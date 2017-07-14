Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! (5148 Views)

300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool / Checkout Uniben-pharmacy Best Graduating Student: Chinedu Dimonyeka / Oau Students' Union Leader Unjustly Suspended By The School Management (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

UNIBEN pharmacy student incarcerated unjustly.



His name is Esegine Uche Rickson. A 300 level pharmacy student University of Benin with MAT NO PHA1300114. The incident that led to the arrest began on a Sunday morning, when Uche was returning from an all night retreat held the previous day at the RCCG headquarters Sapele road, Benin City.



A trailer (Long vehicle) approaching at full speed almost hit the bus which Uche and other RCCG members were in. After the near death experience, Uche then tried to pick up a phone that had fallen on the floor of the bus, and tried to return it to the presumed owner (a fellow church member and passenger in the vehicle) when he noticed blood stains on the phone.



He realized the passenger was bleeding from the mouth and head and immediately informed the driver. The bleeding passenger was rushed to the Central hospital Benin City as it was the closest. But they were immediately redirected to UBTH without being attended to. At UBTH the injured passenger was immediately admitted and placed on oxygen as he had already gone into a critical stage. However, all efforts to save him proved abortive; he eventually died.



All the while, the parents had been in UBTH to witness all efforts to revive their son.



But here is the twist;



The family of the deceased on Monday morning went to the BDPA police station to make a formal complaint. No one knew what they had put down as statement.

As a result, our student, Uche, the driver of the vehicle, a church elder, the church pastor and accompanied by a church member were all requested to report at the police station to give their statement on Monday morning. But they were all unjustly detained without any warrant of arrest or evidence of murder.

Our student was moved to the Nigeria police station Aideyan Avenue Airport while the 4 others were moved from the BDPA police station to the state CID.



Uche has been there since Monday 3rd JULY 2017. He has been imprisoned without any evidence of murder or warrant of arrest. Bail grants have been refused. No autopsy or anything had been carried out. This is unjust and inhuman. Uche is a student and his exams begins 10th July 2017. He is in pharmacy school UNIBEN and a transfer student. He has no chance of probating at all.

Uche is innocent. Free Uche.



We call on all everyone who cares to share this post until Uche is released to write his exams.

His name is Esegine Uche Rickson. A 300 level pharmacy student University of Benin with MAT NO PHA1300114.

#Free Uche

#Esegine Uche Rickson

#Nigeria Police Force

#University of Benin

#Faculty of Pharmacy

#PCN

#PSN 1 Like 10 Shares

HE WILL BE RELEASED BEFORE THE 30TH of this month.



This is a spiritual attack against the church. BUT God will always vindicate his own.







Olaskybab:

UNIBEN STUDENT INCARCERATED UNJUSTLY. The student in question is Uche, a 300level from the Faculty Of Pharmacy, UNIBEN. The incident that led to the arrest began on a Sunday morning, while this student along with some his church members( Redeem Christian Church of God, Embassy of God parish Edo State province 5) were returning from an all night retreat held the previous day at the RCCG headquarters sapele road, a trailer was speeding head on to heat them so the driver in trying to avert the incoming collision made a quick swerve to the right. This student bent down to pick up a phone that had fallen on the floor of the bus, as he tried handing the phone to the presumed owner (a fellow church member and passenger in the vehicle) he then noticed blood stains on the phone. He realized the passenger was bleeding from the mouth and head and immediately informed the driver. The bleeding passenger was rushed to Central hospital as it was close but they were immediately redirected to UBTH without being attended to. At UBTH the injured passenger was immediately admitted and placed on oxygen as he already gone into a critical stage. All efforts to save him proved abortive even an injection worth about #15000 was administered however it was unsuccessful and the passenger eventually died. On arrival at UBTH earlier the parents of the deceased were notified and they had been present to witness the Medical team do all they could to save their son whom eventually after much failed attempts kicked the bucket. Despite the condolences and effort to confort the family made by the church, the family on a Monday morning went to the BDPA police station to make a falsified formal complaint against the church for which our student, the driver of the vehicle, a church elder, the church pastor and accompanied by a church member were all requested to report at the police station to give their statement on Monday morning. However they were all unjustly detained without any warrant of arrest or evidence of murder. This student was moved from the nigeria police station aideyan avenue airport while the 4 others were moved from the BDPA police station to the state CID. He has been there since Monday. He has been imprisoned without any evidence of murder or warrant of arrest and yet the family of the deceased have remained adamant to accept it as an accident. Bail grants have been refused. No autopsy or anything had been carried out. The school principal authorities have been informed already as at yesterday the 7th of July, 2017 however they have decided to not involve the school in the issue regardless of the fact that our student has been unjustly accused, imprisoned and denied his fundamental human rights as an individual, a human, a student of the University of Benin and as a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Rights to fair hearing has been denied, and yet the school intends on kick starting exams on Monday overlooking the issue. This student in question has no hope of freedom or fair hearing and stands serious risk of facing real jail time for a supposed murder that doesn't exist, besides that He he stands the greatest risk of all, losing his dream, his future and his identity as a proud student of the University of Benin. If we, as Uniben students do not protect our own especially when we have been abandoned by the school authorities, who will? This is a spiritual attack against the church. BUT God will always vindicate his own. 3 Likes 2 Shares

