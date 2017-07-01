Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service (11808 Views)

According to her mother, Sophia Momodu, She was styled by her musician father. Davido has turned SwankyJerry o.



According to her mother, Sophia Momodu, She was styled by her musician father. Davido has turned SwankyJerry o.

OBO the baby stylist 1 Like













Na our pikin Na we for style herNa our pikin 4 Likes

No 1. Given her age i expect her to be very cute

but her face is already showing disoriented

level of facial features



No 2. That dress looks like a cheap apron with

excessive color nd unprofessional design



No 3. Is that a bow tie used as peg on her hair?











#Eco99# 11 Likes 1 Share

Davido day go church? 1 Like

davido no dey go Church nah

Davido wey no Sabi pray

That moment when you know u are born into a rich family... 30billion things 2 Likes

Who do we blame for Davido's Stupidity?



Like for Buhari,



Share for Evans. 2 Likes

Davido your gene strong small

?

Is he the first to do such?

Should we now fry chips for him?? SoIs he the first to do such?Should we now fry chips for him??

Pretty Imade.







evans is missing

buhari is missing



maybe they are partying somewhere and we are not invited

u heard it 1st from me.... 1 Like

baba imade

Chairman of Nigerian haters association, where's your own child Chairman of Nigerian haters association, where's your own child 11 Likes

u heard it 1st from me....







Rudiger IN 3 Likes

Shift make I faint...see Analysis?



Monitoring spirits everywhere lmao Shift make I faint...see Analysis?Monitoring spirits everywhere lmao 1 Like

Nice

I wonder the kind of church he goes to? Is it that the pastor totally ignores to preach the truth to this one? Anyway, we will all give account of our lives.

So this is news now

OK

Bt finally, d baby no fine truth be told Bt finally, d baby no finetruth be told

who posted this poo online? Sophia right? I knew it. thwse bitches called baby mamas are only interested in their celebrity fame and money! "sophia" a big example.









Lawd, that bitch is a dummy ass! UNSERSCORED!

But davido dey Germany na.

And so?

Where is the news in this news? the moderator that move this deserves a ban.