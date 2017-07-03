Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Three Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Task Force After Being Caught In Benue (Photos) (9482 Views)

Three Armed Robbery Suspects Refuse To Be Paraded In Rivers (picture) / Armed Robbers Shot Dead In Abuja During Night Operation. Graphic Photo / Armed Robbers Shot Dead In Port-Harcourt While Trailing Bank Customer PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to reports, the robbers, one of them being an indigene of the locality identified by the nickname of 'Anini', alongside his two collaborators from Vandeikya local government area were shot dead after exchanging bullets with the Joint Task Force.



The gang robbed many residents of cash and handsets which were recovered from them, however, the gang leader escaped to an unknown destination.



Pics credit: Apiah Ephraims



Source: Three young men caught in the act of robbery by Civilian Joint Task Force in Jato Aka, Benue state were killed around 2am today.According to reports, the robbers, one of them being an indigene of the locality identified by the nickname of 'Anini', alongside his two collaborators from Vandeikya local government area were shot dead after exchanging bullets with the Joint Task Force.The gang robbed many residents of cash and handsets which were recovered from them, however, the gang leader escaped to an unknown destination.Pics credit: Apiah EphraimsSource: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/three-armed-robbers-shot-dead-by-task.html

Good one



Especially from zai biam to katsina ala 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala

Kudos JTF

Nice one. No peace for the wicked. 4 Likes

Wasted destiny... Indeed, u are anini cuz u ended like him. 1 Like

Good one



Meanwhile



Buhari is missing



Evans is missing



Abeg who's next? 4 Likes

Pretty sure these pics will reappear in future with a different caption like "fulani herdsmen sacked a whole community in ...". 9 Likes 1 Share

Police stories sha, no be all we the believe

Rip to the dead

The life of a criminal always end in a funny way. See the lifeless bodies on the floor, so pitiable.

Kudos to JTF





Meanwhile today is my birthday!!!



Help me celebrate by clicking that like button 30 Likes 1 Share

Fake news! Trust police at your own peril 1 Like

Wasted souls

Why nahh,,

They are human like us nahh



by d way whr s Evanz?







obaival:

Why nahh,,



They are human like us nahh





by d way whr s Evanz? Evans Chilling With Yhur M-m In The Backyard Thnk Gawd The Armed Robbers In The Country Is Less Than 3Evans Chilling With Yhur M-m In The Backyard

No peace for the wicked

Armed robbers with no guns but phones.. 1 Like

Chai the guy above me has summarised the question...

All this mumu boys go watch small action movies come they form Rambo with police

Wasted lives... You called yourself 'Anini'. SMH

arm rubber with short nika, i ta kul la

Is not their fault....na the situation of the Country

sarrki:

Good one



Especially from zai biam to katsina ala

Someone should please tell me these are not the handset they recovered ?

Atleast they won't bother of the hunger in this nation again.

Bull's Eye! So, our police can shoot? I'm happy for them o. I though they use those wooden rifles for decoration.









Who get gas abeg

My gas don finish MtchewwwwwwwwWho get gas abegMy gas don finish

STUDY IN THE PHILIPPINES WITH LOW TUITIONFEES NO JAMB, NO UTME.Seriously,why kill yourself over jamb while your mates got this information and are now studying in universities with international recognitions.Lots of countries in the world will invite you to study abroad which willbe quit expensive and in most cases you've ignored,but have you ever considered the Philippines? Do you know atleast 1 out of 10 doctors in the US studied inthe Philippines? Do you know south Koreasends not less than a thousand students every month to study in Philippines?Aside from the international standard of teaching,the tuition fees in the Philippines is oneof the cheapest you can find around the world. Most students in Philippines pays less than$500(#100,000)per section,which means with$2000(#400,000)you can complete a 4 years degree course. The amazing part of this is you don't need to hustle for admission all you need is your secondary school statement of result(WAEC).With your WAEC result or neco resultyou can gain admission to any school and course of your choice





May they rest in peace.



Nobody deserves to die.



One question comes to my mind, were they robbing only on boxers.

What made them armed robbers?

This looks like an extra judicial killing to me May they rest in peace.Nobody deserves to die.One question comes to my mind, were they robbing only on boxers.What made themrobbers?This looks like an extra judicial killing to me