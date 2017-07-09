Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo (11499 Views)

They were reported dating 2 years ago.



See photo below:



Source:





all

..

White bae sure pass all the hard to get Nigeria girls Nigeria ona greedy don dey make male Nigerian go find wife from the white race..White bae sure pass all the hard to get Nigeria girls 24 Likes 2 Shares

Oladimejyy:

Nigeria ona greedy don dey make male Nigerian go find wife from the white race ..

White bae sure pass all the hard to get Nigeria girls

I dey tellsss u bro. I dey tellsss u bro. 14 Likes

D hustle is real men 3 Likes

Green card is a must 8 Likes 1 Share

Singer May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BcX8cNkmzJA 1 Like

dnt knw this guy is still alive 1 Like 1 Share

Money fall on me 2 Likes

Hhhh

me no dey find white babe

but not naija babe

Oladimejyy:

Nigeria ona greedy don dey make male Nigerian go find wife from the white race ..

White bae sure pass all the hard to get Nigeria girls i dey tell you. and those white babes like us die. i don get my own, try get one for yourself. naija babes can go enjoy the sinators.

aint no body got time for that i dey tell you. and those white babes like us die. i don get my own, try get one for yourself. naija babes can go enjoy the sinators.aint no body got time for that 14 Likes

When 9ja baes go dey form poo nkor 3 Likes

i remember when i was in US 1 Like

One way no enter market

may d ke?



Is he still around?

Wow that's nice...





black and white

But let's be realistic, to date a hot naija girl is not possible due to the financial pressure. But if you have access to foreign girls you go catch fresh oyinbo without spending a penny. Guy see, forget na foreign babe sure pass. I don go 2 Likes

sugar mummy

Ok we don hear



Unmarried sis, what you all doing letting them take our own? 1 Like

Oladimejyy:

Nigeria ona greedy don dey make male Nigerian go find wife from the white race ..

White bae sure pass all the hard to get Nigeria girls

Most of una no dey see anything wrong with sharing house work with oyinbo wife, na una dey even do house work pass but will be forming Lord and King over Nigerian women! Most of una no dey see anything wrong with sharing house work with oyinbo wife, na una dey even do house work pass but will be forming Lord and King over Nigerian women! 8 Likes 1 Share

I been think say may D done marry his babe already, I might be wrong though...

chiiteddy:

dnt knw this guy is still alive Haaaaa u re wicked o Haaaaa u re wicked o





Mumu

White toto turns me on faster than black toto. Well done may d

damjane:

sugar mummy





Hmmmm I smell Jealousy. Just say the chic is pretty. We're tired of naija babes sef Hmmmm I smell Jealousy. Just say the chic is pretty. We're tired of naija babes sef 1 Like