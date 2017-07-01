Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Woman Who Returned N1.8m Mistakenly Paid To Her Gets Query From Kogi Govt. (14065 Views)

The sanction is reportedly coming through the instruction given by the State Auditor General, Alhaji Yusuf Okala, who noted that Mrs Mohammed misinformed the public that she had returned the money to the state treasury even when she did not received any alert to confirm such transactions. .



The Auditor General explained that the officer only returned N1.6M on 3rd July, 2017, out of the N1.8M she claimed to have returned, saying “the information has caused confussion in the system”. .said Drinosblog reporters



He also directed that her salary be put on hold over the wrong information she gave the committee. Meanwhile, the family of Mrs Mohammed have expressed their disappointment, insisting that the allegation against her has brought disgrace to the family. .



It was also gathered from a close family source that Mrs Mohammed has been barred from speaking to the press or risk further punishment from the government. .



It was also learnt from a family source that, the said money was paid to the state coffers, but were surprised that weeks later, the cashier who performed the transaction failed to confirm that a particular digit was missing in the account number which the money was paid in. .



According to Drinosblog reporters, "The husband has not been paid for more than 15 months yet they were honest. This family barely feed three square meal just because of the harsh economy and the non payment of salary in kogi state. Are we supposed to blame them or blame the cashier?



The government should also blame their personnel for this defects instead of suffering an innocent soul when she made the state proud. It is unfortunate that they are getting this at this time instead of being honoured for their honesty.



Going by what is happening, if something of such happens again, people will be scared to come out and return such money because they don’t want to be disgraced," the family source stated. Drinosblog Reports.



Haha!!she tried to show her l evel of honesty 2 Likes 1 Share

I still don't understand the ruse here.



Is it that she claimed 1.8m was paid into her account or it was actually paid?



But the ag also claimed she had returned 1.6m na.



Or is it the seemingly balance of 200k that is the problem?



My suspicion is that this woman unknowingly & innocently bursted a plan to divert the said amount by some thieving ogas and she is to pay for that "sin".



And rather than taking his time to address this and many other injustices taking a toll on Kogi state poor civil servants, that donkey with a stolen mandate is busy flexing muscles with a senator who is very unlikely going to ever be poor, at least in this life.



Do good na hell



Do bad they go praise you



Nigeria don tire me 7 Likes

This country will frowned at you where you want to do it aright. To be sincere her going to the press puts some people in a tight corner and they want to pay her back. That's the reason for the query. If she had returned the money quietly she wouldn't have court the problem.



But God will vindicate her. I trust SR to dig deeper into this matter. 3 Likes

Yahaya Bello is the second worst governor in Nigeria after benue. After owing ur workers for months and u see someone who returned excess, now you're putting her salary on hold. You think it's easy to return money in this recession ur party put Nigerians in? 11 Likes 1 Share

We'll all come online with our little mb and rant. What a wasted country. 1 Like 1 Share

lofty900:

Yahaya Bello is the second worst governor in Nigeria after benue. After owing ur workers for months and u see someone who returned excess, now you're putting her salary on hold. You think it's easy to return money in this recession ur party put Nigerians in?

The foolish goat will pay for all this nonsense.



Note he is on a stolen mandate because he was not even elected. He is just a beneficiary of some gymnastics following the sudden demise of Abubakar Audu during the collation of election results and rather than using this unique opportunity to create a strong foundation for the ebiras, the donkey is proving to the people of Kogi state that ebiras are the worst when it comes to public trust.



Foolish woman .....arrest her for her stupidity and not for siphoning the 200k. 1 Like

i no wan read this nonsense . ABEG JUST SAKE HER

if to say na me





make I no talk my mind shaaa

Ok

Who do we believe? !

what! blessed is the servant that applied wisdom .......







if I say it's God blessings

Ayele ibosi o 1 Like 1 Share

All these thieves for government wan use the woman do cover up.



SQL Query ni. Wetin I no go see for this life.SQL Query ni.

Truth and honesty has become an abomination in this country.

Someone wanted to use her account and embezzle money. But she went to the media too soon and now they are punishing her

Hm too bad,God show her mercy abeg 1 Like

Did they query who authorized the transfer in the first place? 1 Like

Only in Nigeria will someone be punished for trying to do the right thing. I'm sure there was another plan to divert the money to some unscrupulous person. What a jungle. 3 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians Can Query You For Being Alive

See the outcome of being good? Smh 1 Like

All these season of returining money,god knows if i get misplaced money i wont return it!!

Who is punishing Yaya Bello who have not been paying workers salaries for decades? 1 Like

Sahara reporters will do d needful

Lol. 200grand for service charge na 1 Like