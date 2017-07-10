₦airaland Forum

Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by investnow2013: 6:24pm On Jul 09
Voter's Registration Ongoing... If you are in Anambra go get your PVC.

About the other day, I visited the registration point in My Local Government and was pleased to see the number of persons eagerly pushing to have themselves registered.

Also, encouraging is the assurance from INEC that the registration will still move to Ward Level.

Come November 18, ndị Anambra will vote to Keep Willie Working!

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by investnow2013: 6:25pm On Jul 09
Kanu We Love, BUT Anambra is voting this year!

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by LionDeLeo: 6:26pm On Jul 09
For what exactly?

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by krendo: 6:29pm On Jul 09
We respect Nnamdi Kanu and IPoB courage on the issue of Biafra and marginalisation of Igbos but voter apathy is not the answer

Anambra People should register enmasse and vote!

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Warship: 6:30pm On Jul 09
Propaganda will always end up failing


Look at the age difference and you will know that Obiano is joking.

Election in Anambra will collapse in the eyes of Nigeria

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Agumbankembu: 7:20pm On Jul 09
We know the drill, these guys just want a valid means of identification for maybe bank or some other official stuff. Voter's card is free, let them register, but there would be no election.

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by chiagozien(m): 7:36pm On Jul 09
i have gotten my pvc but no election in anambra.why should we even vote for obiano,after killing our brothers and sisters you want us to vote for him,and the worst part of it is he signed that no one was killed in the fake army investigation report.

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by sweetkevisco(m): 8:20pm On Jul 09
chiagozien:
i have gotten my pvc but no election in anambra.why should we even vote for obiano,after killing our brothers and sisters you want us to vote for him,and the worst part of it is he signed that no one was killed in the fake army investigation report.

APC WILL TAKE ANAMBRA IF U GUYS DONT VOTE.
THEN U GUYS WILL KNOW U SHOT YOURSELVES ON THE FOOT

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Kingsley1000(m): 8:27pm On Jul 09
WAR BETWEEN NNAMDI KANU VS NDI IGBO

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Igboesika: 8:32pm On Jul 09
Kingsley1000:
WAR BETWEEN NNAMDI KANU VS NDI IGBO
Haven't they told you that divide and rule tactics is no more working ?

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by chiagozien(m): 10:05pm On Jul 09
sweetkevisco:

APC WILL TAKE ANAMBRA IF U GUYS DONT VOTE. THEN U GUYS WILL KNOW U SHOT YOURSELVES ON THE FOOT
no problem

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by KINGOFTHEEAST: 10:42pm On Jul 09
investnow2013:
Kanu We Love, BUT Anambra is voting this year!
nope there ll be no election in anambra and if anyone dares this order my goodness me we shall see

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by KINGOFTHEEAST: 10:46pm On Jul 09
Kingsley1000:
WAR BETWEEN NNAMDI KANU VS NDI IGBO
you behave like someone still under the parents roof grow up people like you are the reason why Igbo's despise yoruba

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by madridguy(m): 10:57pm On Jul 09
grin grin grin

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by nonsobaba: 11:45pm On Jul 09
chiagozien:
i have gotten my pvc but no election in anambra.why should we even vote for obiano,after killing our brothers and sisters you want us to vote for him,and the worst part of it is he signed that no one was killed in the fake army investigation report.
Those killed were wawa and abakaliki criminals, so Obiano was right in what he did.

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by chiagozien(m): 12:16am
nonsobaba:
Those killed were wawa and abakaliki criminals, so Obiano was right in what he did.
afonja igbo are one

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by obiech(m): 2:09am
They funny thing is that in as much as I don't really like ipob but this election ain't holding

That's just the painful Truth cry cry cry

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by OAFMods: 2:46am
obiech:
They funny thing is that in as much as I don't really like ipob but this election ain't holding

That's just the painful Truth cry cry cry

Ten billion of your father can stop election from holding in Anambra. If you are man enough we can put this to wager

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Yyeske(m): 5:27am
Ndi Anambra are voting, tell that to that albino Nnamdi kanu and his IPOB miscreants but let him tell us about his plans for October 1st ultimatum by arewa youths

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by genearts(m): 6:28am
Civil between ipob and igbos



Someone help me with popcorn abeg
This is going to be interesting

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by chimeee: 6:59am
sweetkevisco:


APC WILL TAKE ANAMBRA IF U GUYS DONT VOTE.
THEN U GUYS WILL KNOW U SHOT YOURSELVES ON THE FOOT
then let it be our headache why are u taking the panadol.
Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Etogist: 7:01am
LionDeLeo:
For what exactly?
Mostly for bank transactions.
Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by nonsobaba: 7:20am
chiagozien:
afonja igbo are one
Igbo is one, but some are more igbo than others. As far as me and 95% of anambrarians are concerned, a wawa or abakaliki indigene is on the same level with fulani almajiri. Peter Obi killed many of these wawa and abakaliki criminals in his first term and we rewarded him with a second term. Obiano will also be so rewarded.

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Theleutenant: 7:56am
nonsobaba:
Those killed were wawa and abakaliki criminals, so Obiano was right in what he did.
. Anumanu dika gi

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Theleutenant: 7:59am
nonsobaba:
Igbo is one, but some are more igbo than others. As far as me and 95% of anambrarians are concerned, a wawa or abakaliki indigene is on the same level with fulani almajiri. Peter Obi killed many of these wawa and abakaliki criminals in his first term and we rewarded him with a second term. Obiano will also be so rewarded.
. dirtty thing. look how malnourished you look.Ihere megbuo gi chinonso

nne muru GI gbaa aka nwa

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by adadike281(f): 9:01am
My ipob friends, abeg, make una no vex. I go vote this one last time. say no to APC in Anambra state

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by yeyeboi(m): 9:07am
Na so looting dey start

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Dutchey(m): 9:08am
Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by admindim: 9:09am
okkkk
Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by OkoYibo: 9:10am
I thought they said they're not voting in the next elections? See crowd for voters' registration.

Let us see if an Abia man would destroy the legacy party of Ojukwu and determine who becomes the Governor of Anambra.

Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by Igboesika: 9:11am
adadike281:
My ipob friends, abeg, make una no vex. I go vote this one last time. say no to APC in Anambra state
I just dey look you. Smh.
Re: Voter's Registration Ongoing In Anambra State By Aniago by supereagle(m): 9:12am
sweetkevisco:


APC WILL TAKE ANAMBRA IF U GUYS DONT VOTE.
THEN U GUYS WILL KNOW U SHOT YOURSELVES ON THE FOOT
They want to repeat the foolishness of 2015, instead of voting Ngige to become number 3 man, they put PDP person there, it's affecting them now. They marginalized themselves. Saraki got it and he's Scheming for number one position, if Ngige has been there, we would have proper balance.

