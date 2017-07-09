₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by dre11(m): 10:18pm On Jul 08
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by lucky999: 10:25pm On Jul 08
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by auntysimbiat(f): 10:28pm On Jul 08
OK den
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by Homeboiy(m): 10:50pm On Jul 08
God bless all the internet hustlers
Aka G boys
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by Justuceleague2: 1:49am
The problem is *fast and furious*
Everything happened too fast for Nigerians,
Mobile phone, internet, atm, internet banking
There was no time to learn dangers of internet banking and bank are doing a poor job educating Nigerians
Even CBN policies is shyt forcing cashless down our throats while it's certain Nigerians are not ready for the impacts
Imagine wanting to conduct a 800k business seller is shouting cash up and down
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by meezynetwork(m): 6:35am
Na so. Man must survive
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:28pm
Ok. F. T. C at last.... Happy sunday nairalanders..
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by seuncyber(m): 1:28pm
Who get effc handle
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by auntysimbiat(f): 1:28pm
na wa oo
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by damola311: 1:29pm
The only means they have used Tech to steal from me is the bank itself, making bullshit charges...
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by emmyspark007(m): 1:29pm
omo all this fraudsters dey enjoy o
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by pterson(m): 1:29pm
Is this news? Nigerians make money illegally regardless of who's hurt. They seem not to care.
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by pterson(m): 1:30pm
emmyspark007:Look up baba. Are you using GLO?
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by buharichild: 1:30pm
All fraudsters are ipob miscreants
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by Caustics: 1:30pm
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by KingsoBabaTips(m): 1:31pm
Bank Staffs Are part of the Fraud as well !!!!!
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by lollypeezle(m): 1:31pm
I am not saying they didnt steal billions, but i am very sure bankers have manipulated the amount to cover up their own mess as well.
Corruption and fraud is everywhere, only God can help u.
Happy SundAy
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by obaival(m): 1:31pm
Mtcheew
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by emmyspark007(m): 1:32pm
buharichild:
Ipobs are known for drugs nth fraud
While afonjas are fraudsters
And Northerners are terrorists
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by obaival(m): 1:32pm
buharichild:
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by NCANTaskForce: 1:32pm
Who caused it?
Hit like for Buhari,
Share for Satan.
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by LionDeLeo: 1:33pm
buharichild:10/10
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by santity100: 1:34pm
Thia is damn true even banks in well developed countries are faced with this risk and they loose huge amount but good thing for them is insurance and system that works
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by DIKEnaWAR: 1:34pm
Ok
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by bettercreature(m): 1:35pm
damola311:They are saying all these just to have a case against government to reduce their taxes.No one is stealing their money they are crook!
Attacks on banks is zero in Africa
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by Dexpro: 1:35pm
NCANTaskForce:Stewpid
emmyspark007:Sick
At topic, Is this true, if it is na kolo sure pass. Let me see if 'internet fraudster' will use sophistication to hack my kolo
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by RichDad1(m): 1:36pm
Wire wire
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by Suspect33(m): 1:36pm
Accept Jesus today
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by professorfal: 1:36pm
shout out to the wire boys
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by LastSurvivor11: 1:36pm
Hw I wish I can steal back those unnecessary deductions and stamp duty from diamond bank..
Nonsense
|Re: How Fraudsters Use Tech To Steal Billions From Banks by pressplay411(m): 1:37pm
If banks release true statement of their losses, no one would keep any money in them.
From bad loans to staff frauds, to Internet frauds, etc @least insurance covers theft and robbery.
