₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,721 members, 3,646,854 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 July 2017 at 09:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables (5191 Views)
Dangers Of Having Cockroaches In Your House / Having More Children Slows Down Cellular Aging Process - Study / Having More Than 20 Partners Reduces Prostate Cancer Risk (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by Nairalandsss(m): 5:32pm
Eating vegetables is the best ever possible way to stay healthy. It is the simplest idea that you can opt for to improve your overall well-being. If you are eager to know more about the vast health benefits of green vegetables, this article is for you.Vegetables are natural foods that contain almost all the nutrients that are needed for the proper functioning of your body. It is true that one vegetable alone cannot satisfy all the nutritional requirement of your body. So, it is important to include a wide variety of vegetables in your diet. You can take this in any form. This can be in the form of juices, sauce, toppings, salads or you can make it even tastier with recipes that include spices.Here are some benefits of having more of green vegetables.
Benefits of having more of green vegetables are:
1.Fights Cancer: Being the most natural form of food, vegetables help to prevent cancer. Also, most vegetables are rich in antioxidants that are powerful to fight against free radicals in the body.
2.For A Healthy Heart: No wonder your doctor suggests you to take more of vegetables for you heart’s health. This is all because of the health benefits that vegetables provide for a healthy heart.
3.Weight Loss: Gaining weight will no longer be a nightmare for you if you are ready to switch to a diet that includes more of vegetables. The high fibre content in vegetables will make you feel fuller, so that you will not eat in heavy portions.
4.Lowers Your Blood Pressure & Keeps It In Ideal Range: Most of the vegetables don’t have sodium in them. This makes vegetables a heart-friendly option. Taking vegetables will lower your blood pressure easily and effectively. This is one of the health benefits of having vegetables every day.
5.No Constipation-related Issues: If you are suffering from constipation, try to make a change in your diet by including more of vegetables. This will easily treat your problem with the high amount of fibre in most of the vegetables.
6.Healthy Kidneys: Vegetables are the best options to keep your kidneys healthy, as these don’t contain any harmful chemicals that will damage the nephrons in the kidneys. Make sure that you use organic vegetables.
7.For A Glowing Skin: Vegetables are rich in vitamins that are important to keep your skin healthy and glowing. Hydrated and healthy skin is one of the best health benefits of vegetables.
8.No Hair Fall: Most of the issues related to hair and scalp are due to the deficiency of vitamins and protein. This is one of the main reasons why your doctor asks you to take more vegetables if you have any scalp or hair-related issue.
9.No Chronic Diseases: Most of the chronic diseases are related to our lifestyle problems. Having a well-balanced diet with more of vegetables in it will help you to stay away from chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.
10.Healthy Bowel Movement: Vegetables are high in fibre content. This will make bowel movements more easy and effective. Also, this is the best way to prevent the occurrence of colon cancer.
These are the benefits of having green vegetables
http://www.naijabroad.com/index.php/2017/07/09/benefits-green-vegetables/
lalasticlala mynd44
2 Likes
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by maryjan8(f): 5:38pm
Nice one
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by Teewhy2: 7:51pm
Vegetable is green and green is life. Vegetables
That are meant to be cooked should be half cooked to prevent losing the important nutrients.
At a restaurant?
Wash your hands after you touch the menu card as It has been proven that the menu card is one of the dirtiest place people get huge infection.
Other places people get heavily infected includes
Door handles, water taps, wallets, phones laptop keyboards e.t.c.
Are you building on a swampy area, want to do pile foundation /Need Roof parapet.
Reduce the building load by making use of polystyrene material for your roof parapet and slab.
Click below to get more information
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by Leonbonapart(m): 7:51pm
My health is with the Lord of Lords... he knows how to vegetarise my life
1 Like
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by bbbabes: 7:52pm
Wow
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by abide2jay(m): 7:52pm
ok
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by auntysimbiat(f): 7:52pm
Cool
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by ugosonics: 7:52pm
Ok
C2heck my signature for cheap internet data plan
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by Oyindidi(f): 7:52pm
What about bitterleaf and scentleaf water? You
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by fapcrook(m): 7:53pm
Broccoli is a no for me, but I love vegetables and fruits
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by Tiny23(f): 7:53pm
Nice one
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by pterson(m): 7:54pm
True.
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by edeboy(m): 7:55pm
Vegetables are very good. but toilet go be your friend too sha
2 Likes
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by Pavore9: 7:56pm
Love juicing them.
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by marynPearl(f): 7:57pm
So true.it aid digestion as well
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by Edopesin(m): 7:57pm
Hmm Buhari Is A Green Vegetable I Dnt Want To Eat
And Ewedu To! Hydraulic
3 Likes
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by XploraBen(m): 7:58pm
The great health benefits of green vegetables cannot be overemphasised.
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by geesilver(m): 7:58pm
But we have vegetables for aso villa.
1 Like
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by geesilver(m): 7:58pm
Vegebubu
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by kajsa08(f): 7:59pm
i hate it. makes me visit d toilet.
1 Like
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by MhizzAJ(f): 7:59pm
cool
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by Pejah: 8:00pm
Vegetable soup is the best
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by Ugoeze2016: 8:06pm
I can't stand broccoli and some other Chinese chow vegetables
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by jomoh: 8:07pm
Starting to fall in love with vegies this days.
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by bukynkwuenu: 8:07pm
anytime I hear vegetables.....on thing comes to mind
B
1 Like
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by Georgeisco2007: 8:08pm
Hope our president is not part of it because this days they call him vegetable. Am just asking.
1 Like
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by buffalowings: 8:11pm
Buhari
You will never go unpunished
So I went to buy gino sachet tomato today to prepare rice.
Except when I tore the sachet and tasted the content it was nothing like tomato. It was more peperish than any gino I've tasted in my life
Then it hit me
I looked at the label and discovered that the content says pepper and onions and tomato seasoning
Thunder amadioha fire gino. Why would i want an imitation of tomato instead of the real deal. have pepper and onions a plenty. Why would I need another pepper passed around as tomato.
Men was I pissed. My rice tasted like trash.
I now believe that gino in a bid to provide low cost paste started using cheaper materials in order to maintain profit.
O lord bring back Jonathan
The time when Titus sardine had four fishes
The time when gino tomato paste was really tomato and not the trash they sell now
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by Nnamdi98(m): 8:14pm
I think you will love this...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_opHyQqUcY
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by Afonjanightmare(m): 8:17pm
We don't have brocolli in Nigeria
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by Tboy4lyf(m): 8:17pm
You really said it well. I'm a Food Technologist.. Thumbs up
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by HarkymTheOracle(m): 8:18pm
Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at
|Re: Benefits Of Having More Of Green Vegetables by tabisegroup(m): 8:25pm
A vegetarian in view
Between Personal Hygiene And Environmental Sanitation / Moringa- The Tree Of Life / 2013 Celebrity Slim Downs
Viewing this topic: ryusufu(m), futurerex, mamatayour(f), Osama10(m), uniquebee(f), Youngdream1, OKEMKPI, d1ckr0man(m), divictorymine, olahero(m), david7777, niqqaclaimz(m), quadri956, ironprocs(m), Coolval22com, olalekan1(m), Damony, YNWA1, ghetto72(m) and 75 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21