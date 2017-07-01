₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by TriumphJohnson(m): 1:49pm
Sony Music Act, Davido's daughter glows in outfit for Church Service.
According to her mother, Sophia Momodu, She was styled by her musician father. Davido has turned SwankyJerry o.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/davido-styles-his-daughter-imade-for.html
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by directorXixXICK(m): 2:01pm
OBO the baby stylist
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by Houseofglam7: 2:03pm
Na we for style her
Na our pikin
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by ecoeco(m): 2:12pm
No 1. Given her age i expect her to be very cute
but her face is already showing disoriented
level of facial features
No 2. That dress looks like a cheap apron with
excessive color nd unprofessional design
No 3. Is that a bow tie used as peg on her hair?
#Eco99#
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by toffy333(m): 2:47pm
Davido day go church?
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by itspzpics(m): 3:25pm
davido no dey go Church nah
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by veekid(m): 4:33pm
Davido wey no Sabi pray
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by Ericaikince(m): 4:34pm
That moment when you know u are born into a rich family... 30billion things
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by NCANTaskForce: 4:34pm
Who do we blame for Davido's Stupidity?
Like for Buhari,
Share for Evans.
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by hilroy: 4:34pm
Davido your gene strong small
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by sorextee(m): 4:35pm
So?
Is he the first to do such?
Should we now fry chips for him??
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by Sharon6(f): 4:36pm
Pretty Imade.
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by kekakuz(m): 4:36pm
evans is missing
buhari is missing
maybe they are partying somewhere and we are not invited
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by oshe11(m): 4:37pm
9ce
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 4:37pm
baba imade
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by DatLagboi: 4:37pm
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by lavendie: 4:37pm
ecoeco:Chairman of Nigerian haters association, where's your own child
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by oshe11(m): 4:37pm
9ce
u heard it 1st from me....
Rudiger IN
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by kaffy4tope(m): 4:38pm
ecoeco:
Shift make I faint...see Analysis?
Monitoring spirits everywhere lmao
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by maryjan8(f): 4:38pm
Nice
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by Shalomdee(f): 4:39pm
I wonder the kind of church he goes to? Is it that the pastor totally ignores to preach the truth to this one? Anyway, we will all give account of our lives.
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by maxiuc(m): 4:39pm
So this is news now
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by Kizme(f): 4:39pm
OK
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by Internetinfo: 4:40pm
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by Soulsymbol99: 4:41pm
kaffy4tope:
Bt finally, d baby no fine truth be told
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by hebenezher(m): 4:41pm
who posted this poo online? Sophia right? I knew it. thwse bitches called baby mamas are only interested in their celebrity fame and money! "sophia" a big example.
Lawd, that bitch is a dummy ass! UNSERSCORED!
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by ionsman: 4:41pm
But davido dey Germany na.
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by unitysheart(m): 4:48pm
And so?
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by pBuhari: 4:48pm
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by Laple0541(m): 4:51pm
Where is the news in this news? the moderator that move this deserves a ban.
|Re: Davido Styles His Daughter, Imade For Church Service by jonbellion(m): 4:52pm
Ok
Lemme go and fry water
Nairaland mods come here
