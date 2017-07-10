₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,014 members, 3,647,758 topics. Date: Monday, 10 July 2017 at 10:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago (3424 Views)
"It's My Ghost": Governor Yahaya Bello Reacts To Voter's’ Registration Scandal / Mimiko Visited INEC Voter Registration Center, See Crowd's Reaction / Corruption At A Voter Registration Centre In Abuja: My Experience (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by investnow2013: 6:24pm On Jul 09
Voter's Registration Ongoing... If you are in Anambra go get your PVC.
About the other day, I visited the registration point in My Local Government and was pleased to see the number of persons eagerly pushing to have themselves registered.
Also, encouraging is the assurance from INEC that the registration will still move to Ward Level.
Come November 18, ndị Anambra will vote to Keep Willie Working!
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by investnow2013: 6:25pm On Jul 09
Kanu We Love, BUT Anambra is voting this year!
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by LionDeLeo: 6:26pm On Jul 09
For what exactly?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by krendo: 6:29pm On Jul 09
We respect Nnamdi Kanu and IPoB courage on the issue of Biafra and marginalisation of Igbos but voter apathy is not the answer
Anambra People should register enmasse and vote!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Warship: 6:30pm On Jul 09
Propaganda will always end up failing
Look at the age difference and you will know that Obiano is joking.
Election in Anambra will collapse in the eyes of Nigeria
23 Likes
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Agumbankembu: 7:20pm On Jul 09
We know the drill, these guys just want a valid means of identification for maybe bank or some other official stuff. Voter's card is free, let them register, but there would be no election.
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by chiagozien(m): 7:36pm On Jul 09
i have gotten my pvc but no election in anambra.why should we even vote for obiano,after killing our brothers and sisters you want us to vote for him,and the worst part of it is he signed that no one was killed in the fake army investigation report.
20 Likes
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by sweetkevisco(m): 8:20pm On Jul 09
chiagozien:
APC WILL TAKE ANAMBRA IF U GUYS DONT VOTE.
THEN U GUYS WILL KNOW U SHOT YOURSELVES ON THE FOOT
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Kingsley1000(m): 8:27pm On Jul 09
WAR BETWEEN NNAMDI KANU VS NDI IGBO
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Igboesika: 8:32pm On Jul 09
Kingsley1000:Haven't they told you that divide and rule tactics is no more working ?
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by chiagozien(m): 10:05pm On Jul 09
sweetkevisco:no problem
8 Likes
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by KINGOFTHEEAST: 10:42pm On Jul 09
investnow2013:nope there ll be no election in anambra and if anyone dares this order my goodness me we shall see
13 Likes
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by KINGOFTHEEAST: 10:46pm On Jul 09
Kingsley1000:you behave like someone still under the parents roof grow up people like you are the reason why Igbo's despise yoruba
15 Likes
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by madridguy(m): 10:57pm On Jul 09
1 Like
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by nonsobaba: 11:45pm On Jul 09
chiagozien:Those killed were wawa and abakaliki criminals, so Obiano was right in what he did.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by chiagozien(m): 12:16am
nonsobaba:afonja igbo are one
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by obiech(m): 2:09am
They funny thing is that in as much as I don't really like ipob but this election ain't holding
That's just the painful Truth
2 Likes
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by OAFMods: 2:46am
obiech:
Ten billion of your father can stop election from holding in Anambra. If you are man enough we can put this to wager
2 Likes
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Yyeske(m): 5:27am
Ndi Anambra are voting, tell that to that albino Nnamdi kanu and his IPOB miscreants but let him tell us about his plans for October 1st ultimatum by arewa youths
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by genearts(m): 6:28am
Civil between ipob and igbos
Someone help me with popcorn abeg
This is going to be interesting
3 Likes
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by chimeee: 6:59am
sweetkevisco:then let it be our headache why are u taking the panadol.
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Etogist: 7:01am
LionDeLeo:Mostly for bank transactions.
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by nonsobaba: 7:20am
chiagozien:Igbo is one, but some are more igbo than others. As far as me and 95% of anambrarians are concerned, a wawa or abakaliki indigene is on the same level with fulani almajiri. Peter Obi killed many of these wawa and abakaliki criminals in his first term and we rewarded him with a second term. Obiano will also be so rewarded.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Theleutenant: 7:56am
nonsobaba:. Anumanu dika gi
4 Likes
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Theleutenant: 7:59am
nonsobaba:. dirtty thing. look how malnourished you look.Ihere megbuo gi chinonso
nne muru GI gbaa aka nwa
2 Likes
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by adadike281(f): 9:01am
My ipob friends, abeg, make una no vex. I go vote this one last time. say no to APC in Anambra state
1 Like
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by yeyeboi(m): 9:07am
Na so looting dey start
1 Like
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Dutchey(m): 9:08am
Hi! Whoever is reading this, I understand how rough things are right now. I just want to let you know that things will get better, I promise. Keep holding on just a little bit longer. I know you feel like nobody really cares. You're wrong, stop denying it. I care, otherwise I wouldn't be writing this. You're not alone, we may be miles away but we're all going through the same things. Please keep holding on.
3 Likes
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by admindim: 9:09am
okkkk
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by OkoYibo: 9:10am
I thought they said they're not voting in the next elections? See crowd for voters' registration.
Let us see if an Abia man would destroy the legacy party of Ojukwu and determine who becomes the Governor of Anambra.
1 Like
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Igboesika: 9:11am
adadike281:I just dey look you. Smh.
|Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by supereagle(m): 9:12am
sweetkevisco:They want to repeat the foolishness of 2015, instead of voting Ngige to become number 3 man, they put PDP person there, it's affecting them now. They marginalized themselves. Saraki got it and he's Scheming for number one position, if Ngige has been there, we would have proper balance.
Ekwueme Rejected Senate President Position In 1999 -obasanjo / Mammoth Crowd At Ribadu's Rally In Benue State !!!! / Chibok Protest: Water Resources Minister In Near Fisticuffs With Oby Ezekwesili
Viewing this topic: kunzo, lonngmann(m), timojerry, Kyase(m), XtraTochi, Bridget95(f), Uyi168(m), chie8, Odunharry(m), SonofDevil, Decksaltedxx, akinszz, DSoj(m), phoenixthefirst(m), papae1(m), BiafranBornBoy(m), genearts(m), NairalandCS(m), ytkid, Apeh1978, Deltagiant, Myeyeoo, henry247(m), fizziea(m), Yyeske(m), mauriceminor, Hisgrace1980 and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19