|Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 1:12pm
There was joy and celebration at Udu Community in Delta State as Nollywood Actress Rosaline Meurer added value to her people with the rehabilitation and commissioning of Udu Main Market water project. The abandoned water source has caused hardship to the Udu villages including deaths while crossing highways to Look for water.
According to Rosaline Meurer who addressed the mammoth crowed that celebrated her presence amidst media coverages \' Water Is Life, am indeed excited to have shown love to my motherland- Delta state. I feel fulfilled and humbled with rehabilitation and commissioning of Udu Main Market Water Project. The Era of Crossing the Udu express way to fetch water is gone, this obviously ends the sad news of the past.... Yes, this feeling is overwhelming and the exercise is historical, Congratulations to all the beneficiaries as I look forward to more impact in my maternal state even in my smallest capaity\'
The controversial Meurer has been hitting lead roles in movies lately following her return to Nigeria after her vacation abroad. She was recently celebrated as the Next Rated Actress At the \'Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Award\'http://www.alexreports.info/2017/07/heart-of-gold-rosaline-meurer-gives.html?m=0
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 1:16pm
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by Consray(f): 1:18pm
That's so nice of her, if our multi millions and billions could do things this way.... then Nigeria will be a better place for we all
2 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 1:18pm
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by Flatties: 1:19pm
25 may
Anyway its a nice gesture to "rehabilitate" the borehole.
Is that how she rehabilitated your oga
CC totodickA
#teamsmallboobs
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 1:34pm
Aww that's so nice of her. Now I see the difference between her and Mrs Tonto.
Guys knows what they want.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by atilla(m): 3:08pm
Hhhhhmmmm
I like her sha at least she uses her small proceeds to do charity work unlike mr. hushgoatie
4 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by FemiEddy(m): 3:14pm
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by buharichild: 3:14pm
y do biafuro people like to claim buhari project 4 anoda person, It was Buhari dat did it, lie lie ipods, Mod dat pushed it please verify d news b4 posting again
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by inventor432(m): 3:15pm
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by divkilo: 3:16pm
Wait.. What's her political appointment? ...
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by misspineapple(f): 3:16pm
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by Amberon11: 3:16pm
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by realestniggah: 3:17pm
damn she beautiful
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by OsuGanja(m): 3:19pm
buharichild:
smh
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by ngwababe: 3:19pm
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by buharichild: 3:21pm
OsuGanja:enemy of state ow re thee
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by rossyc(f): 3:25pm
Nice of her
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by padresolomon: 3:25pm
I cant see any picture of the project she commissioned. I can only see her showing her self of. Abi na herself she go commission?
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by Worwor(m): 3:29pm
Na the fine girl wey replace Tonto dike
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by OsuGanja(m): 3:30pm
buharichild:
Enemy of state ? Im good btw ..HOW U?OMO BUBU
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by buharichild: 3:31pm
OsuGanja:I kajad
Just expecting buhari tomorrow
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by musicwriter(m): 3:31pm
That's what the so called celebrities ought to be doing and not glamourizing themselves daily posting pictures on facebook and instagram.
Keep it up whoever you are!.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by TheKingIsHere: 3:33pm
So this Hot girl na urhobo babe sef
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by dbynonetwork: 3:41pm
buharichild:
Enemy of national progress how are u today?.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by buharichild: 3:43pm
dbynonetwork:oh hater of state happy Sunday
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by OsuGanja(m): 3:46pm
buharichild:
You really like bubu....thats good
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by sonofLuci(m): 3:47pm
Wait o, ufuoma? So this chik is urhobo, she looks so much like the girl I am crushing on currently in my side. Dayum.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by OLORIPAPA: 3:47pm
Nice one,we need more of this.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by buharichild: 3:48pm
OsuGanja:He's a nice man
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 3:49pm
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Commissions Water Project In Udu, Delta State (Photos) by sonofLuci(m): 3:50pm
Igbos:
Toto DICK?
