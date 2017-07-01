Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Imo Building Collapse Kills 3, Injure Others (Graphic Photos) (7038 Views)

Fire Outbreak In Akwa Ibom Kills 3, Injures 1 & Destroys Properties (Graphic Pic / Woman And Her Baby Die In Lekki Building Collapse / Photos From The Building Collapse In Lekki, Lagos This Morning (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





This is just coming after a three-story building collapsed in Owerri, Imo state capital on Thursday leaving scores injured.



Source; It was a black Saturday for the people of Oforola community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State of early hours of today, after a one storey building collapsed - trapping 7 occupants of the building. According to reports, 4 people were rescued alive while 3 were confirmed dead.This is just coming after a three-story building collapsed in Owerri, Imo state capital on Thursday leaving scores injured.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/three-dead-scores-injured-another-building-collapses-imo-state-graphic-photos.html 1 Like

Buhari whyyyyyyyy

So many dead reoccurrences in this regime alone...

5 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

...all i knw is dat we still asleep in this country, i.e if she ever existed...

This is very sad. Very very sad.



A minute of silence for the deceased 2 Likes

what's happening?

if this world wants to end, let it end. I'm tired!! 1 Like







Rochas is busy sucking the blood of innocent IMO residents Rochas is busy sucking the blood of innocent IMO residents 4 Likes 1 Share

Buhari why were are u 1 Like

xo sad xo sad xo sadxo sad

This is not a country 2 Likes

Don't we ever learn?

Don't we know that a building requires approval from the authorities?

Don't we know that using substandard materials to build will lead to issues in future?

Don't we know that "watering" down materials will lead to building defect or eventual collapse?

Why do we like to make quick profit at the expense of precious lives?



So many unanswered questions. I weep for my nation 3 Likes

emekanairaland:

This is not a country It isn't, really. I tell anyone who cares to listen, 'if youbhave the means or have the opportunity, please leave this shîthole called Nigeria'. It isn't, really. I tell anyone who cares to listen, 'if youbhave the means or have the opportunity, please leave this shîthole called Nigeria'. 2 Likes

so sad so sad

Rip, Speedy recovery to the injured ones

RIP to the dead

Blood money things... Igbo's and ogu ego are five and six

smartty68:

Buhari whyyyyyyyy

So many dead reoccurrences in this regime alone...

You just wasted the FTC position. You just wasted the FTC position. 3 Likes

Okoro awụsa a nemesis to imolite 1 Like







RIP to the dead And the owner of the building will be walking around a free man!RIP to the dead

eyyah may there souls rest in peace





and I wish the remaining ones quick recovery!!



so sad

What's really happening Lord! No food, yet building dey fall on some people What's really happening Lord! No food, yet building dey fall on some people 1 Like

This is what happens when an ordinary brick-layer claims to be a civil engineer & erects a 3 storey building with a bungalow foundation. RIP to the dead.

Ok

So sad







The Edge Of The Earth Finally Found.... You Will Be Amazed What Lies Below...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29ji7iEwq_I RIP TO THE DEADThe Edge Of The Earth Finally Found.... You Will Be Amazed What Lies Below...

emekanairaland:

This is not a country

It can happen anywhere in the world...A building just collapsed today in Italy....It's all over the news

Again?

okoro-ausa why na?





If you don't mind kindly send me a pm there is something I would love to discuss with you. Cheera











fastgyal:

what's happening?

if this world wants to end, let it end. I'm tired!! Hi dear, the question is 'how prepared are you? 'If you don't mind kindly send me a pm there is something I would love to discuss with you. Cheera

Could that be a living person that is being carried in such manner in the last pics��