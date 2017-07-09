₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by lordkit2: 6:44pm
Singer May D, father of one and his Swedish beauty girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth loved up together in new photo.
They were reported dating 2 years ago.
See photo below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/09/new-loved-up-photo-of-singer-may-d-his-oyinbo-girlfriend/
cc; lalasticlala
3 Likes
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by bewla(m): 6:48pm
all
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by Oladimejyy(m): 7:10pm
Nigeria ona greedy don dey make male Nigerian go find wife from the white race..
White bae sure pass all the hard to get Nigeria girls
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by Lekan1o1: 7:11pm
Oladimejyy:
I dey tellsss u bro.
14 Likes
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by axortedbabe(f): 7:21pm
D hustle is real men
3 Likes
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by Papiikush: 7:24pm
Green card is a must
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by auntysimbiat(f): 7:41pm
Singer May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BcX8cNkmzJA
1 Like
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by chiiteddy(m): 7:41pm
dnt knw this guy is still alive
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by Movingcoil(m): 7:41pm
Money fall on me
2 Likes
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by Solomonudofia(m): 7:41pm
Hhhh
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by Homeboiy(m): 7:42pm
me no dey find white babe
but not naija babe
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by selfmadeboss: 7:42pm
Oladimejyy:i dey tell you. and those white babes like us die. i don get my own, try get one for yourself. naija babes can go enjoy the sinators.
aint no body got time for that
14 Likes
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by idowu488: 7:42pm
When 9ja baes go dey form poo nkor
3 Likes
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by aleeyus(m): 7:42pm
i remember when i was in US
1 Like
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by Ericaikince(m): 7:43pm
One way no enter market
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by OrestesDante: 7:43pm
may d ke?
Is he still around?
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by dingbang(m): 7:43pm
Wow that's nice...
Wow that's nice...
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by Nnamdi98(m): 7:44pm
Cool....
Cool....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29ji7iEwq_I
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by Fweshspice(m): 7:44pm
black and white
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by michael142(m): 7:44pm
But let's be realistic, to date a hot naija girl is not possible due to the financial pressure. But if you have access to foreign girls you go catch fresh oyinbo without spending a penny. Guy see, forget na foreign babe sure pass. I don go
2 Likes
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by damjane(f): 7:45pm
sugar mummy
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by ugosonics: 7:45pm
Ok we don hear
Ok we don hear
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by deepwater(f): 7:45pm
Unmarried sis, what you all doing letting them take our own?
1 Like
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by Pavore9: 7:45pm
Oladimejyy:
Most of una no dey see anything wrong with sharing house work with oyinbo wife, na una dey even do house work pass but will be forming Lord and King over Nigerian women!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by Ceejayo(m): 7:46pm
I been think say may D done marry his babe already, I might be wrong though...
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by iammee(f): 7:46pm
chiiteddy:Haaaaa u re wicked o
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by Teewhy2: 7:47pm
Good one, best of luck.
Are you building on a swampy area, want to do pile foundation /Need Roof parapet.
Reduce the building load by making use of polystyrene material for your roof parapet and slab.
Click below to get more information
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by rattlesnake(m): 7:48pm
Mumu
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by Liability(m): 7:48pm
White toto turns me on faster than black toto. Well done may d
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by goodheart02(m): 7:48pm
damjane:
Hmmmm I smell Jealousy. Just say the chic is pretty. We're tired of naija babes sef
1 Like
|Re: May D And His Girlfriend, Carolina Wassmuth Loved Up In New Photo by Eaglesence(f): 7:50pm
chiiteddy:t
You been wipe am out?
1 Like
