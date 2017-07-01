₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,258 members, 3,645,343 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 July 2017 at 11:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) (7038 Views)
Fire Outbreak In Akwa Ibom Kills 3, Injures 1 & Destroys Properties (Graphic Pic / Woman And Her Baby Die In Lekki Building Collapse / Photos From The Building Collapse In Lekki, Lagos This Morning (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by Angelanest: 7:47pm
It was a black Saturday for the people of Oforola community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State of early hours of today, after a one storey building collapsed - trapping 7 occupants of the building. According to reports, 4 people were rescued alive while 3 were confirmed dead.
This is just coming after a three-story building collapsed in Owerri, Imo state capital on Thursday leaving scores injured.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/three-dead-scores-injured-another-building-collapses-imo-state-graphic-photos.html
1 Like
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by smartty68(m): 7:49pm
Buhari whyyyyyyyy
So many dead reoccurrences in this regime alone...
5 Likes
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by Angelanest: 7:50pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by DavidLoves(m): 7:53pm
...all i knw is dat we still asleep in this country, i.e if she ever existed...
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by Crauxx(m): 10:05pm
This is very sad. Very very sad.
A minute of silence for the deceased
2 Likes
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by fastgyal(f): 10:05pm
what's happening?
if this world wants to end, let it end. I'm tired!!
1 Like
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:05pm
Rochas is busy sucking the blood of innocent IMO residents
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:06pm
Buhari why were are u
1 Like
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by iShadow(m): 10:06pm
xo sad xo sad
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by emekanairaland(m): 10:06pm
This is not a country
2 Likes
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by bsideboii(m): 10:07pm
Don't we ever learn?
Don't we know that a building requires approval from the authorities?
Don't we know that using substandard materials to build will lead to issues in future?
Don't we know that "watering" down materials will lead to building defect or eventual collapse?
Why do we like to make quick profit at the expense of precious lives?
So many unanswered questions. I weep for my nation
3 Likes
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by 7Alexander(m): 10:07pm
emekanairaland:It isn't, really. I tell anyone who cares to listen, 'if youbhave the means or have the opportunity, please leave this shîthole called Nigeria'.
2 Likes
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by Olapraise01: 10:08pm
so sad
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by mimee9(f): 10:08pm
Rip, Speedy recovery to the injured ones
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by apesinola001(m): 10:08pm
RIP to the dead
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by ta4ba3(m): 10:08pm
Blood money things... Igbo's and ogu ego are five and six
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by benuejosh(m): 10:08pm
smartty68:You just wasted the FTC position.
3 Likes
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 10:09pm
Okoro awụsa a nemesis to imolite
1 Like
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by Dumdumfashion(f): 10:09pm
And the owner of the building will be walking around a free man!
RIP to the dead
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by AngelicBeing: 10:09pm
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by vanida6(f): 10:09pm
eyyah may there souls rest in peace
and I wish the remaining ones quick recovery!!
so sad
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by dopemama: 10:10pm
What's really happening Lord! No food, yet building dey fall on some people
1 Like
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by stevio(m): 10:11pm
This is what happens when an ordinary brick-layer claims to be a civil engineer & erects a 3 storey building with a bungalow foundation. RIP to the dead.
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by money121(m): 10:13pm
Ok
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:14pm
So sad
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by Solomonudofia(m): 10:14pm
RIP TO THE DEAD
The Edge Of The Earth Finally Found.... You Will Be Amazed What Lies Below...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29ji7iEwq_I
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by Richy4(m): 10:15pm
emekanairaland:
It can happen anywhere in the world...A building just collapsed today in Italy....It's all over the news
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:18pm
Again?
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by moses93(m): 10:20pm
okoro-ausa why na?
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by aamstih: 10:23pm
Hi dear, the question is 'how prepared are you? '
If you don't mind kindly send me a pm there is something I would love to discuss with you. Cheera
fastgyal:
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by ekmike(m): 10:26pm
Could that be a living person that is being carried in such manner in the last pics��
|Re: Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) by oshe11(m): 10:27pm
was any politician among
If nt, EYAAAAH
Ambode To Pump $60m Into Lekki Free Zone Project / Production And Installation Of P.o.p And Interlocking Stones / FCT Allocates Over 300 Plots Of Land To Workers – FCT Minister
Viewing this topic: Fesisko(m), doctorEkene, Gkemz(m), drkaetochy(m), Ndaife, nkemdi89(f), enemyofprogress, Templerun95(f), osazsky(m), chimaji3324(m), Judee99(m), Bobo121(m), dahmiee(f), bollyjaysmart, oilwiz1, EddieCAD, Niceboyx4(m), brightnelly(f) and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16