I've heard lots of ladies say they like doggy style, and a couple of other styles so they actually want the position changing...

You women are always to pathetic and dramatic about issues...Sex is actually give and take, both parties are actually contributing their bodies to the pleasures....unless perhaps, women don't enjoy sex like I've been assuming....Why are u making it sound like "fvcking her in all sex position" is like the guy slapped her and beat her in various way..?? I've heard lots of ladies say they like doggy style, and a couple of other styles so they actually want the position changing...U ladies always make sex look like a great favour you are doing for guys...I'm not always understanding this part

You women are always to pathetic and dramatic about issues...

Sex is actually give and take, both parties are actually contributing their bodies to the pleasures....unless perhaps, women don't enjoy sex like I've been assuming....

Why are u making it sound like "fvcking her in all sex position" is like the guy slapped her and beat her in various way..?? I've heard lots of ladies say they like doggy style, and a couple of other styles so they actually want the position changing...

U ladies always make sex look like a great favour you are doing for guys...I'm not always understanding this part Sex! Sex!! Sex!!!. Sex wasn't the only thing I pointed out. No girl would feel used if all she did with you was sex. They feel used 'cause you lied to them, and they bought your lies.



If you don't want to marry a girl, define your relationship with her and no one would feel used. Some of you use marriage as an excuse to milk some ladies dry, then dump them for another. To some, you pretend like you'd never cheat while they try their best to please you, just to find out they're dating "Dogs", why won't they feel used?. Sex! Sex!! Sex!!!. Sex wasn't the only thing I pointed out. No girl would feel used if all she did with you was sex. They feel used 'cause you lied to them, and they bought your lies.If you don't want to marry a girl, define your relationship with her and no one would feel used. Some of you use marriage as an excuse to milk some ladies dry, then dump them for another. To some, you pretend like you'd never cheat while they try their best to please you, just to find out they're dating "Dogs", why won't they feel used?. 11 Likes

Sex! Sex!! Sex!!!. Sex wasn't the only thing I pointed out. No girl would feel used if all she did with you was sex. They feel used 'cause you lied to them, and they bought your lies.



If you don't want to marry a girl, define your relationship with her and no one would feel used. Some of you use marriage as an excuse to milk some ladies dry, then dump them for another. To some, you pretend like you'd never cheat while they try their best to please you, just to find out they're dating "Dogs", why won't they feel used?.

You don't have to be condescending...I know sex isn't all u pointed out...I got the other parts..like I said, It's the sex part I ddnt get...



okay once a relationship isn't working for the guy and he wants to break up...does it automatically translate to him beign a lair, a dog,etc ....the reason why am saying this is because..

I've seen a whole lot of relationships start and end...some the lady end it...the guy takes heart walks away...but once the guy is the one initiating the breakup it bcomes of problem...a case of beign used to dumped now come up

I'm of the school of thought that life is a risk even relationships, a guy dating a lady should be able to walk away for wateva reasons best known to him without beign seen as a user/dumper...

You don't have to be condescending...I know sex isn't all u pointed out...I got the other parts..like I said, It's the sex part I ddnt get...

okay once a relationship isn't working for the guy and he wants to break up...does it automatically translate to him beign a lair, a dog,etc ....the reason why am saying this is because..

I've seen a whole lot of relationships start and end...some the lady end it...the guy takes heart walks away...but once the guy is the one initiating the breakup it bcomes of problem...a case of beign used to dumped now come up

I'm of the school of thought that life is a risk even relationships, a guy dating a lady should be able to walk away for wateva reasons best known to him without beign seen as a user/dumper...

People walk away from marriages that has gone cold and devoid of the love spark and affection ow much more a dating parole...

Sex! Sex!! Sex!!!. Sex wasn't the only thing I pointed out. No girl would feel used if all she did with you was sex. They feel used 'cause you lied to them, and they bought your lies.



please about the dating dog side...ok a girl dat we both plan to marry....our parent know us togeda,but she many times deny me sex except she feels like once in a while,and as a man,i cant hold dis tin......will it be a dog behaviour if have it wit oda girls...but i still plan on marrying d girl wit me

It's very simple... they like to do the dumping and expect u to understand and move on...but they don't like being dumped...



The truth is women sometimes have a lot to loose...no matter how u look at it...

Yes! During sex..both parties contribute their bodies and fvck each other...

but men don't have sagging boobss,

men don't have holes that get wide..

men don't get pregnant hence they don't go tru risk of abortion

and near death experience...

And finally men easily walk up to women and start anoda relationships all over...but women have to wait to be approached, the bad part is..it could be another Yoruba demon all over again...



You got issues with us Yoruba demons??

You got issues with us Yoruba demons??

A self acclaimed demon!!!....not bad!!not bad at all!!!



so what do u have to show in ur demonic resumé??



Mind you....

if uve not broken the heart of at least 18 babes,

have ur named stained with at least 5abortions,

At least 15 slay queens must be cursing u every morning as they wake up....please go and drop that title....u are not yet a Yoruba demon...



A self acclaimed demon!!!....not bad!!not bad at all!!!so what do u have to show in ur demonic resumé??Mind you....if uve not broken the heart of at least 18 babes,have ur named stained with at least 5abortions,At least 15 slay queens must be cursing u every morning as they wake up....please go and drop that title....u are not yet a Yoruba demon...Go and pick up the demonic application form....

It's very simple... they like to do the dumping and expect u to understand and move on...but they don't like being dumped...



The truth is women sometimes have a lot to loose...no matter how u look at it...

Yes! During sex..both parties contribute their bodies and fvck each other...

but men don't have sagging boobss,

men don't have holes that get wide..

men don't get pregnant hence they don't go tru risk of abortion

and near death experience...

And finally men easily walk up to women and start anoda relationships all over...but women have to wait to be approached, the bad part is..it could be another Yoruba demon all over again...





A self acclaimed demon!!!....not bad!!not bad at all!!!



so what do u have to show in ur demonic resumé??



Mind you....

if uve not broken the heart of at least 18 babes,

have ur named stained with at least 5abortions,

At least 15 slay queens must be cursing u every morning as they wake up....please go and drop that title....u are not yet a Yoruba demon...



Go and pick up the demonic application form.... *puts tail in between my legs...runs from thread*

Curse ye mortal...I'll Be back

*puts tail in between my legs...runs from thread*Curse ye mortal...I'll Be back!!!

ladies are actually expressive and they NEED to use words to communicate how they feel most times... IF they wont say what you said they shouldn't THEN WHAT THA HELL WILL THEY SAY....





how about they discuss how sweet their EX was at certain moments.



Like me, most memories I have of my EX are good ones. That's rationality and maturity. how about they discuss how sweet their EX was at certain moments.Like me, most memories I have of my EX are good ones. That's rationality and maturity. 1 Like