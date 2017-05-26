Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) (3820 Views)

According to Rosaline Meurer who addressed the mammoth c‎rowed that celebrated her presence amidst media coverages \' Water Is Life, am indeed excited to have shown love to my motherland- Delta state. I feel fulfilled and humbled with rehabilitation and commissioning of Udu Main Market Water Project. The Era of Crossing the Udu express way to fetch water is gone, this obviously ends the sad news of the past.... Yes, this feeling is overwhelming and the exercise is historical, Congratulations to all the beneficiaries as I look forward to more impact in my maternal state even in my smallest capaity\'



There was joy and celebration at Udu Community in Delta State as Nollywood Actress Rosaline Meurer added value to her people with the rehabilitation and commissioning of Udu Main Market water project. The abandoned water source has caused hardship to the Udu villages including deaths while crossing highways to Look for water. According to Rosaline Meurer who addressed the mammoth c‎rowed that celebrated her presence amidst media coverages 'Water Is Life, am indeed excited to have shown love to my motherland- Delta state. I feel fulfilled and humbled with rehabilitation and commissioning of Udu Main Market Water Project. The Era of Crossing the Udu express way to fetch water is gone, this obviously ends the sad news of the past.... Yes, this feeling is overwhelming and the exercise is historical, Congratulations to all the beneficiaries as I look forward to more impact in my maternal state even in my smallest capaity' The controversial Meurer has been hitting lead roles in movies lately following her return to Nigeria after her vacation abroad. ‎She was recently celebrated as the Next Rated Actress At the 'Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Award'‎

That's so nice of her, if our multi millions and billions could do things this way.... then Nigeria will be a better place for we all 2 Likes

Anyway its a nice gesture to "rehabilitate" the borehole.



Is that how she rehabilitated your oga

Anyway its a nice gesture to "rehabilitate" the borehole.

Aww that's so nice of her. Now I see the difference between her and Mrs Tonto.



Guys knows what they want.

I like her sha at least she uses her small proceeds to do charity work unlike mr. hushgoatie 4 Likes

y do biafuro people like to claim buhari project 4 anoda person, It was Buhari dat did it, lie lie ipods, Mod dat pushed it please verify d news b4 posting again 1 Like

Wait.. What's her political appointment? ...

damn she beautiful

buharichild:

y do biafuro people like to claim buhari project 4 anoda person, It was Buhari dat did it, lie lie ipods, Mod dat pushed it please verify d news b4 posting again

smh enemy of state ow re thee enemy of state ow re thee

Nice of her

I cant see any picture of the project she commissioned. I can only see her showing her self of. Abi na herself she go commission?

Enemy of state ? Im good btw ..HOW U?

I kajad

Just expecting buhari tomorrow

That's what the so called celebrities ought to be doing and not glamourizing themselves daily posting pictures on facebook and instagram.



Keep it up whoever you are!.

So this Hot girl na urhobo babe sef

y do biafuro people like to claim buhari project 4 anoda person, It was Buhari dat did it, lie lie ipods, Mod dat pushed it please verify d news b4 posting again

Enemy of national progress how are u today?. Enemy of national progress how are u today?.

oh hater of state happy Sunday

I kajad

Just expecting buhari tomorrow

You really like bubu....thats good

Wait o, ufuoma? So this chik is urhobo, she looks so much like the girl I am crushing on currently in my side. Dayum.

Nice one,we need more of this.

He's a nice man

