|Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by Priscy01(f): 4:56pm
Mrs Husseina Mohammed, a civil servant in kogi state, has been issued with a query by the state government, for allegedly misinforming the public about the excess salary mistakenly paid into her account. .
The sanction is reportedly coming through the instruction given by the State Auditor General, Alhaji Yusuf Okala, who noted that Mrs Mohammed misinformed the public that she had returned the money to the state treasury even when she did not received any alert to confirm such transactions. .
The Auditor General explained that the officer only returned N1.6M on 3rd July, 2017, out of the N1.8M she claimed to have returned, saying “the information has caused confussion in the system”. .said Drinosblog reporters
He also directed that her salary be put on hold over the wrong information she gave the committee. Meanwhile, the family of Mrs Mohammed have expressed their disappointment, insisting that the allegation against her has brought disgrace to the family. .
It was also gathered from a close family source that Mrs Mohammed has been barred from speaking to the press or risk further punishment from the government. .
It was also learnt from a family source that, the said money was paid to the state coffers, but were surprised that weeks later, the cashier who performed the transaction failed to confirm that a particular digit was missing in the account number which the money was paid in. .
According to Drinosblog reporters, "The husband has not been paid for more than 15 months yet they were honest. This family barely feed three square meal just because of the harsh economy and the non payment of salary in kogi state. Are we supposed to blame them or blame the cashier?
The government should also blame their personnel for this defects instead of suffering an innocent soul when she made the state proud. It is unfortunate that they are getting this at this time instead of being honoured for their honesty.
Going by what is happening, if something of such happens again, people will be scared to come out and return such money because they don’t want to be disgraced," the family source stated. Drinosblog Reports.
Source; http://drinosblog.blogspot.is/2017/07/lady-who-returned-n18m-mistakenly-paid.html
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by HonAdeli(m): 4:58pm
Haha!!she tried to show her l evel of honesty
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by LionDeLeo: 5:00pm
The Auditor General explained that the officer only returned N1.6M on 3rd July, 2017, out of the N1.8M she claimed to have returned, saying “the information has caused confussion in the system”. .said Drinosblog reporters
I still don't understand the ruse here.
Is it that she claimed 1.8m was paid into her account or it was actually paid?
But the ag also claimed she had returned 1.6m na.
Or is it the seemingly balance of 200k that is the problem?
My suspicion is that this woman unknowingly & innocently bursted a plan to divert the said amount by some thieving ogas and she is to pay for that "sin".
And rather than taking his time to address this and many other injustices taking a toll on Kogi state poor civil servants, that donkey with a stolen mandate is busy flexing muscles with a senator who is very unlikely going to ever be poor, at least in this life.
Funny enough, these are the so-called youths some dry heads are craving for in the business of public governance. Smh
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by bbm2016(m): 5:05pm
Do good na hell
Do bad they go praise you
Nigeria don tire me
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by psucc(m): 5:05pm
This country will frowned at you where you want to do it aright. To be sincere her going to the press puts some people in a tight corner and they want to pay her back. That's the reason for the query. If she had returned the money quietly she wouldn't have court the problem.
But God will vindicate her. I trust SR to dig deeper into this matter.
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by lofty900(m): 5:10pm
Yahaya Bello is the second worst governor in Nigeria after benue. After owing ur workers for months and u see someone who returned excess, now you're putting her salary on hold. You think it's easy to return money in this recession ur party put Nigerians in?
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by alegbeleye(m): 5:23pm
We'll all come online with our little mb and rant. What a wasted country.
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by LionDeLeo: 5:30pm
lofty900:
The foolish goat will pay for all this nonsense.
Note he is on a stolen mandate because he was not even elected. He is just a beneficiary of some gymnastics following the sudden demise of Abubakar Audu during the collation of election results and rather than using this unique opportunity to create a strong foundation for the ebiras, the donkey is proving to the people of Kogi state that ebiras are the worst when it comes to public trust.
Anyway, let him enjoy while it lasts but certainly, he has successfully destroyed whatever is left for the ebiras in Kogi state politics because I'm pretty sure he will be disgraced out of office as soon as opportunity avails itself.
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by NwaNimo1(m): 6:12pm
Foolish woman .....arrest her for her stupidity and not for siphoning the 200k.
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by selfmadeboss: 6:12pm
i no wan read this nonsense . ABEG JUST SAKE HER
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by Fernandowski(m): 6:12pm
if to say na me
make I no talk my mind shaaa
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by Oyindidi(f): 6:14pm
Ok
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by emeijeh(m): 6:14pm
Who do we believe? !
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by Pheals(f): 6:14pm
what! blessed is the servant that applied wisdom .......
if I say it's God blessings
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by opedaydydx9(m): 6:14pm
Ayele ibosi o
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by Internetinfo: 6:15pm
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by loomer: 6:15pm
All these thieves for government wan use the woman do cover up.
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by VickyRotex(f): 6:15pm
Wetin I no go see for this life.
SQL Query ni.
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by MrMcJay(m): 6:16pm
Truth and honesty has become an abomination in this country.
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by UnknownT: 6:16pm
Someone wanted to use her account and embezzle money. But she went to the media too soon and now they are punishing her
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by Evablizin(f): 6:16pm
Hm too bad,God show her mercy abeg
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by Pavore9: 6:16pm
Did they query who authorized the transfer in the first place?
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by FortuneTeller(f): 6:16pm
Only in Nigeria will someone be punished for trying to do the right thing. I'm sure there was another plan to divert the money to some unscrupulous person. What a jungle.
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by yeyeboi(m): 6:16pm
Nigerians Can Query You For Being Alive
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by kayojosephy(m): 6:16pm
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by JVgal(f): 6:16pm
See the outcome of being good? Smh
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by ItsTutsi(m): 6:17pm
All these season of returining money,god knows if i get misplaced money i wont return it!!
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by comshots(m): 6:17pm
Who is punishing Yaya Bello who have not been paying workers salaries for decades?
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by ozo13(m): 6:17pm
Sahara reporters will do d needful
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by loadedvibes: 6:17pm
Lol. 200grand for service charge na
|Re: Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. by gentlechyke(m): 6:17pm
is the risk worth the reward? this is how the trash government treats you for being honest and someone tell me we have leaders in this part of the world. Even in the face of unbearable hardship, she managed to return 1.6 and you give her query things like this make people Coldstone icecream hearted. Mtchew. Meanwhile those in the government, in their subconscious state of dubious affairs steal intentionally and nothing is done.
