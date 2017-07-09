



Benefits of having more of green vegetables are:



1.Fights Cancer: Being the most natural form of food, vegetables help to prevent cancer. Also, most vegetables are rich in antioxidants that are powerful to fight against free radicals in the body.



2.For A Healthy Heart: No wonder your doctor suggests you to take more of vegetables for you heart’s health. This is all because of the health benefits that vegetables provide for a healthy heart.



3.Weight Loss: Gaining weight will no longer be a nightmare for you if you are ready to switch to a diet that includes more of vegetables. The high fibre content in vegetables will make you feel fuller, so that you will not eat in heavy portions.



4.Lowers Your Blood Pressure & Keeps It In Ideal Range: Most of the vegetables don’t have sodium in them. This makes vegetables a heart-friendly option. Taking vegetables will lower your blood pressure easily and effectively. This is one of the health benefits of having vegetables every day.



5.No Constipation-related Issues: If you are suffering from constipation, try to make a change in your diet by including more of vegetables. This will easily treat your problem with the high amount of fibre in most of the vegetables.



6.Healthy Kidneys: Vegetables are the best options to keep your kidneys healthy, as these don’t contain any harmful chemicals that will damage the nephrons in the kidneys. Make sure that you use organic vegetables.



7.For A Glowing Skin: Vegetables are rich in vitamins that are important to keep your skin healthy and glowing. Hydrated and healthy skin is one of the best health benefits of vegetables.



8.No Hair Fall: Most of the issues related to hair and scalp are due to the deficiency of vitamins and protein. This is one of the main reasons why your doctor asks you to take more vegetables if you have any scalp or hair-related issue.



9.No Chronic Diseases: Most of the chronic diseases are related to our lifestyle problems. Having a well-balanced diet with more of vegetables in it will help you to stay away from chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.



10.Healthy Bowel Movement: Vegetables are high in fibre content. This will make bowel movements more easy and effective. Also, this is the best way to prevent the occurrence of colon cancer.



These are the benefits of having green vegetables



http://www.naijabroad.com/index.php/2017/07/09/benefits-green-vegetables/



lalasticlala mynd44 Eating vegetables is the best ever possible way to stay healthy. It is the simplest idea that you can opt for to improve your overall well-being. If you are eager to know more about the vast health benefits of green vegetables, this article is for you.Vegetables are natural foods that contain almost all the nutrients that are needed for the proper functioning of your body. It is true that one vegetable alone cannot satisfy all the nutritional requirement of your body. So, it is important to include a wide variety of vegetables in your diet. You can take this in any form. This can be in the form of juices, sauce, toppings, salads or you can make it even tastier with recipes that include spices.Here are some benefits of having more of green vegetables.1.Being the most natural form of food, vegetables help to prevent cancer. Also, most vegetables are rich in antioxidants that are powerful to fight against free radicals in the body.2.No wonder your doctor suggests you to take more of vegetables for you heart’s health. This is all because of the health benefits that vegetables provide for a healthy heart.3.Gaining weight will no longer be a nightmare for you if you are ready to switch to a diet that includes more of vegetables. The high fibre content in vegetables will make you feel fuller, so that you will not eat in heavy portions.4.Most of the vegetables don’t have sodium in them. This makes vegetables a heart-friendly option. Taking vegetables will lower your blood pressure easily and effectively. This is one of the health benefits of having vegetables every day.5.If you are suffering from constipation, try to make a change in your diet by including more of vegetables. This will easily treat your problem with the high amount of fibre in most of the vegetables.6.Vegetables are the best options to keep your kidneys healthy, as these don’t contain any harmful chemicals that will damage the nephrons in the kidneys. Make sure that you use organic vegetables.7.Vegetables are rich in vitamins that are important to keep your skin healthy and glowing. Hydrated and healthy skin is one of the best health benefits of vegetables.8.Most of the issues related to hair and scalp are due to the deficiency of vitamins and protein. This is one of the main reasons why your doctor asks you to take more vegetables if you have any scalp or hair-related issue.9.Most of the chronic diseases are related to our lifestyle problems. Having a well-balanced diet with more of vegetables in it will help you to stay away from chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.10.Vegetables are high in fibre content. This will make bowel movements more easy and effective. Also, this is the best way to prevent the occurrence of colon cancer.lalasticlala mynd44 2 Likes