All efforts to get him released by his family have been proved abortive! His class mates are now running helter skelter to see if they can get him out of this mess before Monday (as exams start on Monday)

greatnaija01:

HE WILL BE RELEASED BEFORE THE 30TH of this month.



This is a spiritual attack against the church. BUT God will always vindicate his own.







On the 30th Dat could be dangerous b'cos his exams start on Monday On the 30thDat could be dangerous b'cos his exams start on Monday





Olaskybab:



On the 30th Dat could be dangerous b'cos his exams start on Monday God works miracles yes... BUT the issue here is my faith does not carry it o. cos police.. has twisted the matter. A STRONG LAWYER is needed

CC ;



Oluwalebabs

Fynestboi

Richiez

greatnaija01:

God works miracles yes... BUT the issue here is my faith does not carry it o. cos police.. has twisted the matter. A STRONG LAWYER is needed



Exactly!

Dz poor boy is helpless. He has been in their custody since Monday, suffering for d sins he never committed. Exactly!Dz poor boy is helpless. He has been in their custody since Monday, suffering for d sins he never committed.





I will join in praying for him



God will vindicate him



This is sad I can't just begin to imagine the state the poor boy is right now. He must have been tired of crying sefI will join in praying for himGod will vindicate himThis is sad 2 Likes

lalasticlala... pls kindly push this to front page... and may God bless you

God will save him

Nigerian police is evil I swear.. 2 Likes





Christians una dey try o How about we all just type "God will save him" then do nothing.Christians una dey try o 4 Likes

Guy man doh oh

All those big pple for nairaland

Army colonels and captains

If una put mouth for this matter d boy will b out. Before this time tomorrow



God will help 1 Like

Your complaint should have been directed to the G.O and leadership of RCCG. They have a Regional headquarters, Facebook page and twitter handle. I've seen many RCCG pastors and members who are high ranking police officers who should be in a better position to help. A single call from Pa Adeboye can get the poor boy released. I know if it were a church project now, we would have long seen banners, TV adverts and radio jingles. 9 Likes 2 Shares

sikells:

lalasticlala... pls kindly push this to front page... and may God bless you

Hmm

Our student was moved to the Nigeria police station Aideyan Avenue Airport while the 4 others were moved from the BDPA police station to the state CID Nigeria's police force is just useless. An accident occurs then you remand the innocent victims in prison. If he was the son of a rich man, he might have been released that same night but because he is poor, they forgot him inside cell. Where is Pastor Adeboye when you need him? Nigeria's police force is just useless. An accident occurs then you remand the innocent victims in prison. If he was the son of a rich man, he might have been released that same night but because he is poor, they forgot him inside cell. Where is Pastor Adeboye when you need him? 1 Like

What is the church he was coming from doing about this 1 Like

Npf no get sense last last

Get a Lawyer, a very good lawyer.

