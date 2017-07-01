







The centre-back had been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last year and the Blues reignited their interest this summer, agreeing a fee with the Serie A side last week.



He has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League champions, and will wear the No.2 shirt that was vacated by Branislav Ivanovic following his sale to Zenit in January.

Rudiger spent two seasons at Roma after joining from Stuttgart, and made 26 Serie A appearances in 2016-17 as they finished second to Juventus, and he has now signed a five-year deal at the Blues.





He had been contracted to Roma until 2020, but has opted for a switch to the Premier League, becoming the Blues's second summer signing following the arrival of goalkeeper Willy Caballero.







"It’s a great feeling because not every player has the opportunity to join a huge club like this," he told the club's official website.



"I am looking forward to meeting up with my new team-mates and I’m very proud to officially become a Chelsea player."



The 24-year-old adds to Antonio Conte's defensive options after the departure of John Terry, now with Aston Villa, and Nathan Ake, sold to Bournemouth for £20m.



Part of Germany's Confederations Cup winning team, Rudiger has made 17 appearances for the national team.



Here's massage from rudiger to Chelsea fans

Hi guys, I just signed for @chelseaFC .

The farewell is not easy for me because

I really enjoyed playing for @officialasroma with its supporters and I made a lot of friends in the team.

But when I heard of the offer of @chelseaFC I had to think about it and I realized that in life you never

know if you'll get a second chance.

For me the Premier League is the most challenging league in the world and Chelsea with Antonio Conte and his

style of defending will be the next step forward for me... Nevertheless,



I also want to take this opportunity to thank the whole Roma staff & all the fans and my teammates for their support in 2

amazing years in Rome! #Grazie #ThankYou

#Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #Rome #London

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbwPhK59JOU



