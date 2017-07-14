₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,355 members, 3,658,750 topics. Date: Friday, 14 July 2017 at 11:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! (5148 Views)
300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool / Checkout Uniben-pharmacy Best Graduating Student: Chinedu Dimonyeka / Oau Students' Union Leader Unjustly Suspended By The School Management (1) (2) (3) (4)
|UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by Olaskybab: 8:51pm On Jul 08
UNIBEN pharmacy student incarcerated unjustly.
His name is Esegine Uche Rickson. A 300 level pharmacy student University of Benin with MAT NO PHA1300114. The incident that led to the arrest began on a Sunday morning, when Uche was returning from an all night retreat held the previous day at the RCCG headquarters Sapele road, Benin City.
A trailer (Long vehicle) approaching at full speed almost hit the bus which Uche and other RCCG members were in. After the near death experience, Uche then tried to pick up a phone that had fallen on the floor of the bus, and tried to return it to the presumed owner (a fellow church member and passenger in the vehicle) when he noticed blood stains on the phone.
He realized the passenger was bleeding from the mouth and head and immediately informed the driver. The bleeding passenger was rushed to the Central hospital Benin City as it was the closest. But they were immediately redirected to UBTH without being attended to. At UBTH the injured passenger was immediately admitted and placed on oxygen as he had already gone into a critical stage. However, all efforts to save him proved abortive; he eventually died.
All the while, the parents had been in UBTH to witness all efforts to revive their son.
But here is the twist;
The family of the deceased on Monday morning went to the BDPA police station to make a formal complaint. No one knew what they had put down as statement.
As a result, our student, Uche, the driver of the vehicle, a church elder, the church pastor and accompanied by a church member were all requested to report at the police station to give their statement on Monday morning. But they were all unjustly detained without any warrant of arrest or evidence of murder.
Our student was moved to the Nigeria police station Aideyan Avenue Airport while the 4 others were moved from the BDPA police station to the state CID.
Uche has been there since Monday 3rd JULY 2017. He has been imprisoned without any evidence of murder or warrant of arrest. Bail grants have been refused. No autopsy or anything had been carried out. This is unjust and inhuman. Uche is a student and his exams begins 10th July 2017. He is in pharmacy school UNIBEN and a transfer student. He has no chance of probating at all.
Uche is innocent. Free Uche.
We call on all everyone who cares to share this post until Uche is released to write his exams.
His name is Esegine Uche Rickson. A 300 level pharmacy student University of Benin with MAT NO PHA1300114.
#Free Uche
#Esegine Uche Rickson
#Nigeria Police Force
#University of Benin
#Faculty of Pharmacy
#PCN
#PSN
1 Like 10 Shares
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by greatnaija01: 9:02pm On Jul 08
HE WILL BE RELEASED BEFORE THE 30TH of this month.
This is a spiritual attack against the church. BUT God will always vindicate his own.
Olaskybab:
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by Olaskybab: 9:06pm On Jul 08
All efforts to get him released by his family have been proved abortive! His class mates are now running helter skelter to see if they can get him out of this mess before Monday (as exams start on Monday)
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by Olaskybab: 9:09pm On Jul 08
greatnaija01:On the 30th Dat could be dangerous b'cos his exams start on Monday
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by greatnaija01: 9:11pm On Jul 08
God works miracles yes... BUT the issue here is my faith does not carry it o. cos police.. has twisted the matter. A STRONG LAWYER is needed
Olaskybab:
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by Olaskybab: 6:56am On Jul 09
CC ;
Oluwalebabs
Fynestboi
Richiez
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by Olaskybab: 7:01am On Jul 09
greatnaija01:Exactly!
Dz poor boy is helpless. He has been in their custody since Monday, suffering for d sins he never committed.
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by SlimHan(f): 4:59pm On Jul 09
I can't just begin to imagine the state the poor boy is right now. He must have been tired of crying sef
I will join in praying for him
God will vindicate him
This is sad
2 Likes
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by sikells(m): 7:41pm
lalasticlala... pls kindly push this to front page... and may God bless you
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by horlahsunbo225(m): 9:41pm
God will save him
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by smithsydny(m): 10:29pm
Nigerian police is evil I swear..
2 Likes
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by MadKid: 10:30pm
How about we all just type "God will save him" then do nothing.
Christians una dey try o
4 Likes
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by wesleysev95(m): 10:31pm
Guy man doh oh
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by Emzyme(m): 10:32pm
All those big pple for nairaland
Army colonels and captains
If una put mouth for this matter d boy will b out. Before this time tomorrow
God will help
1 Like
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by dirtymoney(m): 10:33pm
Your complaint should have been directed to the G.O and leadership of RCCG. They have a Regional headquarters, Facebook page and twitter handle. I've seen many RCCG pastors and members who are high ranking police officers who should be in a better position to help. A single call from Pa Adeboye can get the poor boy released. I know if it were a church project now, we would have long seen banners, TV adverts and radio jingles.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by ymee(m): 10:33pm
sikells:
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by emmyspark007(m): 10:33pm
Hmm
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by BabaAlabi: 10:33pm
Our student was moved to the Nigeria police station Aideyan Avenue Airport while the 4 others were moved from the BDPA police station to the state CIDNigeria's police force is just useless. An accident occurs then you remand the innocent victims in prison. If he was the son of a rich man, he might have been released that same night but because he is poor, they forgot him inside cell. Where is Pastor Adeboye when you need him?