I'm in tears as I type this because I know that the University of Benin will disown him, they will not fight for him.

Please everyone get down on your knees and say a prayer for him tonight.

This is so sad.

I learn a lot about minding my business these days.



My eyaa is just okay, thanks to the country I find myself in.



This is a painful situation. 1 Like



But this month only, I have seen up to 7 topics on FP discussing how happy a married woman and her family could be after another man ffuckedd her dirty worthless toto full of bear bear everywhere in a local movie.



Poor uche, op please what is the status, as a family we can come together to hire a lawyer for this guy, something tells me he is a nairalander



No wonder people don't help again, and the ones that decides to help seek for policy report and clearance first.



They should have taken pictures of the accident scene, I don't know if this could have lessen the matter, I just weak, o ma se oo This news didn't grace front page since July 8.But this month only, I have seen up to 7 topics on FP discussing how happy a married woman and her family could be after another man ffuckedd her dirty worthless toto full of bear bear everywhere in a local movie.Poor uche, op please what is the status, as a family we can come together to hire a lawyer for this guy, something tells me he is a nairalanderNo wonder people don't help again, and the ones that decides to help seek for policy report and clearance first.They should have taken pictures of the accident scene, I don't know if this could have lessen the matter, I just weak, o ma se oo 2 Likes

I couldnt read all the long narations sha but from what i could understand the deed has happened already, he needs a good lawyer to save his ass before the police use his head to claim glory and start snapping pics with him like aba kari and evans...



Nigeria hasnt gotten to that stage to seeing someone one rhe way and playing good samaritan, nigerian police are not after justice but whoes head to use as the sacrificial lamb.



And to all those religious delusional fanatics shouting god will help, thats how you ppl start provoking bad comments out of someone this cool evening.

Make i go twitter come back Go tag Donald trump, adamu Adamu and others

If it's snake and bbNaija....lalasticlala go don show face....



See matter wey need attention for front page...lala! Lala! Lala! Where is the boy sef?

Perhaps u guys don't know how d system works



Just get a lawyer and give NP the bail money. Lobatan!

Own hustle see my signature

greatnaija01:

HE WILL BE RELEASED BEFORE THE 30TH of this month.



This is a spiritual attack against the church. BUT God will always vindicate his own.









My friend shut up with the spiritual attack ish and trying to claim prophet



Of course he will be released.... Cos the media attention has been drawn to his present predicament...

Power of the media

Hence pressure on those involved



If you truly wanna prophesy tell us the exact date and time of his arrest and stop acting like all these yahoo pastors making predictions in the name of prophecy



Na so one of them talk say Mrs clinton go win election cos the polls says so....



And why must everything misfortune be attributed to a spiritual attack



It's life.... It's not fair.... My friend shut up with the spiritual attack ish and trying to claim prophetOf course he will be released.... Cos the media attention has been drawn to his present predicament...Power of the mediaHence pressure on those involvedIf you truly wanna prophesy tell us the exact date and time of his arrest and stop acting like all these yahoo pastors making predictions in the name of prophecyNa so one of them talk say Mrs clinton go win election cos the polls says so....And why must everything misfortune be attributed to a spiritual attackIt's life.... It's not fair.... 1 Like

SlimHan:

I can't just begin to imagine the state the poor boy is right now. He must have been tired of crying sef



I will join in praying for him



God will vindicate him



This is sad greatnaija01:

HE WILL BE RELEASED BEFORE THE 30TH of this month.



This is a spiritual attack against the church. BUT God will always vindicate his own.







see them,where was your god when the trailer jam their vehicles, when the boy was bleeding, when he was on life support... Do you guys even have brains at all....keep praying, exams has already begun, the boy might not return back to uniben,he might even end up in jail....if you want to help him...get him a good lawyer and stop being stup.id see them,where was your god when the trailer jam their vehicles, when the boy was bleeding, when he was on life support... Do you guys even have brains at all....keep praying, exams has already begun, the boy might not return back to uniben,he might even end up in jail....if you want to help him...get him a good lawyer and stop being stup.id