Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago (3424 Views)

"It's My Ghost": Governor Yahaya Bello Reacts To Voter's’ Registration Scandal / Mimiko Visited INEC Voter Registration Center, See Crowd's Reaction / Corruption At A Voter Registration Centre In Abuja: My Experience (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Voter's Registration Ongoing... If you are in Anambra go get your PVC.



About the other day, I visited the registration point in My Local Government and was pleased to see the number of persons eagerly pushing to have themselves registered.



Also, encouraging is the assurance from INEC that the registration will still move to Ward Level.



Come November 18, ndị Anambra will vote to Keep Willie Working! 10 Likes 2 Shares

Kanu We Love, BUT Anambra is voting this year! 21 Likes 2 Shares

For what exactly? 8 Likes 1 Share

We respect Nnamdi Kanu and IPoB courage on the issue of Biafra and marginalisation of Igbos but voter apathy is not the answer



Anambra People should register enmasse and vote! 10 Likes 1 Share

Propaganda will always end up failing





Look at the age difference and you will know that Obiano is joking.



Election in Anambra will collapse in the eyes of Nigeria 23 Likes

We know the drill, these guys just want a valid means of identification for maybe bank or some other official stuff. Voter's card is free, let them register, but there would be no election. 37 Likes 2 Shares

i have gotten my pvc but no election in anambra.why should we even vote for obiano,after killing our brothers and sisters you want us to vote for him,and the worst part of it is he signed that no one was killed in the fake army investigation report. 20 Likes

chiagozien:

i have gotten my pvc but no election in anambra.why should we even vote for obiano,after killing our brothers and sisters you want us to vote for him,and the worst part of it is he signed that no one was killed in the fake army investigation report.

APC WILL TAKE ANAMBRA IF U GUYS DONT VOTE.

THEN U GUYS WILL KNOW U SHOT YOURSELVES ON THE FOOT APC WILL TAKE ANAMBRA IF U GUYS DONT VOTE.THEN U GUYS WILL KNOW U SHOT YOURSELVES ON THE FOOT 9 Likes 3 Shares

WAR BETWEEN NNAMDI KANU VS NDI IGBO 7 Likes 2 Shares

Kingsley1000:

WAR BETWEEN NNAMDI KANU VS NDI IGBO Haven't they told you that divide and rule tactics is no more working ? Haven't they told you that divide and rule tactics is no more working ? 27 Likes 1 Share

sweetkevisco:



APC WILL TAKE ANAMBRA IF U GUYS DONT VOTE. THEN U GUYS WILL KNOW U SHOT YOURSELVES ON THE FOOT no problem no problem 8 Likes

investnow2013:

Kanu We Love, BUT Anambra is voting this year! nope there ll be no election in anambra and if anyone dares this order my goodness me we shall see nope there ll be no election in anambra and if anyone dares this order my goodness me we shall see 13 Likes

Kingsley1000:

WAR BETWEEN NNAMDI KANU VS NDI IGBO you behave like someone still under the parents roof grow up people like you are the reason why Igbo's despise yoruba you behave like someone still under the parents roof grow up people like you are the reason why Igbo's despise yoruba 15 Likes

1 Like

chiagozien:

i have gotten my pvc but no election in anambra.why should we even vote for obiano,after killing our brothers and sisters you want us to vote for him,and the worst part of it is he signed that no one was killed in the fake army investigation report. Those killed were wawa and abakaliki criminals, so Obiano was right in what he did. Those killed were wawa and abakaliki criminals, so Obiano was right in what he did. 4 Likes 2 Shares

nonsobaba:

Those killed were wawa and abakaliki criminals, so Obiano was right in what he did. afonja igbo are one afonja igbo are one 14 Likes 1 Share





That's just the painful Truth They funny thing is that in as much as I don't really like ipob but this election ain't holdingThat's just the painful Truth 2 Likes

obiech:

They funny thing is that in as much as I don't really like ipob but this election ain't holding



That's just the painful Truth

Ten billion of your father can stop election from holding in Anambra. If you are man enough we can put this to wager Ten billion of your father can stop election from holding in Anambra. If you are man enough we can put this to wager 2 Likes

Ndi Anambra are voting, tell that to that albino Nnamdi kanu and his IPOB miscreants but let him tell us about his plans for October 1st ultimatum by arewa youths 6 Likes 1 Share

Civil between ipob and igbos







Someone help me with popcorn abeg

This is going to be interesting 3 Likes

sweetkevisco:





APC WILL TAKE ANAMBRA IF U GUYS DONT VOTE.

THEN U GUYS WILL KNOW U SHOT YOURSELVES ON THE FOOT then let it be our headache why are u taking the panadol. then let it be our headache why are u taking the panadol.

LionDeLeo:

For what exactly? Mostly for bank transactions. Mostly for bank transactions.

chiagozien:

afonja igbo are one Igbo is one, but some are more igbo than others. As far as me and 95% of anambrarians are concerned, a wawa or abakaliki indigene is on the same level with fulani almajiri. Peter Obi killed many of these wawa and abakaliki criminals in his first term and we rewarded him with a second term. Obiano will also be so rewarded. Igbo is one, but some are more igbo than others. As far as me and 95% of anambrarians are concerned, a wawa or abakaliki indigene is on the same level with fulani almajiri. Peter Obi killed many of these wawa and abakaliki criminals in his first term and we rewarded him with a second term. Obiano will also be so rewarded. 4 Likes 2 Shares

nonsobaba:

Those killed were wawa and abakaliki criminals, so Obiano was right in what he did. . Anumanu dika gi . Anumanu dika gi 4 Likes

nonsobaba:

Igbo is one, but some are more igbo than others. As far as me and 95% of anambrarians are concerned, a wawa or abakaliki indigene is on the same level with fulani almajiri. Peter Obi killed many of these wawa and abakaliki criminals in his first term and we rewarded him with a second term. Obiano will also be so rewarded. . dirtty thing. look how malnourished you look.Ihere megbuo gi chinonso



nne muru GI gbaa aka nwa . dirtty thing. look how malnourished you look.Ihere megbuo gi chinonsonne muru GI gbaa aka nwa 2 Likes

My ipob friends, abeg, make una no vex. I go vote this one last time. say no to APC in Anambra state 1 Like

Na so looting dey start 1 Like

Hi! Whoever is reading this, I understand how rough things are right now. I just want to let you know that things will get better, I promise. Keep holding on just a little bit longer. I know you feel like nobody really cares. You're wrong, stop denying it. I care, otherwise I wouldn't be writing this. You're not alone, we may be miles away but we're all going through the same things. Please keep holding on. 3 Likes

okkkk

I thought they said they're not voting in the next elections? See crowd for voters' registration.



Let us see if an Abia man would destroy the legacy party of Ojukwu and determine who becomes the Governor of Anambra. 1 Like

adadike281:

My ipob friends, abeg, make una no vex. I go vote this one last time. say no to APC in Anambra state I just dey look you. Smh. I just dey look you. Smh.