1 Like
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by SalamRushdie: 10:33pm
What is the church he was coming from doing about this
1 Like
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by olodoki77: 10:34pm
Npf no get sense last last
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by Deseo(f): 10:35pm
Get a Lawyer, a very good lawyer.
I'm in tears as I type this because I know that the University of Benin will disown him, they will not fight for him.
Please everyone get down on your knees and say a prayer for him tonight.
This is so sad.
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by VocalWalls: 10:36pm
I learn a lot about minding my business these days.
My eyaa is just okay, thanks to the country I find myself in.
This is a painful situation.
1 Like
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by deepwater(f): 10:36pm
This news didn't grace front page since July 8.
But this month only, I have seen up to 7 topics on FP discussing how happy a married woman and her family could be after another man ffuckedd her dirty worthless toto full of bear bear everywhere in a local movie.
Poor uche, op please what is the status, as a family we can come together to hire a lawyer for this guy, something tells me he is a nairalander
No wonder people don't help again, and the ones that decides to help seek for policy report and clearance first.
They should have taken pictures of the accident scene, I don't know if this could have lessen the matter, I just weak, o ma se oo
2 Likes
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by Abudu2000(m): 10:36pm
I couldnt read all the long narations sha but from what i could understand the deed has happened already, he needs a good lawyer to save his ass before the police use his head to claim glory and start snapping pics with him like aba kari and evans...
Nigeria hasnt gotten to that stage to seeing someone one rhe way and playing good samaritan, nigerian police are not after justice but whoes head to use as the sacrificial lamb.
And to all those religious delusional fanatics shouting god will help, thats how you ppl start provoking bad comments out of someone this cool evening.
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by Momoh7(m): 10:36pm
Make i go twitter come back Go tag Donald trump, adamu Adamu and others
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by 1StopRudeness: 10:36pm
If it's snake and bbNaija....lalasticlala go don show face....
See matter wey need attention for front page...lala! Lala! Lala! Where is the boy sef?
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by YorubaNigga(m): 10:37pm
Perhaps u guys don't know how d system works
Just get a lawyer and give NP the bail money. Lobatan!
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by kingrt2(m): 10:38pm
Own hustle see my signature
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by Stegomiah(f): 10:38pm
greatnaija01:
My friend shut up with the spiritual attack ish and trying to claim prophet
Of course he will be released.... Cos the media attention has been drawn to his present predicament...
Power of the media
Hence pressure on those involved
If you truly wanna prophesy tell us the exact date and time of his arrest and stop acting like all these yahoo pastors making predictions in the name of prophecy
Na so one of them talk say Mrs clinton go win election cos the polls says so....
And why must everything misfortune be attributed to a spiritual attack
It's life.... It's not fair....
1 Like
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by Futureberry: 10:39pm
SlimHan:
greatnaija01:see them,where was your god when the trailer jam their vehicles, when the boy was bleeding, when he was on life support... Do you guys even have brains at all....keep praying, exams has already begun, the boy might not return back to uniben,he might even end up in jail....if you want to help him...get him a good lawyer and stop being stup.id
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by madgoat(m): 10:39pm
|Re: UNIBEN Pharmacy Student Incarcerated Unjustly, Please Help! by muller101(m): 10:40pm
Keyboard warrior time to act .
Niger Delta University Post Ume Date Is Out / Uniport Basic Aspirant Meet Here / NDDC Postgraduate Scholarship 2013 Is Out
Viewing this topic: Epiczi(m), czarina(f), freelancer10, saoban99, Ogoo23(m), Zonex1(m), DukeLad(m), phil0, ottersberger(m), Optimist1998(m), GDYK1998, teemswest(m), 2point5, fafambo, favouritedera, BroZuma, Emman8(m), colourSd, Kennydoc(m), Olive33, cosmatika(m), ajoyeleke(m), bigfriend(m), BennyMM(f), Totalman1(m), Emykray(m), femo122, thaotech(m), blueprint77(m), Muniho, cryptic21(m), paulaspearz(f), sugarsoul(m), Bobbybube(m), yommexe(m), Davidlekkzy(m), Adcrown, GSteve001(m), Focuswap, ibawon(m), EENGAGER, ERCROSS(m), EFejoJO(m), Korrection(m), incredible16(m), sweetchii, Promotenaija(f), Engrobiorah(m) and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6