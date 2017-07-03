₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 8:08am
Three young men caught in the act of robbery by Civilian Joint Task Force in Jato Aka, Benue state were killed around 2am today.
According to reports, the robbers, one of them being an indigene of the locality identified by the nickname of 'Anini', alongside his two collaborators from Vandeikya local government area were shot dead after exchanging bullets with the Joint Task Force.
The gang robbed many residents of cash and handsets which were recovered from them, however, the gang leader escaped to an unknown destination.
Pics credit: Apiah Ephraims
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/three-armed-robbers-shot-dead-by-task.html
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:08am
Good one
Especially from zai biam to katsina ala
1 Like
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 8:11am
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:11am
Kudos JTF
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by Rilwayne001: 8:12am
Nice one. No peace for the wicked.
4 Likes
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 8:18am
Wasted destiny... Indeed, u are anini cuz u ended like him.
1 Like
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by lofty900(m): 8:36am
Good one
Meanwhile
Buhari is missing
Evans is missing
Abeg who's next?
4 Likes
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 8:40am
Pretty sure these pics will reappear in future with a different caption like "fulani herdsmen sacked a whole community in ...".
9 Likes 1 Share
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by AK6464(m): 12:01pm
Police stories sha, no be all we the believe
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 1:45pm
Rip to the dead
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by elog(m): 1:45pm
The life of a criminal always end in a funny way. See the lifeless bodies on the floor, so pitiable.
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by haykinzz(m): 1:45pm
Kudos to JTF
Meanwhile today is my birthday!!!
Help me celebrate by clicking that like button
30 Likes 1 Share
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by veekid(m): 1:46pm
Fake news! Trust police at your own peril
1 Like
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by annnikky(f): 1:46pm
Wasted souls
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by obaival(m): 1:46pm
Why nahh,,
They are human like us nahh
by d way whr s Evanz?
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 1:46pm
Thnk Gawd The Armed Robbers In The Country Is Less Than 3
obaival:Evans Chilling With Yhur M-m In The Backyard
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by Bugatie(m): 1:46pm
No peace for the wicked
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by espionagesavvy(m): 1:47pm
Armed robbers with no guns but phones..
1 Like
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by BroZuma: 1:47pm
Chai the guy above me has summarised the question...
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by valdes00(m): 1:48pm
All this mumu boys go watch small action movies come they form Rambo with police
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by Burger01(m): 1:48pm
Wasted lives... You called yourself 'Anini'. SMH
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by bewla(m): 1:48pm
arm rubber with short nika, i ta kul la
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by mgdimagaladima(m): 1:48pm
Is not their fault....na the situation of the Country
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by mayowa98: 1:48pm
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by divkilo: 1:49pm
sarrki:
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by Electronzeez(m): 1:49pm
Someone should please tell me these are not the handset they recovered ?
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by Mrkumareze: 1:49pm
Atleast they won't bother of the hunger in this nation again.
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by pterson(m): 1:49pm
Bull's Eye! So, our police can shoot? I'm happy for them o. I though they use those wooden rifles for decoration.
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 1:50pm
Mtchewwwwwwww
Who get gas abeg
My gas don finish
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by teaphils: 1:51pm
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:51pm
May they rest in peace.
Nobody deserves to die.
One question comes to my mind, were they robbing only on boxers.
What made them armed robbers?
This looks like an extra judicial killing to me
Re: Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) by Ekakamba: 1:51pm
haykinzz:
If you get plenty like then? Abeg manage my acerbic quote.
My nicca please go and beg for likes on facebook jare.
A Witch Bird Turns Into Human Being At Cappa Oshodi / Bomb Found & Defused At FCE In Kano / Policeman Kill Prison Officer During A Scuffle In Yenagoa
