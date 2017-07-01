₦airaland Forum

Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by 24hourNigeriane(f): 6:53pm
The Germany international becomes Antonio Conte's second summer signing as he looks to bolster his Premier League-winning squad



The centre-back had been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last year and the Blues reignited their interest this summer, agreeing a fee with the Serie A side last week.

He has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League champions, and will wear the No.2 shirt that was vacated by Branislav Ivanovic following his sale to Zenit in January.
.





Rudiger spent two seasons at Roma after joining from Stuttgart, and made 26 Serie A appearances in 2016-17 as they finished second to Juventus, and he has now signed a five-year deal at the Blues.


He had been contracted to Roma until 2020, but has opted for a switch to the Premier League, becoming the Blues's second summer signing following the arrival of goalkeeper Willy Caballero.



"It’s a great feeling because not every player has the opportunity to join a huge club like this," he told the club's official website.

"I am looking forward to meeting up with my new team-mates and I’m very proud to officially become a Chelsea player."

The 24-year-old adds to Antonio Conte's defensive options after the departure of John Terry, now with Aston Villa, and Nathan Ake, sold to Bournemouth for £20m.

Part of Germany's Confederations Cup winning team, Rudiger has made 17 appearances for the national team.

Here's massage from rudiger to Chelsea fans
Hi guys, I just signed for @chelseaFC .
The farewell is not easy for me because
I really enjoyed playing for @officialasroma with its supporters and I made a lot of friends in the team.
But when I heard of the offer of @chelseaFC I had to think about it and I realized that in life you never
know if you'll get a second chance.
For me the Premier League is the most challenging league in the world and Chelsea with Antonio Conte and his
style of defending will be the next step forward for me... Nevertheless,

I also want to take this opportunity to thank the whole Roma staff & all the fans and my teammates for their support in 2
amazing years in Rome! #Grazie #ThankYou
#Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #Rome #London
Watch video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbwPhK59JOU

Source http://www.lasticblog.com/2017/07/chelsea-latest-transfer-news-rudiger.html?m=1

Cc: lalasticlala mynd44 seun

Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by Chikelue2000(m): 7:44pm
Welcome to Chelsea bro, just wish we conclude d deals for Bakayako, Sandro, James n Belotti

Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by Ericaikince(m): 8:03pm
How many years contract you sign with Nairaland

Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by bbbabes: 8:03pm
Good
Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by ylaa(f): 8:03pm
Chai, make me too go learn how to play football
Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by Edopesin(m): 8:03pm
Welcome To The Best Epl Team Gee
It Remains Morata Nd Rodriguez

Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by BigBrother9ja: 8:04pm
Shame on oshe11 cheesy
Ordinary woman ride you grin
Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by Marksule(m): 8:04pm
Nice one chelsea, YNWA LIVERPOOL 4 LIFE

Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by BigBelleControl(m): 8:05pm
Welcome Ruddie. More signings, Mr Emanalo
Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by OrestesDante: 8:05pm
Ericaikince:
How many years contract you sign with Nairaland

Unfortunately, 100000000FTCs ≠ 1 naira

Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by JosephBensonz77: 8:05pm
Flop
Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by JosephBensonz77: 8:06pm
BigBelleControl:
Welcome Ruddie. More signings, Mr Emanalo
giroud abi
Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by Israeljones(m): 8:06pm
Took them ages to sign one player...
how long are they goin to take to sign more needed?
Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by macaranta(m): 8:06pm
Great move... Die Mannschaft
Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by omoalajah(m): 8:06pm
Nice move...
Nice move...

Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by antontech(m): 8:06pm
Good buy
Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by pterson(m): 8:07pm
Black Panther!
Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by Boole3: 8:07pm
toh... sign moratta and we done!
















thanks to man u for signing lukaku.... God bless y'all













op... the guy gave Chelsea fans massage ne?

Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by tojahh(m): 8:08pm
We sha see
Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by kentus101(m): 8:08pm
Conte that is the way to go
Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by SEEDORF441(m): 8:08pm
Anoda epl in the making
Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by BigBelleControl(m): 8:09pm
Chikelue2000:
Welcome to Chelsea bro, just wish we conclude d deals for Bakayako, Sandro, James n Belotti
We can also pounce on Aubameyang

Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by 9jatatafo(m): 8:09pm
Israeljones:
Took them ages to sign one player... how long are they goin to take to sign more needed?
Did you expect the whole of the team to be changed?

Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by Thomcruz1: 8:09pm
Chelsea all d way

Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by UncutSk(m): 8:10pm
Sandro and bakayoko are next
Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by onemanonewife: 8:11pm
Welcome brotherly to Stamford bridge where only kings play. Wishing u a very happy stay Here.

Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by Solomonudofia(m): 8:12pm
Up Chelsea.... Nice move
Up Chelsea.... Nice move

Unbelievable: The sun is not what they told us...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDmeZmjesiM
Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by nairaman66(m): 8:12pm
Not a bad signing! Chelsea need someone upfront to keep that troubled costa in check! Alexis Sanchez won't be a bad signing

Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by AccessME(m): 8:13pm
Lukaku Chelsea didn't sign still annoys me

mourinho is a very dubious man

matchewwwwe
Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by jericco1(m): 8:14pm
Yes! COYB!
Re: Rudiger Sign For Chelsea Fc For A Fee Of 34m From Roma (massage To Fans & Video) by Nifeola: 8:15pm
Ok

