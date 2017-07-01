₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by LivingHuman: 5:34am
This is the heroic welcome former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan received from Residents Of Kano State while on a condolence visit to Governor Umar Ganduje over the demise of Danmasanin Kano Amb. Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule.
Jonathan was welcomed with posters and banners from a mammoth crowd of excited indigenes of Kano state on Saturday.
What has got many online users talking is not just how he was received, but the fact that the ex-president was cheered by the same people who (perhaps) did not vote for him during the 2015 elections.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/see-how-ex-president-goodluck-jonathan.html
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by frankzone: 5:35am
Massive
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:41am
he is still the people's choice
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by LivingHuman: 5:46am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by okosodo: 5:46am
He did what their god (buhari) could not do
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 5:49am
The hydraulic soup loving citizens of the Brown Roof Republic will come here and smash amala on this thread seeing their fulani wanderers masters coming out in their numbers to greet the ever smiling GEJ.
Another nail in their coffins.
Never you show sarrki this pictures, he might not survive it.
."The rejected stone, now the chief corner stone"
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by Eazybay(m): 5:50am
Well, it goes to show there is bad that is badder Dan bad. The man in Aso rock/ Abuja house, is not living up to par @ all.
See dat man holding PDP flag in d last pix
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by gadgetsngs: 5:53am
Wait , they will soon tell u its rented crowd
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by ZUBY77(m): 5:59am
Hardship doesn't know if one is your enemy or friend.
The average Nigerian was better fed during GEJ administration than what obtains now.
I would love an Hausa or Yoruba man who made life easier for me compared to a fellow Igbo man who made life difficult for me.
All in all, the entire country realised that Tinubu sold a 'Mistake' to the nation.
The reason why I don't blame Buhari supporters before election was because they didn't know things would be this way too.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by basty: 6:01am
Massive indeed
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by hucienda: 6:03am
"Nigerians will praise me when I leave office."
- Goodluck Jonathan
Once a classic president, always a classic president.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 6:06am
Just look at how happy they're, as if they just sighted the long awaited moon.
Wike visit to sokoto state, same turnout.
God bless GEJ
God bless Wike
God bless Chief James Ibori
God bless the Niger Delta Republic.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by adecz: 6:17am
Becos Baba Zahra is away,
ppl are welcoming ex PDP crooks.
Wait until he comes back....
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by IslamicRebel: 6:19am
Unity beggars.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by farouk0403(m): 6:21am
What a myopic thought, do you think that there is no PDP in the north? these people are PDP youth and some jobless miscreant.
It shouldn't surprise you, afterall he was the immediate past president, some people still likes him.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by fiizznation(m): 6:23am
mtchewwww and what's so special about this. There are still some pdp members in kano so this show of shame was expected from some of them, and unlike some very unfortunate folks, the average northerner don't harbour HATE in his heart.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by fiizznation(m): 6:28am
IslamicRebel:lol our leaders NEVER when to the southeast to beg any miscreant, but reverse was the case with your elders. We all saw how they were running from pillar to pole, begging el-rufai, kneeing down for Ango Abdullahi, crying to our elders just because of the quit notice.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 6:33am
fiizznation:Shifting goalpost again?
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 6:35am
No matter matter your religion , tribe , age or party deep down inside every single Nigerian knows that life was a lot lot more meaningful and better under Jonathan despite that sabotage he faced from the political and social elites and his own shortcoming as a leader likewise every Nigerian knows that under Buhari life has become desperate, nasty and brutish .
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by PatriotTemidayo: 6:41am
Suffering is a great teacher?
Hunger has successfully RE-FORMATTED their kunu-soaked brains, and removed every virus of SAI BABA.
Reporting from RED COCOON BATTALION, do you copy!
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by Esseite: 6:43am
The only man i see who can bring unity back to Nigeria... not as president, but as a strong elder states man..
Everyone who castigated and insulted him have been given a political position including the president, and guess what.. they are all clueless
-He would calm the militants..
-He would calm the Biafrans..
-The hausa/fulani have seen for themselves..
-The west might not, not because they dont know the truth but because they know deep down they went too far with political opposition..
If we ever want unity back to this country, get Jonathan involved... he exudes peace and unity across borders without mincing a word.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by Esseite: 6:43am
..
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by PatriotTemidayo: 6:45am
fiizznation:We need to send you to London ASAP, it seems you're suffering from the same problem as BUHARI.
Just a single reminder, when Fayose bought dan guns for his ANTI-FOOL-AN-I vigilante, didn't two of your prominent governors rush down to pacify him? You have memory loss brother.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 6:47am
ZUBY77:
I blame buhari supporters fully. They were warned by hate clouded their reasoning faculties.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 6:49am
Esseite:
Nigeria can never get this type of good leader again
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by laribari(m): 6:55am
okosodo:
The only problem with hausas is that they are easily influenced and they are not well informed.
This reaction towards uncle goodluck draws mixed feelings for me.
1. Despite being out of power whereby they voted him out, they appreciate and acknowledged him as MR president despite being a non hausa. This shows they appreciate him and it also shows they can actually vote a non hausa during any electoral process but they only vote hausas becos their leaders ask them to. They are loyal people.
So here, I will say they did well and proven that they CAN actually support any Nigerian; meanwhile it show that their leaders are the ones influencing their decisions becos they are vulnerable and they put tribalism first.
2. I really do not think goodluck deserves such heroes welcome becos he contributed to our national problem to the point of sharing dollars during campaign. Most of the foreign currency being buried and hidden were stolen during the last administration. Uncle goodluck showed Nigeria the path to recession but buhari led us into it but thank God we are almost out of it. #power of 9ja.
So here, I will say the hausas are mumu/blinded (as usual) to celebrate him and I doubt other states in the south will do this.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by nabiz(m): 6:56am
God bless goodluck
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by fergie001(m): 7:08am
ZUBY77:Why I dislike them,is they have failed to admit the truth.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by obonujoker(m): 7:11am
After they were deceived in the mosques.. Now they know the truth.....
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by ajepako(f): 7:15am
CplusJason:
Í am proudly from the 'Brown roof Republic' and l love this....
GEJ my presido.....
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 7:15am
SalamRushdie:
Liar every Nigerian recognize the thief he is just the mere idiots who receieve crumbs from his loot and brain dead morons would not see how he almost brought the nation to its knees
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Welcomed By Kano Residents While On Condolence Visit (Photos) by ajepako(f): 7:19am
Esseite:
You deserve a 200k Brazilian hair for this...
Respect...
