₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,542 members, 3,646,298 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 July 2017 at 03:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) (7951 Views)
#BBNaija: Bisola Defends Debie-Rise's Outfit To Cross River At 50 (Photo) / #BBNaija: Bisola Wears Cleavage-Baring Outfit In New Photos / Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|#BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by badassProdigy(m): 8:10am
The two lovely friends were all smiles yesterday as they stepped out to the cinemas to see the movie "Picture Perfect"... even the flood can't stop them!
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/07/bbnaija-bisola-marvis-hang-out-at.html?m=1
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by Yeligray(m): 8:12am
News flash
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by 10eola(m): 8:35am
ok ooo
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by galadima77(m): 9:24am
How's this news?
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by Evablizin(f): 11:37am
Not bad but cool
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by itspzpics(m): 11:57am
hot babes
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by Sharon6(f): 1:44pm
They look good.
GET All our products at 20% discount. CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by obaival(m): 1:44pm
no
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by Xblink: 1:44pm
Ok
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by veekid(m): 1:44pm
Expecting Bisola and Tboss in Ibadan soon
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by Shortyy(f): 1:44pm
Excuse my French, but this Beesolar is fugly.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by pumpingmachine: 1:45pm
Two really good people. Good friendship is essential in any aspect of ones life
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by Meritocracy: 1:45pm
You're free to hang anywhere, even on high tension. Just get best insulators.
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by Edopesin(m): 1:45pm
Super Story
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by elog(m): 1:46pm
Good friends will always have love for each other. This is just an example.
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 1:47pm
Nice
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by Blackhawk03: 1:47pm
Shortyy:
This is coming from you? Wawuu!
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by mubrix(m): 1:48pm
Never will I marry/date a lady who wears makeup
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by divkilo: 1:48pm
Yeligray:
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by teaphils: 1:50pm
STUDY IN THE PHILIPPINES WITH LOW TUITIONFEES NO JAMB, NO UTME.Seriously,why kill yourself over jamb while your mates got this information and are now studying in universities with international recognitions.Lots of countries in the world will invite you to study abroad which willbe quit expensive and in most cases you've ignored,but have you ever considered the Philippines? Do you know atleast 1 out of 10 doctors in the US studied inthe Philippines? Do you know south Koreasends not less than a thousand students every month to study in Philippines?Aside from the international standard of teaching,the tuition fees in the Philippines is oneof the cheapest you can find around the world. Most students in Philippines pays less than$500(#100,000)per section,which means with$2000(#400,000)you can complete a 4 years degree course. The amazing part of this is you don't need to hustle for admission all you need is your secondary school statement of result(WAEC).With your WAEC result or neco resultyou can gain admission to any school and course of your choice
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by noscarn91(m): 1:50pm
Shortyy:Fine girl , nothing do you
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:51pm
veekid:No
Expect buhari and efe
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by MrImole(m): 1:53pm
Bbnaija again?
Nairalanad is lost
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by ellahzy(f): 1:54pm
na only Marvis dey wear this her "Nahso" shirt?
abi people nor dey buy am?
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by hollywater: 1:57pm
Bisola worwor sha.
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by Houseofglam7: 1:59pm
Na so so teeth full Bisola mouth
As if my own better.
I'm so outta here
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by SQLmastar(m): 1:59pm
Bisola is an ugly you biatch. ...I wonder how she got pregnant
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by salaboiz(m): 2:01pm
this marvis fine oo
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by gentlemanism1(m): 2:02pm
Shortyy:
And u are beyond fugly. Thats why u are 4ft short
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: #BBNaija Bisola & Marvis Hang Out At The Cinemas (photos) by Ermacc: 2:08pm
mubrix:are u a sadist?
I Can't Date A Man That Doesn't Have Money - Chindima / 16 Year Old Yahoo Girl Unclad Photos Leaked Online [18+ Only] / Woah ! World's Tallest Man Meets World's Shortest Man Today [PHOTOS ]
Viewing this topic: princearthur(m), Vicky001, jazinogold(m), ZKOSOSO(m), YourGrace, oluwafemim(m), Fongido(m), rooskii(m), Laechorn(m), crunchyg(m), kcynho(m), Sagaciousd1, babtoundey(m), Davidreminisce(m), mokane28, usmanbaba(m), auxanosolar(f), wilky9ice, Meritbaba(m), Bugatie(m), juddytee and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13